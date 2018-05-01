Self-Storage REIT Winners: NSA, JCAP, And EXR

Developing a self storage facility is different in each market. Developers who work with local experts will have the most successful projects.

REITs tend to under-perform the broad market when interest rates rise and this cycle has been no exception. Since November of 2016, the S&P 500 ETF SPY has risen over 30% while the Vanguard REIT ETF VNQ has risen a mere 1%.

The largest self storage REIT Public Storage has lagged the market, in-line with the broader REIT sector. In fact, the price of PSA stock today is the same as it was in November of 2016.

Fortunately, there are ways to gain exposure to self storage without holding Public Storage. Most notably, Extra Space Storage and National Storage Affiliates have been stellar names to have in your portfolio. Extra Space Storage has risen 24% over the past 18 months and National Storage Affiliates has risen an astounding 40% over the past 18 months. Even in the face of rising rates, EXR, JCAP, and NSA have managed to provide stockholders with sizable dividends and outperform the broader REIT sector.

Will this Continue?

There are fundamental reasons why EXR, JCAP, and NSA have shaken off the headwinds facing the self storage industry. Given the current landscape of the self storage industry, these stocks are still positioned to outperform. That said, it is important to consider the current headwinds and how they impact the self storage industry.

Rising interest rates are expected to continue and this will fundamentally devalue REITs if theory holds. If we narrow in on the fundamentals of self storage REITs, the increasing supply of self storage facilities is the single greatest focus of concern.

New supply is being added in the largest MSAs across the country as developers are seeing opportunity to construct new state-of-the-art self storage facilities. Without a doubt, the new supply will have an impact in those markets. That said, there will not be as much of an impact in secondary and tertiary markets. That bodes well for National Storage Affiliates, which I recommended in an article on NSA in 2016. NSA only has ~35% of their facilities in top 20 MSAs which insulates them from the bulk of the added supply. Clearly NSA has been the best performer among Self Storage REITs:

More supply, more competition

There are approximately 52,000 self storage facilities in the United States according to the Self Storage Association. In 2017, there was an estimated 900-1,400 new self storage facilities delivered. The new facilities tend to be larger and offer more services than existing facilities. The impact of the facilities that were completed in 2017 will not truly be felt until 2018 and 2019 because self storage facilities tend to take about 3 years to stabilize.

In considering the added supply, it is important to understand where the new facilities are being built. The savvy REITs are working with local experts who know their territory and have access to quality data. For example, some of the best industry data is compiled by Argus Self Storage Advisors. Here is an Argus report on self storage development in the local market of Minneapolis:

The self storage development REIT JCAP, which I previously wrote about in 2016, is one of the groups that is adding supply to under-served markets. While some public REITs are actively developing or funding development, there are more developers that are funded by private equity. While the influx of private equity money does pose a threat to storage REITs, it also provides a pipeline of new facilities to acquire or manage.

Every self storage development has nuances to it. When a REIT or private equity group works with a local that knows self storage, they understand the market much better. Consider the Minneapolis MSA, where there are areas that have 11 square feet of self storage per capita and areas that only have 4 square feet of self storage per capita. The smart developers will do their research and work with local experts to ensure a successful development.

The added supply of self storage facilities is certainly a concern. That said, NSA should be relatively insulated as they mostly operate outside of top 20 MSAs. EXR has some of the smartest minds in the industry and they appear to be well positioned with strategic development partners. It also helps that EXR is the best manager of self storage facilities in the business.

Self-Storage Management

3rd Party management has become a hot topic in 2018 among the self storage community. Operating a lean storage facility and utilizing a good revenue management system has never been more important. With this intuition, Public Storage shook the self storage world by announcing they would expand their 3rd party management platform.

If Public Storage can grow their 3rd party management business, the incremental revenue gains are only the first benefit. More importantly, they would have better industry data and have a pipeline of managed facilities to feed their acquisition pipeline. All of these benefits have been enjoyed by operators like LSI, CUBE, and especially EXR.

Extra Space Storage is the best manager of self storage facilities. They drive rents higher on existing tenants by using sophisticated analytics and still provide the best experience to keep customers loyal. For smaller operators, it can be difficult to maintain profit margins when competing with better marketing, revenue management systems, and the operational scale of Extra Space Storage.

Conclusion

REITs are under-performing the broad market as interest rates rise. However, Extra Space Storage, Jernigan Capital and National Storage Affiliates are worthy of consideration. While the threat of new supply is impacting the self storage industry, savvy operators and facilities outside of primary MSAs will continue to perform well.

