This 19.2% Yielding REIT Is Off To A Good Start

The dividend of 19.2% is sustainable, and the stock could be a double in a couple of years.

Our thesis remains intact and we continue to believe that long-term holders will earn a market-beating reward.

Since 2013, CBL has kept on selling lower productivity malls and reinvesting proceeds into redeveloping higher-productivity assets and reducing debt.

CBL is a Mall REIT in the middle of a turnaround. The asset base is riskier than average, but it is getting improved by the day.

Introduction

The value of a given income stream is determined by two main metrics: its quantity and its multiplier. As such, there are two principal ways for a company to create shareholder value. On one hand, it can seek to grow its income stream; and on the other hand, it can strive to improve the quality of this earning stream in order to achieve a higher valuation multiple for this income. In this sense, quality of income is commonly measured by its risk, sustainability, and expected growth potential.

This simple theory of valuation is very important to keep in mind when considering an investment in CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), a Class B mall REIT trading at an extremely low multiplier. CBL traded recently at $4.18/share for a dividend yield of 19.2%. CBL has guided for 2018 FFO in the range of $1.70-1.80 per diluted share. Using a mid-point of $1.75/share, CBL trades at just 2.4 times FFO.

What does 2.4 times FFO mean?

For readers who are not very familiar with FFO valuations, this ratio could be used inversely (divide 100 by FFO valuation) to assess how much cash flow a Property REIT is generating. For CBL, 100/2.4 = ~41.6%. This means that CBL is currently generating 41.6% cash returns based on its current market price, out of which 19.2% is paid in dividends and the rest is re-invested for growth and portfolio improvement. By investing in CBL, I like to think that I am buying a rental property that is generating 41.6% cash returns out of which this property pays me 19.2% cash. I really like the high returns.

Why is CBL trading at such a low Multiple?

The reason for this very low multiple is that the market believes that CBL’s assets will sooner rather than later become obsolete – bringing its income stream to 0. If that was true, then it would just be a matter of timing and the low multiple would likely be appropriate here. However, in the opposite case where CBL manages to survive and sustain its cash flow, the current multiple would enormously undervalue the income generation potential.

In this sense, CBL is an interesting case here. Today’s cash flow is decreasing, but the company is working hard to sustain and improve its income generation potential by improving the quality of its asset base. If CBL management succeeds, we expect the multiplier to double or even triple – causing the share price to massively increase even after accounting for the latest decrease in income.

Will CBL make it? We believe so. Significant progress has already been made, and the most recent evidence is leading us to think that we are approaching the beginning of better times for CBL.

Significant Improvements in Asset Quality

CBL owns a portfolio of 63 lower-productivity malls which had a big exposure to struggling retailers Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M), to name a few. Back in the 1990s, these may have been very attractive assets, but with the rapid growth of e-commerce, the sustainability of these same properties has been put into question. Many traditional retailers have already defaulted, and department store retailers including Sears are widely expected to file for bankruptcy sooner or later. Simply put, the growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies is causing significant disruption to brick-and-mortar retailing and CBL has had to rethink its investment strategy to sustain its income generation potential.

In this sense, the company developed a strategy to fight the e-commerce, and make its properties more resilient to the continued growth of e-commerce. The following steps have been taken by management:

Many of the lowest quality assets have been sold and/or redeveloped for the better.

Keys of problem properties have been given back to lenders.

Leases with questionable tenants have not been renewed.

Exposure to department stores has been reduced.

Tenant base has been diversified with more restaurants and entertainment.

The figures speak for themselves by comparing the portfolio composition in 2013 and 2017:

Don’t get us wrong… CBL still has a way to go, but clearly the portfolio has already seen substantial changes, and the management has been active. Contrary to the common belief that sales per square foot are falling like a rock, CBL's sales per square foot have actually been very steady and even growing in the last 18 years regardless of the growth of e-commerce:

Similarly, the same center NOI has been surprisingly steady for assets that are considered to be going obsolete:

From these statistics, we conclude that CBL is more resilient than expected. The fact that sales per square foot have remained at all-time high levels defies the logic of bears that these are “ghost properties”. If you look at longer time frames, sales per square foot and rents have actually even been on the rise in the last 5 years:

So, no the CBL assets are not the empty malls that you may often see in the media. Rather they are properties that are undergoing changes and are still attracting a great deal of shoppers and getting improved to sustain and even grow traffic:

By adding quality tenants such as H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Dick’s (DKS), Ulta (ULTA) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to its properties, CBL has historically managed to not only sustain current rents, but to even grow them over time. Once again, this defies the current belief that rents are falling like a rock.

On a year-to-year basis, rents will see some volatility, but over the long run, the level of rents will depend on the sales per square foot that retailers can generate. Given that sales are still at all-time highs and show resilience, we remain optimistic – especially with the prospects of increasing sales coming in the aftermath of property redevelopments.

Many Positives for Mall REITs

There are many positives going for mall REITs:

Despite all the noise about the death of retail, it is expected that retail sales will increase by a healthy 4.4% in 2018, powered by stronger economic growth and the impact of tax cuts. There are virtually no new malls being constructed in the country, at a time when population growth is increasing at a rate of approximately 1% per year. This will eventually help increase same store sales and NOI for mall REITs. There is too much pessimism built into the prices of mall REITs. A large part can be attributed to the media portraying an "apocalypse scenario" in order to get more reader attention. It is well-known that negative news gets 30% more reader attention than positive news. This (largely false) image has impacted valuations which have become so low that an enormous amount of negative expectation is already baked into the price.

Return to Growth in 2019?

Back in February, in a separate article, we commented that after a 2-year period of decreasing results (2017 and 2018), CBL could be on its way to positive growth as soon as in 2019. We believe that this is the eventual catalyst for significant share price appreciation, and we continue to believe that CBL has a great chance of making it happen.

As the CEO noted in 2017’s fourth-quarter earnings call:

Looking forward, we expect some continued headwinds from retailers; however, we are encouraged that many of these companies are adopting new technologies that are driving increased store traffic and sales. Our goal for 2018 is to stabilize the performance of our portfolio and accelerate the reinvention of our properties, positioning CBL for growth in 2019 and beyond.” [emphasis added]

Really, when a property goes from being a boring department store anchored mall to a diversified entertainment center with stronger and more desirable tenants, it is no surprise to us that traffic and sales eventually start rising:

About a month ago, CBL announced yet another substantial redevelopment, which is expected to result in more sales and eventually more rents. Essentially the former Sears at the Brookfield Square property will be redeveloped to include new dining and entertainment options, including new-to-market entertainment concept, WhirlyBall, and BistroPlex from Marcus Theatres, which combines dining and moviegoing in every auditorium. Construction on the project is set to begin this month. Planning is underway for additional phases of the redevelopment, which will include new dining options and other non-retail uses. More details will be announced over the coming months, but here is what the CEO of CBL commented:

The addition of WhirlyBall and BistroPlex will further enhance Brookfield Square’s position as the premier dining and entertainment destination in the greater Milwaukee market. Since acquiring the Sears building last year and announcing our plans for future redevelopment, we have received significant demand from a variety of users interested in being a part of this transformative project…”

Here is the project rendering:

Just think that the above image depicts a previous Sears location! One cannot deny the potential of such redevelopments for long-term value creation.

As such new projects come live and start earning new NOI, we expect an eventual return to positive growth. Redevelopment activity is currently underway at eight properties, including five anchor redevelopments. Moreover, the occupancy rate of CBL’s portfolio is at an 8-year low level at 91.1%, and so there is potential releasing upside – especially following the recent property improvements:

Getting the occupancy rate back to just 94% would go a long way in terms of NOI growth.

First-Quarter Earnings were Positive

Today as we look at the most recent operational performance of the properties, we are encouraged to think that the beginning of better times is near. During the first quarter of 2018, CBL reported that its sales per square foot (for reporting tenants under 10,000 sqft) increased by 4.1% – putting in on track to match the National Retail Federation’s forecast for a 3.8–4.4% sale increase in 2018. Surely, this information came as a surprise to the market. Class B properties reporting +4% growth and even matching the national average which includes the highest quality properties! We just note that CBL’s efforts are finally starting to pay off.

The 1st quarter NOI declined as more Tier 3 assets were sold. This is, however, what was expected, and in this sense, it was not a disappointment. Opposite of that, the market reacted positively to the results as they showed continued progress at every front: Assets were improved, and balance sheet risk is being managed. The Bon-Ton liquidation is handled well, and contrary to what many analysts believed, it has been budgeted for by management.

The dividend coverage remains very high at 200%. Most importantly, full-year FFO guidance is maintained at $1.70-1.80 per share.

The CEO noted the following during the 1st quarter conference call:

2018 will be an active redevelopment year, as we have numerous openings and construction commencements planned. These projects bring new life and energy to our properties and position them for long-term success.... We are confident that these strategies will put CBL in a stronger position, both as this year progresses, and the years to come.”

The benefits of the restructuring operation will start showing up in the second half of the year. The increasing sales per square foot are likely to lead to easier and more profitable re-leasing.

We continue to believe that there is great potential for a return to growth in 2019 when you take into consideration the historically low occupancy rate, the latest encouraging results with sales increasing by +4%, and the continued success in redeveloping former under-performing department stores.

Massive Upside Potential

The main attraction of our thesis has always been the valuation of the company. The market is today pricing all the challenges in the share price, but not the potential for a return to growth. This stock has been beaten to the point whereby the stock is basically priced for bankruptcy. CBL is today offered at 2.4 times FFO. Now, if CBL manages to return to positive growth next year (or even just stabilize growth), and essentially proves Mr. Market wrong, we expect massive FFO multiple expansion. The point is that a growing company certainly deserves a much higher valuation multiple than 2.4 times.

At just 5 times FFO, this would result in a share price of $8.70, taking the midpoint of expected 2018 FFO. This is ~110% capital appreciation from today and the company would still be very cheap at just 5 times FFO.

Will CBL be able to successfully implement its strategy? This is what it is all about. We believe so.

Final Thoughts

We have said many times and will repeat again: CBL is a bet in the long run. It is a case of short-term pain for long-term gain. In the short run, FFO is still declining due to property dispositions, redevelopments, deleveraging, and temporary increased vacancies.

In the long run as the quality of assets increases, we expect a return to growth. So, to return to the introduction of this article, expect the quantity of income to decrease in the short run, but the quality of income, along with its valuation multiple to increase. If investors wait for the turnaround, CBL price will no longer be priced for bankruptcy and will not offer a tremendous upside potential. In the meantime, investors are getting a very generous yield to wait.

