It's Illogical To Think That Johnson & Johnson Has Dropped Geron

Background Story

Imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor and Geron's sole product candidate, is currently in phase 2 (IMbark) and phase 2/3 (IMerge) clinical trials. Ever since Geron and JNJ announced a joint collaboration agreement in November 2014 to develop and commercialize Imetelstat, investors have been waiting with crossed fingers for the outcomes of the clinical trials. A JNJ decision to continue with the collaboration agreement would trigger either a $65 million or $135 million milestone payment to Geron depending on whether or not Geron decides to opt-in to the sales and marketing of Imetelstat.

(Mis)Analyzing Data from JNJ Slides

A recent article that was published on Seeking Alpha selectively picked instances of Imetelstat being excluded in various JNJ slides and presentations to use as proof that JNJ would drop their partnership with Geron. Let's do an apples-to-apples comparison of some JNJ slides to see what the truth is. For example, let's examine an excerpt from JNJ's Full-Year 2016 earnings slides to see if we can figure out where Imetelstat is headed (pages 24-25, the page numbers can be seen in the lower right hand corner). As you can see, Imetelstat is mentioned in the "Pharmaceutical Pipeline - Key Events in 2017" slide.

Full-Year 2016

Now let's look at the same 2 page excerpt from the full-year 2017 slides (pages 27-28, the page numbers can be seen in the lower right hand corner). As you can see Imetelstat, is not mentioned in this excerpt simply because the "Pharmaceutical Pipeline - Key Events" slide has been removed from the presentation altogether! Please go to the full slides for 2016 and 2017 to see for yourself. It is simply disingenuous to suggest that Imetelstat was removed from a particular slide in the Full-Year 2017 presentation when the truth is that the entire slide was omitted from the presentation.

Full-Year 2017

Furthermore, let's look at the contents of the "Pharmaceutical" slide from both years presentations to understand that these slides cannot be used as a crystal ball to figure out what JNJ is thinking or planning. In the 2016 slides, we see that JNJ lists Sirukumab for anticipated regulatory approval. As I pointed out in a previous article, we know that Sirukumab was dropped by JNJ in October 2017. In addition, JNJ issued a continuation decision for Talacotuzumab in March 2017. As you can plainly see, Talacotuzumab is not listed anywhere in the entire presentations for the full-year 2016 and 2017 slides. My point is that JNJ issued a continuation decision for a drug that was not mentioned anywhere in these slides, so basically the mention of a drug's name in these slides is not a good litmus test for what JNJ has planned.

There is a single page "Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Key Events in 2018" slide that is available on the JNJ website. For completeness, let's take a look at what it says and see how it differs from the Key Events in 2017 slide from the Full-Year 2016 slides. In the Key Events 2017 slide, it is clear that Imetelstat is listed under "Phase 2." However, in the Key Events 2018 slide, there is no longer a "Phase 2" section. Instead it has been replaced by a "Phase 2, Potential Clinical Data Presentations" section where Imetelstat does not appear. Reading this literally, I would take this to mean JNJ has no plans to present clinical data from Imetelstat trials in 2018 at any medical conference and not to mean that JNJ has dropped development of Imetelstat!

Furthermore, the slide itself has an asterisk in the title. When you refer to what the asterisk means the slide says "This information is accurate as of April 17, 2018 to the best of the Company's knowledge. Johnson & Johnson assumes no obligation to update this information." In other words, use the info in this slide at your own risk, and even so the data might not be current.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Key Events in 2018*

Let's move on to examining the NME planned filing slides that JNJ releases quarterly. In an attempt to not pick and choose which slides to show, I will present the last 4 quarterly pipeline updates.

Selective Highlights as of July 18, 2017

Selective Highlights as of Oct. 17, 2017

Selective Highlights as of Jan. 23, 2018

Selective Highlights as of April 17, 2018

As can plainly be seen, Imetelstat shows up in either the 1st or 2nd position from the top in the "NME Planned Filings, Oncology" section in every pipeline update. It is clear that other drugs are added and removed in the different slides as they progress through the various stages of development, so these slides are indeed actively maintained by JNJ. The fact that Imetelstat is always on them can only be taken as a good sign.

In addition, let's take a look at one difference between the full-year slides for 2016 and 2017. The 2017 slides has an added bullet point of "Submit NMEs and line extensions" that does not appear in the 2016 slides. This fact along with the fact that Imetelstat is always listed in the "NME Planned Filing, Oncology" (while other drugs are added and removed) seems to go hand in hand with the JNJ "plans for growth" bullet item from the 2017 slides. I think this goes to show that Imetelstat is still actively and currently a part of JNJ's game plan (submitting NMEs for growth).

Let's take a look at another slide that is being used as evidence Imetelstat has been dropped by JNJ. Here are the last 4 quarterly updates for "Selected Pharmaceuticals In Late Stage U.S. and E.U. Development or Registration."

July 18, 2017

Oct. 17, 2017

Jan. 23, 2018

April 17, 2018

If you look at these slides you'll see that JNJ's drugs in development basically fall into these categories: currently in phase 3, filed for approval, discontinued, or approved. Since Imetelstat is currently in phase 2 (IMbark) and phase 2/3 (IMerge) clinical trials, there should be no reasonable expectation that it would show up on these slides. We should not see it on this slide until one of three things happen: It moves into a phase 3 clinical trial, filing for approval occurs, or JNJ discontinues development of it. The fact that it is currently not on these slides should not be taken as a bad sign, in fact since Imetelstat does not show up as discontinued on the 4/17/18 update should indicate that Imetelstat is still proceeding with phase 2 trials in both IMerge and IMbark.

Clinical Trials Update

In an effort to avoid confirmation bias and rely too much on a single source of information (slides from JNJ), let's take a look at a recent update to the IMbark clinical trial that happened just last week (April 24). Before the most recent update, the detailed description section of the clinical trial stated that:

This is a randomized (study medication assigned to participants by chance), multicenter (more than one hospital, medical school team or medical clinic work on a medical research study) study of 2 dosing regimens (treatment arms) of single-agent Imetelstat in participants with intermediate-2 or high risk myelofibrosis (MF) whose disease is relapsed after or refractory to Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment. Enrollment in the study may be approximately 160 participants if enrollment in Arm 1 is resumed after the second interim review. The study consists of 3 parts: Screening Phase (21 days before randomization); single-blind Treatment Phase (from randomization until study drug discontinuation); and Follow up Phase (until death, lost to follow-up, withdrawal of consent or study end, whichever occurs first). Participants in Arm 1 will receive Imetelstat 9.4 milligram (mg)/kilogram (kg) intravenously (IV) for every 3 weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or study end and Arm 2 will receive Imetelstat 4.7 mg/kg IV for every 3 weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or study end. Participants in Arm 2 may continue with their current Imetelstat dose or have it increased to 9.4 mg/kg at the investigator's discretion. Percentage of spleen response and symptom response will be evaluated primarily. Participants' safety will be monitored throughout the study.

The new update is the same except it has an addition to the end of the description. The detailed description now ends with:

The study is closed to further participant enrollment. Participants benefiting from study treatment will continue to receive Imetelstat in Extension Phase for approximately 1 year or until loss of benefit or unacceptable toxicity. Participants entering to Extension phase from Follow up Phase will continue follow up for safety via serious adverse event collection and for survival status. The Extension Phase will end approximately 1 year after the clinical cutoff for the final analysis of the main study, or when the sponsor terminates the study, whichever occurs first.

JNJ is now planning to extend the trial for 1 year for participants who are "benefiting from study treatment." If Imetelstat is being dropped by JNJ, how does it make sense that that are also concurrently planning to extend IMbark for another year? Wouldn't it already be medically unethical to allow patients to continue with a treatment that JNJ knew to be ineffective, let alone to extend an ineffective treatment for an additional year?

Also let's not lose sight of the fact that JNJ also extended the time frame for the secondary outcome measures of overall survival and adverse events. With the 1 year trial extension, the time frame for secondary outcome measures of overall survival and adverse events has been extended from 3 years to 4 years. I guess it is obvious if the trial is been extended from 3 to 4 years, it means that overall survival will be to to 4 years for patients participating in the extension. I think it is reasonable to believe that this extension was indeed implemented to allow patients in the trial to continue receiving treatment and benefiting from Imetelstat. The fact that overall survival will now be in excess of 3 years for patients participating in the extension should be pretty exciting for people who are keeping tracking of the overall survival statistics.

The fact that this update to the clinical trial happened should not come as a surprise. In Geron's March 2018 update they announced that:

Janssen completed a third internal data review of IMbark in March 2018, based on a January 2018 data cut, to enable a protocol amendment to allow the long-term treatment and follow up of patients, including for survival, and the Collaboration’s Joint Steering Committee (JSC) made the following observations and implemented the following actions: The safety profile was consistent with prior clinical trials of Imetelstat in hematologic malignancies, and no new safety signals were identified.

Outcome measures for efficacy, including spleen volume responses and reductions in Total Symptom Score remain consistent with the prior data reviews.

With a median follow up of approximately 19 months, the median overall survival has not been reached in either dosing arm.

The trial is officially being closed to new patient enrollment. More than 100 patients have been enrolled in IMbark to date, which is expected to be adequate to assess overall survival. Patients who remain in the treatment phase may continue to receive Imetelstat, and until the primary analysis, all safety and efficacy assessments are being conducted as planned in the protocol, including following patients, to the extent possible, until death to enable an assessment of overall survival.

Based on the rate of deaths occurring in the trial, the protocol-specified primary analysis, which includes an assessment of overall survival, will begin by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Upon the protocol-specified primary analysis, the main trial will be completed. The IMbark protocol is being amended to establish an extension phase of the trial to enable patients remaining in the treatment phase to continue to receive Imetelstat treatment per investigator discretion. During the extension phase, standard data collection will primarily consist of safety information.

Geron states here that in March 2018 the Joint Steering Committee (a committee made up of both Geron and JNJ people) came to many conclusions. Namely, the safety profile was consistent with prior clinical trials of Imetelstat, no new safety signals were identified, and that the IMbark protocol is being amended to establish an extension phase of the trial to enable patients remaining in the treatment phase to continue to receive Imetelstat treatment per investigator discretion. So the fact that the clinical trial has now been updated shows that JNJ is following through with what Geron announced in March 2018. This shows that both JNJ and Geron are on the same page in terms of the development of Imetelstat, and also that things are proceeding as planned as far as Geron has announced.

Another important update in the clinical trial was that the estimated primary completion date was changed to April 26, 2018. The previous date was May 4, 2018. Taking this at face value and the fact that April 26th has now passed, it seems reasonable to conclude that the protocol-specified primary analysis is now in progress.

The Risk

Investing in Geron is not risk-free. If JNJ were to not move forward with developing Imetelstat or the FDA were to halt the ongoing Imetelstat trials, then the price of GERN would likely drop precipitously as it did in March 2014. When that happened the price of GERN cratered to below $2, and I believe the price would drop well below $2 if that were to happen again. However, with the price currently at $3.72, and the fact that the price of GERN skyrocketed to $6.68 by March 19 following positive information from Geron's March 16, 2018 press release, I believe that the price could triple following a continuation decision by JNJ and head north of $10. This is where the price was headed, before the share price of GERN was continually eroded by a stream of negative articles and law firm investigations. JNJ is due to issue a continuation decision by Q3 2018, so we should see this event happening in about 5 months.

The Conclusion

There is a ton of information out there regarding JNJ, Geron, and Imetelstat. It is relatively easy to cherry pick bits of information to use as evidence to back any particular viewpoint. However, I believe it is a mistake to believe viewpoints that do not use data in a consistent manner and purposely exclude certain key pieces of information. I have tried to deliver an argument that shows Geron is in good standing with JNJ by analyzing a historical progression of slides and clinical trial updates. I used an apples-to-apples comparison of slides and data whenever possible. This analysis leads me to believe that JNJ and Geron are in good standing with each other. I was not able to identify any true inconsistency in data, slides, or statements; in fact it is the opposite that is true, JNJ has consistently shown Imetelstat in their "Pharmaceutical Pipeline" updates. In addition, the progress of Imetelstat's development seems to be proceeding according to Geron's March 2018 statement (which relies on decisions by the Joint Steering Committee). This is a pretty good sign that things are indeed proceeding as planned.

