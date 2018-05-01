Prologis Buying DCT: How To Play It

On 4/29/18, Prologis (PLD) agreed to an $8.4B purchase of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) in a stock-for-stock transaction in which each share of DCT will be exchanged for 1.02 shares of PLD. This article will analyze the deal to ascertain whether it is a good deal for each of the involved parties and how one can play it.

Who is it good for?

I think it is unequivocally good for DCT shareholders. The merger price is about 16% above the closing price prior to announcement. Shareholders wishing to cash out can sell PLD upon completion for a nice gain and those who wish to stay invested can hang on to the investment in a solid blue-chip company. Therefore, whether the investors of DCT are looking for a long run holding or a quick profit, they win in this merger. A tip of the hat to DCT management for being willing to sacrifice their executive positions for the benefit of their shareholders.

Unfortunately, DCT is no longer an actionable play. Its price has risen quite close to the buyout price based on the 1.02 share ratio, so there is no arbitrage here.

Is it good for Prologis?

The market votes no with PLD down almost 3% in the aftermath, but let us dig a bit deeper.

Strategic Relevance

A strategically accretive merger is one in which 2+2 = 5. It would involve some sort of synergies such that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Prologis claims the following as immediate synergies:

$37mm G&A and property management

$36mm interest rate expense savings

I do not count these as strategic synergies because they would happen with just about anything Prologis bought. It has a very low cost of capital, so it can save on interest and its corporate and property management is fully fleshed out so it can add assets without much incremental expense.

One could argue that they should still count as the cash savings is still real. This is true, but PLD's size is both a blessing and a curse. The low cost of capital, G&A, and operating expense savings are all a result of PLD's size.

On the flip side, Prologis' size makes moving the needle through acquisitions quite difficult. High-quality industrial properties are available around a 5% cap rate which would be accretive for PLD, but $100mm properties will not make much of a difference for PLD. Due to this size, PLD needs to find bigger fish like DCT and these come with a portfolio premium. In order to buy DCT, Prologis had to pay a significant premium to NAV and only got a cap rate just north of 4%.

Source: SNL Financial

The synergies need to be weighed against the lower cap rates that come with buying large portfolios, and I think the premium price outweighs the value of the immediate synergies. To get a sense for the portfolio premium, consider that DCT has a consensus NAV of $55.89 and PLD is buying them for approximately $65.50. That is a 17% premium to NAV, and I don't think the immediate synergies are enough.

There are, however, more subtle aspects that could manifest in sizable synergy. With 100% submarket overlap, PLD might be getting a critical market share in submarkets that will afford greater rent control.

Source: PLD merger conference call slides

The benefits are intangible and the magnitude is difficult to determine, so we cannot directly weight this against the premium price paid for the assets. It should, however, be factored into the determination of whether this merger is beneficial to PLD shareholders.

Accretion

The stated $0.06 to $0.08 of Core FFO accretion from the merger is positive but quite small given the size of the purchase. If PLD had acquired the same magnitude of properties on an individual basis, the accretion would have been substantially bigger. Further, the logistics of integrating such a large company will cause both one-time costs and a few quarters of distraction from other tasks.

Overall benefit to Prologis

Overall, I consider the merger approximately neutral for PLD shareholders. The accretion is just enough for the integration risks to be worth it, but not enough to make PLD an opportunity. Prologis is a great company with excellent growth and diversification, but all of that is priced in already with a 22.4X forward FFO multiple. I believe the primary impetus for this merger is the strong currency of its stock as issuing high multiple shares makes for a low cost of capital.

This merger is Prologis' way of taking advantage of the high market price. Unfortunately, DCT was also trading at a rather hefty multiple.

Source: SNL Financial

PLD could have created far more accretion in buying one of the cheaper peers as the premium paid for DCT brought its multiple in-line with that of Prologis. The purchase will secure Prologis' spot as the world leader in logistics facilities, but I see minimal opportunity in owning either PLD or DCT going forward.

A sign of the times

REIT M&A tends to pick up when the market is getting a bit frothy. REITs as a whole are not expensive, but the industrial REIT sector is. Multiples in the low to mid 20s provide an equity cost of capital under 5% which combined with the roughly 4% fixed rate debt available to many industrial REITs creates a leverage neutral cost of capital around 4.75%. With that kind of spending power, acquisitions look quite accretive. Factoring in synergies, PLD was able to make the DCT purchase accretive at a cap rate just north of 4%.

Other opportunities are available and investors may be wise to consider positioning to get bought out. Thus, it behooves us to look at which targets are the most ripe.

We can start by eliminating those which seem unlikely. First, I would remove from consideration the REITs with unique business models:

Americold (NYSE:COLD) is the only cold storage focused REIT

Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) is the only medical marijuana REIT Industrial

Industrial Logistics Properties (NASDAQ:ILPT) is run by RMR which likely will not sell even if an offer manifests

Monmouth (NYSE:MNR) is focused on parcel delivery with FedEx accounting for over 50% of revenues

Second, I think we can eliminate EastGroup (NYSE:EGP), Terreno (NYSE:TRNO), and Rexford (NYSE:REXR) due to valuation.

This leaves Stag Industrial (STAG), Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), Liberty Properties (LPT), First Industrial (FR), and Duke (DRE) as the potential targets. Each of these is trading at a discount to NAV and FFO multiples that would be highly accretive for one of the bigger buyers.

Among these, my picks are PLYM and STAG, both of which I am long. As I have already done full-length feature articles linked here and here, I will spare the redundancy in this article.

Duke is arguably the most likely to be acquired as it has portfolio metrics that could enhance those of the buyer. Duke has the youngest portfolio as well as the highest average square footage. When combined with lofty clear-heights, its portfolio is well fitted to support growing e-commerce.

Conclusion

Prologis' buyout of DCT seems acceptable, but I do not see it warranting investment in either company. The accretion is rather lackluster consequent to the sizable premium at which it was bought, but there are some intangible strategic benefits to the improved submarket concentrations. We view this as the tip of the M&A iceberg with more industrial REIT M&A to come yet this cycle.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG and PLYM. I am personally long STAG and PLYM. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accept responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, PLYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.