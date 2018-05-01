My Favorite Overlooked Tobacco Stock

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rational Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Thanks to the mixed Q1 2018 results of Phillip Morris (PM) and what it seemed like a slower adoption rate of their new generation smoking alternative iQOS than previously expected, tobacco stocks tumbled from multi-year highs. Although, investors and analysts think over which is the best opportunity at the moment – Altria (MO), Phillip Morris or British American Tobacco (BTI), one stock remains overlooked – Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

The company is valued at 9 times forward earnings while the competitors are traded at around 14 times next year expected profit. The stock also offers a twice higher dividend yield compared to the rest.

In my opinion this situation is caused by two things: 1) the Group is not among the leaders in the industry – they are fourth largest international tobacco firm in the world by market share and 2) Imperial Brands does not have any heat-not-burn device in the portfolio. They do not even plan to develop such product in near future. However, in my opinion, these disadvantages can not justify the current price of the stock and the low expectations for the future results.

First of all let’s analyze the business of the UK-based company and examine whether they are really inferior compared to the big names in the sector. The key market of the Group is Western Europe. Imperial Brands possess 20%+ market share in United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain. The enterprise has strong positions also in Australia and approximately 9% market share in United States, where are generated a fifth of the net revenue and a fourth of consolidated earnings.

Despite the adult smoking rate has been declining since the 1980's in the main markets of the Group and ever-tightening regulations, Imperial Brands managed to increase adjusted earnings per share by 11.8% CAGR in the last twenty years – from 32 pence in 1998 to 267 pence last year.

Source: Imperial Brands Annual reports

What makes tobacco business so potent in long-term is the fact that it takes a fraction of the selling price to produce a pack of cigarettes. Moreover, the tight regulations prevent the entrance of new competitors. All these legal requirements make it tough for any new player with modest financial power and limited tobacco advertising.

Imperial Brands achieves core business operating margin of over 46%. This is substantially higher than 40%-margin of Phillip Morris and British American Tobacco, and comparable with the margins of Altria which operates exclusively on the most lucrative tobacco market in the world – United States.

How is that performance possible? Imperial Brands has a significant market share in most of their key markets. Thus, the Group can successfully benefit from economies of scale. The possession of some iconic brands like Gauloises, Davidoff, JPS creates loyal customer base. Moreover, the management is focused on cost optimization and drives several initiatives in that direction – reduced SKUs, consolidation of manufacturing operations and selective advertising.

Past results may not be repeated in future, of course. Imperial Brands has resisted to enter the field of heat-not-burn products and the investment public punished that decision. The pressure on the share price amplified since news on successful start of the marketed as less risky heat-not-burn tobacco product iQOS in Japan. According to Philip Morris, the device captured 14% market share of the Japanese market after only two years of national coverage. Despite that fantastic performance, I have doubts whether it can be repeated in Europe or United States.

In Japan, the e-cigarettes are effectively banned due to the fact it is illegal to buy and sell liquid containing nicotine. In that environment, iQOS do not have any real competitor for the attention of health-conscious smokers and relatively quickly succeeded. Moreover, Japan is a high-tech nation that tends to easily adopt new gadgets.

Only time will tell whether combustible cigarettes can be replaced by heat-not-burn products. However, it should be noted that smoking is a habit with deep roots and changes in the industry overnight are unlikely to happen. I am quite sure there will be traditional cigarettes around us a decade from now.

While investors are waiting to see what will happen, they can enjoy an amazing dividend yield of 7%. Looking back, the dividend payments increased tenfold in the past twenty years – from 17p in 1998 to 170p last year. That equals to almost 13% CAGR for the past two decades.

Source: Imperial Brands Annual reports

The management has promised to increase the dividend payment by 10% on yearly basis in the next few years. While that does not guarantee the management will stick to its plan, the scenario looks feasible. Most of the other tobacco companies pay to the shareholders north of 90% of free cash flow. Imperial Brands keeps a payout ratio of approximately 65% of free cash flow. Moreover, the ongoing restructuring program costs 300 to 400 million British pounds per year. The amount should gradually decline in coming years while savings should become more apparent over time. The management has estimated additional annual savings of 230 million pounds between now and 2020. The development of these processes would increase the available funds to support growth of dividend payments.

Conclusion

I would refrain from providing any specific calculations because I do not believe we can precisely estimate what the future holds. However, I am certain people will continue to smoke in future. The tobacco enterprises themselves will be standing a decade from now and pumping out cash for their shareholders. The recipe for a successful investment in the sector is to find one or two of these prominent companies trading at extremely low expectations. In similar situation in year 2000, tobacco stocks have generated 4 times the return of S&P 500 since then. Imperial Brands is a solvent business traded at such low valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.