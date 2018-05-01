An Easy Fix For The Current Malaise

After being chopped around by the trendless market of recent weeks, investors in both camps are looking forward to the return of a momentum-driven market. The murky waters created by a choppy, directionless trading environment make it difficult to discern the market’s main current, but in today’s report we’ll examine the latest evidence that points to an eventual bullish resolution once the market’s imbalances have been fully rectified.

The narrowing stock market has been the bane of trend traders in the last month. In April, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) recorded its tightest trading range since last November. This continues an overall sideways pattern in the Dow and other averages since mid-February when the broad market mini-panic bottomed out. The question now on everyone’s mind is whether this bottom is merely a temporary relief in an incipient bear market or a consolidative pause prior to a rally back to the all-time highs?

While there is no straight-forward yes-or-no answer to that question, an evaluation of the technical, fundamental, and investor sentiment evidence can provide us with an educated guess. Tight, narrow trading ranges in the major indices are typically launching pads for major moves in either direction. In the context of a bull market, they typically represent rest and consolidation before the next move higher. Based on the continued strength of corporate balance sheets and the favorable economic fundamentals, the odds favor a bullish outcome, although there is just enough uncertainty to justify a cautious approach in the near term. The market’s continued internal weakness has also made possible the latest rebound in defensive-oriented stocks, specifically the utilities.

With that proviso out of the way, it’s usually the best policy to assume that the bulls have control until the tape starts showing categorical weakness. And right now most of the weakness plaguing the market is in interest rate-sensitive issues rather than being broadly based. What’s more, the tape is still showing the market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) internal condition to still be fairly healthy.

The trading range ceiling for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is at approximately the 2,800 level shown in the following graph. This is evident upon a cursory glance at the chart as each test of 2,800 since February has turned back the bulls’ attempt at rallying the market, in turn creating a chart resistance barrier. Before the bulls can finally break through the trading range ceiling, however, the important matter of internal momentum must be addressed.

Source: BigCharts

Beginning in late January there was a conspicuous loss of momentum as reflected in the 4-week NYSE 52-ween new high-new low (Hi-Lo Momentum) rate of change indicator. This indicator is a reflection of the market’s short-term path of least resistance and is based on the rate of change in the incremental demand for equities. The internal momentum slowdown that persisted through February and part of March created a challenging environment for equities with the result that roughly half the individual stock components of the Dow 30 are still in some degree of a rising trend while the other half are either stuck in neutral or declining.

In the last few weeks, however, the 4-week HILMO indicator has turned up and continues to rise albeit in a slow, methodical fashion. What is needed to push the S&P out of its trading range and back toward its January high is acceleration in its 4-week internal momentum (below). This will require a sharp reduction in the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. I’ve continually emphasized recently that the daily number of new NYSE lows has been well above 40 on most days. This is a sign that there is still a bit too much internal selling pressure, which in turn is providing a rough headwind for the market and making it difficult to launch a rally. The main catalyst for the elevated number of new lows has been investors’ fears of higher interest rates. As long as investors remain vulnerable to the fear of higher Treasury bond yields they’ll continue to unload their substantial holdings of bond funds and REITs, which is what is pushing up in the new 52-week lows to unsustainable levels.

Source: WSJ

The potentially good news here is that this is the market’s main concern right now and it can be remedied without much effort on the part of the bulls. The fix for the market's current malaise, in other words, is an easy one. Most of the internal damage inflicted upon the market since February has been a direct consequence of the Treasury bond yield spike. All that is required is for investors’ nerves to be calmed after the disconcerting yield rally in April. Already we can see some preliminary evidence that this is happening as Treasury yields have pulled back recently (see chart below), while there has been a diminution of new 52-week lows made on both exchanges since last Thursday. From the Apr. 25 nadir in the new lows trend, at 166 new 52-week lows made versus 26 new highs, the daily new lows have shrunk and there were “only” 51 on Monday, Apr. 30. That’s still many many new lows for comfort, but if these numbers continue trending in the right direction in the coming days it will eventually bode well for the bulls.

Source: BigCharts

Returning to the question confronting investors right now as to whether or not the lateral trading range in the major indices represents consolidation of the long-term upward trend. The bulls and bears have assembled evidence to support their respective take on this conundrum, but the most basic and useful evidence suggests the first outcome, namely an eventual upside resolution once the internal correction process is over.

Despite the lingering weakness evident in the new 52-week lows on both exchanges, the market’s overall intermediate-term (3-6 month) condition is still positive which is allowing the major indices to remain range-bound during this ongoing internal correction. As I suggested last week, a final capitulation-type move in the major averages might be needed before the market is ready to resume its climb. This could mean another test of the psychologically significant 200-day moving average in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) shown below. But once the last bit of internal weakness has been squeezed out and the new 52-week lows diminish, the market should be able to resume the bull market which started in 2009.

Source: BigCharts

Apart from the odd relative strength play, investors should keep most of their powder dry until the market fully corrects its internal imbalances. This will become evident when the new 52-week lows on both exchanges are below 40 for several consecutive days while the new highs simultaneously expand. As long as there are greater than 40 new lows on both exchanges, it’s safe to assume that the market remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure. Accordingly, investors should remain mostly in a cash position until the market shows the aforementioned improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.