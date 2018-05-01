Why Air Lease's In-Demand Product Is Likely To Boost Earnings

Air Lease's (NYSE:AL) current focus on aircraft that's in strong demand globally such as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 can lead to increasing revenues in 2018 and to an even more improving quick ratio that the company needs in the long run.

Those investors who monitor Air Lease Corporation certainly know about the company's fair valuation with a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, but also about its relative large debt position. Since its IPO in 2011 AL provided its investors with a reasonable return on their investment. But will this trend continue to go on?

Certainly the company is heading in the right direction. A short look on their financial data tells us that their quick ratio, although relatively low, has been constantly improving over the last four years from 10% to 15% in 2017. In the same period, their operating income rose by 47.6% to $867,447. Since inception their fleet size has increased steadily and robustly to almost 300 aircraft, and according to CEO John Plueger, it is set to more than double within the next five years. Given that the corporation did not succeed in increasing the lease yield, a greater fleet size will still increase their revenue stream and their EBITA.

A growing revenue stream will resonate nicely with tax reform. According to Plueger, the effective tax rate of AL decreased significantly from 35.5% to 22%. "This means that 38% more of ALC's pre-tax earnings will hit the bottom line, thereby building shareholder equity faster than previously planned."

Moreover, there's a strong demand for AL's fleet which is the result of (1) growing air traffic, (2) aging fleets that need to be replaced and (3) a fuel efficient fleet of AL.

Plueger seems to be confident about the future of his company as passenger growth is expected to increase this year by 6%, according to IATA. And as more and more airlines need to replace their aging fleets in the near future. So far the company was able to successfully place most of its fuel-efficient aircraft until 2020 with only 21% of capacity left for that year, which will generate a predictable cash flow.

Looking at AL's fleet it becomes clear that AL's portfolio is in demand. As MonitorDaily reported AL leased four of its newest and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the first quarter of 2018: Two Boeing 737 MAX 8, an Airbus A321neo and an Airbus A330-900. All three airplanes are the newest development of their respective manufacturer and currently the most efficient airliners in the sky. The demand for all three aircraft types is likely to increase over the next few years since they give airlines a higher margin by lowering their CASM (costs per available seat mile). Although some airlines may wish to buy these aircraft types outright instead of leasing them, leasing demand for such airliners is likely to increase as well, especially since new buy orders will only make it on the long waiting lists of Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), respectively.

The company's new A330-900 has been placed at Hi Fly, a Portuguese airline that seeks to replace its current long-haul fleet of 15 A330s and A340s. This is a lucid example of the replacement of aging fleets, since according to Airbus the new A330-800 and -900 provide their customers not only with a greater range of up to 400 nautical miles, but also with a more efficient fuel economy and lower maintenance costs in comparison to their older counterparts. With the increase of long-haul, low-cost traffic (Air Asia X, Scoot, Norwegian), it is very likely that the demand of the latest long-haul aircraft like the Boeing 787, the A350 or the A330-800/900 will significantly increase over the next five years.

To meet this demand for new and fuel efficient aircraft, AL has further increased orders of the MAX 8 by eight aircraft, taking their orderbook to 138 aircraft of that type, as FlightGlobal reported. 40 of the MAX already are successfully placed within the market.

So where are imminent risks investing in AL? For a leasing company it is a potential risk factor when a large customer goes bankrupt. This happened twice last year with the bankruptcies of the British carrier Monarch and the German airline Air Berlin, respectively. Yet, both bankruptcies did not have a negative impact on Air Lease. CFO Gregory Willis even stated that both bankruptcies were "a testament to the strength of our lease security packages," which protect the company against such events as airline bankruptcies.

Another imminent risk factor is the delay of those A320/321 aircraft that use the Pratt & Whitney engine. The company has to reimburse their customers in one way or another, either through lease extensions and/or lower lease rates and/or substitute aircraft under lower lease rates. This could lower their EBITA for 2018 at least to some extent as will any delay of deliveries by Airbus and Boeing.

Furthermore, although the company stays committed in lowering their debt, a sudden drop in demand of air traffic triggered by a major political decision like excessive airfare tariffs, visa restrictions and the like could bring this plan to a halt and significantly reduce the lease placings for the years after 2020.

All in all, Air Lease seems to be an interesting stock at its current valuation and with the high demand of its product. Yet risk factors remain, especially as the company has to balance its aggressive expansion with its large debt position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.