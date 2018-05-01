April Estimates Are Out, And Tesla's Model 3 Sales Bombed

There are still more than twice as many Chevrolet Bolt EV cars on U.S. roads as there are Tesla Model 3s. That won’t change until, perhaps, some time in July.

When will investors stop believing management’s happy talk? You can pretty much take their numbers and discount them 50%, 75% or even 90%-plus.

This was similar to the 1,000 a week happy talk on January 3, which also turned out to be a misleading indication for the March quarter (8,180).

All this incessant Tesla happy talk of being 2,000 a week turned out to be misleading at a minimum.

Remember only one month ago? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported that it had hit a production rate of 2,000 per week. Elon Musk even went on CBS and professed that the number was indeed higher than 2,000 per week.

Granted, production shut down for an alleged 3-5 days late in the quarter. So that’s a loss of little over 1,000 cars. Still, investors hoping for a number of at least in the ballpark of 8,000 for the month just got a cold shower: here.

Yes, the usual source of U.S. monthly unit sales data, Insideevs, estimates that Tesla sold only 3,875 Model 3 units in the U.S. in April. Canadian sales are starting right about now, so it’s not clear if this number includes a handful of the first units to Canada - I think (and hope) not.

Here's the larger point: The Model 3 sales number was essentially unchanged from the 3,820 in March. That’s a disaster from two perspectives:



Hey, this is a product that should be experiencing sequential hyper growth. Like, 100% or more. Not be flat. Tesla’s talk about over 2,000 units per week looks totally deceptive at this point. It was just like January 3, when Tesla also talked about so-and-so many units per week, that proved to be totally misleading - aka a major shortfall - when it finally came time to fess up about the March quarter unit sales (8,180 in total, for Tesla’s Model 3).



Given all of that, where does Tesla stand in its U.S. unit sales competition against the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV? Here's where they are as of April 30:



US sales Bolt Bolt Model 3 Model 3 sold cumulative sold cumulative 2016 579 579 0 0 2017 23297 23876 1772 1772 1Q 2018 4375 28251 8180 9952 April 2018 1275 29526 3875 13827

As you can see in the table above, the Tesla Model 3 is outselling the Chevrolet Bolt EV to the tune of 3x in April, and just under 2x in 1Q as a whole. That’s a pretty catastrophic result for Tesla, as much of its corporate fortune rests on this negative gross margin product.



The table above also shows that there are cumulatively, in the U.S. today, still more than twice as many Chevy Bolts on the road, as there are Model 3s. After all this hoopla over the last nine months!



So when will the Tesla Model 3 “finally” pass the Chevy Bolt EV in U.S. unit sales? I made some estimates in the table below:



US sales Bolt Bolt Model 3 Model 3 sold cumulative sold cumulative 2016 579 579 0 0 2017 23297 23876 1772 1772 1Q 2018 4375 28251 8180 9952 April 2018 1275 29526 3875 13827 May 2018 1500 31026 6000 19827 June 2018 1500 32526 8000 27827 July 2018 1500 34026 10000 37827

As you can see in the table above, it looks like the crossover point could happen late July - pretty much on the anniversary of Tesla’s July 28 Model 3 launch event last year. Remember, the guidance at the time was that the Model 3 would be outselling the Bolt by the early part of the fourth quarter of 2017 - October. It didn’t happen until January 2018, and since then, the Model 3 sales ramp has been anemic in relation to expectations.



And that’s why 2018 sell-side estimates for Model 3 units sales have been falling. Nobody is still believing Tesla’s 400,000 unit guidance for the year. My estimate for 100,000 units, published last September 8, is looking better by the day: here.



So, with yet another month of a massive Model 3 sales shortfall, yet again contradicting management’s happy talk, what are your Model 3 sales estimates for 2018? That would be for both the U.S. and international sales, including Canada, which is starting imminently.



I’m sticking to 100,000, a number 75% short of the thinking of the rest of you as of last September.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.