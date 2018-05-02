Hudson Technologies: The Easiest Short In 2018 - Risk Of Huge Earnings Miss And Significant Dilution

We estimate debt-to-EBITDA of 11.7x vs. a covenant of 4.75x; after filing a $50M shelf, investors should know Hudson previously diluted shareholders 65% after it couldn't pay its preferred dividend.

This time Hudson acquired Airgas’ inventory at peak prices, increasing the risk of another write-down; today a 30% inventory write-down would wipe out over 100% of tangible equity.

Hudson guided to 25% gross margins, but the last time R-22 prices fell 50% it wrote down 30% of inventory and still only achieved 11.5% gross margins the following year.

Analysts estimate refrigerant revenues to decline 6%, but we are already in the critical second quarter and R-22 and HFC prices are down 45% and volumes are down significantly.

We think it is mathematically unachievable for Hudson to meet 2018 guidance; we conservatively estimate Hudson misses revenue guidance by 21% and posts negative earnings and free cash flow.

Introduction

Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) has guided to 2018 revenue and earnings numbers that we think are mathematically unachievable. Unfortunately for investors, the analysts are towing the company line when simple math shows the numbers are going to be atrocious. And the bulls, who have just one year left in the R-22 phase-out fantasy, are blindly following. We have seen bullish 2018 predictions for $30 million in free cash flow (see comment about debt pay down). Simply put, we do not believe Hudson will ever achieve this level of profitability.

We conservatively estimate that 2018 free cash flow (excluding a one-time $9.6 million tax refund) will be negative and that by year-end Hudson will be in serious default of its debt covenants.

In this report, we run thru the math on refrigerant pricing and volumes and show that even under assumptions more bullish than those assumed by Hudson’s guidance, the company misses by a mile.

Overview

Consensus estimates call for refrigerant revenues (excluding services and DoD contract sales) to be down only 6.0% from proforma 2017, but the prices and volumes for both R-22 and HFCs are down significantly from last year. The price of R-22 is down 45% from its peak and has continued to fall into the critical second quarter. Even if you use Hudson’s $14-15 per pound, pricing is still down 36% from the $22 per pound reported in the 1Q2017.

Volumes sales of R-22 are also down significantly. Our channel checks indicate volumes are down 25% year-over-year and that a cold spring has delayed the destocking of last year’s overbuying.

The picture for HFCs is equally dim. HFC prices are down 46% from their peak, and our checks indicate that HFC sales have also been anemic due to overbuying in 2017.

With second quarter in full swing, the ability to salvage the year has passed. Over the last decade, the first two quarters averaged 65.3% of annual revenues. The lowest skew was 58.2% in 2014, a year management called out as a model for 2018. But even using the analyst’s first-half revenue mix of 55.9% combined with incremental price increases results in a huge revenue miss.

But revenues are only part of the story. Management has guided to 25% gross margins. Apparently, investors have already forgotten what happened in 2013 when the price of R-22 fell 50%. In 2014, gross margins were only 11.5% and that was after Hudson wrote down 30% of its inventory in 2013!

And today’s situation is worse. Instead of buying cheaper inventory as refrigerant prices declined, Hudson bought Airgas’ inventory at peak prices. We think this greatly increases the risk that Hudson has to take another inventory write-down. If Hudson wrote down 30% of its inventory today, it would wipe out over 100% of its tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and intangibles).

The other major difference is that this time Hudson is levered. We estimate Hudson’s debt-to-EBITDA will be 11.7x by year-end, grossly over its 4.75x debt covenant. If market conditions do not improve quickly, we think investors are going to be facing significant equity dilution.

This would not be the first time shareholders faced such prospects. Hudson previously got over its skis and had to dilute shareholders 65% when it could not pay its preferred dividend. And remember, Hudson just put the finishing touches on a $50 million shelf, which at the current price would dilute shareholders over 20%.

Finally, we warn investors to look out for the cookie jar Hudson created when it acquired Airgas. The contract gave Hudson the right to sell Airgas a minimum of two hundred thousand pounds of R-22 at $21 per pound. We think management is likely to use the sale to improve the appearance of gross margins. We urge analysts to inquire on the call so investors can appropriately back out any one-time benefits.

Looking beyond 2018, we see even more trouble on the horizon. Hudson has promoted its acquisition of Airgas as a scaled bet on HFCs. As was the case with R-22, we do not think investors have been told the whole story…

Our price target remains $2.00 per share.

A Walk Thru 2018 Estimates

A chart of consensus estimates is presented below.

Source: Chart By Author, Using FactSet Estimates

Management provided the following proforma figures for comparability.

Backing out service and DoD Contract revenues, refrigerant revenues are only estimated to be down 6.0%. We think these estimates are ridiculous given the current pricing of R-22 and its impact on the model.

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials and Analyst Estimates

R-22 Still Drives The Model

On the 4Q2017 call, management said HFCs are 60% of industry sales (we presume by volume, which matches analyst models) and that Airgas’ business was in line with the industry while Hudson historically skewed towards R-22.

R-22 prices are 4x that of HFCs, so if we assume the combined company has a 60/40 HFC to R-22 volume mix, R-22 still represents 75% of refrigerant revenues.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Management Commentary

R-22 Prices

Management has continued to tell investors that the price of R-22 is higher than what we hear from channel checks. The bulls have criticized our channel checks as inaccurate, but mentioned nothing when Hudson quietly lowered its price to $14-15 per pound on the 4Q2017 call and called it “flat” with the $16-17 per pound it quoted on the 3Q2017 call.

On the 3Q2017, management gave guidance based on $16-17 per pound:

Pricing pressure continued through the end of the third quarter 2017 with R-22 prices declining further to the current level of about $16 to $17 per pound… if R-22 price remains flat in the mid-teens we would expect 2018 revenue to be at similar levels to the pro-forma 2016 levels.

Then on the 4Q2017, management maintained guidance and called pricing flat at $14-15 per pound:

As we pointed out in the third quarter conference call… R-22 prices decline from their highs earlier in the year… in the fourth quarter, R-22 pricing remained flat in the $14-15 per pound range.

Nevertheless, while management has walked pricing expectations down, the price of R-22 has continued to fall. We spoke with industry participants who told us that Chemours (NYSE:CC) was signing purchase orders for $13.70 per pound at the AHRI show in January and is now selling for just over $11.00 per pound.

For conservatism, we will ignore sub-$13 prices and run models that start the year with both Hudson’s $14-15 per pound and our $13 per pound figures.

Building The Model – Modeling R-22 Prices With All Else Equal

Our first step is to compare R-22 prices to last year while assuming R-22 volumes and HFC revenues remain constant.

The chart below shows the average price (weighted by quarterly revenue) of R-22 in 2017. Note that we use our channel check data in the third and fourth quarters, which results in a lower average price ($18.78 vs. $19.19) than using management’s commentary and therefore a more conservative model.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Management Commentary & Channel Checks

Below we present the base case and a bear-base case model.

Base Case Model

Assumptions:

R-22 = 75% of refrigerant revenue HFC revenues flat with 2017 R-22 volumes flat (we use 100 lbs as our constant volume to compare R-22 revenues between 2017 and 2018) 2017 volume seasonality = 2017 revenue seasonality 2018 volume seasonality = 2018 consensus estimate revenue seasonality R-22 pricing starts at HDSN’s $14.50 per pound with $1 quarterly increases

Note: Since we use 100 lbs as constant volumes, revenues are not indicative of actual HDSN revenues but rather used to model the decline in R-22 revenues and thus total refrigerant revenues.

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials and Author Estimates

Even with an above guidance average price per pound, refrigerant revenues are down 11.6%. We also note that the quarterly seasonality results in the first half being 55.8% of annual revenue which is 240 bps below the lowest first half seasonality seen over the past ten years (a chart of historical seasonality is located at the end of the report).

If we use the seasonality experienced in 2014 (the lowest over the last decade and a year that management said is a model for 2018), refrigerant revenue would have been down 12%.

Bear-Base Case Model

Our bear-base case model uses the same assumptions except the price starts at $13 per pound in the first quarter, remains flat in the second and then increase $1 in both the third and fourth quarters.

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials and Author Estimates

The bear-base case scenario has a weighted average price of $13.56 per pound and results in refrigerant revenues down 20.8%.

R-22 Volumes

The previous models assume flat R-22 volumes, which is incorrect. First, the use of R-22 is naturally declining 5-7% per year as the industry moves to HFCs (based on 15-20 year useful life of equipment). But our channel checks tell us that volumes are down as much as 25% year-to-date.

While management acknowledges that volumes are down in the first quarter, they claim it is because customers do not want to take the price risk and therefore are buying on a “just-in-time” basis. Accordingly, the second and third quarter should be great:

we want to make sure that we have adequate inventory to be able to meet that demand because we think it’s going to come hard and fast each month in the second quarter, and frankly, probably continue into the third quarter.

Again, our checks indicate that industry orders are not coming in hard and fast. In fact, the problem of destocking has been exacerbated by a seasonally cool spring across the county. But we know bulls will not believe our checks, so we present the check’s data of the Roth analyst (who has a $9.00 price target).

I wouldn’t necessarily characterize it as just-in-time… my checks are saying, hey, people bought gas last year, it was a cooler summer, we didn’t use that much, the channel is full, I’m not buying gas until we destock some of this inventory.

Our model assumes R-22 volumes will be down 10%, a figure we think will prove conservative.

HFC Price & Volume

The final piece of the revenue model considers price and volume for HFCs. We have obtained pricing quotes from customers of iCool and BMP that show in May 2017 the price for R-410a was $4.33 per pound. A quote as of April 2018 shows R-410a is $2.33 per pound.

This is a 46% year-over-year decline.

Our checks also indicate that HFC volumes are down commensurate with R-22. Our model assumes average price is down 10% and HFC volumes increase 7%.

Our Revenue Estimate

Based on the figures provided above and assuming R-22 represents 75% of total refrigerant revenue, we estimate 2018 revenues of $197 million vs. consensus estimates of $249.1 million.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Author Estimates

Gross Margins

Management guided to 2018 gross margins of 25%. Before we get to the numbers, let us recap Hudson’s inventory cadence. Hudson operates on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis and normally turns its inventory a little over once per year, so when you get steady price increases for over a year (like we saw from 2014-mid 2017), margins expand. The more pronounced the year-over-year price increases, the better margins will be.

Of course, the math works in reverse. When prices drop quickly, margins drop quickly. This is why margins dropped from 33.4% in the 2Q2017 to 20.5% in the 3Q2017 when prices dropped from mid-$20s to $18 (according to Hudson).

Fortunately, we have a nearly analogous example of what happens to margins when refrigerant prices fall significantly. In April 2013, R-22 prices fell 50% after a similar multi-year increase. In 3Q2013, Hudson wrote down 30% of its inventory. The benefit here is to take the hit all at once, so the future margin drag is minimalized… and investors hopefully forget.

But even though inventory costs were written down and even though R-22 prices increased 20% in 2014, 2014 gross margins were only 11.5%. Notably, analyst estimates were below results in the quarters after the price decline.

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials and FactSet Data

And today’s situation is worse. Instead of buying cheaper inventory as refrigerant prices declined, Hudson levered up to buy Airgas’ inventory at peak prices. We think this greatly increases the risk that Hudson has to take another inventory write-down. If Hudson wrote down 30% of its inventory today, it would wipe out over 100% of its tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and intangibles).

We can also use Hudson’s guidance to estimate margins. Hudson told investors that 2018’s selling pattern will be comparable to 2009, 2010 and 2014, all years that followed price declines for R-22. We would have found a better example. The chart below shows none of those years achieved margins close to 25%.

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials

Our model assumes 17% gross margins, which we think is conservative given history and builds in any benefit from Airgas’ historically higher gross margin profile.

Our Model

Below is our 2018 estimates vs. consensus.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Author Estimates

Cash Flow & EBITDA

Analysts estimate $7 million in non-cash amortization in cost of goods sold and $7 million in non-cash SG&A expense. Adjusting for taxes at 26%, we add back $10.6 million to get operating cash flow of $2.3 million. However, Hudson will receive a $9.6 million tax refund, a one-time benefit that will increase operating cash flow to $11.9 million.

Subtract capex of $3 million and we get $8.9 million in free cash flow. Notably, free cash flow excluding the tax refund is negative $0.7 million.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Author Estimates

Assuming free cash flow is used to pay down debt, we estimate year-end debt-to-EBITDA of 11.7x vs. guidance around 3x. If we are anywhere close, Hudson will be grossly over the total leverage ratio covenant of 4.75x in its term loan agreement, which we believe will greatly increase the odds that Hudson dilutes shareholders with an equity raise.

Source: Chart By Author, Using Author Estimates

The Odds Of Equity Dilution

Investors should take a hard look at the past and ask: does Hudson’s history present any evidence that its management could get over its skis? The answer is yes.

In 1999, Hudson issued 65,000 shares (pg. 13) of convertible stock for $6.5 million. Then in 2001, it issued another 30,000 shares (pg. 13) for $3 million. The preferred carried a 7% dividend ($665 thousand per year) and was convertible at $2.375 per share.

Fast forward to 2004 (pg. 43), and Hudson could not make the dividend payments. The preferred, whose conversion price had been lowered to $0.79 per share, was converted into 16.4 million shares diluting existing shareholders by 65%!

In light of the current situation, we think it is notable that Hudson just put the finishing touches on a $50 million shelf, which at the current price would dilute shareholders over 20%.

Risks

We see two risks to our thesis.

#1 - The Cookie Jar

According to the Airgas purchase agreement, Hudson has the right to sell at least 200,000 pounds of R-22 back to Airgas at $21. Assuming a 50% contribution margin, this could add a minimum of $2.1 million in gross profit and EBITDA.

Source: Airgas Purchase Agreement

We think this one-time benefit will be too little too late, but we urge analysts to inquire on the call so investors can appropriately adjust earnings.

#2 – Sandbagging DoD Contract

According to Hudson, the DoD contract was supposed to be a $400 million, 5-year contract. As we previously pointed out, the DoD press release stated it was a $148 million contract. Assuming the latter, this would imply $30 million per year.

But Hudson guided to $15 million this year. We think it is possible management sandbagged the 2018 revenue to give themselves a $15 million tailwind. We think the risk is small because the margins on this contract are likely 20% or lower, but it could give the appearance of stronger refrigerant sales. Again, analysts should enquire about the true revenues of this contract.

Beyond 2018

Looking beyond 2018, we see even more trouble on the horizon. Hudson has promoted its acquisition of Airgas as scaled bet on HFCs. As was the case with R-22, we do not think investors have been told the whole story.

Our price target remains $2.00 per share.

Historical Revenue Seasonality

Source: Chart By Author, Using HDSN Financials

