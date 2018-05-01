Revolution Lighting Technologies' (RVLT) CEO Robert LaPenta on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert LaPenta – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jim DePalma – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright

Craig Irwin – Roth Capital Partners

Lisa Thompson – Zacks Investment Research

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert LaPenta, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our Q1 Revolution Lighting earnings conference call. And as I indicated in our release, I’m very pleased with the start we had to the year. We had sales of almost $34 million. Gross margin increased to 34%, and adjusted EBITDA of $1 million.

Even more than the numbers though, I’m really excited about the progress that we’ve been able to make in our organization in the first quarter, and the relationships that we’re starting to form with very, very prestigious ESCOs, distributors and companies regarding LED lighting and controls, which I’ll talk about a little bit more later.

We made great progress in improving our operations. We expanded our portfolio of products and our control technology is really something that we’re very, very excited about. Our marketing organization is much more focused on verticals. We have national accounts, we have ESCOs, we have government and we think we are now in the right position to have a very successful year and beyond. There are a lot of highlights listed in our release. I’m going to go back and talk about a few of them to give a little bit more color and details.

The Navy, we got our certification last year and we were successful in winning our first large award over 100,000 tube order with the Navy. That was a very significant win for us because it now says that we are an accepted provider of Navy ship products. So we’re very excited about that. We expect another large procurement to come up in the next 30 to 60 days. We believe we have the number one product and we’re one of two U.S. manufacturers to be able to provide those products, and we believe our product is the leader both technology and cost wise for that opportunity.

We won a large – another position with the second buy of a major box retailer. Our first award was shipped last year. The second award will be shipped in the second and third quarter of this year. In addition to that procurement, we are now competing on a very large procurement regarding fixtures. We now installed our product in one of their stores as a pilot. They really like our product. If we’re successful here, this would be a very major opportunity for us in this space.

We opened and expanded $100,000 square foot facility in Simi Valley for our Buy American Act and Trade Agreement Act products. We’ve now also expanded that to include other products. So last year, we delivered over 225,000 tubes. We believe this year we’re going to have a large increase in shipments out of that facility. More of our customers, not only government, and maybe this has something to do with our President, they’re all looking at American-made products. This facility really, whoever goes out there, they’re just blown away with the capability and what our people have been able to do out there. It’s really a showcase and we’re very proud of what our people have done in that space.

Our Lighting as a Service program in the Northeast space has begun. There are five buildings that we are beginning to do a retrofit on, and we’re hoping that once that’s completed, the state will be pleased. We’ll look at that program and turn on a much larger opportunity as the year goes on.

We’re the number one provider for school retrofits. This year, we won the City of Stamford. We’ve upgraded retrofitted over 20 schools, and we recently received another four schools in that district. But we are performing exceedingly well, and when people look to retrofit schools, our partner Honeywell is doing a phenomenal job for us. And again, we believe we’re number one in that space.

We strengthened our marketing and sales organizations in our Multi-Family group and in our Energy Source divisions. We’re very pleased with the progress that’s being made in our Multi-Family group. You’ll recall last year, we had issues with weather and maybe even more significant, we had issues with management. Those issues are now behind us. We’ve consolidated the group into one integrated organization, and we’re now expanding their marketing beyond Texas, Georgia, Washington and Phoenix and California, and we’re going to the Northeast.

In addition, we’re now bidding on programs for multi-family, senior housing hospitality verticals. So we’re very excited about where that division is now and our management – new management team there is energized and we think they’re going to have a great year.

We’ve expanded our product line dramatically. I won’t read all of them; Eco-Fit T8 tubes, our LED Eco-Fit panels that everybody that sees them is just blown away by our single panel troffers, our LED troffers. And this is important, because we’ve historically had a fairly narrow product line. So our ESCOs, our distributors and our marketing agents, they had a limited group of products to deal with. What’s happening now is we’re seeing a big mixed change that’s going from tubes to a lot of higher quality, higher priced products and we’re seeing a lot of PIN panel activity, high bays, troffers, wall packs. This bodes well, not only for our gross margin but also continued sales increase as we move forward. So we’re really excited about that.

We’ve – I talked a little bit about controls. Controls is a technology that’s going to become more and more important, not only in selling our own products. But customers are looking for much more capability, and the more educated customers become in LED technology, the more they’re talking about and require controls, whoever we demonstrate our control technology to, and this includes people in that have control capability. They’re blown away by what we have, the mobility, the ease of implementation, the cost model, the fact that we can basically perform any task in IoT, PoE. This is a very, very critical technology. We’ve now focused on it and we’ve broken out in group that’s going to focus on this, both in marketing, in engineering and in revenue.

We think here, not only as their capability to increase our sales of our own products, we think people are going to be interested in licensing technology. So the step back, we at Revolution are looking to go beyond being a lighting company. We are looking to become a technology company in this space. And we believe we’re developing differentiators that really are going to set us apart moving forward.

Our manufacturing, the BAA, TAA, our certification in the Navy, our relationships in the government, our control technology which were a patent in a lot of our IP in that space, we think we have differentiators that really are going to set us apart and make us an industry leader in this space.

Lastly, we’ve completed a long development in software, and this also adds on to what I’ve been saying about technology. We’ve created a LED lighting centric sales force capability, where we can and we’re going to hopefully be able to provide this to our ESCOs and our distributors, provide an end-to-end capability basically making the audit, the product identification, the product ordering, the time tracking and the billing, which is one seamless process. This is – this has been a two- or three-year effort mainly by our Energy Source division and we’re really excited about this technology.

Our liquidity position, we spent about $4.5 million preparing for what we believe is going to be increased sales and profitability moving forward throughout the year. We believe with the increased sales and collections that we’re looking at, we have sufficient liquidity to finance our operations going forward throughout the year. In fact, we’re going start generating some nice cash flow beginning late in the second quarter and going on throughout the year.

Our guidance for the second quarter is $40 million to $43 million. We’re comfortable with that range and our guidance for the year is currently in the $165 million to $175 million range. Right now, I’d say we’re in the middle. I’m very comfortable with us being in the middle of that range. And I hope, with a lot of good things that are happening at Revolution, our expanded product line, our pipeline has increased. I’m hopeful that after the end of the second quarter, I’ll be able to maybe move that a little bit. So we’ll see. I’m not promising anything but right now, we feel good.

So I’m going to turn it over to Jim to give you some color on the numbers. But in summary, I just like to say simply, we’ve finally gotten our act together here at Revolution and we’re looking forward to a very successful year in 2018 and beyond. Thanks very much.

Jim DePalma

Thank you, Bob. I’ll just give you some additional financial highlights regarding the quarter. Obviously, you’ve seen our press release and 10-Q that was filed. Our revenue for the quarter was $33.7 million compared to $30.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, this represents a 10% increase and all of our divisions showed improvement.

Gross margin for the first quarter was $11.5 million or 34% of revenue compared to $10.1 million or 33% in the first quarter of 2017. And as Bob indicated, this is due to a favorable mix of products and the impact of our restructuring efforts, which allowed us to start the consolidation of our operations and the people who work in the warehouses. So we’re making strides and we’re going to continue to make strides as we go throughout the year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of a negative $4 million last year. Our G&A expenses of $10 million were comparable to 2017 for the quarter, but well below the previous two quarters, reflecting our restructuring efforts that were started towards the end of 2017. So if you look at our third and fourth quarter run rate of SG&A expenses, they were much higher than the $10 million and we believe we’re going to be able to maintain that $10 million plus incremental costs for sales and transportation. So we’ve lowered our breakeven from the $140-ish million range that we were running last year to around $120 million year run rate or $30 million a quarter.

Reported GAAP net loss for the quarter was $2.2 million or $0.10 per share. The GAAP net loss includes non-cash charges related to stock compensation, amortization and depreciation, which were $9 million for 2018 in the first quarter versus $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. Excluding the aforementioned one-time costs and stock-based comp, our non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $0.06 per share versus $0.15 in 2017. And as Bob noted, our guidance is $40 million to $43 million.

And Bob talked a little bit about cash used in operating activities for the quarter reflecting increase in inventory, vendor deposits and we did reduced our accounts payable. We’re focused on driving our average days outstanding and we expect accounts receivable days outstanding to continue to improve throughout the year with the goal to be below current levels as we drive cash collections and improve our terms with the customers. We’ve not done a very good job of managing our customer relationships and terms and that’s hurt us in the past.

In addition, the consolidation of our warehousing facilities, our improved purchasing leadership, will enable us to minimize our inventory levels without affecting our customer responsiveness. As Bob noted, we made great strides in improving our operations, marketing and sales organization, and our overall management team.

Back to you, Bob.

Robert LaPenta

Very good, Jim, thank you. Now we’ll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright.

Amit Dayal

Jim, congratulations on the strong quarter. Just to begin with, going into the March period sort of you gave some indication of the backlog. Can you talk a little bit about how backlog kind of entering the second quarter?

Jim DePalma

So, I think Bob talked about the backlog at the end of the year. We have strong backlog at the Multi-Family group that continues to represent strong backlog that’s carried over from the year-end through the first quarter. Our backlog at Energy Source, I think we indicate that we won the two large hospitals, there are another couple of hospitals coming around the corner from a backlog standpoint, which we’ll start to see revenue come in the second and third quarter.

Bob talked about some of the significant programs we have with the big box retailer. So those are in our backlog. And so equally as important, not more important, we’re seeing a growing pipeline. So I think we’ve not diminished the backlog – the strong backlog that we had at the end of the year, we’ve added to it at the end of the first quarter.

Amit Dayal

Had there been any one sort of vertical where you’re seeing more strength versus others?

Robert LaPenta

I’d say we’re seeing it across the board. And we’ve been talking about the "Revolution". What we’re seeing now is customers now have become educated on LEDs and the capability. And again, LEDs are just not pulling out a light and replacing a light bulb. They are becoming more and more technology nodes and they’re involved in the IoT and PoE, new construction. They’re looking at LEDs to eliminate than having to wire an entire new facility for lighting.

Our Multi-Family group, again, when we acquired them, they had zero LEDs sales. This year, I would say, 80% of their sales are going to be LED products. And on top of that, they’re now buying from Revolution prior management and previously, again, with the lower LED sales, they were not buying products from Revolution. That’s an added benefit that we’re going to see, added gross margin.

So with their increase in LEDs, and also their customers are excited about controls. And I have mentioned, whenever we show our controls, and we’re going to be doing it again at LIGHTFAIR, we’re going to really focus on controls at LIGHTFAIR, people are blown away by this technology. Our group there, led by Joe Herbst, has done a phenomenal job in designing what we believe is a leading technology in this space.

So we’re seeing it across the board, and the government now improved and picking up the pace in LED retrofits across the board, and we’re forming relationships. For instance, we have a strong relationship with Siemens, and they are a large ESCO in government procurements. And we’re looking at opportunities with them that are really exciting and large. So I have to say that we’re seeing it almost across the board. And as people become more educated with what LED technology is, we’re starting to see that more and more in increasing our pipeline.

Jim DePalma

And the only thing I would add to that is when we started this company, Bob was a big – he demanded that we make quality products. And that has helped us along the way. We would not do anything that would cause us problems in the marketplace. Bob always insisted on quality, and that’s helping us in the long run and helping us now, also, along those lines, reliability and responsiveness.

So when Bob talked about this big box working on their fixture, companies are now coming to us, asking us to help them solve problems, particularly in the fixture area. And so we have a lot – number. I can add six or seven large opportunities where companies have come to us, they’ve seen our facility and the things that we can do. But they’re saying, we have this problem, this is what we’re trying to accomplish. Can you help us? And so with our technology people at Simi Valley, we’ve been able to demonstrate that we can help them solve their problems.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Just two more from my side. On the controls front, Bob, your commentary sort of leads us to sort of view this as sort of a new emerging opportunity for the company. So how does our product development roadmap change given there’s demand for this type of a solution? I mean, are we spending – going to be spending more resources on the controls side or on the lighting side going forward?

Robert LaPenta

No. Again, we are a lighting company, and during my remarks, I indicated that we are adding to that technology. We believe controls is going to be an extremely important technology moving forward. We’re already booking orders on controls, and we filed patent applications for this technology and we believe our customers, and maybe even some of our competitors are going to be interested in maybe licensing this technology, which is a whole new opportunity and game changer for Revolution.

One large software sale, where we get royalties or we get a log-in [ph], I think you’ll know what some of these control companies are being sold for. I’m not going to mention any of the recent deals, but multiples of sales. And again, we think our control technology, and it’s not only us, I think, it’s people that we’ve demonstrated to, believe we have the leading technology in controls today. So we’re really excited about that. But to answer your question, we’re a lighting company, controls is going to supplement our success in that space.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Just one last one from me. On the headcount side, where are we right now? And is most of the cost-cutting that was starting to take place early in the year has already been completed now?

Robert LaPenta

All of the development costs has been expensed, and it’s included in our results. And we’re not looking at any disproportionate increase in R&D going forward.

Amit Dayal

Got it. And the headcount?

Robert LaPenta

We have about 200 – you mean, in controls?

Amit Dayal

No, total firm weight.

Robert LaPenta

About 275.

Jim DePalma

Which is down from about 300 a year ago.

Amit Dayal

Perfect, that’s what I was looking for. Thank you so much. That’s all I have.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners.

Craig Irwin

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. So first, I should start by saying congratulations on a 10% growth quarter. I guess, you have a much larger competitor out today going 10% in the opposite direction, and all the other companies who reported so far this season are all reporting contraction. So big congratulations on that result.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you, Craig.

Craig Irwin

So Bob, the first thing I want to ask about is really how you’re putting that together. So I know that the tubular LED bulb market is actually going pretty well. I know that your diversification strategy in Multi-Family is something that’s yielding fruit. Can you maybe give us color on the specific business lines that are outperforming for you, where you see differentiation versus some of the other companies in the market?

Robert LaPenta

Well, I think as Jim indicated, from day one on this journey, we have focused on quality. If you look at all of the competition, they all say the same thing, right? They’re going to produce quality products. They’re going to service the customer. They’re going to be competitively priced. And they all have the same story. From day one, we’ve said, quality, quality, quality is going to be a differentiator. And we’ve been producing, we believe, the leading tube in this space, not for the past five or six years but for the past 10 years. If you ask customers today who the leading tube manufacture it is, I think they would tell you it’s Revolution Lighting. We’re now moving that into our other product line.

Our issues in the past have been a narrow product line. So as prices came down in tubes, with tubes representing 70% or 80% of our sales, we felt the huge grunt of that impact. Now a couple of things are happening. The price reductions have dramatically reduced, and we believe while they were making 35% last year and maybe the year before, we’re looking at something more rational in the 5% to 10% range now.

But more importantly, we’re seeing customers move to higher-value products. They’re saying, look, if I’m going to go to LEDs, I’m not just going to replace the tube. I’m going to replace the fixture. I’m going to put in thin panels. I’m going to put in wall packs. I’m going to put in high bays. And these are higher-priced products, and we now show these products to our customers, and they love them. They say, where did this come from?

Our people in Simi Valley are doing a phenomenal job in engineering state-of-the-art products. Our relationships with our manufacturers in China is terrific. We have 15, 16 people on the ground there. So we’re constantly looking at the latest technology, and between our engineers and the engineers in China, it’s keeping us on the leading edge in this space.

So we’re seeing much better product mix. And again, add into that controls, which when we sell software, you’re not looking at a 20% margin. You’re looking at 70% or 80% margin. And we’re looking at that to become a big game changer for Revolution going forward.

Craig Irwin

Great, thank you for that. So another thing that impressed me in the quarter is gross margins. You’re a couple hundred basis points ahead of our model. I think you were previously communicating that maybe you thought you’d be little bit lower than where you came in. So can you maybe talk us through what the specifics were that lifted the margins? We do have the negative from price and some other factors in there. But can you talk us through the project mix or the product mix that lifted the margins this quarter? And is this something that could potentially repeat for additional quarters this year?

Robert LaPenta

Well, if I had to focus on one particular opportunity or sale that impacted the margin favorably, and again, the Navy is – we’re hoping is going to be a very important customer of ours, not only here in the U.S. but internationally. You know that most international navies, be it Germany, the UK or Australia, wherever, they look to buy what the U.S. is buying. We’ve opened that door now.

And although we’ve – we’ve created a whole new paradigm for Navy tubes. I won’t tell you what they were paying for tubes historically, but let me say that, that’s changed dramatically. And our margins are still very healthy in that space. So I think that’s had an impact on our gross margin.

And if you look at our guidance, I don’t have big upticks in Navy sales this year. This award was about $4 million. There will be a couple of million dollars, $2.5 million, maybe $3 million of it in this year. In my guidance, I think I had $5 million or $6 million total for the whole year. So we’re confident we’re going to be able to achieve that, and hopefully, that will continue to have a positive impact on our gross margin.

In addition to that, some of this product mix is going to have a favorable impact on our gross margin. You’re not dealing with $8 or $9 tubes. You’re dealing with $30, $40, $50, $60 products. And we can be the leader in component technology and design that gives us added capability on the gross margin line.

Craig Irwin

Great. That’s good to hear. So just along the lines of the Navy order and the sales into the military, your release was good for color on additional customers other than the Navy. Can you maybe frame out for us the number of touch points that you have with potential military customers right now? I know the lead times are long and the qualification processes are pretty challenging, right, but you’re clearly tipping in there. Can you maybe frame out sort of the broader universe that you’ve been touching and what this could look like over the next couple of years?

Robert LaPenta

Well, I think you saw that we – and our government group, we have a very, very capable group, and they’re bringing opportunities to us that we believe are unique. You saw that we were successful in a lot of bases. That pipeline is large. We get the veterans hospital. We formed a good relationship with Honeywell, who’s strong in the government space also. And Siemens, we’re really excited about our relationship with Siemens. We have a long history with the CEO there, who’s now been promoted to run their entire U.S. operation. We’ve had good meetings with them.

So we think bases, schools, a lot of retrofit opportunities with the military, their facilities. It’s an exciting space for us. And we’re now getting a name in that space. And so companies call us and say, hey, you’re in the government. Can you help us in the government space? And they to want now come to us and partner with us, and so that is expanding our whole customer base and our reach.

So what does the government look like going forward? I’m excited about it. I think we’re in a unique space there. And as I noted, the bad news regarding the certification process was that it took us 1.5 year, and it cost us a lot of money. The good news about that is there aren’t a lot of people that are going to be able to or want to do that. So we think we’re in a unique space here, and we expect that revenue pipeline to grow very healthy over the next couple of years.

Craig Irwin

That’s good to hear. That’s good to hear. So then, last question, if I may, cash generation. This is something that you focused on at different times in the past. I know there’s a little bit of debt, but there’s no really concerns about the debt given plenty of opportunities out there for different financing vehicles. But cash generation this year, you reiterated your guidance. What are you thinking about cash generation? Are we likely to see some cash generated in the second quarter? Or do we have to wait for the second half given the typical seasonality?

Jim DePalma

If I may. Look, we’re always trying to generate cash, but at the same time, we’re looking at opportunities. When we talk about customer reliability and responsiveness, that means I have to have inventory when they want it. So we’re balancing inventory. We’re balancing growth in revenues as we go down the year sequentially. But at the same time, we need to do a better job of working with our customers to get paid. We can’t be out of pocket 108, 110 days. We need to be closer to 90 or better.

And so as we move down the year, Bob may not like to hear what I’m going to say, it’s going to depend on the kinds of projects we’re working on, what our needs are going to be to make sure that we meet the customer demands and how quickly we can reduce our days outstanding. So I would say that we should – the first quarter is always our bottom quarter. We pay down whatever payables we have. Things will get better in the second quarter. And I hope – and we hope and expect that in the second half, we will start generating real good cash flow.

Robert LaPenta

Yes. And just to add on what Jim was saying. We made a lot of progress, again, going back to value and the Value group. Their over 90-, 120-day receivables where embarrassing. And we focused on that, and we have now brought that number down, from a large number, down to, I would say, we reduced that $6 million or $7 million over 120 days. And our inventory, purchasing and management is a lot better across the board.

Now you’ve got to now look at that. A lot of our customers are saying, I buy a lot more from you. If you – when I order something, if you could deliver it to me in a week or two weeks rather than a month or 1.5 month. So we’re now using that and our improved cash flow and our improved visibility with product requirements, we’re now using that to start bringing some inventory in, so when the customer calls, we can meet their demand on a very timely basis.

But to step back and again look at it overall, we expect this year to have positive cash flow. It’s going to pick up in the second half. We’re going to reduce our debt. And Jim indicated that our breakeven is $30 million a quarter. We expect to be well above that in each succeeding quarter this year. And we expect to start generating healthy cash flow in the second half.

Craig Irwin

Great, that’s good to hear. Thanks again for taking my questions, and again, congratulations on a really solid quarter.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you, Craig. You’ve always been a supporter and we really appreciate it. And hopefully we’re going to start making you proud soon.

Craig Irwin

Well, it started already today, so I like it. Thanks.

Robert LaPenta

All right.

Operator

The next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investment Research.

Lisa Thompson

Good morning.

Robert LaPenta

Good morning.

Lisa Thompson

I just want to go back to controls for a minute. Now you said that there’s so much higher margin. What’s your feeling as to what percent of your business will come from controls this year?

Robert LaPenta

Sorry, what percent of our revenue will come?

Lisa Thompson

Yes.

Robert LaPenta

We’re being very conservative. Right now, we have maybe a couple of million dollars in our forecast for the year. Our quoting activity is very robust, and we’re building up our capability there. The word is getting out. More and more of our customers are asking for that capability. So we think there’s upside there, but this is something that we’re going to see develop as we move forward.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And you implied that your margins from the Navy and military are higher than the average for the company. Is that from control plus the higher-margin fixtures, is that going to be bringing up gross margin as the year progresses?

Robert LaPenta

The more revenue we have in both of those spaces, the more favorable that will impact our gross margin. And again, we’re being conservative. What we want to do now is we want to start beating our numbers. We’re tired to get beat up by not beating our numbers. And like I said at the end of my opening remarks, I think we finally got our act together.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. Well, looking forward to how the year transforms. Thank you.

Robert LaPenta

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Robert LaPenta for any closing remarks.

Robert LaPenta

Well, thanks very much for participating. We look forward to getting together in the second quarter. And again, we’re excited about where we are and about what we hope will be our results for the year. Thank you very much.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

