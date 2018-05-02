4 Reasons Why Sugar Is Too Cheap

Sugar is a commodity that has been around for over 10,000 years. Sometime around 8,000 BC, the people of the Pacific Island of New Guinea first domesticated sugarcane. The first documented historical evidence of the commodity as a solid substance was recorded in India in 500 AD. Cultivation of the sweet commodity spread to southern China. By the seventh century, sugar cultivation reached Persia, and from there it spread to the Arab world and the Mediterranean. While sugar has been a staple food and a luxury item, Greek and Roman civilizations used sugar for medicinal purposes, not as a food.

In 1747, German chemist Andreas Marggraf identified sucrose in the sugar beet root, which established a new source for the soft commodity. While sugarcane requires hot tropical climates, the beets thrive in temperate conditions. The price of world free-market sugar can be highly volatile, but many countries impose tariffs, quotas, and subsidies to aid domestic producers of the sweet commodity. The two leading producers in the world are Brazil and India, and weather and crop yields in those nations often determine the path of least resistance for the price of world sugar.

Sugar has been falling since October 2016 after more than doubling in value in fourteen months

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trades on the ICE futures exchange. Since way back in 1971, the sweet commodity has traded as high as 66 cents per pound and as low as 2.29 cents. The most recent significant peak in the sugar futures market came in 2011 when it hit a high of 36.08 cents. Increased production then drove the price to a low of 10.13 cents in August 2016 which turned out to be a bottom.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of ICE sugar futures highlights, the price recovered to a high of 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016 which encouraged increased production leading to a selloff that is still underway. Sugar dropped to its most recent low of 10.69 cents on the expired My futures contract in late April, and at the current price level, I believe there are four compelling reasons why another recovery should develop in the sugar futures market. The selling over past weeks and months was the result of bumper crops of sugar in India and Brazil, but at current prices, the bloom may be off the rose when it comes to the economic attraction of producing the sweet commodity.

Reason one: The long-term trend

The first reason to be friendly to the sugar market at its current price level is the long-term trend that has been in place for over three decades.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, sugar hit rock bottom at 2.29 per pound in 1985, and since then, the lows have been getting higher in the futures market. In April 1999, sugar fell to a higher low at 4.36 cents, in 2002 the bottom was at 4.97 cents, and in 2004 it traded down to 5.27 cents. In 2007, sugar's low was at 8.36 cents, and the next significant bottom occurred in 2015 at 10.13 cents.

If the most recent low at 10.69 cents in late April holds, it will continue the pattern of higher bottoms in the sugar futures market that has been in place for thirty-three years.

Reason two: The cyclical nature of agricultural commodities

Almost all commodities display cyclical patterns when it comes to production and consumption. Prices tend to drop to levels where production slows, and inventories decline as demand picks up at lower price levels. Consumers are wise economists, and they often buy more when prices fall. Conversely, at highs, output increases as producers enjoy higher margins, consumers curtail purchasing, and inventories begin to build. The production/consumption cycle often establishes significant bottoms and tops in raw material prices. Given the price action in sugar, which has more than halved in value since the October 2016 peak price, it is likely that we are close to a significant and perhaps a compelling bottom in the price of the sweet commodity.

Reason three: An oversold condition can lead to recovery

Markets often decline to levels where price momentum and strength fall to oversold conditions. The downside price trend often becomes unsustainable, and prices eventually turn higher. The most recent example of this in the soft commodities sector of the commodities market occurred in the cocoa market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ICE cocoa futures highlights, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products dropped from $3422 per ton in late 2015 to lows of $1769 in June 2017. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market rose with the price which tends to be a validation of the bearish price trend. However, the slow stochastic and relative strength fell to oversold territory with the momentum indicator to around the 11 level and the strength metric dropping to under 25. The bearish price action came to an end, and a fierce recovery in the cocoa market has taken the price of over $2900 per ton as of May 1, a rise of almost 64% in just ten months. It is likely that an overabundance of trend-following shorts ignited the rally which kept on going when West African production declined for a combination of factors including weather in production regions and low prices that discouraged high levels of output.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ICE sugar futures illustrates, the sweet commodity looks a lot like cocoa did when it was at lows. Open interest has been rising and currently stands at over one million contracts, while the momentum and strength indicators have declined to below 19 and just above 32 respectively. The technical metrics represent an oversold condition in the sugar futures market on a long-term basis. At the same time, on the supply side of the fundamental producing sugar leads to results that are not as sweet as they were since 2015. The fourth reason why sugar is at or close to a significant low may be the most compelling, and it comes from the demand side of the fundamental equation.

Reason four: Demographics trump short-term gluts

In 1985, the year sugar found its bottom at 2.29 cents; there were approximately 4.85 billion people on the earth. At the turn of the century, the number stood at around the 6 billion level. As of May 1, there were over 7.47 billion mouths to feed in the world. Each quarter, the world adds between 19 and 20 million people. At the same time, wealth continues to grow in the world's most populous nation, China. More people, with more money, are competing for finite raw materials each day, and when it comes to food, sugar is no exception. Therefore, the demand side of the fundamental equation for the sugar market continues to expand on a daily basis, while production is a function of weather and the price of the commodity.

I believe that demographics trump short-term supply gluts and that sugar is close to or at a price where a recovery is imminent. For those who do not venture into the volatile and highly leveraged futures arena, two ETF/ETN products do a reasonable job replicating the price action in the ICE futures market. SGGB is the new sugar ETN product offered by Barclays, and with $10.94 million in net assets, it trades an average of only 2.850 shares each day as it continues to build liquidity after the change from the old SGG product which offered a much higher degree of liquidity.

Source: Barchart

CANE has even smaller net assets of $8.5 million, but it trades an average of almost 35,000 shares each day. CANE has traded in a range from $7.30 to $26.43 since 2011, and the ETF was trading at $7.73 on May 1. I tend to favor ETF over ETN products because the ETN's add another level of risk which is the credit of the issuing bank or financial institution, whereas ETF's are run by administrators that use futures positions to construct the vehicle. Currently, CANE is holding three equal positions in July 2018, October 2018, and March 2019 ICE futures contracts. Therefore, the ETF is as close as you can get to the futures market without actually dipping a toe in the arena.

I believe that the price action in cocoa is a compelling example for the sugar market which at the current price level is too cheap which will lead to a significant price recovery sooner, rather than later.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.