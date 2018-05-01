Quantitative Analysis Of Kellogg: Time To Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

We believe Project K, the cost-cutting program, may have done some significant damage to Kellogg’s long-term health.

Kellogg Company has cut advertising costs by 35% and R&D by 25% over the past five years.

Investment Thesis

We added the data for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) into our system last week. While sorting and inputting the numbers, the shortcomings became more and more apparent. The years from 2013 to 2017 have been especially revealing.

During 2013, Project K was announced, a four-year efficiency and effectiveness program. The stated aim was to drive future growth in revenues and improve profits. This was extended in 2017. Neither revenues or profits seem to have benefited. The company has spent $1.5 billion over the past five years on the Project. This has resulted in improvements of comparable net income of just $89m over the period. Net sales are down $1.9 billion since 2013. They have drastically cut spending in R&D and advertising and marketing. We believe Kellogg’s management did not acknowledge the disruption happening in Consumer Staples and may have done irreparable damage to the company.

We discuss in more detail the risks faced by the consumer staples in our analysis of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). If you have not had the chance to read my previous articles, please have a look at the appendix below. You will find details of our calculations and valuation methodology.

Kellogg: The Business

The company was founded over a century ago with its headquarters in Michigan. Kellogg is now world-recognized for its manufacture and marketing of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Some of its most recognized brands are Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos.

Kellogg: Fundamental Overview

We will concentrate on the more recent five years from 2013 to 2017. 2013 saw the beginning of Project K, the company’s global growth and efficiency program. Revenues in 2013 stood at $14.8 billion and comparable net income $1.33 billion. After spending $1.5 billion over five years, revenue has declined to $12.9 billion and net income has seen an improvement of just $89m. It can be argued that net profit margins have improved from 9.0% to 11.0%. Let us examine where the improvements are coming from.

Kellogg: Fundamental Breakdown & Analysis

The other companies we have analysed so far have maintained spending on advertising and marketing constant relative to net sales. This is not the case for Kellogg where advertising spend has gone down in real terms as well as a percentage of net sales.

Source: ROCGA Research

Along with 35% decline in advertising costs, spending on R&D has also gone down by 25% for the period 2013 to 2017. The correlation between these and net sales is clear. Over the longer term, we see that an increase/decrease in advertising has a direct impact on sales. The vertical axis is change in advertising costs and the horizontal is sales growth.

Source: ROCGA Research

Kellogg is not only looking to spend less on innovative new products, but they are also sending less promoting the existing products. Management seem to be stuck in a vicious cycle. They are meeting short-term targets by sacrificing the long-term health of the company. In our opinion, these spending cuts are unsustainable. Improving margins by cutting costs can be a balancing act. On one side, you increase actual productivity; on the other, you risk stifling growth and long-term performance. Kellogg is stifling growth.

Source: ROCGA Research, Kellogg Company 10K

If we were to adjust R&D and advertising costs to the long run average, after tax, comparable net income would be 20% below the reported number for 2016 and 2017. We are always suspicious of recurring non-recurring items. Project K is one such example. Without costs allocated to Project K, comparable net income would be down a further 12% on top of the 20%.

Debt is not the theme of this investigation, but it is worth a mention. 2017 net debt is $8.3 billion, up from $7.1 billion in 2013. There have been no significant acquisitions during this period.

Also, asset utilization is decreasing. Asset utilization is the sales generated for every dollar of total cash generating assets employed.

Source: ROCGA Research

Kellogg: ROCGA Valuation

At ROCGA Research, we like to value a company based on sustainable cash, not hope. The reported numbers are unsustainably and valuing based on these figures are irrelevant. In the next segment we will attempt to make some adjustment to forecast a ROCGA value range. All the assumptions for Kellogg in our model are the same as the other Consumer Staples analyzed and written about by us.

Kellogg: ROCGA Value Range

Spending on advertising and R&D will have to be increased to remain competitive. The hope by Kellogg’s management that they can transform the company by cutting essential costs, in our opinion, is not viable.

Our model offers complete flexibility to the users and any number of scenarios can be analyzed. We analyze two different scenarios. In the first, the company meets its target of 10% eps growth for 2018 along with flat sales and no organic growth. Due to the lack of investment, we forecast no organic growth for the following years.

In the second, we assume the long run spend on R&D and advertising is restored immediately in 2018, followed by a return to long run net income growth of 5% the following year.

In both, we assume a one-off increase in net income of 5% for 2018 due to the reduction in the US corporate tax rate.

Source: ROCGA Research

In the first scenario above, due to the lack of growth, we see the valuation fall to about $48 in 2018. These rise slightly to $52 by 2021 due to the assumption that excess cash will be used to repay some of the debt.

Source: ROCGA Research

In this second scenario, valuation falls significantly in 2018, but the recovery in the following years are stronger.

Conclusion

No scenario portrays Kellogg in a positive light. We favor the second or any other option that brings back organic growth. But increase in advertising will reduce margins, and the bottom line and may negatively impact the management incentive programs. It will be interesting to see how Kellogg pulls itself out of this situation. In the meantime, avoid Kellogg.

Appendix

The components of returns on cash-generating assets:

Cash generating assets: The reported balance sheet numbers go through a series of adjustments, such as capitalising operating lease and inflation adjustments so we can have a like-for-like comparison and bring all companies on to an equal footing for valuation. This gives us the total cash-generating asset for the company.

+ net current assets

+ other investments

+ land

= non-depreciating assets

+ inflation adjusted PPE

+ inflation adjusted intangible assets

+ capitalized operating lease

+ goodwill

= depreciating assets

Total cash generating assets = non-depreciating assets + depreciating assets

Cash: We look at a company's cash-generating ability by using the accrual accounting information and converting it into a gross cash number.

+ adjusted net income

+ depreciation and amortisation

+ operating lease

+ interest costs

+ net pension interest cost

± other adjustments

= gross cash flow

Returns on cash-generating assets: This is the internal rate of return using the gross cash flow, total cash-generating assets, and the asset life.

To value the company, we use a systematic discounted cash flow method. This gives us an enterprise value equivalent. We subtract gross debt to arrive at an equity value.

Methods by which a company can increase value: Stable total cash generating assets and higher returns translate to more value. We believe a more sustainable solution is to gradually increase total cash-generating assets and at least maintain returns on cash generating assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.