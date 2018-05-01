Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 32: Is The Market Headed For A 60% Crash?

In fact, this week, there are 86 quality low/medium risk dividend growth stocks trading at fair value or better (out of the master watchlist of 122 companies).

While stock valuations are indeed higher than historical averages (by most measures), there are still plenty of undervalued names worth buying.

While Hussman makes some good points, ultimately, I think he's using the wrong valuation metric and is thus coming to an overly bearish conclusion.

That has rekindled deeply bearish calls, including from John Hussman who has been predicting that the stock market is likely to drop by 60% due to extremely high valuations.

Investor sentiment is at its lowest point in 16 months. In fact, the majority of investors expect stocks to be lower 12 months from now.

(Source: imgflip)

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains the four most important things all investors need to know about interest rates. Specifically about their effect on the economy and the stock market.

What Happened This Week

I'm constantly seeking out all manner of investment articles to make sure that I get a good range of both bullish and bearish views. Confirmation bias is dangerous, and when your entire life savings is in the market (as mine is), you want to make sure you're not living in an echo chamber.

So, when I came across this article from fund manager John Hussman, I certainly took note of his conclusion.

"It's best for those holders to be investors whose investment horizons and risk-tolerances could tolerate a market loss on the order of 60% over the next few years (our run-of-the-mill expectation, not a worst-case scenario) and roughly zero returns over the next 10-12 years, without great distress, and without abandoning their discipline." -John Hussman, Hussman Investment Trust

Hussman claims to have predicted the bull market of the '90s and, more importantly, the crashes of 2000 and 2008. And thanks to his ability to beat the market by 28% in 2009, he managed to gather up to $10 billion in assets under management at his peak. Of course, having been a permabear since 2009, he's managed to drastically underperform the market since then and has seen investors pull over 90% of their money from his fund.

But I am always willing to listen to a well thought out bearish argument, and I actually find myself agreeing with much of what Hussman says. For example, "Investment is about valuation. Speculation is about psychology."

But what about Hussman's claim that a 60% market crash isn't just possible in the new few years, but likely? Well, that argument is almost purely based on valuations.

It's certainly true that if you use the stock market's price to sales ratio, and then extrapolate forward total returns (about -3% at current levels), based on historical regression analysis, then things look scary and bleak. After all, if Hussman is right, then the S&P 500 is likely to generate total returns of -26% over the next decade. Or at the very least, we might be looking at another "lost decade" for stocks.

But here's the thing about market valuations. There is no objectively 100% correct way to value stocks. It's easy to cherry-pick one or two metrics by which the market looks insanely priced and then predict the largest crash since the Great Depression is coming (at some point).

Personally, I don't believe that most investors value stocks based on revenue, but on earnings, cash flow, or dividends which are paid out of these. After all, there's a reason that revenue is the "top line" but earnings or free cash flow is the "bottom line".

Regardless as you can see from this analysis from JPMorgan Asset Management few valuation metrics other than the CAPE are showing stocks anywhere near the 2+ standard deviations above the historical norm that Hussman's 60% collapse would require.

In fact, by some measures, such as dividend yield or earnings yield vs. corporate bonds, stocks are looking about fairly priced or even highly undervalued.

My point is that you can't ever use a single valuation metric to determine whether or not a stock is a good buy or so overvalued it's time to sell. Just as you need a margin of safety in your valuations, you want to confirm what one metric says with several others.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Now, don't get me wrong. I do agree that, most likely, the market as a whole is slightly overvalued. However, keep in mind that, while Hussman is right that stocks might trade sideways or flat for awhile, the chances that they will be down 10 years from now are highly unlikely. In fact, based on data going back to 1926, there is a 6% chance of that.

That's because corporate earnings are booming, thanks to both a stronger economy in the US, fast growth abroad, and tax reform. And ironically enough, one of the key factors that Hussman says could cause a crash, investors turning excessively bearish, is actually why I'm so optimistic.

Specifically because the majority of investors now think stocks will be lower in 12 months, I'm actually not worried about a bear market hitting anytime soon. That's because the fundamentals of the economy are still strong, which is likely to keep driving good corporate earnings and cash flow growth. What about rising interest rates? Well, as I recently explained, stocks tend to do best in a rising rate environment.

Now, don't misunderstand me. I'm not predicting stocks are going to take off anytime soon. In fact, I hope they don't. Because if stocks were to trade sideways, not for a decade as Hussman claims is likely, but just through the end of 2019, then the S&P 500's trailing PE ratio would fall to 15.2. That would be beneath the average of 15.7 since 1871, and basically in line with the median value of 14.7 (which is skewed lower by the Great Depression).

Or to put another way as long as stock prices rise less quickly than earnings, multiples fall, and we can avoid a giant crash that so many investors fear is coming.

Recession Watch (aka The Big Macro)

I use three key metrics which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions: the yield curve, the BaR economic graph, and Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug. 1978 Jan. 1980 18 Sept. 1980 June 1981 10 Jan. 1989 July 1990 17 Feb. 2000 March 2001 11 Aug. 2006 Dec. 2007 16 Average 14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.47% (down from 0.5% last week)

A few weeks ago, the curve fell as low as 0.41%, the lowest number since 2007. It's now out of the danger zone (beneath 0.5%) but just barely. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive. Overall, I'm optimistic that strong economic growth and rising inflation expectations should help to keep long-term rates rising over time and thus put off any potential inversion for many months if not years. That's especially true if the Federal Reserve avoids hiking short-term rates too aggressively if the curve falls too low.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. With 11 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 8 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth, there remains little cause for concern. Note however that, three weeks ago, there were 12 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant, so the trend is slightly negative but unchanged since last week.

Finally, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of four and nine month recession risks. In this case, they are 0.71% and 18%, respectively. While these are both up slightly in recent weeks, the increase is not statistically significant. In addition, rising inflation expectations (Core PCE now up to 1.9% YOY growth) from the bond market, which is why long-term rates are rising, are a bullish sign of economic optimism.

The economy continues to grow faster than expected. For example, the first reading of the Q1 2018 GDP. The consensus expectation was 2.0, but the official result was 2.3%. Note that this is well below the 2.9% of last quarter, but there are two major reasons for that. First, historically, Q1's growth is usually below Q4 due to the seasonality. While the Bureau of Economic Analysis attempts to adjust for stronger holiday spending, it's an imperfect system. In addition, last year, we had major Hurricane damage and commensurate rebuilding that helped juice Q4's growth.

Finally, keep in mind that this was just the first reading, and there will be revised figures in late May and June. Historically, these revisions show a 0.6% increase from the advanced reading to the third. That could mean that the official Q1 2018 GDP growth (adjusted for inflation) comes in at 2.9%. That is precisely what The New York Fed's real time GDP tracker (historically far more accurate than the Atlanta Fed's GDP model) was predicting.

Speaking of that GDP tracker, here are the latest projections from the New York Fed GDP Nowcast for Q2 2018's GDP growth.

Current Economic Growth Projections

Q2 2018 projection: 3.2% (up 0.2% from last week )

Note that this is broadly in line with what most economists are expecting and indicates continued strong economic growth. That bodes well for continued job growth, and thus a continued tightening of the labor market that should eventually boost wages at a faster rate (last month, they grew 2.7% YOY). That in turn could spur stronger consumer spending (70% of the US economy) and drive stronger corporate investment and earnings/cash flow/dividend growth.

Master Watchlist

There are about 3,000 dividend-paying stocks in America. This list has a goal of eventually listing all low/medium risk dividend growth stocks that have the potential to achieve 10+% total return potential.

Target yield indicates approximately fair value, which is the most I'd ever recommending paying for a company, no matter how good it is.

Total return potential is taken from the Gordon Dividend Growth model which found that, over time, total return for dividend stocks tracks yield + long-term dividend growth (a proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

The projected dividend growth is from either management guidance or the current analyst consensus. Finally, I've included a sector column because some investors, for various reasons, don't want to/can't invest in MLPs.

Bolded and bracketed stocks are at fair value or better and worth buying today. The order of the stocks is the order I recommend buying them in assuming that maximizing total return is your primary goal.

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry AMGP Antero Midstream GP 0.4% 2.5% 26.3% 28.8% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels AM Antero Midstream Partners 3.7% 5.9% 19.9% 25.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels NBLX Noble Midstream Partners 3.6% 4.4% 19.0% 23.4% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels DM Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 9.1% 14.0% 23.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels EQGP EQT GP Holdings 2.5% 4.1% 18.0% 22.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels LOW Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores CNXM CNXM Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.8% 14.0% 20.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels OMP Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 9.0% 11.0% 20.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MA Mastercard 0.7% 0.6% 19.3% 19.9% Financial Credit Services EQM EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 7.5% 12.0% 19.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels HESM Hess Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.3% 13.0% 19.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ABBV AbbVie 3.5% 3.9% 15.2% 19.1% Healthcare Biotechnology V Visa 0.7% 0.7% 18.1% 18.8% Financial Credit Services NYLD NRG Yield 6.0% 6.7% 12.0% 18.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy CCI Crown Castle 3.9% 4.1% 14.5% 18.6% REIT Telecom REIT AMT American Tower 1.8% 2.2% 15.9% 18.1% REIT Telecom REIT PEGI Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.2% 8.3% 17.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy NEP NextEra Energy Partners 4.1% 4.0% 13.5% 17.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy SBUX Starbucks 1.4% 2.1% 15.4% 17.5% Consumer Cyclical Restaurant NVDA NVIDIA 0.3% 0.27% 17.0% 17.3% Technology Semiconductors HD Home Depot 2.1% 2.2% 14.9% 17.1% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores SWKS Skyworks Solutions 1.1% 1.5% 15.6% 17.1% Technology Semiconductors UNP Union Pacific 2.0% 2.2% 14.8% 17.0% Industrial Railroads AVGO Broadcom 1.6% 3.0% 13.9% 16.9% Technology Semiconductors BLK BlackRock 2.5% 2.2% 14.4% 16.6% Financial Asset Management VLP Valero Energy Partners 2.8% 5.1% 11.0% 16.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels SHLX Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 6.1% 10.0% 16.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CTAS Cintas 1.1% 0.9% 15.1% 16.0% Industrial Business Services SPGI S&P Global 1.3% 1.1% 14.7% 15.8% Financial Capital Markets ADP Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.1% 13.6% 15.7% Industrial Business Services SHW Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.9% 14.3% 15.2% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals ENB Enbridge Inc 3.5% 7.0% 8.0% 15.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MO Altria 4.0% 5.0% 10.1% 15.1% Consumer Defensive Tobacco OKE ONEOK 5.0% 5.3% 9.6% 14.9% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MWA Mueller Water Products 0.9% 2.0% 12.6% 14.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure FDX FedEx 0.6% 0.8% 13.8% 14.6% Industrial Shipping & Logistics HAS Hasbro 2.6% 2.9% 11.7% 14.6% Consumer Cyclical Toys LEG Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.6% 11.0% 14.6% Consumer Cyclical Furniture PSXP Phillips 66 Partners 3.1% 5.5% 9.0% 14.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels TXRH Texas Roadhouse 1.8% 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants ROST Ross Stores 1.0% 1.1% 13.0% 14.1% Consumer Cyclical Retail MSFT Microsoft 2.7% 1.8% 12.3% 14.1% Technology Software KMI Kinder Morgan 4.1% 5.0% 9.0% 14.0% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels BA Boeing 2.4% 2.0% 12.0% 14.0% Industrial Aerospace ADM Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 3.0% 11.0% 14.0% Consumer Defensive Farm Products AY Atlantica Yield 5.6% 5.8% 8.0% 13.8% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo OZRK Bank of the Ozarks 1.5% 1.6% 12.0% 13.6% Financial Banking WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.4% 11.1% 13.5% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy PSX Phillips 66 2.8% 2.5% 11.0% 13.5% Energy Refining BEP Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.4% 7.0% 13.5% YieldCo Renewable Energy NKE Nike 1.2% 1.2% 12.3% 13.5% Consumer Cyclical Apparel TXN Texas Instruments 2.6% 2.4% 11.0% 13.4% Technology Semiconductors TJX TJX Companies 1.2% 2.3% 11.1% 13.4% Consumer Cyclical Retail DIS Disney 1.6% 1.7% 11.7% 13.4% Consumer Cyclical Entertainment TERP TerraForm Power 6.0% 6.8% 6.5% 13.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy ETN Eaton Corp 3.1% 3.5% 9.7% 13.2% Industrial Diversified Industrials APD Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.7% 10.4% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Gas CAT Caterpillar 3.0% 2.2% 10.9% 13.1% Industrial Farm & Construction Equipment COST Costco 1.1% 1.2% 11.7% 12.9% Consumer Cyclical Retail TRP TransCanada 3.9% 5.1% 7.7% 12.8% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels TD Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.4% 3.8% 9.0% 12.8% Financial Banking VFC V.F Corp 2.0% 2.3% 10.5% 12.8% Consumer Cyclical Apparel MMM 3M 2.5% 2.8% 9.8% 12.6% Industrial Diversified Industrials MPLX MPLX 4.4% 6.9% 5.6% 12.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ORI Old Republic International 4.3% 3.8% 8.6% 12.4% Finance Insurance ITW Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.2% 10.2% 12.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials SPG Simon Property Group 3.2% 5.0% 7.3% 12.3% REIT Retail REIT TU Telus 4.1% 4.4% 7.9% 12.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet MKC McCormick & Company 2.0% 2.0% 10.3% 12.3% Consumer Defensive Food NSA National Storage Affiliates 4.5% 4.3% 8.0% 12.3% REIT Storage REIT MPW Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.9% 4.4% 12.3% REIT Hospital REIT SEP Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.3% 4.0% 12.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels PG Procter & Gamble 3.1% 4.0% 8.2% 12.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products FDS FactSet Research Systems 1.2% 1.2% 10.7% 11.9% Finance Capital Markets CLX Clorox 2.7% 3.3% 8.6% 11.9% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 7.7% 4.1% 11.8% REIT Retail REIT MMP Magellan Midstream Partners 4.3% 5.6% 6.2% 11.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.7% 4.0% 11.7% REIT Infrastructure REIT SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.7% 6.4% 5.3% 11.7% REIT Retail REIT HON Honeywell International 2.0% 2.0% 9.6% 11.6% Industrial Diversified Industrials BNS Bank of Nova Scotia 3.8% 4.2% 7.4% 11.6% Finance Banking AAPL Apple 1.9% 1.5% 10.1% 11.6% Technology Consumer Hardware STAG STAG Industrial 5.9% 5.8% 5.8% 11.6% REIT Industrial REIT D Dominion Energy 3.7% 5.0% 6.4% 11.4% Utilities Diversified Utilities KO Coca Cola 3.2% 3.6% 7.7% 11.3% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage PF Pinnacle Foods 2.4% 2.2% 9.1% 11.3% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage CTRE CareTrust REIT 5.0% 6.2% 5.0% 11.2% REIT Senior Housing REIT XOM Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.2% 7.0% 11.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels T AT&T 4.9% 6.1% 5.1% 11.2% Telecom Wireless/Internet KMB Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.9% 7.3% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products BPMP BP Midstream Partners 4.5% 5.7% 5.5% 11.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels PFE Pfizer 3.5% 3.7% 7.4% 11.1% Healthcare Pharmaceuticals MCD McDonald's 3.1% 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants UL Unilever 3.2% 3.2% 7.8% 11.0% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products DLR Digital Realty Trust 4.7% 3.8% 7.1% 10.9% REIT Data Center REIT IRM Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.9% 4.0% 10.9% REIT Storage REIT GPC Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 3.3% 7.6% 10.9% Industrial Auto Parts BMO Bank of Montreal 4.0% 3.9% 6.9% 10.8% Finance Banking LYB LyondellBasell 3.4% 3.8% 6.9% 10.7% Industrial Petrochemicals NEE NextEra Energy 3.0% 2.7% 7.9% 10.6% Utilities Diversified Utilities BAC Bank of America 1.3% 1.6% 9.0% 10.6% Finance Banking CVX Chevron 3.9% 3.6% 7.0% 10.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels BAM Brookfield Asset Management 1.5% 1.5% 9.0% 10.5% Finance Asset Management VTR Ventas 5.8% 6.1% 4.2% 10.3% REIT Healthcare REIT AFL Aflac 2.4% 2.3% 8.0% 10.3% Finance Insurance JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.6% 7.6% 10.2% Healthcare Diversified Medical RY Royal Bank of Canada 3.8% 3.9% 6.2% 10.1% Finance Banking O Realty Income 5.1% 5.2% 4.9% 10.1% REIT Retail REIT MDT Medtronic 2.2% 2.3% 7.8% 10.1% Healthcare Medical Products NHI National Health Investors 5.8% 5.9% 4.2% 10.1% REIT Medical REIT HRL Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.1% 8.0% 10.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage DOV Dover 2.2% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Industrial Diversified Industrials WPC W.P Carey 6.7% 6.4% 3.3% 9.7% REIT Diversified REIT MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.6% 2.0% 9.6% Finance BDC EPD Enterprise Products Partners 6.7% 6.4% 3.3% 9.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels NNN National Retail Properties 5.5% 5.0% 4.5% 9.5% REIT Retail REIT ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities 3.5% 2.9% 6.5% 9.4% REIT Medical Office REIT EXR Extra Space Storage 4.3% 3.5% 5.7% 9.2% REIT Storage REIT PSA Public Storage 4.9% 4.0% 5.1% 9.1% REIT Storage REIT AMGN Amgen 4.0% 3.0% 6.0% 9.0% Medical Pharmaceuticals VZ Verizon 6.0% 4.8% 4.0% 8.8% Telecom Wireless/Internet RDS.B Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.2% 3.0% 8.2% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Average 3.4% 3.9% 9.8% 13.7%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, Management Guidance)

Note that the average yield, dividend growth, and total return potential is based on equal weighting of all 122 companies. If you weight by total return potential (as I plan to do), then the portfolio looks like this:

Yield: 3.9%

Projected Dividend Growth: 10.8%

Total Return Potential: 14.7%

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $2,300 of NRG Yield (NYLD) - target allocation $9,500 (24% partial position)

Per my plan to alternate between MLPs and non MLPs, last week, I bought deeply undervalued but fast growing yieldCo NRG Yield.

Plan For The Next Week

The end of the month is when I get my biggest chunk of savings in. That means that I can split the investable cash (25% of savings goes to paying down margin), between one new stock and one existing one that is the most beaten down since I bought it.

That means that this week's new stock will be Starbucks (SBUX), which is the highest total return potential stock on my master watchlist that I don't already own and that's not either an MLP or REIT. Remember I need to make sure to stick to my sector caps to avoid becoming too weighted in any particular sector.

Thanks to my purchase of Starbucks, I can also add to Antero Midstream GP Holdings (AMGP), which is the top stock on my list and the fastest growing income stock in America. Management is guiding for 62% CAGR dividend growth through 2022, and they have the balance sheet, liquidity, and growth plan to do it. So I'm adding to AMGP to both lower my cost basis and to take it up to my max position cap of 3%.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on long-term FERC ruling effect

NRG Yield (NYLD) - Stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria (MO) - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - stable outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Visa (V) - stable outlook

Home Depot (HD) - stable outlook

Lowe's (LOW) -stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 46 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in nine sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 47 holdings in nine sectors. The goal by year-end is around 75 stocks, in 10 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 57 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market). It will likely take about 15 years before I can fully weight my portfolio by total return potential.

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 5.6% Uniti Group: 5.4% EPR Properties: 4.3% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.2% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.1% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.1% Medical Properties Trust: 4.1% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.6% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.5% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.3% Everything Else: 58.1%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value. It's still heavily focused on value stocks, but in the coming weeks and months, growth will become a much bigger factor, given my total return focus. That should shift my portfolio more towards core and growth.

Over time, I plan to add some exposure to non-US holdings, mostly Canadian stocks as well as some European ones like LyondellBasell (LYB) and Unilever (UL). Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), and Pepsi (PEP) also do a lot of business overseas.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is currently made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

39% - REITs - above 25% cap, moratorium on buying more for now.

24% - Pipeline MLPs - at 25% cap (my Exxon stake makes it seem slightly higher than it is), can add more MLPs but balanced with non-MLPs to keep weighting at 25%.

18% - Utilities, approaching 25% cap but unlikely to exceed it.

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

American Electric Power (AEP)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Company (SO)

However, since I'm adding in order of highest to lowest total return potential, I won't be adding most of these utilities for many months. That should prevent me from ever hitting 25% exposure.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As I continue adding fast growing dividend stocks, my average dividend growth rate has been steadily climbing. Since I switched to a focus on total return weighting vs. yield, the average 5 year dividend growth rate is up from 8.9% to 9.3%.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $13,577 10 years $20,700 15 years $31,558 20 years $48,112 25 years $73,350 30 years $111,827 40 years $259,919 50 years $604,126 100 years $40,980,069

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 10 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 10.8% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate. The 10.8% is the projected long-term dividend growth from the master watch list, weighted by total return potential, since that is ultimately what my portfolio will end up becoming.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 3% to 4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 9% to 10%. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk high-yielding portfolio with strong enough dividend growth to achieve 10% to 11% inflation adjusted total returns.

For perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 3% to 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 46

Portfolio Size: $137,175

Equity: $114,463

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $565,206

Margin Used: $23,284

Debt/Equity: 0.20

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 12.0

Distance To Margin Call: 76.1%

Current Margin Rate: 3.18%

Yield: 6.5%

Yield On Cost: 6.3%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.1%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): -7.3%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -4.0%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -6.7%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -19.7%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-4,573 (-3.5%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $7,700

Annual Dividends: $8,906

Annual Interest: $740

Annual Net Dividends: $8,166

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $680

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $22.77

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.79

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10.8%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.7%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.6% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -18.8% $21.34 ENB -18.2% $36.54 EQM -17.3% $68.59 SEP -14.1% $40.99 AQN -12.1% $11.10 MO -12.0% $63.77 AM -11.8% $30.41 CM -11.2% $98.23 TRSWF -10.9% $13.00 PEGI -10.9% $20.39

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 15.2% $16.42 NEP 9.4% $38.91 UNIT 9.0% $16.19 EPD 8.5% $24.49 NRZ 6.0% $16.36 WPC 5.8% $60.31 V 5.8% $119.09 HD 5.6% $176.34 BREUF 5.2% $16.50 MAIN 5.2% $35.98

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Doomsday Predictions Are Almost Always Wrong So Focus On Buying The Right Companies At The Right Price

(Source: imgflip)

I'm not saying that you should ignore bearish predictions. At least, not those made by people with lots of experience in the market and sensible arguments. That being said as Carl Sagan said, "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence", and in this case, I believe that Mr. Hussman is wrong.

Are stocks likely overvalued now? Probably. Will we have a big bear market at some point? Absolutely. But a 60% crash, which would be larger than the max decline of 58% we saw during the financial crash? That seems unlikely, given current valuations and the strong fundamentals of both the economy and corporate profits.

Of course, that doesn't mean you should blindly buy any stock, ETF or fund. Valuations always matters, as do the fundamentals. Which is why I put in the effort to create and curate a master watchlist of good dividend growth stocks so I (and my readers) both know what to buy and when to buy it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, QTS, EPR, WPC, NEP, MO, BNS, RY, ABBV, V, HD, LOW, DM, NYLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.