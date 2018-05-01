Accuray Moves Back From A Spark To A Damp Squib

Accuray shares do look undervalued even on humble assumptions, but management still has yet to show it can consistently drive the necessary order, revenue, and margin growth.

While Radixact seems to be getting Accuray into single/double-vault centers, the lack of growth in CyberKnife and the weak competitive takeaway growth in the U.S. are concerning.

Accuray’s (ARAY) consistently inconsistent performance means that I can’t honestly say I’m surprised that its fiscal third-quarter results were disappointing, but it does continue a very frustrating trend. Accuray continues to struggle to attain and maintain any momentum in the slow-growing radiation oncology market, despite solid clinical data and some attractive system performance characteristics. While the earnings-driven sell-off does take the share price back below my estimates of fair value, these shares really aren’t going to work unless and until the company can show that it can achieve operating profitability and something more than just low single-digit revenue growth.

A Disappointing Step Back

Although Accuray management had already given guidance that the fiscal third quarter wasn’t going to be any sort of blow-out, the actual results were still disappointing relative to expectations. Moreover, when you look at all the various parts and pieces, I think there are some more troubling fundamental concerns.

Revenue rose 3%, which was actually a little better than expected, but the composition was disappointing. Product revenue, the real driver of this story, was down 10% and appeared to miss expectations by around 10%. While management noted that the company saw product revenue growth in every geography except Japan, that’s really not all that comforting. Service revenue rose 15% and was stronger than expected.

Gross margin came in weaker than expected and not just because of a mix skew toward the lower-margin service revenues. Gross margin slipped 10 bps yoy, and although product gross margin improved by three points, expectations were higher. Service margin slipped two points, also coming in lower than expected. With lower gross margin and increased corporate spending (including a double-digit increase in R&D), Accuray missed the average sell-side expectation of a small operating profit for the quarter.

One of the troubling items about the quarter was management’s comment that product revenue was “evenly mixed” between CyberKnife and the Tomo platform. That suggests CK revenue in the neighborhood of $21M-$22M. Although it is perhaps unfair to pick out one quarter in isolation, I’d note that prior to Accuray’s acquisition of TomoTherapy in 2011, the CK platform was generating more than $35 million in average quarterly revenue. Again, holding up a single quarter’s performance is not entirely fair when results can be quite volatile on a year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter basis, but that absence of growth is telling, particularly given the clinical data that has been generated with the system.

Orders Don’t Look So Good Either

A management presentation at a sell-side conference earlier this year had established that orders would likely be stronger in the fiscal fourth quarter than in the third, but third-quarter results were still disappointing. Gross orders fell 11%, missing sell-side expectations of $80M-plus and offering a weak comp next to Varian’s (VAR) 1% constant currency order growth in the quarter.

Net orders were even weaker, declining 43% year over year. While there was a wide expectation range for net orders (and not all analysts publish order estimates), I believe the lowest published sell-side estimate was still in the mid-$50M’s (versus the reported $41 million). Accuray saw $26 million in order age-outs, up almost a quarter sequentially and triple the year-ago level. While age-outs are a fact of life in capital equipment businesses, Accuray has been talking a lot about their efforts to improve order conversion and clearly there is a lot of work to do. Accuray also saw a significant increase in cancellations up to $8 million.

Management reiterated its guidance of 5% full-year order growth and pointed to a large multi-system order from a St. Louis-based client that included competitive takeaways. This is the largest U.S. order in five years, but I’m still concerned about management’s order growth guidance being predicated upon a “number of high-potential multi-system order opportunities they’re targeting”, as Accuray’s historical ability to close deals has not been that good.

Based on disclosures made in this quarter and the year ago, Tomo platform orders were up 33%, while CyberKnife orders were down 55% (to under $20 million). About 80% of the Tomo orders were for Radixact and management continues to find success getting Radixact into single-vault and double-vault centers – a market that has historically been very challenging for the company.

Accuray’s inability to generate strong, consistent order growth remains a major concern. Back at that prior sell-side conference, management talked about distributor-generated orders being about 15% higher now than they were three years ago – that’s not much growth given how management talked up the ability of distributors to help them penetrate new accounts. Likewise, I’d note that with the weak orders this quarter, Accuray’s trailing gross and net order growth over the past twelve months are both negative – the first time in about 18 months for gross orders and the first time in about three years for net orders.

Likewise, based on my own anecdotal talks with oncologists (since my wife’s death from cancer, I’ve become more active in patient advocacy events), it seems like Accuray continues to struggle to make headway with potential new customers. While those who have Accuray systems (CyberKnife, Tomo, and Radixact) generally like them, those who aren’t Accuray users really don’t seem to believe that there are worthwhile differentiating features to the Radixact or CyberKnife systems, and particularly that Varian’s systems (Edge and TrueBeam with HyperArc) are “just as good”. Bears can look at this as a reflection of the significant barriers that Accuray still faces, while bulls could argue it still represents a significant addressable opportunity.

Will Clarity From China Help?

China has long loomed as a potentially significant market for Accuray, but one where regulatory uncertainties were choking off orders and installations. Recently, the Chinese government determined that Accuray’s Onrad and Tomo-H systems will be classified as “Class B” devices (and not subject to Class A license quotas), while CyberKnife, Radixact, and Tomo-HD/HDA will remain as Class A devices. With this added clarity, Accuray may start seeing renewed interest, orders, and eventually revenue growth from China.

Management also noted that they continue to work toward some sort of joint venture or partnership with a Chinese company. It is generally assumed that the Chinese government would prefer to go with local brands and build up its domestic capabilities in radiation oncology, and a partnership with a local Chinese company could help Accuray work within that paradigm. I’ll also float the possibility that Accuray could be an acquisition target, as an enterprise value of under $500 million would make it a digestible target even with a buyout premium and I think Accuray is small enough that it could sidestep the present U.S. administration’s objections to Chinese companies acquiring American businesses.

The Opportunity

Maybe things really aren’t so bad right now at Accuray and this just happened to be a quarter were timing and various moving parts came together in a “perfect storm”. That’s not my view, though. Accuray has struggled for too long to really deserve the benefit of the doubt, and the combination of erosion in the CyberKnife business and ongoing struggles to win competitive vaults in the U.S. has me particularly concerned. While Accuray’s systems are, I believe, more than capable of holding a larger market share against Varian and Elekta in the market, I don’t see sentiment shifting far enough quickly enough.

Management has said in the past that they believe revenue growth could accelerate into the high single digits to the low double digits. I agree that’s possible, but it certainly doesn’t seem probable when both revenue and order growth continue to kick around in the low single digits. With that, I maintain my long-term outlook for roughly 3% annualized revenue growth and eventual FCF margins in the low-to-mid teens. That supports a fair value slightly above the current share price, as would event just a 1.25x multiple to 12-month revenue – while that is indeed a very low multiple, low-growth med-techs don’t enjoy high EV/revenue multiples and particularly when they’re not profitable.

The Bottom Line

At this point, I’m continuing to hold these shares mostly just as a lottery ticket opportunity with the added kicker of a capital loss I can use to offset gains from other positions in my portfolio. Although I do believe the capabilities of Accuray’s systems should support a much higher rate of adoption and use (meaning considerably better revenue), the company’s ability to execute remains very much an open question and I believe the market is tired of “wait until next year” guidance.

