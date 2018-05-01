Semler Scientific's (SMLR) CEO Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian - CEO

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

David Lavigne - Trickle Research

Good morning and thank you all for joining the Semler first quarter 2018 financial results call. Semler is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers.

Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

Today, I’m excited to report our second consecutive profitable quarter. Compared to the corresponding quarter from one year ago, quarterly revenue grew to $4.5 million from $2.1 million or up 117%. Another highlight of the first quarter of 2018 is the retirement of notes outstanding and other liabilities using existing cash and cash from operations. Total liabilities reduced by more than $1 million, which included repayment of the principal and interest on notes amounting to approximately $880,000. Also comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue increased and expense decreased.

Earnings per share grew to $0.12 per basic share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $0.05 per basic share in the three months ended December 31, 2017. On a diluted share basis, earnings were $0.10 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2017. We believe such performance in the opening quarter puts us on track for a record year.

Now, please refer to the financial results that are described in the press release, which was distributed this month.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017, revenue grew $2,408,000 or 117%. Operating expense, which includes cost of revenue, increased by $845,000 or 30%. Analyzing the expense categories in the first quarter of 2018 as a percentage of quarterly revenue, cost of revenue was 16% of quarterly revenue. Engineering and product development expense was 8% of quarterly revenue. Sales and marketing expense was 38% of quarterly revenue. General and administrative expense was 20% of quarterly revenue. Net profit was $706,000 or $0.12 per basic share, which is 16% of quarterly revenue.

As of March 31, 2018 compared sequentially to December 31, 2017, Semler had cash of $419,000, a decrease of $1,038,000, primarily due to the following reasons. Total liabilities were reduced by $1,040,000, which included repayment of the principal and interest on notes due, amounting to approximately $880,000. Accounts receivable grew $1,064,000 as some larger invoices were paid in early April, rather than in late March. The uses of cash from these items were partially offset by cash provided by operations. We expect our cash levels to increase over the course of the year, if we continue on the current rent and receive timely payments from our customers. Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q will include our cash flow statement, and more discussion of our cash and liquidity.

In 2018, we expect revenue to continue to grow due to the increasing number of installations of our products, higher average pricing, more usage fees, and recurring revenue from the licensing business. We continue to strive to achieve additions to our customer base and to expand orders from existing customers. We also expect revenue from usage fees to grow in 2018 compared to 2017. The magnitude of these fees in 2017 were lowest in the first quarter and grew every quarter thereafter. We currently expect the same sequential quarterly pattern in 2018 that is lowest in the first quarter and higher in remaining quarters.

We expect operating expenses will increase from quarter to quarter in 2018. As we stated before, it’s our intent to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses and to remain profitable. If we are able to control operating expenses in this fashion, we anticipate that 2018 will be the first full year of profitability in the Company’s history. To reiterate, although we do not give formal guidance, we are intent on continuing strong annual revenue growth and maintaining profitability during 2018.

Currently anticipate continuing to meet our remaining debt repayment obligations and other liabilities using existing cash and anticipated cash generated from operations. Current note obligations and accrued interest totaled approximately $2.3 million. There is no plan to raise additional capital at this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plans as opportunity or need arise.

Our goal is to further establish QuantaFlo as a standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration, so there is room for continued growth.

We think Semler is well-positioned in this healthcare market because, number one, we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. Number two, we may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures. Number three, we provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government and the patients.

To conclude my prepared remarks, in terms of both financial performance and the number of patients being tested with our products, we believe that we’re going to have our best year ever.

I thank you for your interest in the Company and your continuing support. And now, operator, could you please open the lines for questions?

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment Research. Your line is now open.

Brian Marckx

Good morning, Doug, and congrats on another great quarter. It’s pretty impressive. Doug, can you can you give me what the -- how much the usage fees were in the first quarter?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

The usage fees in the quarter, we don’t really know how they’re going to change over time, but they were approximately -- the number that will be in the 10-Q, just looking really quickly here is supplies and usage fees about $750,000. And as a percentage of revenue, usage fees were 14% in 2018 first quarter. That compares to approximately 19% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And on the Q4 call, you mentioned that you thought that revenue or licensing revenue anyway, was -- you expected to increase sequentially in Q1 and then in Q2 as well. Is that still -- is that guidance that that you would say is still expected?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes. What we said in the fourth quarter of 2017, the last call that we had in February is exactly what we anticipate.

Brian Marckx

In terms of AR, is it safe to assume that there is no issues with collectability?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes. Historically, we’ve done very well in AR collections. Most of our customers just pay on a timely basis. And the increase in AR during the first quarter, it seems that some larger invoices were prepaid in early April, rather than the last days of March. We don’t believe that is going to be habitual, and it may occur from time to time.

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Lavigne with Trickle Research. Your line is now open.

David Lavigne

Hey, Dough. Great quarter, really, really great. Can you give me -- I think I am arms around most of line items and I can tell that. But, I did think that the gross margin was kind of extraordinary. And I’m trying to get my arms around whether that’s maybe a function of product pricing, whether there is maybe a fixed component of that that maybe I just don’t understand, but is there any color you can give on just the expansion of that line item?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. I think that the -- you called it the gross margin or what we call percentage of cost of revenue. I think, we’ve indicated in the past that because we’re predominantly a software product that that should continue to improve. Some of the hardware that we have placed has been depreciated over threes, some of it is out more than three years. So, it goes away as the cost of depreciation. We’re kind of efficient in terms of where we work with contract manufacturing and also with our internal people who do fulfillment, quality et cetera. So, we would suspect that could creep up is what we had said in the past. And that seems to be what is doing. It’s getting -- continuing to improve. And that’s basically the thinking. And clearly, if we have installations that are using more of -- doing more tests, paying more money et cetera, it should just improve our numbers. There also maybe a component of the slightly -- continuing, increasing in the average license revenue per installation out there. Because if you remember, couple of years ago, we upgraded the whole product to the QuantaFlo and that was a more expensive product than its predecessor. So, there are multiple factors. But, I think, as I said, from your standpoint, probably hopefully continue improvement. It’s pretty high, how much more we can go but it feels like it is going to get a little better.

David Lavigne

I guess, that I was really wondering is whether or not it seems like -- somewhere out there, there’s a ceiling to it, even at scale. And I guess, I was just trying to get my arms around what maybe that might be.

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes.

David Lavigne

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from, [indiscernible] with GHC Capital. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question regarding whether you could talk a bit about the significant R&D expenses you continue to spend. Maybe give us some insight into where you are trying to drive this in terms of products, product opportunity because it’s still is a relatively high level. Can you hear me?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I’m still here. Operator, are we on? If you can hear me, we think the business requires us continue to investment. We have in the past indicated that going to continue to improve the product, make it responsive to customer needs and particularly into a large customers, which required investments in things like cyber security, data analysis, et cetera. So that’s what we anticipate. Now, this particular quarter was down in terms of percentage of revenue that is going to R&D at 8% versus I believe in the previous quarter was approximately 12%. But, I don’t think we can anticipate a substantial decrease in R&D. In fact, we think expenses will increase in absolute dollar terms, although they may maintain around that percentage. But, we want to reinvest in the business. We want to continue to make the product the best out there. And we want to in essence to do the two things that I think we’re trying to do here. A, reduce avoidable healthcare costs; and B, improve healthcare outcomes. And that’s where we’re spending R&D dollars to do.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question, is there an international opportunity for this business, once you get more penetrated into the big HMOs here.

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

There is certainly an international opportunity. We have at this point not pursued it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, lastly, are there any ongoing studies using this product that may help us sell going forward in terms of the efficacy, or the cost saving? Are there any pending studies that may be coming out?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We’re really in a good position and that the studies that we thought needed to be done were done that individual customers, in fact, frequently pilot the device beforehand and demonstrate for themselves the healthcare benefits and the economics. So, we’ve seen a lot of, if you will, testing of device that way. So, unlike some companies in the healthcare industry, which are always having a next study that’s where you come out with some groundbreaking news, we predominately have done all the work in that regard. So, do not expect much. There may be publications from time to time; there are various people who are doing that. But it is not the primary focus and not the driver, if you will, in terms of news that we will present.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it’s mainly the individual plans and their own internal research that gives them confidence?

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

That’s right, they are there. And then, we’ve done work; we’ve put in publications. You may see new publications come out from some of the users with our help to make sure they’ve organized the data, et cetera. So, we anticipate that. But, we’re trying to -- there is not a definitive study that needs to be done in our opinion. So, we’re not putting company effort to organize. And we don’t think that’s necessary at this point in time.

And I’m showing no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Dr. Dough Murphy-Chutorian for any closing remarks.

Dr. Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator. And I want to thank everybody for joining us today. We’re obviously very pleased with the events in the last quarter. And I look forward to updating you soon on our continued progress. Have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

