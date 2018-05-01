Signet Jewelers: Please, No 'Diamond-In-The-Rough' Puns

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) looks to be an interesting potential opportunity. Shares are trading at roughly 10x the midpoint of 2019E earnings, 6.6x ttm EBIT, and 4.91x ttm EBITDA. This is the chart over the last five years.

The last three years in particular have been especially tough for SIG shareholders. The good news on a going-forward basis is that mean reversion is a powerful thing in stock markets and in business. As such, in this article, I will look at whether SIG presents an interesting investment opportunity from a valuation perspective. This article will be focused on the numbers, specifically on what future business prospects imply for the free cash flow generative capacity of the business going forward. For those looking for (or in need of) a brushing up on qualitative insights regarding SIG’s business, there are several Seeking Alpha articles that can prove illuminating. Futhermore, SIG’s investor page provides links to all filings, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, press releases, etc. In this article, to keep things to a readable length, I will primarily be looking at what I take to be a worst-case valuation scenario, as well as a more base-case scenario. So, without further ado, let’s get onto the valuation work.

Preliminary Valuation Work

To begin the valuation work, let’s try to get an estimate of fiscal year 2019 free cash flow (NYSE:FCF)/share. Per their recent press release related to Q4 and fiscal 2018 results, management offered the following guidance:

My goal will be to convert the estimated non-GAAP diluted EPS offered above into an estimate of 2019 FCF/share. I’m choosing to use non-GAAP diluted EPS as I think it’s a better estimate of normalized earnings power, given that the 2019E GAAP number includes charges related to their transformation plan, as well as losses on their sale of the non-prime receivables book.



To get to an estimate of 2019 FCF/share, one need only multiply the 2019 EPS estimate by a conversion factor. To get this conversion factor, I’ve chosen to look at how EPS has compared to FCF/share for SIG over the last 9 years. Data from gurufocus.com and the resultant conversion factor are as follows:

**2018 numbers exclude effects of proceeds from sale of prime receivables book to Alliance Data Systems as well as the effects of the tax law changes**

Thus, the 2019 estimated EPS range converts to estimates of FCF/share using this method as follows:

Having thus established a range of estimates for 2019 FCF/share, we can start to think about the business beyond 2019.

Let’s turn first to a valuation of the business based on a high-probability floor of the value of future free cash flows. The idea here is to try to get a lower-bound value for future free cash flows about which we can be reasonably certain. Then, if the stock price is lower than that lower-bound, that would suggest the stock could be a candidate for investment. If not, then a pass is in order.

High-Probability Floor Value of Future Free Cash Flows

To my mind, the sum of the following free cash flows, generated by way of simple step-wise 10% annual decline (beginning with the lower end of the 2019E FCF range from above), seems to provide a reasonably certain lower bound for the free cash flow generative power of SIG over the next five years:

The sum of these cash flows seem to provide a reasonably certain lower bound for the following reasons:

While I’m not in the business of predicting the macro-economy, it only seems reasonable to allow for the possibility of a recession over the next five years. Retailers that sell discretionary products like SIG are hit particularly hard in recessions (cf. results through the Great Recession). One should want to have such a possibility reflected in this sort of worst-case scenario.





In valuing a retailer in today’s environment, and specifically in trying to get a lower-bound value for earnings power, it seems prudent to factor in a decline in cash generative abilities, generally. In SIG’s case, I don’t think one need assume a harsh decline compared to other retail businesses, given SIG’s business of selling products where customers generally like to see and try out what they’re buying, and get a feel for the people they’re buying it from, trust being an outsized factor in the customer’s mind for these sorts of purchases. Put another way, this business seems much more Amazon-proof than many other retailers today. Thus, the sort of decline in cash flows would seem to more than capture this sort of downside (together with the recession risk just mentioned) going forward.





Forward-looking consensus analyst EPS estimates (recall that my 2019E FCF/shares is based off a conversion of EPS estimates) are flattish over the next three years. As such, if one is looking for a high-probability floor as we are here, one would have to assume such a floor to be the result of declining cash-generative capacity, and a healthy decline rate of 10%/year as used here increases the probability to that greater of a degree that the lower bound we get is in fact a lower bound.

If the above is correct, then we have sufficient reason to think there is a high probability that SIG would “pay” us (after all, this is what FCF/share is a proxy for in this context) as owners of the business an aggregate of at least $15.07/share during a five-year holding period (we might suspect there is reason to expect more, but the claim here is that there isn’t sufficiently high-probability reasoning for such expectations). To me, if the above sort of scenario were to play out over a five-year holding period, the highest multiple I could assign with a high degree of conviction to the terminal value of SIG’s business would be 8x. Thus, we have the following regarding the total value of the future free cash flows of the business:

So to recap, what I’m saying here is that I have a high degree of conviction that SIG’s business could “pay me” at least $15.07 in free cash during a five-year holding period. In addition, I’m very confident that I could get at least $19.32/share for the residual business (i.e., assuming I was able to extract the full $15.07 in FCF during the five-year holding period, which, of course, is not how it will actually play out, but, again, this is a simplistic thought exercise) at the end of the holding period. When we add these two numbers together, we get to the basis for my high degree of conviction that I could get at least $34.39 out of the business during a 5-year holding period. So if Mr. Market were offering me shares of SIG for less than or equal to $34.39, I would say they are an obvious buy. Because Mr. Market is currently offering them for $40.67 at the time of this writing, they are not an obvious buy in that purchasing them at current prices would open me up to breaking the No. 1 rule of investing – i.e., “don’t lose money.”

This is sufficient reason for me to take a pass on SIG, but for those who think this approach unfair, let’s try to look at things from another perspective, a perspective where, instead of looking at a worst-case scenario for the business, we try to approach things by trying to look at a reasonable estimation of what might actually happen during a five-year holding period.

Does SIG Offer a Margin of Safety?

When I try to get a sense for the plausible future track a business might take, my goal is to find 50-cent dollar bills. What I mean by this is that whatever value estimate I come up with for the future prospects of a business, I look to find businesses that are trading for 50% or less than my best estimate of the underlying business’s value. This of course is simply an application of Ben Graham’s famous “margin of safety” concept.

Consistent with this, let’s turn to what I take to be a plausible estimate of future business value for SIG. As I laid out at the beginning, a high-end estimate for fiscal 2019 FCF/share looks to be $4.17/share. I’m using the high end of 2019 FCF/share estimates here to be as charitable as possible. With this being said, consistent with consensus analyst estimates for flattish EPS over the next 3 years, I think it reasonable (charitable even) to assume flattish FCF/share over a 5-year holding period. Thus, we have what I take to be a charitable estimation of FCF generative capacity for SIG over the next 5 years:

Of course, what I’m saying here is that I think it reasonable (and, again, even charitable) to expect SIG might “pay” me as a business owner $20.85/share in aggregate during a five-year holding period. If SIG is to be a 50-cent dollar, we should be able to extract 2x the purchase price from SIG during our holding period (2 x $0.50 = $1). Thus, we have the following:

Because this might seem complicated, I will try to highlight the main points:

I’m asserting that I only have confidence in assigning a 12x multiple to the 2023E FCF/share to get a residual business value; however, I would need a 14.51x multiple to get to 50-cent dollar status.

I need a market price of $35.45/share or less to make SIG a 50-cent dollar, given that my aggregate value of the future free cash flows is $70.89/share; however, again, the market price at the time of this writing is $40.67/share.

As such, it doesn’t look like SIG meets this valuation test for me either.

Upshot

On the face of it, SIG looks to be a superficially very interesting opportunity. However, in a world of nosebleed market valuations where greed (as opposed to fear) seems to rule the day, it is more important than ever to require obvious situations when looking for investment opportunities. While I believe there is a decent chance SIG could turn out to be a market-beating investment over the next five years (I would not have spent the time that I have on it otherwise), at current prices, it is not hit-you-in-the-face-with-a-two-by-four obvious to me that it will be. Based on the sort of valuation work laid out here, I would start to get much more interested if the shares got down to the $34/share range. But for now, I’ll have to take a pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.