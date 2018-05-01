AMD: The End Of All Hope... For Shorts

Some have recently tried to paint AMD (AMD) in a poor light. This has met with limited success by focusing on issues that are not currently real life problems for the company such as: Free cash flow, insiders selling stock, and dare I say it dilution. Most of these were recently counter argued at here.

Look to the Analysts

If you want to review the real issues at hand, look no further than the conference call after earnings. The analysts are going to be the ones picking the company's guts apart surgically, looking for problems. Did we hear a single analyst say "Hey guys... I know your growing like crazy and your gross margins are increasing, but what about the free cash flow?" Nope... not one. Why? Because the company is growing fast, margins are improving, and new products are in the works (EPYC 2 comes to mind along w/ 7nm Vega). Not to mention (as one SA member pointed out) - accounts receivable are up. Is free cash flow important? Sure, but for a company growing profitably at this pace - it is not a key issue at this moment in time.

Key Issues

The analysts did ask repeatedly about the EPYC ramp up. I suspect it is taking a little longer than Wall Street anticipated for EPYC to ramp up, but progress is being made. Recently Cray (CRAY) decided to utilize EPYC in one of its products. This bodes well for AMD, but the server market moves at a slower pace as opposed to the consumer sector. I do not think it is a problem; but rather it is a matter of patience for AMD investors. However, it should be something we keep a very close eye on, since a lot is riding on EYPC adoption via revenues, profits, and increasing gross margins. If EYPC does not pan out, it will obviously impact estimates. However, thus far everything is on course with EPYC sales starting to ramp up.

Short Term Outlook

The stock market is a fickle place. Mr. Market is never to be underestimated. With that, right or wrong, we sold off all of our calls the day after earnings and covered the puts that we sold. Maybe we will be right, maybe we will be wrong - but no one ever went broke taking good profits on options.

At this point, the forums are in fiesta mode with everyone giving each other high fives and many beer mugs clanking together in congratulatory success. Shorts, meanwhile, are feeling the burn. However, with earnings now past and the positives known... will the hype train keep going or not? I'm going to take a very small position as a fun gamble and see what happens while retaining half of my AMD stock position. Perhaps after the party is over AMD trickles down (or maybe it does not). Right now (for the short-term view) I think it is very difficult to guess which way it will flow. Maybe Wall Street will jump on board the story and start accumulating shares? Too many "maybes" at the moment, but the long-term story is still solid and today's earnings only give credibility that the plans of AMD are bearing fruit.

Moving onto Real Issues

The glaring problem for the near future is just how long AMD is going to be relying on the aging Polaris series and 14nm Vega for the bulk of its GPU lifting. Polaris is ancient and Vega was an odd child. On one hand, I admire the fact that Vega is in an Intel (INTC) CPU. That is going to be massive for AMD, However, on the other hand, it just does not bring the pain that we expected it to bring to Nvidia (NVDA). Sure I am glad it exists - and in some crypto situations it is very good - but it's just not what we needed for gaming. Looking at a road map, we see Vega coming to 7nm for machine learning but where is the successor to mainstream Polaris (aka Radeon 500x series?). Is it the GPU Navi? If so that will not be released for a long time from now and Nvidia is most certainly not resting idle. When Nvidia introduces its next-generation GPU, it will most certainly impact the GPU sales for AMD. That is the biggest threat at the moment that I see for AMD: A long period where AMD could potentially be without GPU ammo to fight Nvidia.



Near Term View (1-2 years)

Long term, AMD will continue to battle in the consumer CPU space and most likely gain market share. AMD's venture with Intel providing graphics for its CPU is a massive deal. Hopefully, it is not just a one-time deal. Intel has said it wants to enter the discrete GPU arena, but we will see how they fare and how long it takes them. Jim Kellar of Tesla/AMD/Apple fame just joined Intel (which could signal his project at Tesla was concluded)... but who honestly knows. Rumors are still circulating regarding what he was doing with cars at Tesla.

It will take some time for AMD to right its GPU division as the design phase is so utterly long. However, with AMD generating positive income, perhaps they can hire more talent to bear fruit going forward. Hopefully, in a few years, they are better able to compete.

Conclusion

Now is a jovial time for longs, but these are the times that get my contrarian blood flowing. When everyone is smiles and the champagne bubbles are fizzling, I exit my position a little bit. When everyone is doom and gloom (just before earnings) I load up on the calls and roll the dice. Right now is a cautious time as excitement is in the air. If AMD keeps running... wonderful. But I'm personally buying a few puts to speculate with, then pausing to reflect and see which way the trend goes.

Yet long term I think all hope is lost for AMD shorts. In a few years AMD should have solid deep learning products out in the market along with a much higher market share of the high gross margin server market. I would not be surprised if they enter the self-driving car market but we will see if that rumor ever pans out. You can look at all the marketing slides and get the hint.



Once the graphics card division is set in order we will see a return to higher market share. AMD is gaining momentum and in a few years should be a much healthier company with expanded product lines. In my opinion all hope is lost for shorting this company from a long-term point of view.



Options Plays

We are keeping a close eye on the Jan 2019 $12 calls to the $14 calls in hopes of a short-term pullback so we have an entry point. In case this does not happen we have bought the Jan 2020 calls at a $12 strike so as to not miss any long-term pops.

For puts we have some Jan $10 strikes in place as a form of speculation / protection. But most likely if AMD does not pull back in the next month we will sell them off given our long-term views.

We have sold $11 May 4th puts at $11 in an effort to reenter AMD at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AMD via calls. We have sold puts in a bid to enter AMD at a discount. We have speculative / protective puts in place. All have been disclosed in the article.