Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Analysts

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Matthew Reustle - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience in standing by. And welcome to the Genesee & Wyoming First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Call.

At this time, all of your participant phone lines are in a listen-only mode, and later, there'll be an opportunity here for your questions. Just a brief reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

And I'd now like to turn the conference over to Matt Walsh.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Thank you for joining us today on Genesee & Wyoming's Q1 2018 earnings call. Please note that we will be referring to a slide presentation during today's call. These slides are posted on the Investors page of our website, www.gwrr.com. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are likewise posted on the Investors page of our website.

We will start with a safe harbor statement and then proceed with the call. Some of the statements we will make during this call, which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a safe harbor for such statements.

Our use of words such as estimate, anticipate, plan, believe, could, expect, targeting, budgeting, or similar expressions are intended to identify these statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, including but not limited to factors we will discuss later and the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of such statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements we make will be realized. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. And you should recognize that this information is only accurate as of today's date.

On the call today, we have four speakers: our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann; our Chief Financial Officer, T.J. Gallagher; our Chief Operating Officer, David Brown; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Miller.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you, Matt. And welcome to G&W's earnings call for the first quarter of 2018. As always, we'll start our call this morning with safety. On slide number 3, you'll see that we completed the first quarter of 2018 with a safety index of 0.87 injuries per 200,000 man hours. Our 8,000 employees recently went more than a month without a reportable injury, and we expect that this positive trend will continue in 2018.

Turning to slide number 4, which compares first quarter results to our guidance. In the first quarter of 2018, we reported diluted EPS of $1.19 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70. The $0.05 shortfall was all from North America, with roughly $0.03 due to slower Class I network velocity, which constrained car supply to our railroads and roughly $0.02 due to lower coal shipments in the Midwest. While network velocity remains a challenge for us, North American business trends have been strengthening since March, and we expect to claw back the operating income shortfall in the coming quarters. Our outlook for volume growth in North America is around 3% in the second quarter, while price increases have been tracking around 3.5%.

Now, turning to slide number 5, which compares first quarter actual results to last year. As you can see, our adjusted first quarter earnings were up around $0.17 per share, 32%, of which $0.15 was the benefit of U.S. tax reform. Within our operating segments, North America was essentially flat; Australia was down slightly due to lower harvests; and the UK/Europe was about $0.04 better due to past restructuring initiatives and the positive contribution from Pentalver.

Now, let's turn to slide number 6 and highlights. I'll start with the share repurchase. Given our strong free cash flow generation and modest leverage, we have commenced the share repurchase program under our existing $300 million authorization. Through April 30, we've repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares for $150 million and expect to continue the program in the coming months. While our decision to repurchase shares is opportunistic and based on what we see is the intrinsic value of our cash flow, I should also note that we are simultaneously evaluating a number of acquisition and investment opportunities.

In North America, as I mentioned, our business outlook has improved, although we are anticipating a continued carload drag from Class I congestion into the summer. One variable that is a bit harder to assess is the impact of U.S. trade policy and countermeasures by other countries. For example, our outlook for U.S. steel products has improved, but we continue to monitor the volume and pattern of grain flows due to the new agricultural tariffs in China.

With respect to the U.S. Short Line Tax Credit, there is strong bipartisan support for an extension, and we've been receiving positive feedback from recent congressional hearings. However, it remains difficult to predict both the timing and duration of any tax credit extension in 2018 with possible outcomes ranging from no extension to a permanent extension.

Turning to Australia, our business continues to perform as planned in 2018. As discussed in February, we still expect to take delivery of a new wagon set in June to handle growing spot coal tonnages in the Hunter Valley, with the increased revenue contribution building in the second half of 2018. Also, we have recently placed an order for an additional set of wagons that we expect to be delivered in late 2018, with the revenue contribution building in 2019. Our high level of operating performance is generating significant customer demand for spot coal shipments, and we expect to translate these shipments into long-term contracts over time.

Now, let's turn to the UK/Europe segment on slide 7. Our UK/Europe operations performed as expected in the first quarter of 2018 with a small operating loss due to seasonality, a change in the accounting presentation of pension costs, and lower than normal infrastructure services for Network Rail, as we near the end of their five-year budgetary control period.

As we foreshadowed in February, we see opportunities for further cost reductions and operating efficiencies in the UK and Europe, which is what I'd like to review now. First, let's turn to our intermodal business in Continental Europe, ERS. Recall that ERS is the rail operation that Freightliner purchased from Maersk just prior to our acquisition that we have restructured to a smaller profitable freight-forwarding-focused operation. I'm pleased to announce that last night, we signed an agreement to sell ERS for €10.4 million, and we expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval. Having completed its turnaround, we are divesting ERS as a noncore asset.

Now, let's turn to larger initiatives underway in the UK. Having stabilized and restructured the Freightliner business following the collapse of our UK coal franchise, our focus now is on accelerating the UK operating performance with some significant changes. The first step, under the leadership of our new CEO, Gary Long, is that we reorganized the operations into three service platforms: Rail; Terminals; and Road. Driven by strong customer demand, we have also formed a new commercial organization headed by Adam Cunliffe that is selling services across all three business units.

At the same time, we've embarked upon an optimization plan over the coming 12 months, in which we plan to incur approximately $55 million in restructuring and related costs with the goal of achieving annual savings approximately $18 million.

The plan is composed of three components; and the cost and timing are outlined on slide 8. First, we are further rationalizing the locomotive and wagon fleets across the Rail division due to increased operating efficiencies. In effect, we're doing more business with less equipment and are parking or returning leased equipment that we no longer need. As a result, we expect to record approximately $29 million of total charges in Q2 and Q3 2018 and anticipate unlocking $10 million of annual savings. The income statement benefit of these savings will be recognized starting in the second half of 2018.

Second, we plan to streamline management as well as to consolidate support functions across our three business platforms. We expect to record charges of approximately $9 million over the next 12 months and should achieve approximately $3 million per year of savings.

Third, we are making $17 million of technology investments to upgrade systems that will enhance the productivity and service quality of our operations, which we expect to generate a financial benefit of $5 million per year. These technology investments will be made over the next 12 months as well.

Pro forma for all three actions, our UK/Europe operating ratio would improve by approximately 300 basis points when the savings are fully realized. Equally important, however, we are actively bidding on new business to feed across our streamlined business platforms. Given the scale of these commercial opportunities, as well as our increasingly productive operations, we are very comfortable that we can achieve the low-90s operating ratio by 2021 for our UK/Europe segment that we outlined on our recent Investor Day.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, T.J. Gallagher, to discuss the first quarter in detail and review our outlook for the remainder of 2018. T.J.?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Jack; and good morning, everyone. Let's start on slide 9 in North American carloads. Our North American same railroad traffic for the quarter was relatively flat year-over-year. agricultural products shipments were down, primarily due to poor grain market conditions, higher levels of barge competition, and the lingering effects of the 2017 drought in South Dakota. Chemicals and plastics volumes were lower, primarily due to lower ethanol shipments in the Midwest, lower acid shipments to a copper mining customer in the Southwest, and a customer plant closure in the Northeast. Also, coal volumes were lower due to the mild winter in the Midwest.

On the positive side, we had stronger carloads in those commodities most sensitive to truck competition such as intermodal, lumber and forest products, and pulp and paper. Finally, waste traffic picked up due to growth in the Northeast and other commodity volumes increased largely due to higher Class I overhead traffic. And with respect to the Class I service issue that Jack mentioned, we estimate the impact to be roughly 6,000 carloads or around 1.5%.

Now, moving to slide 10 and pricing. Our same railroad North American core price increase in the first quarter was around 3.,5% which reflected a strong rail pricing environment. The table on the slide bridges this core price increase to our reported average increase of 2.4%. As you can see, we have unfavorable changes in customer mix, primarily in coal and agricultural products; and an unfavorable commodity mix shift, both of which were partially offset by higher fuel surcharges and a stronger Canadian dollar.

Now, let's turn to slide 11 and North American revenues. Revenues increased $6.2 million or approximately 2%. Let's focus on the same railroad changes, excluding currencies starting from the left. First, we had a $3.4 million take-or-pay revenue recognition in 2017. Second, Class I service adversely impacted the quarter with an estimated revenue impact of approximately $3 million; and coal and ag products together declined by approximately $4 million. Offsetting these factors were higher fuel surcharges, strong freight pricing, as well as higher switching revenues, which included a new iron ore customer startup in Canada and stronger intermodal and grain volumes.

Now, let's turn to slide 12. North American adjusted operating income was relatively flat year-over-year, as the net increase in revenues and lower casualty and derailment expense were offset by the impact of the take-or-pay and the Class I service issues. From an incremental margin perspective, we believe the best way to think about the year-over-year change is to exclude the take-or-pay as a nonrecurring item and the $4 million increase in fuel surcharges as the latter contributes zero margin. Excluding these items, revenues are up approximately $5 million, and adjusted operating income is up roughly $4 million.

Now, turning to slide 13, in Australia. Our Australia revenues increased $0.9 million or 1.3%. Excluding FX, revenues decreased $1.8 million, primarily due to lower agricultural product volumes as the 2018 grain and cotton harvests are well below the record level set in 2017.

Slide 14. Australia adjusted operating income decreased $2.3 million, excluding currency, primarily due to lower agricultural products revenues as well as an increase in operating expenses to support various growth initiatives.

Now, UK/European Operations on slide 15. Revenues increased $48.5 million in the first quarter or 38.6%, excluding FX and the Pentalver acquisition, same railroad revenues decreased $3.1 million, as growth from aggregates in the UK and Poland were offset by the impact of the 2017 ERS restructuring and lower UK infrastructure services revenues.

Now, on slide 16. UK/European adjusted operating income increased $4.4 million year-over-year, excluding FX, reflecting the ERS restructuring and the Pentalver acquisition and was partially offset by the change in pension accounting.

Now, let's turn to slide 17 and updated 2018 guidance. Let me refer you to our earlier Safe Harbor statement. I noted that these statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ from our current expectations. These statements represent management's expectations regarding future results as of today, May 1, 2018, and we do not undertake any obligation to update this information.

In North America, our full-year 2018 guidance is unchanged. A stronger full-year carloads are expected to offset a weaker than expected Q1. In Australia, we now expect results to be slightly lower primarily due to the Australian dollar, which is currently now trading 5% weaker than it was in February. In the UK, we expect full-year results consistent with our prior guidance, as lower expected infrastructure services revenues, due to the timing of large-scale Network Rail maintenance programs, are expected to be offset by the initial benefits from the UK optimization program.

Also, our guidance assumes we complete the $300 million share repurchase program in 2018. But please also note that this guidance excludes the impact of the sale of ERS, which was just announced this morning. ERS' second half 2018 contribution was expected to be roughly $30 million of revenue, with an insignificant EBIT contribution.

The bottom line is that we now expect 2018 adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.80 to $3.95, which is a modest increase from our prior guidance. And diluted shares are now 60.3 million. Note that our full-year interest expense is expected to be approximately $9 million higher, primarily due to the share repurchases but also to a slightly higher LIBOR base rate.

Now, turning to slide 18 and Q2 guidance. We expect second quarter diluted EPS between $0.85 and $0.95, with volume growth in each of our operating segments and a continued strong pricing in North America. Please note the impact of the share repurchases on the share count.

And we'll finish up with the balance sheet on slide 19. We ended the quarter with net debt to capitalization of 37%; net adjusted debt to adjust EBITDA, 2.9 times; and $320 million of revolver capacity.

And with that, I'll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. First, we go to the line of Chris Wetherbee of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, hey. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I wanted to touch a little bit on the UK/Europe sort of restructuring, get an understanding sort of what, I guess, the path forward for the segment is? And maybe you can kind of put it in the context of maybe what you thought about when you made the Freightliner acquisition. If you can go back that far, and kind of think about things, because I'm sure things have changed around it with commodities going up and down. But when you think about the opportunity set of Freightliner post-restructuring, does it look similar to what we thought a few years ago when you made the acquisition? Kind of how do you size that up?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. If you look at the UK piece, you have to isolate it separately from the Australian bit, which is now part of the Macquarie joint venture, the ERS piece that's been sold, and just look at the residual UK, Poland, and then the small Saudi contract, you effectively – and by virtue of this restructuring plan that we have in place, you get us back on track to our acquisition model for Pentalver plus UK Rail in the 2020 to 2021 range, which is what we said at our Investor Day.

And by virtue of the restructuring announcement that we're making now, that just speeds the clip at which we will get there. And so, that's basically – so, the timeline is the same in terms of getting back on plan. And this will just speed our capacity to get there into – so, you're 2019 is going to look better than it otherwise would have substantially.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. So, the path has been a little bit different than what we thought a couple of years ago, but ultimately, the outcome looks pretty similar, I guess?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. No, no, I mean, it looks – well, the coal was to supposed to fade over a seven-year increment, and that's faded to virtually zero today. And so, that's gone – port's intermodal business will be tracking on plan with all the changes that we've made over time. And I mean, the upside to what our expectation was will depend on how much business we get from the HS2 major infrastructure projects that are coming at us and some other major piece of the commercial business we're bidding on. That's why we're confident of our ability to get to that low-90s OR, because it has some pretty modest assumptions for new commercial business. And we hope to do a lot better than that, because we had no expectation for HS2 at the time we bought the business.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. On the North America side, just when you think about the – sounds like an improving backdrop is sort of keeping you confident and sort of the full-year outlook despite the challenges in the first quarter. How much of the first quarter challenges spill over beyond 1Q? Has this pretty much been isolated and things are back running where you want them? Based on service metrics we're seeing, it feels like maybe there still is some improvement yet to go. How do you think about that dynamic particularly in the second quarter?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Absolutely. I'll take that, and I'll let Michael Miller fill in with some color. Yeah, I know it was a bit frustrating to be – we're in a position where the volumes are very good and pricing is very good, and yet the broader North American rail system, in virtually every geography, hasn't been getting us the railcars with the fluidity that one would typically be expecting. And so, there's a very substantial lost opportunity cost there that we haven't been able to realize.

Some of that was already built into the outlook that we fell a little bit short of. It's very difficult to project such things. You can see in our second quarter outlook that there's – we have built in addition – there's cushion in there, because we're expecting ongoing uncertainty into the summer. And it's not back where it needs to be right at this moment, but we've factored that in, in a pretty substantial way. And we're hopeful that the various issues and the various geographies get worked through. It's not isolated to one; it's east, it's west, and it's north. And so, remember, we're just an extension of the Class I rail system. And so, if anyone is lagging a bit, we're feeling it directly.

Michael, do you want to add any color?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, Jack; that was pretty comprehensive. I would say, we are starting to see the improvement. It's obviously going to take a little while to get back to the levels of fluidity we would hope though the network to run at. But I think if you just look at North American carloads over the last couple weeks, you see them trending up. And we feel very confident that as long as the service product stays there, there's certainly more volume to put back to rail.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, the business is there. Michael, you just want to talk a little bit about demand patterns. I mean, you are seeing the business.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, you guys are very up to date on what the fundamentals are right now with truck competition, and production, and GDP growth, and consumer confidence. I mean, everything right now is kind of pointing in a positive direction. Right now, it's a function of service in cars, and the pricing market is there. And every one of our customers with the two exceptions being coal, which is weather dependent, and grain, which is global supply dependent, every other commodity sector has a pretty strong outlook for the rest of the year.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's great. If I could just squeeze one more here. Just on free cash flow. Jack, if you think about the restructuring in the context of free cash flow for the full year, does that number change?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yes. Chris, this is T.J. So, with respect to free cash flow for the year, keep in mind that I mentioned that net interest expense is up due to the share repurchase program, so that will decrease free cash flow. And also with respect to the UK, incrementally versus what was already in our guidance, there's about $15 million of cash this year coming out, which again, is going to pay out over the long term.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

The reason why that number is low is because if you look at those lease – your basically parking leased units. And assuming we don't terminate the leases and just let them run out on their various durations, it's spread out over time.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks very much.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Next, we have Matt Reustle, Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Matthew Reustle - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering, on the share repurchase program, I mean, does this have any impact on the dry powder for M&A? And can you update us on leverage targets, and if those have changed at all?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Hey, Matt. With respect to leverage targets, we began the year just under 3, and we expect it to be close to 2.2, 2.3 by the by the end of the year. With the share repurchase program, we'll probably finish the year around 2.7, which is well within our sort of average range of between 2 and 3 times. So, really no change to our overall leverage in terms of how we maintain it. We're just up four-tenths to half a turn within the range.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

With respect to acquisitions, one way to think about it is you could do $300 million of share repurchases and $300 million of acquisitions, and with pro forma credits stably sitting at about 3.2 times debt to EBITDA. So, we're very comfortable that we're in a position to exercise both M&A as well as the share repurchase. But the shares on a free cash flow yield basis are an attractive place to go, which is why we ramped it up.

Matthew Reustle - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah. And to the extent that nothing materializes on the M&A side, is it something where we should expect you to revisit the repurchase program once you get through that initial $300 million, and potentially, renew that? Is that a possibility?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. That's certainly a possibility that we discuss with our board. Our authorization's at $300 million right now. But under that scenario that you just outlined, you'd certainly take a look.

Matthew Reustle - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then just one follow-up. Just on the expectation for stronger U.S. carloads versus where you were in February, I guess, can you talk about what's driven that today versus February? Is it just demand has continued to persist over the past couple of months? Is there any particular segment that you're seeing that in, that gives you that improved outlook?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Every quarter, we do a bottom-up reforecast of the entire year, customer-by-customer, region-by-region, railroad-by- railroad. And so, we've gone from 2% growth to 3% growth, so it's really a little bit in a lot of different places. I wouldn't focus on any one particular segment or commodity.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, with the experience of many years of looking at these trends, the best way to get a feel for what's happening in the second quarter is how you're doing in March, because weather normalizes, and you get a real feel for what's actually happening in the economy, and customers forward order books and things like that, so.

And the first quarter is also very unusual, in that you don't see inside companies, but in transportation companies, if you were to look at the proportional contribution of profit across the months, March is the one that's the biggest driver and substantially so. And so, March is, typically, a good test for what's going to be coming in the period ahead. And March strengthened over its course, which has historically been a good pattern to see.

Operator

And next, we have the line of Jason Seidl of Cowen. Your line is open.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you, operator. Hey, Jack. Hey, team. Jack, could you talk about the congestion issues from the Class Is here in 2018 and how this compares to congestion in the past? Is there anything that suggests this won't be all cleared up by the end of the summer?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Dave or Michael, do you want to weigh in a little bit on that? Michael, do you want to start, and then Dave?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Sure.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Jason, I think what we're seeing is there was a little bump up in demand, everybody was running very tight on capacity, trying to keep operating ratios and cost down. Then you had some weather challenges late in the year that kind of trickled into January. And as any network, once you get behind the eight ball, it's really tough as demand keeps pouring into the system. We are starting to see improvements made. Every one of the Class Is have basically – the ones that have struggled had put more people on. More employees are being hired, locomotives have come out of storage.

And we're starting to see velocity improve. Obviously, the sooner we can get the network running to the speed that it should be running, at the historical highs, I think, we'll pick up more volume. I don't think there's any real structural issue here. I mean, it's just – they got behind the curve. You had weather that come in, you had good demand, and it just takes time to get these things righted, particularly, when you're talking about employees that take six to nine months to get people brought back on, trained, and qualify.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. That's great color. Jack, could you remind us about the percentage of the interchange traffic with the Class Is? I mean, CSX used to be your largest; is it still?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

CSX is among our largest, Union Pacific. I mean, it's really pretty equally balanced. That depends on any given period. NS is a little bit smaller. CP is bigger than CN. I mean, BNSF is a little less than (00:29:50). It's pretty balanced, so if 50% of the Class Is are off, 50% of our carloads are feeling it. And that's kind of how I think about it.

Hey, Dave, did you want to weigh in at all on timing of how things work through the congestion?

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No. I think Michael covered it pretty comprehensively. But they've all – we all reported in on what they're doing to recover some of their congestion issues. And what we're seeing is they're accomplishing what they're saying they we're going to do. And so, we know it's just a matter of time they'll all be running more fluidly.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thank you on that. I want to switch a little bit to Europe and how you added that new commercial group. Could you talk a little bit about the impacts of cross-selling, because that's what it sounds like you're trying to do with this group? And how long do you think that it'll take before you start seeing any fruits to the labors?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, we are – we've got the Rail and Terminal service products as well as the Road, which is, for us, it's been historically a release valve for congestion. But with the addition of Pentalver, we now have trunk operations as well. The simplest way to think about is that every conversation with our customers is involving one, two, or three elements of Road, Terminals, and Rail. And an increasing number of the customers are looking at more than one. And so, the capacity to have that conversation on each topic is really important.

And so, the benefits of it are coming in the fact that you now got a focused Rail group, where there is operation efficiencies from top to bottom being extracted in a very specific way. It's no longer as operationally bundled as it used to be, where the terminals were just an extension of the railroad.

The Terminals themselves on a stand-alone basis are becoming stand-alone P&Ls. And the leader of the Terminals group came to us from Maersk, Pentalver. He ran road and rail terminals, mostly road terminals, extremely well. And he's bringing efficiencies to our existing terminal operations that were primarily rail. And he's looking at ways to get additional storage inside of our terminals and to charge appropriately for our services there.

And, so the benefits of that are coming right now on a real-time basis, and it's merely expedited by the recent acceleration that we've done to these various initiatives, including IT investments that will ensure that real estate is being optimized to its highest and best and most profitable use.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Last question, Jack, and I'll turn it over to somebody else. I was at a shipper conference recently, and there was a lot of talk about the efforts again to try to increase truck weights as a way to help solving some of the driver issue. How real would that be? And obviously, what is the Short Line Association doing, because it's going to disproportionately affect you guys?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Truck size and weight.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Size and weight, yes.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. It is a serious issue for our industry overall. And we spend a lot of time focusing on it from a public policy standpoint. And the general view of the association relates to the fact that if the trucks, in terms of wear and tear, aren't economically paying their way today, it certainly isn't parity from a modal competition standpoint. And increasing weights would only exacerbate that from a public policy standpoint, with the taxpayers picking up the difference. So, it's something that we focus on very intently.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thanks for the time as always, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Next, we have Allison Landry of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning. Thanks. I just wanted to ask about the UK restructuring. If feels like with that and then the sale of Continental Europe, it feels like it's been a continuous process of rationalization and reorganization since you acquired it. So, I guess, does this cause you to reconsider your approach or strategy with respect to international M&A or investment looking forward?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, our focus today is on – we think that UK franchise is a very valuable one, and that there's a lot we can do with it. And so, in going into that Freightliner acquisition, our appetite for that acquisition related pure and simple to the UK and the franchise that exists there in terms of real estate and terminals.

And so, yes, it's been a slug. Our timing was not good at all, but we see it getting to where it was supposed to be, and over time, hopefully exceeding it, and have every reason to believe that we'll be able to do so. The sale of ERS, ideally is kind of a one-off. That was an option on a market. We should have ascribed zero value to that option. We ascribed $20 million to it at the time of acquisition. You can see that was too much, given that the intrinsic cash flow we just sold for $10 million. But it caused a headache between here and there, because it's a tough business. It doesn't have the economically defensible characteristics of a typical rail operation. So, that's also why it's not core to us.

But with those businesses that we have today, we're very comfortable with their defensibility attributes and our capacity to grow them and make them more efficient. And our markets are – our preference typically for M&A is in our core markets, where we have people and we understand those markets. And North America is always our number one priority. We've created tremendous value over time in Australia over the two decades that we've been there. And the journey in the UK, I think, is going to end up being a positive one as well.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then maybe sort of piggybacking on your comments about core M&A and North America. In terms of the line sales that CSX has telegraphed, and I guess, assuming that at least the initial bid discussions are underway, can you provide any color on the competitive landscape? Trying to get a sense of whether you're seeing some competitors out there that perhaps weren't in the picture historically.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I mean, I think you can – I can't comment on any specific M&A, but there's always competition out there, there's always money in pockets of different types of financial sponsors, whether they be private equity, or infrastructure funds, or the likes that are there and interested in carve-outs of assets.

And, yeah, I mean, if you look at the number of new infrastructure funds that have been raised, at one level, that would suggest that there's more competition for all types of infrastructure assets. And I think only – and with respect to how these things play out over time, you'll just have to wait and see in terms of (00:37:33).

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. So, is it fair to say that competition just broadly has increased?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I think with the advent of the infrastructure fund space, that's definitely the case. Yes.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Next, we have Justin Long of Stephens. Your line is open.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks, and good morning.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Maybe to start with a couple questions on the guidance. T.J, I think you mentioned the outlook for North American volumes is up by about 100 basis points relative to what you were thinking last quarter. Any change on the outlook for North American core pricing that's embedded within the forecast? And secondly, the guidance assumes a pretty substantial ramp in earnings in the back half. So, I was wondering from a high level, if you could talk about your level of visibility to that ramp and how that visibility compares to prior years.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. When we talk about the ramp, when we gave guidance in February, so the profile of our earnings was around like 20% Q1, 25% Q2, and then 30% Q3, 25% Q4, sort of the normal pattern. With Q1, slightly lower and a share repurchase program assumptions being made, so it's in full place by the back half of the year, earnings have skewed a little bit higher in the back half of the year by a couple of percentage points in Q4 versus Q2. So, it really hasn't changed materially. So, I really view our updated guidance as really normal seasonality, with the share repurchase program that's completed in the first part of the year. So, it's really not that much different, so in terms of visibility standpoint.

And your first question on pricing, we gave guidance for 3% core price increase in North America, and now was on the heels of 3.5% in Q4, and we just did another 3.5% in Q1. So, again, we're sort of being cautious, but the fundamentals underlying North American freight pricing remain quite strong. And hopefully as we implied in Q4, we hope to outperform our guidance.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Great. And secondly, I wanted to ask about the coal spot moves in Australia that kick in later this year and into next year. Could you share how many different customers you're working with on these spot moves? And I guess, secondly, could you talk about your competitive advantage moving this traffic and your confidence that this will lead to some contract announcements?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. The answer to your question is several. I don't want to be precise, but it's multiple customers with whom you put in place contracts for spot moves. You don't just move – it doesn't just move its spot. There's actually a contractual agreement that goes into place in order to do so. So, it is several, is the answer. In periods where our core business for Glencore has not been operating at its full capacity, we've already done considerable amounts of spot moves. So, the business is there.

Why is there the strong demand? It's purely service-driven. Our delivered capacity for the customers exceed 99-plus percent. And so, what we're doing for the customer's supply chain in terms of saving the money on inventories, in terms of ship costs and the like are very, very substantial. And so, it's an economically rational decision for them to want to use this as much as they can. And based on that service profile, we have many conversations in terms of being in a position to enter into longer-term agreements with this equipment over time. So, I think it's just a question of time.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

And do you think there's potential for a contract announcement this year, or would it more likely be a 2019 event?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Oh, there could certainly be things this year.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay great. I'll leave it at that. Thanks for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Absolutely.

Operator

Next in queue, we have the line of Bascome Majors of Susquehanna. Your line is open.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question here. The truckload capacity tightness and the rate increases we're seeing across that space today, I mean, these are arguably unprecedented, certainly, in this cycle. In Class I rails, they're definitely benefiting (00:42:41) on the intermodal side already.

But the carload merchandise business that drives the bulk of your revenues, at least in the Class Is, that feels like they've been slower to regain share in that side of the business despite this trucking market. And I was hoping you could, from a high level, from your customer-facing perspective as a short line, you can kind of address why don't you think that this is growing faster across the railroad industry today as far as carload merchandise business? And if there's anything you think the Class Is could do differently to improve that growth over the next quarters and years?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Michael, do you want to tackle that with some context?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I think, Bascome, one of factors is, look, there were service issues in the first quarter. This demand had kind of just built itself up coming out of the ELD implementation late last year, fuel prices going up. And so, really, I think the big opportunity was in the first quarter.

I think if you look at some of these (00:43:46) truck competitive merchandise commodities, you could see our numbers were probably a little higher than the Class Is on growth. But I will say, we left a lot of cars behind, because there wasn't equipment due to cycle time in the network. I think, all the Class Is are focused on putting more merchandise carloads in their existing train service. So, I think as we see the service product improve and more car capacity be generated from that, you're going to see them pick up those carloads.

I mean, we feel very comfortable talking to our customers. Most of our big carloads shippers are really focused on how they can put more to rail to try to balance the additional expense they're going to have with trucking cost or with trucking capacity. So, I just think it's a function of getting the network back right, getting the cars in place. And all the Class Is are going through kind of the network changes they're going to do to drive efficiency and operating ratio. And as those kind of work itself out, we see the ability to put more carloads on the existing train service.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. So if I can kind of paraphrase that, it sounds like it's not a function of customer demand or avoidance for rail. It's really been a supply of cars and railroad capacity issues so far. And you see an opportunity in your current conversation with customers to improve that as we look forward and the service levels improve.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I see that with our customer conversations as well as our conversations with our Class I partners. I think we all want to try to capitalize on this opportunity.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thank you for that.

Operator

Next, we have the line of Ken Hoexter, Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, T.J., Jack, Matt, and team.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jack, do you please let me know when the weather normalizes here in New York. You mentioned that earlier. The North American operating ratio at 77%, you kind of did for the full year last year mid-70s, what do you think you can operate here just given the best industrial market we're in? And I understand the rail service issues, but what kind of leverage do you think you get as the market turns and you start to see that service pick up?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, it depends on the mix of business. And so, yeah, when you talk about the best industrial market, I mean, when you had the blend of coal running through – given our coal business has been cut in half, without that having to happen, we'd be in the 60s right now. And so, really it's highly dependent on the mix of business that we have, what OR we get to.

Like in this quarter is a little higher than you might have expected. Maybe the reason there actually is mix because if you look at – we had a bunch of empties coming through the other carload category. And you had a little lass of the ag and the coal coming through. And that's how you end up with that answer.

So, the answer is really derivative of what your volume mix looks like. Certainly with the benefits of pricing kicking in right now, we're going to be driving southward. I think when you get into your best quarters – I don't know what our outlook is actually for the OR in the third quarter. It's implicit in the math, but you're going to start dropping into the lower-70s by definition based on what's going on right now. And we'll see where we go from there.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And if I can just go back to Allison's question. A few years ago, you said, you'd look at Europe, and if not getting the leverage, you would sell when it was just (00:47:18) when it was just a port facility in Rotterdam. You kept adding facilities, and now you're over a 100% OR. And I understand the selling piece parts with ERS, your restructuring. I just want to follow up on – my question just, would you reconsider ownership in the UK/Europe, or do you still view it as core to the business?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

There's too much value to be created there from where we are today for shareholders to be thinking along those lines. There's just too much value to unlock. Similar to – let's say, we have the same conversation with respect to Australia, the downtime of the cycle a couple of years ago. And that was absolutely the wrong time to be contemplating such a thing, because you don't look at things when they're at a trough, you look at them when they're on the upswing.

There is too much opportunity within that UK business to be thinking along those lines right now. Obviously as, if any asset that G&W owns anywhere in the world is more valuable to someone else than we think it's worth for ourselves, we'll obviously consider it. But at this time, there's just too much opportunity as an operator to extract value.

Dave, do you want to you want to comment a little on that since you're – Dave's in the UK right now. He's into the nitty-gritty of all the operational opportunities that we see there.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. No, I think you hit on all the points. Particularly the organization, I think, with Gary Long here in leading the organization. He's a very strong, experienced leader. He's organized it in a very logical way. He's got the team energized, so they're on the verge of a lot of really seizing the opportunities that you've described as I move forward from this point.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And then, if I can, I guess, throw in the last one would be, you mentioned an acquisition perhaps $300 million coming, and your focus would be on North America. Do you see regional rails coming up? Is this kind of still spinoffs from whether it's CSX rationalizing assets, or is this more some of the independent smaller carriers that are deeper into discussion?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

At any given moment in time, we are looking at a whole range of opportunities. So, it's not one or the other. There's multiple things we're looking at. It's never just – what appears from the outside to be the only thing that gets talked about in this case it's Class I spinoffs. There's always plenty of other things we're looking at.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. I appreciate the time. Thank you very much.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Next, we have the line of Brian Ossenbeck of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Thanks, and good morning.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Brian.

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Just want to touch on Australia for good, since we haven't done that yet. So, in the guidance we're looking at some significant step change and margin improvement from first half to the second half. That's part of the broader cadence for the company. But if you can just give us a little bit more flavor for what the 3Q and 4Q might look like.

I mean, the moving parts seem to be moderation of the overhead spending, getting some stuff in place for the new volume, and perhaps getting some of those new coal volumes to – maybe coal wagons and equipment to work. So, maybe just kind of parse that out, because we're looking at pretty substantial improvement just to get to the midpoint of the guidance in that segment for the year.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Brian. The simple way to think about it is you got to think about the seasonality of the intermodal business as well, which is from a quarter standpoint, weakest in Q1 and peaking in Q4, that on top of the coal movements and the additional coal wagons that are coming into place at the beginning of Q3 and Q4. So, really there's normal seasonality, plus the timing of the arrival of the coal wagons kind of get you there.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. If you look historically, that Q1, it is always the weakest quarter in Australia by a significant margin. It has to do with the wet season in Australia where there's torrential rain and stuff not shipping and people leave the Northern territory and the like. So, it's a -that starts happening in the fourth quarter, which is why your second weakest quarter is the fourth quarter, but Q2 and Q3 is where stuff ramps up.

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Yeah, we can see the ramp into 2Q, but I guess, the question would be how much, when those wagons come on board? Are they pretty much contributing immediately? Do you have volumes committed to them, even though it sounds like, the spot market, you have some actual contracts to haul? Maybe that would be...

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. There's volume that gets starts moving in the minute they get delivered.

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And then just two more on Australia real quick. I wonder if you could give some comments on China extending the ban for imports for thermal coal into the country. I don't know it that's really affecting just the broader Asia-Pacific market for demand out of Australia.

And then if you could give us an update on your latest thinking for expanding into Queensland. It looks like there's some tensions rising in the area with one of the other providers and some of the miners over the regulatory stuff, but also on the rail capacity, what they're doing with the network there. So, be curious to see your updated thoughts on that as well.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. I mean with respect to the steam coal – I mean, the coal that we handle is the cleanest, lowest-ash, highest BTU stuff that gets – it's literally the last coal burning on earth. And so, a good chunk of what we sell actually doesn't even go to China. It's consumed in Japan, and

South Korea, and Taiwan. It's very high-grade stuff from first and second quartile-type mines.

And even to the extent that the restrictions on coal consumption within China, the quality of coal that we're handling there, it's going to be blended into the mix. It's not a relevant competitor for things like lower-grade Indonesian coal and the likes. So, the immediate answer is the coal business is very strong and stable.

What's the other part of question?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Queensland. Queensland.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Oh, yeah. I mean, with respect to other geographies, there's always opportunity in different parts of Australia for new contracts that we are regularly bidding on. And if customers want us in a given geography, we go. And so we've got open dialogues in several markets.

Brian P. Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Next, we have the line of Scott Group of Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Scott.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

The 3.5% pricing in the U.S. in the first quarter, can you maybe share what were renewals – we're tracking in the quarter? And then there was a pretty significant mix headwind – I know mix is tough to forecast, but maybe, T.J., what are you expecting on mix and the guidance going forward?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, you have two questions there. Let me turn the first part of your question around rail renewals to Michael, and then I'll hit your second part of the question.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. On the rail renewals, we are probably right in the midst of a big chunk of our renewals right now. About a third to 40% of our book gets renewed annually. So, right now, we're in the midst of some of the larger RFPs from our major customers.

I would say, we're still probably looking at that 3.5% kind of blended across all the commodity sectors. Some will be much better depending upon lanes, market conditions, things like that. But I'd say, we're taking a real hard look at where we can actually get additional movement on price based upon the current truck conditions. But obviously, you got to have a good service product to take price. And that's what we're focused on, is really staying close to the customer trying to get the service product right with our Class Is and pushing up on these renewals.

The timing could be a little better for us if our service product was better right now. But I do think the conditions are right for us to get to that 3.5%. And maybe to T.J.'s point, maybe a little conservative, maybe we'd have a little bit more in there.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. And Scott, with respect to the mix issue, I would just turn it over to Michael, so I can look at my (00:56:13) analysis. And the mixed headwinds we saw in Q1 are really the ones that we expect for the full year. It's largely ag and coal.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. For Australia, can you try and help us with the math on every new coal set or bunch of wagons you buy, you get – if they're running as x million of revenue? And maybe how should we think about incremental margins on that as well. If there's any sort of help you can give us there?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. That one in a competitive market I can't answer. That's a step too far given that we compete for that business.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Can you say how many coal sets you have in operation today, and maybe we can back into some of our own math?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

We've got nine coal sets in operation today. You've heard us say we're adding two more, one that's coming in June, the other that's coming at the end of the year. In both instances, those are only wagons because we're using excess high horsepower locomotives from South Australia that used to serve one of the mines that's no longer shipping. And so, this is the last of our excess locomotive capacity in Australia that we're deploying there.

And so, you have two incremental train sets for spot moves. Recall that there's forward opportunity with our core contract with Glencore where those – yeah, if they weren't in spot service, it will be cascaded into a permanently contractive status within two years, by the way. And so, this will be making money between here and there.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. But I mean, you think that's math that we should be trying to do to – in adding two out of a base of nine, like that's all we can do if you're not going to share? Is that going to be a misleading approach that we're taking?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I'm sorry, I didn't quite understand that, say it again.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Meaning, you're not going to share how much revenue you can get from two coal sets, but we can do our own math on two off a base of nine. Do you think we're going to come up with a misleading number on our own?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I do think that number could be misleading, because it's embedded in specific contract terms, it were of a multibillion-dollar deal. Yeah, yeah, that wouldn't put you on the right path. You can certainly assume that you're going to earn your cost of capital on that under some very comfortable assumptions, or you wouldn't be doing it. And you can certainly assume that, one, prices spot moves at a premium to contracted moves, because there's implicitly more risk to it. But I think I would leave it at that.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And then just last one, as I think about the balance of buyback versus M&A. So, is this buyback announcement sort of a signal that you're less optimistic about M&A or large M&A, or is it more that you think based on where your stock is, that there's more accretion from doing a buyback than from whatever M&A is currently on the table?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

The answer is both. The answer is that we wouldn't be doing it if we didn't think it was a good use of our capital. I mean, if you do the math, it's obviously highly book-accretive, but that's not the primary driver of it. We look at free cash flow generation in the business and what we think it's worth. And we think this is a wise way to deploy capital.

I wouldn't say necessarily there are certainly acquisitions – certain types of acquisitions that we could fold in, perhaps at an even more economically attractive basis than buying our own shares. And so, you got to keep the dry powder available to do those. And we're certainly looking at those as well. But given how much debt we've paid down, we're very comfortable that we can look at doing both over time. And that's what we ramped up here and through April.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Operator, we're out of time, so please review the replay instructions. And thank you very much for joining us in this call.

Operator

Thank you. So, ladies and gentlemen, the replay of today's event will be available from 1 PM today through June 1, 2018. You can access that replay at any time here by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and using the access code of 439195. If you have been dialing internationally, you can reach the same replay at 320-365-3844 using the same access code of 439195.

Again, that does conclude the conference for today. We thank you very much for your participation and using AT&T's Executive TeleConference Service. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.