Dover Motorsports: Take Care Of The Downside?

I've had an on-again, off-again (but mostly off-again) attitude toward the bull case at Dover Motorsports (DVD). On paper, the case looks pretty solid. DVD is a seemingly logical acquisition target for the two major NASCAR track operators, International Speedway (ISCA) and Speedway Motorsports (TRK). Dover has steadily deleveraged over the past few years; net debt now is minimal (~$150K at the end of Q1 against $38 million-plus at the end of 2010). Dover still owns over 1,000 acres outside of Nashville, and excluding that value trades at about 7x EBITDA and ~10x normalized free cash flow. A 3.8% dividend yield even adds to a "get paid to wait" argument.

The problem is that the bull case has been around a long time; I detailed that argument three years ago and not that much has changed. That's true for the DVD share price as well:

DVD data by YCharts

To be fair, Dover has made some progress. It's been able to monetize at least a portion of its acreage in Nashville. The dividend was raised last year. The risk, both near-term and long-term, of the track losing a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race has come down. And, as seen above, DVD stock has become a bit cheaper.

But there's still just so little reason to see all that much changing in the next three years. DVD's majority ownership seems relatively uninterested in changing the status quo. A sale has made sense for probably a decade now, at least - but the logic of a deal also limits Dover's leverage. And I'm a notable bear on NASCAR, having shorted ISCA on multiple occasions of late (if unsuccessfully). And there are a couple of concerns that undercut a seemingly strong fundamental case.

The worst-case scenario for DVD isn't that bad; investors who really believe in the advice to "take care of the downside, and the upside will take care of itself" might see some value. But at the least, DVD is going to require a lot of patience.

Nashville and the Balance Sheet

Almost four years ago, Dover first agreed to a sale of its property in Nashville. The former Nashville Superspeedway had held what were then called Winston Cup (now Monster Energy Cup) races through 1984, and ran two second-tier Nationwide Series a year through 2011. At that point, Dover management essentially decided to move on from NASCAR at that facility, and after using the track for testing, put it up for sale. Dover already had closed and sold its Memphis track in 2010, after previously divesting of another facility outside St. Louis.

In May 2014, DVD signed a deal to sell the Nashville property privately held NeXovation, for $27 million in cash and the assumption of county revenue bonds. Those bonds were issued by Wilson County and are to be funded by taxes generated from the property. But concerns about the buyer sprung up almost instantly; after seven extensions (from which Dover did bring in almost $2 million), the deal finally fell through.

Dover then turned to worldwide developer Panattoni, who took basically the same deal in August 2016. And then that deal changed and changed again, before finally closing in March. Dover sold 147 acres for $5.1 million (~$35K/acre) and granted a three-year option for a total of 225 more acres at $12.4 million (~$55K/acre). Dover still owns 1,000 acres - including the speedway itself.

This remains a good news/bad news situation for Dover. On the good news side, Dover has monetized at least a portion of the land - and its balance sheet now looks completely cleaned up. The company closed Q1 with net debt of about $150K. As such, the company should finish 2018 with zero debt on its revolver and some level of cash in the bank. There is a pension liability of about $4 million, but the plan is frozen, rates are rising and per the 10-K Dover has no required contributions this year. Worst-case scenario, by year-end Dover likely can zero out its revolver and balance its pension, and likely have a couple of million in the bank as well.

The bad news is that Dover now seems to be in an awkward position. Panattoni has claim to 225 acres for the next three years. The land with the speedway and grandstands likely requires a reasonable amount of upfront cost in terms of removal and remediation. (It appears unlikely at this point, seven years after the last race, that there's any value in the speedway as a racing facility.)

But most notably, Dover still has the obligation to Wilson County. At the moment, Dover carries its obligation to fund the bonds beyond tax payments at just under $2 million. But it's paid almost a million dollars in in each of the last two years - and there are a full $15.4 million in bonds outstanding. The change in the Panattoni deal from all-out sale to piecemeal transactions both leaves the bonds as Dover's responsibility and makes it more difficult for the company to get out from under by transferring them to a new buyer.

So from a balance sheet perspective, there is a range of ways in which an investor might view Dover - and a material range, given a current market cap of $76 million. An aggressive investor could argue that the pension liability's 'true' value is close to zero, as rate hikes themselves will lower the calculation. The Wilson bonds aren't on the balance sheet, and if Dover can get them off in the next few years, will have a present net value closer to where DVD currently calculates it. From that standpoint, assuming ~$6 million in 2017 FCF (more on that in a moment), Dover would close 2018 at worst with an enterprise value basically equal to its market cap, with net cash basically zeroed out by the pension and bond liabilities.

Looked at another way, though, Dover remains on the hook for the full $15 million through 2029. Netting ~$5 million in year-end cash from $4 million in pension and ~$12 million in present value of the debt suggests DVD actually would end the year still $10 million-plus in the hole.

As far as Nashville goes, the question is what the remaining acreage is worth. The original prices paid by both developers suggested per-acre valuations roughly in line with the closed deal, or about $33K per acre (including the assumed bonds). Valuing the 1,000 unencumbered acres at $33 million, and assuming the options are converted, Dover's remaining land could be worth as much as $45 million. There's likely to be demand at some point; Nashville has sprawled north to Hendersonville and south toward Franklin, and any eastward move could reach the property:

source: Google Maps

But after four years of missteps, and two buyers backing out (one of whom is legitimate multinational business), there has to be a concern that paper value and practical value aren't necessarily one and the same. And there has to be a question as to when the value here will be realized. Is an all-out sale possible with Panattoni holding an option through 2021? If not, how long will it take Dover to sell off 1,000 acres piece-by-piece?

The Operating Business

In the operating business, it's a good news/bad news scenario as well. Dover long has been considered to be at risk of losing one of its two Monster Energy Cup races. But NASCAR locked in its tracks for five years starting in 2016, meaning Dover will have its two races for at least three more years. That said, the 2018 and 2019 schedules both moved Dover to early May. CEO Denis McGlynn had said back in 2016 that the company preferred a June date (which it received last year). Miserable weather in May 2016 hurt the company's results - and with no other tracks and minimal revenue outside its two weekends, the shift potentially hurts Dover's performance going forward.

Dover does have the benefit of the NASCAR TV deal, which locks in ~two-thirds of its revenue at 3%+ growth through 2025. (Note that if Dover did lose a race, its broadcast revenue would be halved.) But attendance, as has been the case for NASCAR as a whole, continues to decline. Admissions revenue has fallen 36% in the last five years. It dropped 4% in 2017 despite the tremendously easy spring comparison (better weather and a moved date), though the fall date actually posted roughly flat performance.

Because of the deleverage provided by lower ticket revenue (incremental margins are exceedingly high - bear in mind DVD has nice tax shield from D&A as well), that's led earnings to actually decline despite the growth and 72% margins in the broadcast revenue stream. Pre-tax earnings in 2017 were off 3.9% from 2016 adjusted levels (as defined in the K) - on top of a nearly 15% decline the year before.

What's happened at Dover is a smaller version of what is happening at ISCA and TRK - and remains one reason why I'm bearish on the company's larger peers. For Dover, earnings already are declining. The TV deal in 2025 is going to be much less lucrative, given collapsing ratings and the fact that NASCAR's timing was perfect (both NBC and Fox were trying to roll out competitors to ESPN, and paid up for live content). There's still the risk of a loss of a race next decade, which alone would erode most of that free cash flow.

M&A makes sense, but Dover has basically no leverage as is against ISCA and TRK. Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith reportedly said as much eleven years ago, according to an activist shareholder in DVD:

You know that there are only two buyers for your company and that they're both sitting at this table. You have to do something. And you don't have a choice but to sell to us.

DVD then traded above $5 per share - Smith, according to a Dover executive, offered a nickel premium.

And so it's tough to assign huge value to the operating business here. Given existing declines, the loss of race risk, anything above a single-digit P/FCF multiple looks outlandish. And as such, it's tough to piece together a really compelling SOTP argument here.

Sum of the Parts

I'd estimate Dover probably can generate $5-6 million in free cash flow this year, based on last year's $10 million-plus in EBITDA, $1.5 million in guided capex, a 25% tax rate, and assuming $1 million in county bond payments.

Using that reference point, I'd build aggressive and conservative SOTP valuation models as follows:

Aggressive

Asset Notes Valuation Net Cash @ Year-End $6M in FCF $6M County Bonds DVD's carrying value -$2M Pension Liability Interest rate hikes erase accounting liability $0 Nashville Acreage Option exercised, $33K/acre for rest $45M Operating Business 10x $6M in FCF $60M Total

$109M DVD Share Price 36.3M shares outstanding $3.00

Conservative

Asset Notes Valuation Net Cash @ Year-End $5M in FCF $5M County Bonds Face value outstanding -$15M Pension Liability Carrying value -$4M Nashville Acreage No option exercise, $25K/acre due to remediation/removal costs $30M Operating Business 6x $5M in FCF: race loss risk, 2025 cliff $30M Total

$46M DVD Share Price 36.3M shares outstanding $1.27

Though the 'conservative' scenario leads to ~40% downside from current levels, it would take some time to play out - during which time DVD would both generate at least $10 million in free cash flow (2019 and 2020 combined) and return (most likely) 11%+ in dividends over the next three years. The risk of a substantial loss of capital here remains relatively minimal. Dover itself is on 770 acres not far from I-95. If nothing happened until 2021, when Dover shut down rather than lose a race, DVD shareholders at worst still would have net liabilities in the $5 million range (net cash by then should offset the bond issue) and over 2,000 acres worth of land. There is some sort of floor to the DVD share price, wherever an investor chooses to place that floor.

The biggest risk here really is that DVD simply continues to be dead money. Management hasn't shown any appetite to make changes since 2010, when the company proposed re-merging with former sibling Dover Downs Entertainment (DDE). DVD shareholders went nuts, and the merger was called off. DVD is controlled by the same group that owns Rollins (ROL), including 91-year-old Henry Tippie. It seems almost forgotten in that portfolio.

And, to be fair, it's not as if there are obvious value-enhancing options on the table. There are no tracks to buy. Pocono Raceway is held in trust and Dover isn't buying Indianapolis; ISCA and TRK own all the rest of the Monster Energy Cup tracks. A DDE merger makes some sense on paper to cut duplicative costs, particularly now that DDE finally appears set to win tax concessions from the state. But its competitive problems aren't going away, and online gambling has proven to be little help.

All told, this company still seems kind of stuck - as has been the case for years now. A really patient investor could see DVD as something close to a zero-cost option; the worst-case scenario really isn't that bad and, who knows? Maybe ISCA or TRK decide to finally pull the trigger. Maybe the growth in Nashville leads the long-delayed sale process to actually work out for the best, as that growing metro spreads east and creates a new pool of buyers.

But even in that scenario, it's tough to get over $3 - and over a period of several years. Double-digit appreciation is nothing to sneeze at, but it's tough to see some wildly optimistic scenario here, either. DVD has been 'dead money' for pretty much this entire decade. I'm still not sure why, or how, that's supposed to change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.