Noble Energy (NBL) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Lisa, and thanks to everybody for joining us today. I hope you've had a chance to review the earnings release and the supplement that we published this morning. They are both available on our website, and later today, we plan to file our 10-Q with the SEC. I want to remind everyone that today's call contains projections and forward-looking statements, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items.

Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary and one follow-up. Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO; and Gary Willingham, EVP of Operations, will start us off with some prepared remarks. As we begin, I want to highlight a new accounting standard you should notice in our results and guidance. Beginning January 1, 2018, we've modified the presentation of certain revenue and gathering and transport expenses in accordance with FASB Accounting Standard 606.

This new standard also impacted the presentation of natural gas and natural gas liquids sales volumes for certain contracts. There was no impact to net income or operating cash flows and no impact on type curves or economics that we have previously provided. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year was originally provided prior to the new standard. In our press release tables for the first quarter, you will see volumes under both the old and the new methods. Our forward guidance is updated to reflect this matter.

Volumes have been increased by about 9,000 barrels equivalent per day, of which 4,000 barrels equivalent per day was NGLs and the remainder natural gas, all primarily in the DJ Basin related to percent-of-proceed contracts. And accordingly, we lowered cash operating costs, LOE and GTP, by about $0.10 per BOE. In addition, we've tightened the range on Gulf of Mexico volumes to reflect actuals through closing. As a reminder, closing occurred in April, nearly a month ahead of expectation at the time of guidance.

Results for the first quarter were very consistent with expectations and represented a good start to the year. Volumes were within our guidance range, although U.S. onshore was impacted by Eagle Ford facility downtime in March. Oil realizations were benefited by the timing of our West Africa liftings during the quarter. Costs overall were within range as well, though we did have a little higher LOE, which was more than offset by lower GTP.

With that, I'll turn the call to Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Brad, and I appreciate everyone joining us this morning. Just two months ago, we visited with you about our multi-year outlook. As you may recall, our focus is on providing shareholders an investment opportunity that is competitive across all sectors, not just the energy space. We outlined the expectation of delivering leading cash flow per debt-adjusted share growth with a relentless focus on capital efficiency and corporate returns, while increasing our financial strength.

In the first quarter, we have taken many steps to deliver that plan. Our earnings and cash flow were above consensus, as we continued to demonstrate our execution capabilities and the quality of our assets. We also accomplished a number of strategic milestones important to our long-term outlook. At the same time, underlying energy fundamentals have continued to strengthen, resulting in a near-term commodity price outlook that has improved since the beginning of the year.

While this has provided increased revenue potential for 2018, it has not changed our capital activity plans that we recently communicated. It has allowed us to accelerate some of our share repurchase program and announce a dividend increase a little earlier than expected. This is a consistent step with our prior communication that we would anticipate dividend increases as cash flow grows. Taking a balanced approach to the use of cash, we also took the opportunity to pay down additional Noble debt, and Ken will provide more details on each of these items in a few minutes.

Looking at the first quarter, we delivered several outcomes that further support our confidence in the delivery of our long-term plan. From a portfolio perspective, completing the sale of a 7.5% Tamar interest and our Marcellus midstream exit were significant milestones and generated substantial cash flow for the business. Completing our Gulf of Mexico exit positions the whole organization within a clear focus on our high-margin, high-return opportunities.

2018 is a year of continued capital efficiency improvement, as we ramp up our program in the Delaware and transition our DJ Basin learnings to the Mustang area. Operationally, Gary will go into more detail, but I remain confident we are delivering top-tier results across our portfolio. In combination with Noble Midstream, we are installing new infrastructure in both of these basins that supports significant cash flow and volume growth in the second half of the year.

Our ownership in Noble Midstream and its growing position in the DJ and Delaware Basins provides strategic benefits, including access to critical infrastructure, flow assurance, as well as capital and operational synergies. This provides confidence in our ability to efficiently monetize our resources and to sustain long-term high-margin growth.

Our Eastern Mediterranean team is continuing to provide increased visibility to what is rapidly becoming near-term cash flow growth. The Leviathan project has made substantial progress on the execution front, and we continue to add incremental new contract volumes.

The execution of sales agreements to Egypt in the first quarter is significant, and we have also recently added contracts in Israel. First gas from this project is on schedule and the end of 2019 is not that far away. In the past, I've mentioned our focus on securing high-quality material exploration areas that could generate a new core area over time. I am pleased by our actions on this front. Although too early to get into specifics, we've made tangible progress in capturing opportunities to expand our portfolio for long-term value creation.

Looking back at our multi-year plan that we rolled out recently, some of the key outcomes include: compound annual operating cash flow growth of 35% over the next three years and a volume CAGR of 20%; return on average capital employed growing to approximately 10% in 2020; and net debt to EBITDA less than 1.5 times by 2020. It's worth noting that these outcomes were depicted in a price environment below what we are currently seeing.

In addition, we provided visibility for continued significant organic cash flow and corporate return growth for the three years beyond 2020. The projected cash flow ramp provides the capability to continue to return significant cash flow to shareholders, while building the business and accommodating new opportunities. Our financial, portfolio and operational accomplishments in the first quarter underpin our confidence in our long-term delivery.

Now, Ken and Gary will provide you more insights into these accomplishments and our plans. Ken?

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. As Dave mentioned, we are executing very well on the long-term strategic objectives we communicated earlier this year. Specifically, in regard to the financial objectives, Noble's capital structure is well positioned to maintain strength and flexibility regardless of the commodity price environment. The financial actions we have taken have strengthened our position, and we are clearly focused on our shareholder return priorities with the commencement of the $750 million share buyback program and last week's 10% quarterly dividend increase.

Over the past few years, key financial accomplishments include maintaining an exceptional level of liquidity, well over $4 billion, throughout the commodity price cycle; eliminating almost $3 billion of gross debt acquired with the Rosetta Resources and Clayton Williams assets; significantly reducing our overall company leverage levels; and cost-effectively extending our maturity profile well into the next decade. These combined actions have helped us eliminate over $200 million a year of interest costs.

The first quarter was an action-packed quarter. We made further progress strengthening our financial position. Actions included repaying $230 million of debt, which cleared all our borrowings on Noble's corporate revolving credit facility. We also extended that $4 billion facility to a 2023 maturity. We expanded Noble Midstream Partners' revolving credit facility to an $800 million level, also with a 2023 maturity, and with a $350 million accordion feature. And very positively, S&P and Fitch both upgraded our outlooks.

And very importantly, we bought back over $67 million of Noble shares under the announced buyback program. As we discussed in February, we see an attractive return opportunity in acquiring Noble Energy stock for long-term value creation. Following the quarterly earnings quiet period, we will again continue to prioritize the share buyback through the remainder of the year.

In early April, as we moved into 2Q, we also exercised a favorable early call provision on $380 million of remaining legacy Rosetta notes. These bonds will be extinguished today, May 1, bringing our total 2018 debt reduction to $600 million, hence delivering the 2018 to 2020 target we established and communicated in February with our long-term plan.

Looking forward over the next few years, as Dave mentioned, Noble Midstream is a key strategic element of our onshore development program. It supports our upstream activities and highlights the significant value we have built in the DJ Basin and Delaware Midstream arena. Noble Midstream Partners has a leading organic growth run rate with 20% organic per unit distribution growth targeted through 2022. As sponsor, Noble Energy is focused on long-term value creation.

Given the value orientation, our value orientation and our financial flexibility and considering recent developments in the MLP sector, I would expect to see much more constructive market conditions before we would elect to engage Noble Midstream Partners in any drop-down transaction. In summary, I'm very pleased with our financial position and the progress to-date against our long-term targets.

Now, over to Gary for an operations update.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. First quarter was a solid start to 2018 and execution was in line with our plans across our operations globally. We progressed infrastructure build-outs in the Delaware and the DJ Basins ahead of second half volume growth and saw record first quarter volumes from Tamar, driven by robust demand in Israel.

I'll begin today focusing on the U.S. onshore, where we've strategically diversified our operations across multiple top-tier liquids plays. This diversification offers several significant benefits. First, we've been able to accelerate the learning curve with operations experience and knowledge across multiple U.S. onshore basins. This has driven improvements in drilling times, accelerated the application of new completion methods, and delivered optimized upstream and midstream infrastructure designs.

Next, our long-term relationships with service providers have also benefited us, given our large-scale operations across multiple basins. Remaining well positioned in the queue minimizes challenges with securing the equipment and materials needed to ensure we can execute our plan. Finally, maintaining a significant depth of high-margin, high-return inventory across multiple plays provides optionality for capital allocation.

One other key area I'd like to spend some time on is the benefits our diversification has on our U.S. onshore marketing, particularly as Permian takeaway has become more of a focus for the market. Across our key operating areas in the DJ Basin, the Eagle Ford and the Delaware, we have access to multiple crude outlets. For 2018, the majority of our crude is priced at Cushing, mainly from our DJ Basin production. Our Permian crude is primarily sold in-basin to customers with firm takeaway capacity.

In addition, we've opportunistically locked in near-term Midland basis hedges, resulting in less than 20% of our total 2018 U.S. onshore oil subject to Midland pricing. As our Delaware oil production grows over time, more and more of our volumes will be priced along the Gulf Coast, as we've shown on slide 6. We're currently finalizing agreements for long-term firm transportation from the Permian via the EPIC crude pipeline, which is expected to be online in the second half of 2019.

Along with providing flow assurance, these agreements will secure access to premium-priced markets with refining and export opportunities at an attractive transportation rate. In addition, our long-term arrangements for gas and NGLs in the Permian provide firm sales to parties with significant takeaway capacity. Ultimately, we feel secure both in our ability to get our volumes to market and to maximize value.

On the operations side for the Permian, we expanded our multi-well and multi-zone development with activity across our acreage position within the first quarter. Our team continues to build upon the execution momentum from 2017. In the first quarter, we added one rig and one frac crew, bringing our operated totals to six rigs and three frac crews. Sales volumes for the first quarter totaled 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 18% from the fourth quarter of last year. Volumes will continue to grow each quarter as we bring online approximately 20 to 25 wells per quarter for the rest of the year.

We're positioned for a step change in capital efficiency in the second half of 2018, as the majority of midstream capital for the Permian is being spent in the first half of the year. We now have four central gathering facilities online, with a fifth expected on by the end of the second quarter. Combined, these facilities will increase oil gathering capacity to 90,000 barrels of oil per day, and they can be efficiently expanded to 110,000 barrels per day. All CGFs are connected through the Advantage Pipeline system operated by Noble Midstream, which delivers our crude volumes to Crane with further access to Midland.

One area I'm particularly excited about is the expansion of our produced water management program. Our teams are establishing a water pipeline network across our acreage position that will enable both produced and freshwater transport via pipe throughout the field. The ability to transport recycled water across our contiguous acreage position provides a significant competitive advantage for Noble. Longer term, our strategy to recycle produced water reduces truck traffic, reduces the need for disposal and freshwater use, and reduces operating expenses. And by the end of the year, I'd expect over 30% of the water used in our fracs to be recycled produced water.

On slide 8, we provide longer dated well performance for our seven-well Calamity Jane pad brought online right at the end of last year. We continue to be encouraged by the results, particularly for the Third Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A Upper zones. Our average 90-day production rates from these wells are approximately 80% of the 30-day IP, showing flatter declines than expected.

Within the first quarter, we continued to deliver strong well results. 9 of the 11 Wolfcamp A wells brought online averaged between 1,000 and 2,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day over the first 30 days. These included some of our first multi-well pads in the legacy Clayton Williams acreage position. We're still in the early days developing this portion of our acreage, but are certainly encouraged by the results and the value potential we've seen so far.

Turning to the DJ Basin, we had a strong start to the year with operating cash flow exceeding capital expenditures by over $100 million in the first quarter. We operated one rig and two frac crews within the quarter, and we've recently added a second rig and a third frac crew. Our sales volumes of 111,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day were in line with our expectations, approximately flat from the fourth quarter pro forma for divestitures.

We expect volumes to be down slightly in the second quarter from fewer wells online, as well as planned third-party processing plant turnaround. In the second half of 2018, we will drive volume growth as we bring online the first wells in Mustang and see processing expansions in the basin. In Wells Ranch, we strategically planned our activity around optimizing throughput to the existing facilities, where we benefit from the cash flows both at the Noble Midstream and Noble Energy levels.

On slide 11, we've highlighted the Kona Wells we brought online in Wells Ranch in the first quarter. These seven wells included some of the highest proppant concentrations we've used to-date in the DJ Basin, averaging over 3,000 pounds per foot across 10,500 foot laterals. After 65 days, the wells are still inclining and are currently averaging over 1,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross at about 70% oil. More importantly, this test helps provide data as we continuously evaluate the optimal design for maximizing capital efficiency.

We're currently completing our first pads in Mustang located in the southern portion of the acreage and the lower GOR area of the IDP. Our first row development will include a variety of completion designs. The majority will include our standard 1,800 pounds per foot proppant design. But we're also going to test higher and lower concentrations. Ultimately, we're looking to confirm the lessons learned from Wells Ranch on the most capital-efficient design for full-field development.

Another important highlight for the quarter is we've now secured multiple outlets for natural gas processing for our Mustang production. With Noble Midstream progressing the infrastructure backbone and our operations teams busy with completions on the first pads, we're on track to deliver our planned growth in the second half of the year. And I'd expect, by the time of our second quarter call, we'll have our first wells online in this area.

In the Eagle Ford, sales volumes averaged 81,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and were impacted by approximately 3,000 barrels per day due to facility downtime. The first quarter activity focused primarily on completions for wells expected online in the second quarter in North Gates Ranch. As we've talked about previously, we'd expect Eagle Ford volumes to decline each quarter throughout 2018, before returning to growth in 2019, as we strategically maximize cash flow from this asset.

Moving to our Eastern Mediterranean assets, March marked the five-year anniversary of first production from Tamar. The field reached a total of 1.5 trillion cubic feet cumulative gross production over the past five years. This is certainly a significant milestone that was accomplished from strong demand for natural gas coupled with extremely reliable performance. I'm also very proud of our team for reaching a momentous safety milestone within the first quarter, exceeding more than 3 million man hours and more than one year without a recordable safety incident.

As outlined in February, we signed two export contracts with customers in Egypt, a firm contract of 350 million cubic feet per day for Leviathan and an interruptible contract of also 350 million cubic feet per day for Tamar. This natural gas is anticipated to help supply Egypt's industrial and power generation demand. We also recently signed a smaller contract to sell natural gas for Israel domestic consumption. This agreement provides new quantities of approximately 40 million cubic feet per day to an existing customer beginning in the second quarter of 2018 from Tamar. This contract then transfers to sales from Leviathan upon field start-up.

These agreements continue to demonstrate the strength of the regional demand for our natural gas and provide further clarity and confidence in our cash flow profile. In total, we now have over 900 million cubic feet per day of natural gas volumes under contract for Leviathan, and I anticipate continuing to add additional contracts to fill Leviathan's Phase 1 remaining capacity by the time of start-up late next year. Our teams remain on track with the development of Leviathan nearly 50% complete. The rig arrived in March and drilled the Leviathan-3 well to total depth in April with results right on expectations.

With the closure of the Gulf of Mexico sale, we've taken the opportunity to restructure our offshore business. We've combined our West Africa and Eastern Mediterranean assets under Keith Elliott's leadership as Senior Vice President of the Offshore. There are significant benefits through the combination of these teams, as they'll focus on gas monetization efforts with extensive opportunities for our discoveries in both West Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

As you saw in our press release this morning, we've updated our full-year 2018 guidance to reflect the implementation of the new accounting standard, as well as the timing of the closing of the Gulf of Mexico divestiture. We now expect full-year 2018 sales volumes to range between 350,000 and 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with full-year capital expenditures still expected in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

Sales volumes for the second quarter of 2018 are expected to range between 340,000 and 350,000 barrels per day. Total U.S. onshore production is expected to be flat to the first quarter, with oil volumes expected to be higher, driven by growth in the Delaware Basin, and gas volumes down due to declines in the Eagle Ford and third-party maintenance in the DJ.

Net Israel sales volumes are expected to be lower compared to the first quarter, reflecting the impact of the Tamar working interest divestiture. Lifting schedules in West Africa are resulting in an over-lifted position in the second quarter, which is expected to reverse in the third quarter. In Gulf of Mexico, sales volumes have been adjusted down approximately 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to the early closing of the Gulf of Mexico sale.

For the second quarter, Noble Energy expects organic capital expenditures between $750 million and $850 million, with the majority spent in the DJ Basin, the Delaware Basin and to progress the Leviathan development. Second half 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be lower than the first half, reflecting lower U.S. onshore infrastructure and Leviathan spend.

The year is playing out consistent with what we expected. Our profile delivers a significant second half volume and cash flow ramp, benefited by the onshore infrastructure we're building out in the first half of the year. With approximately 100 new wells coming online in the second half between the DJ and the Delaware basins, our U.S. onshore oil volumes will increase by roughly 10,000 barrels a day from 2Q to 3Q and again from 3Q to 4Q. And I'm confident in our team's ability to deliver our goals this year, which puts us well on the path to achieving the outcomes of our multi-year plan.

And with that, Lisa, let's open up the line for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy Advisors.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Appreciate the time. I guess first, I like the added color on the oil marketing in the slide deck. I guess in that context, what are the key differentiators from your perspective on the Advantage Pipeline? And as you think about flow assurance of all your volumes coming out of the basin before EPIC, what kind of details can you provide us on firm sales contracts that you have in place with the marketers that you referenced in that slide? What sort of level of volumes and what timeframe would be helpful.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Michael, this is Gary. I think even before you get to Advantage, there's certainly benefits of having Noble Midstream working with us in the field gathering crude and delivering to the CGFs and then delivering from the CGFs to Advantage. So, that allows us to pipe oil directly from the wells all the way through Advantage to Crane with access into Midland. I think that certainly provides an advantage as far as flow assurance. It's a lot easier than trying to truck everything around and a lot more certain on deliveries.

As far as the contracts that we've got in place, we're probably not going to get into the commercial details. But as we've noted on the slide, we do have some sales that are priced out of the Midland Basin currently, as well as some Midland/Cushing hedges. That gives us a good amount of protection on Permian oil this year to the extent, as we mentioned, less than 20% of our total onshore oil is exposed to Midland basis hedges right now. So, I think that's a great plan for us, a good place to be.

As we look forward, our negotiations on the EPIC pipeline, finalizing those contracts is going to provide a lot more flow assurance and a lot better access into the premium-priced markets once EPIC starts up in the second half of 2019, allowing us to access the higher-priced markets along the Gulf Coast. So, that's the oil side. We feel really good. I think on the gas side, we haven't really had any issues. We've got firm contracts in place to sell our gas and NGLs at the tailgate of the plant to a partner that has plenty of takeaway capacity and is obviously going to be incented to move those volumes. So, I think we're in a good place there as well. I feel very good about where we're at actually in the Permian.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

That's helpful color. I appreciate it. I guess just to clarify, on the oil side, you said you, given commercial terms, don't want to necessarily provide disclosures on the oil side. I fully understand that. But should I understand it to be that there are firm agreements in place with those marketers between now and end of next year, let's say?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I would just say that we've got multiple agreements with parties that have firm takeaway capacity to sell volumes at a level that we think is appropriate to maintain the exposure we need.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Perfect. That's super helpful. And then, as you just think about your overall U.S. oil marketing strategy and as you think about, I guess, the relative risks of the Cushing market relative to Gulf Coast, is the emphasis big picture to get as much as you can to the Gulf over time? And what sort of flexibility do you have between now and the start-up of EPIC to maximize that goal?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think we certainly see the Gulf Coast and Corpus in particular as one of the best premium markets going forward, given the expected ramp of crude production out of the Permian and the access to the export markets that that affords you in Corpus. So, we're certainly planning to get a large portion of our volumes there. Our discussions with EPIC have provided us a good market for up to 75,000 – or the first 75,000 barrels a day coming off of our acreage. But certainly for anything above that, we've got flexibility to take it anywhere else that we think would be appropriate.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Great. I appreciate it. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from Doug Leggate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. Gary, my first question is on the Delaware activity in the first quarter. There was quite a wide range of Wolfcamp A productivity, it seems, in those nine wells that you mentioned. I'm just wondering what's driving that. Is it lateral length? Is there something else going on there? And how does it play into how productivity evolves relative to what we should think about as a sort of go-forward type curve?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think it's a mix of things, Doug. There's certainly different lateral lengths. The rates we quoted were kind of gross from the laterals, and those are the Wolfcamp A wells that we completed. So, lateral length is certainly part of it. But if you look at the map on slide 8, it's also spread over the acreage position, pretty much across the entire acreage position we brought wells on. So, you've got a little bit of variation across the acreage, as we've talked about in the past.

I think for us, it's testing, continuing to test spacing in some areas, and so we're learning from that. But I think that range is a very nice range, and certainly, with the 78% oil that we're seeing from it, it's a great performance in the first quarter. I think as we go forward, we'll continue to refine our completion techniques and you'll see the same level of further improvement in the Delaware as we've shown in the DJ over the years, but this is a great start.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, if we adjusted for lateral length, is productivity moving above what your base plan assumes?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, if you adjust for lateral length, I mean again, all the lateral lengths are different. We didn't really provide the average or the individual well lengths. But I think when you look at it on a per 1,000 foot and you look at where we are in the field, I'd say we're right on track with what we expect for the plan.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, appreciate that. I realize there was a lot of moving parts in the basin as it relates to takeaway, and obviously, Michael already hit some of those points. But I wonder if we could take it just at a fairly high level and say, look, when all is said and done, what is your prognosis for Noble's sort of in-basin realizations? I know it's a tough question to answer. But when you take into account your line of sight on your productivity targets, line of sight on takeaway, but also layering in some of the export linked volumes that you're probably going to have, obviously, it's transitory, but on a go-forward basis, how do you see this evolving, let's say, relative to benchmarks?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, Doug, what it gives us the opportunity – and I think it's laid out there pretty well on that slide 6 – when you look out in time after you get EPIC online and the ability to get down to Corpus, I think Gary highlighted we see that as a premium market, if you will. And so, it gives us an opportunity to be exposed to premium pricing over that period of time and especially as we go forward beyond 2020.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I mean I think, Doug, if you look historically, basis differentials in the Permian are pretty small. There's certainly been times in the past when takeaway capacity has gotten tight and they've expanded, and if all of the operators do everything they say they're going to do over the next year or so, there's potential for that to happen again. That's why we've actually layered in some Midland/Cushing basis hedges to help protect us from that. But I think that's going to be a temporary solution. And for us, the longer term view is to make sure that we're exposed to diversified markets and certainly to those that we expect to have premium pricing, which again is why we're trying to get to Corpus.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I know that's not an easy question to answer, but I appreciate the color, guys. Thank you.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Doug.

We'll take our next question from Bob Morris with Citi.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Gary, on the Calamity Jane, you mentioned last quarter that you'd not seen any communication between wells. I assume that's still the case. And some of your competitors have talked about optimizing the NPV per section is 30% degradation on child versus parent wells. So, as you move forward here, how are you thinking about your spacing tests, maximizing that NPV and your overall recoveries in the Delaware Basin as you look at the spacing and communication you've seen so far here?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Bob, good question. I think on the Calamity Jane, still very pleased with the results. We updated the IP-90 averages, as we talked about in the prepared comments and as we show on slide 8. We continue to be very happy with those results, given it was our first spacing test of both lateral and vertical spacing and not really seeing any impacts from interference there.

I think to your broader question on spacing across a section, I mean once you get more than a handful of wells, you've always got the potential for some interference, some drainage. The key for us, whether it's been in the DJ all these years or in the Delaware going forward, is to maximize the value per section. And we've got our spacing assumptions out there. Those have not changed at all from any of the results that we've seen to-date. And we'll continue to refine our completion designs going forward just like we still are in the DJ even. But our intent is to maximize value per section, and I feel good with the assumptions that we've laid out and where we're still headed.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. We'll look forward to that. And speaking to the DJ, you did mention that three of the wells at the Kona were at the highest proppant load that you've done so far and at 3,600 pounds per foot. Can you comment on the results of those and does that indicate that that may be then the design going forward? Or how much improvement do you see on those over the traditional 2,800 pound per foot or 1,800 pound per foot wells as far as that higher proppant load perhaps being the design going forward here?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Bob, that's another good question. The reality is I can't tell you how good those wells are yet, because they're still inclining after 65 days. So, they're obviously very productive wells. We've brought on seven that range from almost 3,000 to closer to 4,000 pounds per foot, and those seven wells are producing over 9,000 barrels equivalent right now and still inclining after 65 days and it's 70% oil. So, very happy with them. Is that going to be a design going forward? I don't know yet. With them still declining, again, we don't know how good they are.

For the Mustang, as we've said, our initial plans are to maintain our 1,800 pound per foot design. That's a design that we've developed over several years of testing in the DJ Basin and we believe is probably the optimum design. But in certain areas, we'll continue to test both higher and lower concentrations. And again, it's all targeted to how can we create the most value per section and the highest capital efficiency in our operations. So, stay tuned. Next quarter, assuming they're on decline after another 90 days, we'll see. But next quarter, we can talk a little bit more about it.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

All right, we'll stay tuned. Thanks, Gary.

Our next question comes from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Dave, to you and your team there.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I wanted to ask a question about the Eastern Med marketing, and I guess one specifically about this most recent $40 million deal, but also to ask for your comments – or 40 million a day deal.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Right.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

But also to ask for comments generally. That 40 million a day deal, is that a model for something that we could think is kind of likely going forward on your remaining capacity at Leviathan? It strikes me that perhaps thinking of different ownership groups, it might be tricky to transfer those sorts of volumes. And then, any other comments you can add about what you're seeing on the marketing front there for the remaining 300 million or so you have in your Leviathan capacity?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Charles. I think on the first point, what it really references is the fact that there's additional customers that want gas as soon as we can get it to them. And it takes advantage of the fact that we still have a little bit of capacity left on Tamar that we can move at periods of time to some folks. But longer term, they're looking to get into the queue on Leviathan. And so, we'll see some customers of various sizes that will still come into the mix here as we move forward.

The larger piece, as you reference on the larger volumes, is still the coal conversion in Israel. We still see that as a very large market. We've talked in terms before of around 400 million a day or more market. So, I think we'll see that still continue to come in play over the next year or two. Especially by the time Leviathan comes online, we'll have a lot more clarity on that. And I think the regional markets, we've always talked about the regional markets are the ones we've already tapped into or going to continue to expand. So, I think on all fronts, it's just a great story going forward and a fantastic opportunity for us.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you, Dave. And then, Gary, if I could go back and perhaps dovetail off those questions on your DJ completions, I remember – I feel like I was asking this question a year ago with your new proppant concentrations, what's – what was acceleration, what was incremental EUR. And I wondered if you could talk about how that question has played out with past generations of your completion design with up proppant concentrations, and perhaps also talk about with these Kona Wells, maybe you're – whether you're flowing the back differently with a more choke back initially given the proppant loading.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Charles, I'll take the second part of that first. Certainly, given the amount of fluid that we've pumped in these things with the proppant concentrations that we've pumped at, as well as the fact that they're over 10,000 foot laterals on average, we're flowing them back fairly slow, which again is part of the reason they're inclining, but obviously very good oil rates already. I think as far as your question around incremental EUR and acceleration and – that's always an interesting question and it's something that we try and get to every time we look at different completion techniques.

For me, at the end of the day, whether it's incremental or acceleration, it still comes back to value and how can we create the most value from a section. So, obviously, we'd like to get our recovery factors as high as we possibly can, get every bit of oil out of these sections that we can, but it comes back to value at the end of the day. And if we can get more value by pumping 1,800 pounds in a certain well spacing versus a higher concentration in fewer wells, then that's what we're going to do. If the inverse is true, we'll do that. But it really comes down to value at the end of the day.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And I guess, Gary, just to push on that a little bit more, if I could just...

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Sure.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

So, you're passive to where you are today, achieving or optimizing that value. Has it been more by adding EUR or has it been more by accelerating what you think is there?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think it's going to be a little bit different depending on where you are potentially and which zone we're talking about. Remember, we've got multiple Niobrara zones, we've got Codell zones. So, it's not as easy as one uniform answer across the field. I think obviously, if you're 8 wells per section, 10 wells per section, you're going to recover a lot more resource than you would if you were only at 4 wells per section even probably at higher proppant concentration. So, we continue to work the science. You'll recall we've done a lot of work over the years gathering real-time data from downhole as we're flowing back wells. We're continuing to do that. These larger concentration jobs that we've recently pumped is a continuation of those efforts, and as we learn more, we'll share it.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Thanks a lot, Gary.

Our next question comes from Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah, good morning. I wanted to first ask you about the sequential improvement in the gas price in Israel and just if you could add a little bit of color around that and perhaps what you're seeing as you're marketing volumes for Leviathan in terms of the gas price.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, Arun, when you look at the gas price in Israel, most of those contracts have some adjustment factor. Some of them are tied to oil price, and then others, like the large IZ contract is CPI indexed. So, you're seeing some of that impact from the oil price increase flow through on some of those contracts.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And just, Dave, for the 40 million a day that you talked about, could you give us a sense of where kind of the leading edge pricing is for new contracts?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. We're not going to get into specific contract details, especially on one that we haven't communicated or put out any release on. But I'd say when you look at contracts, we've still been talking in general in that $5 to $6 range. I think it's still the right range for everybody to be thinking about. And they all are – or at least most of the new ones usually have some type of tie to an oil price relationship.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, great. Dave, you teased us with some comments on exploration. I was wondering if you could give us maybe a little bit of color on how you're thinking about exploration, as well if you could talk about some of your plans for the gas resources in EG and Cameroon.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

No, that's great. I think on the latter portion, we're continuing to make great progress on the gas resources in West Africa, as you mentioned. I still believe there'll be a monetization opportunity for those, a very low-cost, high-value monetization opportunity for those. And hopefully, that's something that we can give a lot more color on over this coming year.

I think when you talk about exploration in general, I'm excited about what we're seeing as far as not only the progression and maturation of the opportunities that we're in, some very big material opportunities that we're in, but also things that I see that have a high likelihood of being added to the portfolio this year, both onshore U.S. and offshore. It's just having those capabilities, I think, are going to pay extremely high long-term benefits. Maintaining those capabilities and proficiency in that arena is going to benefit us for years.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair enough. Thanks a lot, Dave.

Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson with KLR Group.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning. I'm just looking at those Kona Wells at Wells Ranch, it's exceptionally high oil cut. Can you provide any color? Was that location? Was that driven by the higher proppant loading tested? Or what's kind of driving that 70% oil cut?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Gail, that's a good question. It is a little bit higher than what our typical Wells Ranch oil cut is. Again, it's been only a couple of months and the wells are still inclining. So, we need to see, once they level off, where they end up at, but a bit higher than our average. I can't say that we were surprised by that, but it is a very nice oil cut for us.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

And then, looking at the Calamity Jane pad, you mentioned in your commentary that it was exhibiting a shallow decline than you guys had initially anticipated. Do you think that is being driven by the standpoint of co-developing the zones together, completing them at one-time and kind of what's your – how do you guys look at that from a standpoint of doing the Third Bone Spring and the Lower and Upper Wolfcamp together?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. That's certainly a possibility. I think we've seen a number of places over the years where, as you're fracking a number of wells in one place, they actually benefit each other as well. So, our type curves clearly have been based on a lot of single well pad work that we've done over the years. I don't want to get too far in front of anything here, because the Calamity Jane area is some of the best acreage we've got. So, you would expect it to probably perform – outperform a type curve that's based on kind of statistics across the entire acreage position. But I think it's something we'll continue to watch as we get more data on these and see if being able to complete wells simultaneously like this does benefit their ultimate long-term recovery.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Great. Thank you so much.

Our next question comes from Dave Kistler with Simmons Piper Jaffray.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Good morning, guys.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Good morning, Dave.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Hey, just following up a little bit more on the DJ high proppant wells, with the controlled flow back but higher pressures, as we look at infrastructure expansion being complete and things we've seen in prior years, given the dynamics of the wells that you're seeing right now, are you starting to lean towards maybe a little bit higher uplift in second half production or will these just be pressure displacement versus existing line pressure issues?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, that's a good question. I think for now, until additional processing capacity starts up, they're providing a nice bump to oil. But you're not going to see that much more gas going through the system until additional processing comes on. I think longer term, once that processing starts to come on in the second half of the year, we'll just have to see how it reacts. We've certainly built in some impact from that into our forward plans, just like we've seen in past years when new plants have come on, we've tried to model that as best we can, but we'll see where we go.

I think the other thing for the DJ, and we talked a little bit about it on the slide and the prepared comments, is for the Mustang area, we have multiple outlets. And so, as we start to bring on pads there in the second half of the year and really ramp up that program, we will be much less constrained than we have been in the past with our current main provider. And so, we've modeled that as well, and that's what allows us to provide such a nice growth in the second half of the year in the DJ.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Great. Appreciate that color. And then, maybe switching over to the Delaware a little bit, where you talk a touch more about the water recycling efforts, can you refresh us in terms of one, what kind of relative cost savings you think that that provides as you do more and more water recycling? And you gave us an 2018 target of about 30% utilization of recycled water. As you get past 2018, is there an ultimate target? Can we kind of flesh out a little bit about what we think we're going to be looking at from a water perspective as you continue to build out the facilities there?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, that's a good question. I think the 30% is our target for year-end, not for average for 2018, just to be clear. But we're certainly ramping up the volumes that we're using there. As far as the cost comparison, to be honest, Dave, it's not a huge difference on the front-end for capital, but where we see it show up longer term is in operating costs, being able to use recycled produced water for our fracs versus having to dispose of it is certainly a nice cost benefit in the long-term.

Plus, the reality is we just think it's the right thing to do. And given our acreage position, given how contiguous it is, given the infrastructure that we have in place, our ability to pipe both produced and fresh water around, recycled water around, we've certainly got a huge advantage to being able to do that and to reuse the produced water that we generate over time. Over time, what's the target, I don't know. We're continuing to build out the system, 30% at year-end. It'll grow from that. I'd love to get to close to 100% over time, but we'll just have to see if that's realistic.

David Kistler - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Okay. Appreciate the added color on that. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Hey, guys. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about kind of thoughts around dividend growth. Obviously, you guys bumped that recently. Clearly, you're emphasizing the share buyback. But as we continue to see robust commodity prices, was this something that's going to kind of be reviewed annually on the dividend side? Or if prices kind of continue to stay high in the second half, could we see another increase? Maybe just talk high level about your thoughts on the dividend.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Leo, no problem. I think, yeah, the dividend increase was a reflection of the outlook and the environment with increased cash flow, what we were seeing from the commodity price upturn and in preparation for our growth as a company from what we've laid out. We'll continue to review that quarterly. What we've done is consistent and what we've said is consistent with the anticipation that dividend will increase as cash flow increases, whether it's from commodity price stability and longer term stability, or more likely, the underlying growth of the business and cash flow growth of the business that we've laid out. So, I think this was an initial step in that process, and we'll just play it out as it goes here.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess I think you guys had mentioned that you have brought on a couple other wells outside the Wolfcamp A in the Permian. I guess there was a Third Bone Spring well and a Wolfcamp C well. Can you give us any color around the performance on those wells?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Leo, it's Gary. Yeah, we had one of each. We had a Third Bone Spring well on our Trigger Pad, which is kind of in the northwest part of our acreage. And then, we had a Wolfcamp C well on a pad that's on the west end of the acreage called the Black Cobra. I'd say we're very encouraged by both of those. The Wolfcamp C well is performing right in line with expectations, given other history that we've got out there in the Wolfcamp C. So, continue to be excited about that as far as a zone of future development.

Third Bone Spring is an area that we hadn't really tested yet. Given we didn't have any data in the area, I think I'm excited about what we've seen so far. We'll continue to watch the well and see if that has the potential to greatly expand the area that we've given really any thought of giving any value to in the Third Bone Spring. Wolfcamp C, similar, as we've talked about in the past, we've never really attributed a lot of value to those zones. So, continue to be encouraged. It's only one well each. Look forward to continuing to bring some on over time. But as we've talked about, most of our program for the next year or so is going to continue to be Wolfcamp A.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Okay, that's helpful. And have you guys seen anything on the inflation side, whether or not oil service costs are creeping higher on you guys, whether that's impacting you, particularly in the Permian?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I mean we've certainly seen some. We've talked in the past. We expect probably 10% to 15% this year. We think we can offset a large part of that through efficiencies. That thinking really hasn't changed, Leo. I mean I think we're kind of in that 10%, maybe a little more than 10% today. Most of that's focused on the completion side, the stimulation side, but we've got a number of things underway that will help offset that. We've talked about local sand in the Permian being one of them.

The other thing that, as we've moved from single well pads to multi-well pads is really starting to show up in the efficiencies, is just the impact that it has on cycle time on completions. So, we noted on one of the slides that our completion cycle time in the Permian has dropped 26% as a result of going to multi-pads. And so, not only are you getting more efficient, you're increasing capital efficiency, spending less dollars to complete the same number of wells, but you're getting them on a lot quicker and improving cash flow and value from that standpoint, too. All part of the plan.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Thanks, guys.

We'll take our next question from Jamaal Darter with PPH & Company (55:38).

Unknown Speaker

Good morning, everyone.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Jamaal.

Unknown Speaker

Just looking at that EPIC pipeline disclosure there and the pressure that the Midland diffs are under, just wondering the appetite to perhaps in 2019 defer completions towards that back half of the year timeframe and kind of ramp in line with EPIC?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Jamaal. I meant that's a interesting question. It's not something that we've really planned to do. I think again, we look at our marketing. We've been studying this for quite some time. We try and balance our exposure to different markets and protect volumes and pricing where we can, and I'd say that our plan that we laid out back on February 20, the next several years took all that into account. And so there's no need for us to adjust activity based on that.

Unknown Speaker

Okay, fair enough. And just kind of wanted to get more detail on the gas side. Could you walk through kind of how that, the firm processing would work given tightness in the basin maybe over the next year or so?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I'm not going to get into the commercial details of the contracts, but I will say we have firm reserve capacity at the plants to process the gas, and we do sell it at the tailgate to the plants. And so, it's up to that plant owner to move it beyond that point, and they've certainly got the takeaway capacity to do that. So, not concerned about that at all. We are obviously exposed to Waha basis on that gas. But the reality is with our oil cut in the Permian and our volumes out of the Permian this year, our entire gas revenue projected to come out of the Permian this year is only about 1% of the total company revenue. So, it's really not significant at all.

Unknown Speaker

All right, thanks a lot.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

The key is making sure we could move it, and we've got that.

Unknown Speaker

All right, thanks a lot.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brad Whitmarsh for closing remarks.

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks. Appreciate everybody joining us. Megan, Lauren and I are around for questions, should you have any follow-up this afternoon. Thanks.

And that concludes today's presentation. Thank you for your participation.

