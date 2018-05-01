Neurocrine Reaping The Benefits Of A Methodical Approach

Neurocrine management is patient and methodical and the shares remain undervalued ahead of what should be the company's second drug approval later in 2018.

As biotechs go, Neurocrine (NBIX) has always been a little different - management is methodical, relatively conservative, and not very promotional. Instead of steadily churning out low-probability drug candidates, the company is careful about what it puts into human studies and management puts in the extra work to lay the groundwork for long-term commercial success. While that can lead to some frustration with what looks like a relatively thin pipeline (a complaint I've had from time to time), Neurocrine seems to understand what goes into developing successful drugs, as seen with the ongoing success of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia (or TD).

The biotech space has become more volatile lately, but I continue to see value in Neurocrine shares below $100. Ingrezza makes up more than 60% of my fair value estimate, with most of that coming from the already-approved and marketed TD indication, but elagolix should see FDA approval this year and investors will soon learn if the company's drug for CAH has a future.

Another Beat, As Ingrezza's Launch Looks Better And Better

Neurocrine's launch of Ingrezza continues to progress ahead of schedule. Revenue for the first quarter came in at $71 million, beating the average sell-side estimate by 10% and topping out above even the high-end expectations. While there was some impact from the Medicare "donut hole" (management estimated the impact at $3 million), prescriptions rose 37% sequentially.

I saw some criticism from investors regarding Neurocrine's pre-launch efforts to work closely with prescribing physicians and payers, but I believe those efforts are paying off. Neurocrine has seen better-than-expected traction with payers, with the drug already on-formulary with more than half of plans and about 80% of prescriptions ultimately getting filled. Compliance seems to be ticking down slightly, but this is a difficult patient group and previously discussed compliance rates of around 60% to 70% are quite good.

Management is looking to build on this initial success by expanding the sales force 50% before year-end. As management noted in the conference call, they are using a "high-touch" model where they work closely with prescribing physicians. This matters because a lot of rank-and-file psychiatrists underestimate the prevalence of TD among their patients and aren't always attentive to the signs (not to mention the extent to which it can impact quality of life and medication compliance). Neurocrine has shown that it can work with the doctors and bring them around, leading to better-served patients and an expanded revenue opportunity for the company.

A More Methodical, Long-Term Approach To Tourette's?

With the first quarter earnings report, Neurocrine management announced that they will be starting a new study of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette's to accompany the ongoing T-Force GOLD study. The T-Force PLATINUM study will evaluate the long-term efficacy and safety of Ingrezza in 180 pediatric patients with Tourette's who initially respond to Ingrezza through open-label use. Designed as a withdrawal study, this study could ultimately support longer-term use of Ingrezza and resolve potential obstacles to use on the part of both physicians and parents.

The "but" is that the study will not read out until late 2019 and could well push back the filing of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette's by a year or more (assuming T-Force GOLD is successful). While a later submission target date is modestly disappointing, I think this is another example of Neurocrine management showing patience and considering the big picture - addressing concerns about long-term use (particularly if it makes it onto the label) could well lead to a stronger ramp and a stronger position with payers at the time of commercialization.

And The Rest…

Neurocrine management continues to guide to proof-of-concept data for NBI-74788 in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH) in the summer of 2018. This is a small Phase II study that is intended to demonstrate whether there's enough efficacy (and an acceptable risk/benefit) to merit further development. If the results are strong, I would not only expect Neurocrine to work toward a pivotal study in 2019 but also consider a development pathway for pediatric patients, as current treatments for 21 hydroxylase deficiency CAH can have significant side effects.

Since my last update on Neurocrine, there have also been some news items on elagolix. Back in March, the company reported additional trial data (ELARIS-II) on elagolix and add-back therapy that continued to support strong response rates for the drug.

In April, Neurocrine's partner AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the FDA was extending the PDUFA deadline on the application for elagolix in endometriosis by three months after a request for additional analyses of liver function tests. As far as I can tell, out of roughly 4,000 women treated with elagolix, only two have discontinued due to liver function issues and liver enzyme elevation has never been cited as a meaningful risk factor.

I believe this is a direct result of the recent issues with Gedeon Richter's drug Esmya (for which Allergan (AGN) holds U.S. marketing rights) and its potential liver toxicity issues. Four cases of serious liver injury (leading to transplant) were reported since the European approval of Esmya, leading to a recommendation that no new patients start the drug and that current patients get regular liver enzyme testing. As you might imagine, this has impacted the FDA's review process for the drug in the U.S., and I think it stands to reason that it has also lead to this request for additional information from AbbVie, even though the initial NDA for elagolix covers endometriosis and Esmya has been approved/used for uterine fibroids in Europe. While the delay is a minor annoyance, it has minimal impact on my fair value and I believe the clean safety profile of elagolix will win out.

The Opportunity

My fair value for Neurocrine goes up about $5/share from my last update. Some of this is due to the passage of time, as Neurocrine is now incrementally closer to positive free cash flow and peak revenue. I've also adjusted some of my expectations - slightly higher approval odds for elagolix in uterine fibroids (after additional trial data), a slightly later peak for elagolix in endometriosis, a later peak for Ingrezza in Tourette's, and a higher selling price for the CAH drug (in keeping with its orphan characteristics).

The Bottom Line

My fair value for Neurocrine shares is now about $100, and I believe the shares are worth considering here. There is still development risk with Ingrezza in Tourette's and NBI-74788 is totally unproven, but elagolix and Ingrezza in TD alone can support a fair value close to $90, with those experimental programs offering meaningful upside if and when the clinical data come through.

