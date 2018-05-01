Why The Best Trades Of 2018 Are Ahead Of Us

Rising interest rates, oil prices, and inflation are not what bull markets are made of.

When the earnings news is not the news.

A summer selloff could give us the best entry point for stocks of 2018.

This could be the best "Sell in May and Go Away" of the decade.

We made some of the most aggressive earnings forecasts for technology stocks in the industry, and even those proved conservative. Yet, stocks rallied for about 15 minutes and then finished down on the day in most cases.

Clearly, the news was not news. The prospect of good technology earnings in Q1 was a universal given. Markets don't trade of facts, they trade on surprises.

I thought something like this might happen, given that this is now a very late cycle bull market and both interest rates (TLT) and oil prices (USO) are rising.

And remember the Trump premium we had to take into account for stock market valuations last year?

This year, we have to take into consideration a Trump discount, with the next 1,000-point swan dive only a tweet away. And there have been a lot of tweets.

Of course, me being the grey-haired, long-in-the-tooth trader that I am, I saw all this coming a mile off. I didn't wait for the earnings reports.



I reigned in my own personal greed and sold stocks whenever I had a respectable profit on each position, earnings be damned.

That turned out to be absolutely the right thing to do. As I write this, the Dow Average is dead unchanged for 2018.

Can you believe Intel (INTC)? It was up 10% on the report and finished down on the day. Only Amazon (AMZN) was able to hit a new all-time high after a report for the ages. My $2,000 target for this year is looking good.

Amazon even has the luxury of raising prices for their 100 million Amazon Prime subscribers by $20, adding $2 billion in pure profits for the year ahead.

I wish I could raise prices like that!



Which all concerns me about the months ahead. It is three more months until we get another batch of great earnings reports to front run. So, what are we supposed to do for May, June, and July? Twiddle our thumbs?

Go on vacation I guess. I see few positive drivers for stock prices on the immediate horizon, but a ton of potential negative ones. It's time to revisit short selling school once again.

People aren't just running back to buy the dips, as they did in years past.

I have to tell you, at this point, I'm more inclined to sell rallies than buy dips.

In my dream scenario, stocks sell off another 10% from here and rally 20% into year-end, leaving us up 10% for all of 2018. That will give us some of the best opportunities of the decade load up on stocks and LEAPS this summer.

Traders' ardor was definitely cooled by the yield for the 10-year Treasury bond yield hitting 3.03%.

Don't ask me now if it's time to sell short Treasury bonds. The time to do that was last July when yields tickled 2.03%. Selling now would be like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted. Wait for a better entry point, like a five-point better entry point higher to sell in the [TLT].

The unemployment rate is still hugging a decade low at 4.1%. If you can't get a job now, you probably never will, from here on it gets harder.

The Q1 GDP Report, up only 2.3%, was not exactly something to run up the flagpole and salute either. If the market figures out that economic growth is slowing, while interest rates, energy prices, and taxes for more than half the county are rising, the sushi could really hit the fan.

I think I'll hang on to my cash for a couple of days. Like a prescription drug, it has the wonderful effect of clearing the mind. Suddenly, everything has become so clear!

The coming week brings our monthly onslaught of jobs data.

On Tuesday, May 1, at 9:45 AM EST, we receive the April PMI Manufacturing Index. Apple (AAPL) reports, the most important earnings release of the quarter.

On Wednesday, May 2, at 8:15 AM, the ADP Employment Report is out, giving a read on private hiring. The FOMC will meet but do nothing. Cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) reports.

Thursday, May 3, leads with the Weekly Jobless Claims at 8:30 AM EST, which saw a fall of 1,000 last week. The April PMI Services Report is out at 9:45 AM.

On Friday, May 4, at 8:30 AM EST, we get the 800-pound gorilla of the week, the April Nonfarm Payroll Report. Last month brought a big disappointment at 103,000.

We wrap up with the Baker-Hughes Rig Count at 1:00 PM EST. Alibaba (BABA) reports.

As for me, spring is springing here in sunny California and the poppies are in full bloom. I think I'll catch up on my hiking and get in shape for some arduous mountain climbing this summer.

Good luck and good trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.