Andeavor Logistics: High-Quality MLP Has 30-40% Upside And Trades At A 9.5% Yield

Energy fundamentals are starting to recover, and Andeavor has not only an impressive track record but also tremendous growth potential over the next few years.

Andeavor Logistics sold off 11% on Monday, April 30th, on fears that it will become an "orphan" stock post the acquisition of its parent GP.

On Monday this week (4/30/18), Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) traded down over 11% on news that its parent and GP holder, Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), would be acquired by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC). That deal will likely close in the 2nd half of 2018, and appears likely to have little regulatory scrutiny (they have non-overlapping assets and are the #3 and #4 refinery companies in a competitive space).

The merger of their MLP subsidiaries, MPLX and ANDX, will likely be followed afterward in a stock swap similar to the recent merger of Andeavor with Western Refining. However, in a conference call Monday morning, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger stated, “We are not commenting on any potential structures for MLPX and ANDX today. Both will operate as separate MLP’s until we have evaluated all structural considerations post-closing of this transaction.”

The fear, supported by speculative research from RBC that ANDX would become an “orphan” security, permeated the market and drove investors to panic-sell ANDX (which closed down $5.37 to $42.44). The most irrational fear seemed to be that Marathon would buy ANDV, take the dropdowns from the company and sell them to MPLX, thereby depriving the ANDX unitholders of potential growth.

At the end of the day, just as Andeavor did not discuss merging Western Refining and their subsidiary MLPs together on day one, Marathon is likely waiting to discuss merging MPLX and ANDX together. Should Marathon and Andeavor ANDV merge, it would be ridiculous for Marathon to leave two separate MLPs in the same line of business trading separately and independently. I suspect when ANDX announces earnings next Monday or over the next few weeks, Marathon will discuss its intention to merge the two entities together.

Note: Both ANDX and MPLX are MLPs. I may use the word "shares" for units or "dividends" for distributions. Note that MLPs require filing a K-1 form and have special tax consequences different than corporations.

Andeavor Logistics is a midstream MLP, 59% owned by parent Andeavor Inc. The company IPO’d in July 2011 and has grown its distributions steadily since then, even through the 2014-2016 energy crisis. It generally operates a network of gas, crude oil and refined products pipelines, storage and processing facilities in the Western US and the Midwest.

The business is very stable, with 95% of earnings from fee-based businesses. Volume is the main driver of growth, not commodity prices. At one point, the parent ANDV represented over 95% of revenue, but today that number is 44%, and it will be even more diversified should a merger take place with MPLX.

By segment, 55% of EBITDA last year came from the Terminalling and Transportation segment. This business essentially transports crude from oil producers to storage facilities adjacent to ANDV’s refineries. Then, after refining crude into finished products, this segment stores and then ships a variety of finished products (e.g., diesel, jet fuel, heating oil) to retail outlets (like ARCO gas stations, or airports, etc). This segment’s revenue is almost all from the parent.

The remaining 45% comes from the company's Gathering & Processing business. ANDX purchased most of this segment from QEP back in 2015. It has diversified the company's revenue base, and today this segment operates natural gas gathering lines and processing plants in the Rockies as well as in the Williston Basin.

The distribution track record since its IPO is solid:

Outlook for ANDX

EBITDA guidance for 2018 is in a range of $1.2-1.3 billion. Given how strong volumes have been across the board, I expect ANDX to hit the high end of this range. Management has targeted $1.6 billion of EBITDA in 2020, with roughly half from dropdowns from the parent and half from organic projects in the works.

Importantly, ANDX has stated many times that it expects to fund growth without issuing public equity. The model of issuing equity to fund growth and overpaying distributions is over for the MLP universe, but skeptics clearly remain. ANDX not only never cut its distribution during the energy blow-up, but also continued to raise it. In 2018, distribution growth is expected to be 6%, with coverage of 1.10x. Today, the company yields 9.5%. Compare that to 2014, when it traded at 3-4% yields and at almost 25x DCF.

Here is a chart of the indicated dividend yield on ANDX since 2012.

It also has tons of liquidity, manageable leverage at 3.9x debt/EBITDA, and capacity to fund growth accretively with debt capacity and organic projects built at 5x-7x EBITDA multiples (there is a good slide with a list of its growth projects too). ANDX refinanced $1.75 billion of debt last November after the WNRL merger, as an investment grade credit rating offered support for the company to obtain cheap financing.

Concurrently with the closing of the WNRL deal last November, ANDX bought out the parent’s Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs owned by ANDV). This is now a low-leverage, high-fee based business that generates steady margins and is not burdened by high general partnership fees. In theory, its cost of capital should go down. It is quite remarkable indeed that the company's 2024 bonds (as an example) trade at a mere 160 basis points over treasuries, while its equity trades at a 655 basis point spread.

MPLX Business

MPLX is also a high-quality logistics midstream business. Similar to ANDX, MPLX maintains its leverage below 4.0x, pays its distribution with ample coverage, does not intend to issue public equity to fund growth anymore, and got rid of its IDR structure recently.

Below is a slide from the Marathon call on Monday, 4/30/18.

The rationale generally for merging Marathon with Andeavor is that they both operate a complimentary set of refiners (16 in total combined). ANDV is a West Coast-based refinery company, with Marathon mostly in the Gulf Coast region and the Midwest. Synergies are expected to be quite high at $1 billion.

Ultimately I would be quite surprised if Marathon didn’t also merge MPLX with ANDX down the road. Indeed, a slide illustrating a similarly complementary footprint of their midstream businesses was also in the slide deck:

Owning roughly 60% of two similar businesses and not merging them would mean carrying significant duplicative overhead costs, as well as competing over dropdowns and organic growth projects even. Marathon mentioned, for example, that its Galveston Bay refinery in South Texas needs some 600,000 barrels of crude per day. With ANDX's crude oil gathering system in the nearby Permian (not to mention MPLX's stake in the Gray Oak Pipeline running from the Permian to the Gulf Coast), a combined entity makes tons of sense.

Financials

Andeavor Logistics has grown its distributable cash flow per share quite impressively since 2012. My math is $1.77 in DCF per share, growing to $4.26 per share this year. As a check, management expects 1.10x distribution coverage in 2018, implying $4.43 in DCF per share in 2018 (higher than my $4.26 estimate).

The table below illustrates this:

Note that I did not include the $50 million of distribution waivers in either 2018 or 2019 (I believe these expired with the company's IDRs).

In any case, a company with a track record of growing its cash flow per share at 15.7% over a six-year period deserves to trade far better than 10x cash earnings (i.e., DCF per share). That math, by the way, was $4.26/$1.77 ^ (1/6) -1, and was a CAGR from 2012 through 2018 using my lower estimate for 2018. Management indicated 10%-plus DCF per share growth for 2018 and distribution growth of 6% for 2018. I would expect that for 2019 as well.

Merger Scenarios

To state the obvious, Monday was a panic day for ANDX unitholders. Perhaps fatigue also contributed, as ANDX in 2014 traded as high as $75 per share, at a 24x multiple of cash earnings (i.e., DCF). Now, at 10x cash earnings, the company has returned a negative 13% cumulatively in four years. Compare that to the S&P, which is up 52% cumulatively in four years.

The worst case is that Marathon leaves ANDX outstanding as a separately traded security, and then diverts the dropdowns from Andeavor ANDV away from ANDX (and therefore, drops them into MPLX). Deprived of dropdown growth and suffering from an abusive parent, perhaps ANDX would trade poorly. At 10x DCF, I am not sure how much worse this gets.

The other side to this argument is that ADNX would still be able to grow organically. In a twist, dropdowns tend to transact at higher multiples than organic projects, meaning such a scenario may actually turn out to be positive for ANDX. No more barely accretive dropdowns at 8x-10x EBITDA done with undervalued equity issued upstream to the parent.

This scenario seems unlikely, however. Marathon will own over $5 billion over ANDX equity and $17 billion of MPLX equity. The marginal benefit of dropping down the last $600 million in EBITDA to MPLX seems like a rounding error, and one that could find the company in a lawsuit.

More likely, if Marathon can glean $150 million of synergies by merging ANDX with MPLX, then at a 12x EBITDA multiple, it would create over $1.8 billion in value in a merger. This $150 million might be conservative too, as the Western Refining Logistics merger included $50 million of synergies on a $200 million EBITDA company. ANDX will be a $1.8 billion EBITDA company in a couple years, meaning perhaps 200-400 million of value-added synergies.

Timing-wise, Marathon clearly wants to focus on closing the purchase of ANDV, the parent. The company said on its MPLX call, “Both MLPs will operate the normal ordinary course of business in the meantime between here and closing. And we really will not start looking at the structure. I’ve said this morning, this is a day 2 issue for bringing these MLPs together.”

That is worth repeating. The CEO of Marathon said, “bringing these 2 MLPs together is a day 2 issue.” To me that can only mean ultimately merging the 2 companies is an eventuality, but clearly after the parent companies combine.

It’s a shame that ANDV owns 59% of ANDX, as that precludes public holders of ANDX from being able to vote down a merger with MPLX.

On the plus side, the process is intended to be fair to all unitholders. Trading values will have little to do with how MPLX and ANDX are merged. A unit-for-unit exchange is almost a certainty, with MPLX shares likely issued to ANDX in a ratio (as a comp, ANDX issued 0.52 shares to WNRL on a per-share basis in a tax-free transaction in November 2017).

Generally, the boards of both ANDX and MPLX will engage a few investment bankers to run a fair value analysis of each company. EV/EBITDA multiples, DCF multiples, M&A comps, and Discounted Cash Flow valuation methods are the most likely here (in my old days, I worked on a few of these).

Why can't Marathon simply low-ball the price paid to ANDX? Because Boards of Directors have fiduciary obligations to their shareholders/unitholders and have no desire to be sued. Nor do the investment banks that provide fairness opinions. Note, too, that "fair value" typically is one that is higher than trading prices anyway.

Plus, Marathon will own 59% of ANDX, so whatever slight benefit the company might get on its stake in MPLX would be significantly offset by the loss on its stake in ANDX. For all the legal headaches that might ensue, and potential trust erosion in the management team/board of directors, I would be very surprised if Marathon paid a full value to ANDV, only to attempt to finagle an unfair exchange ratio for ANDX down the road.

Valuation

In the WNRL deal, Citi looked at EV/EBITDA multiples, Yields, and DCF per share multiples. Since that deal was done only a few months ago, I thought the comps and conclusions were quite relevant here.

A review of the comps Citi used in the S-4/proxy for the WNRL/ANDX merger included 11 names (I've taken out MPLX): BPL, DK, HEP, MMP, NS, PBFX, PSX, SHLX, TLP, VLP. I would argue that a few are terrible comps, but using these names offered some interesting results.

Here is an extract from page 54 of the SEC filing from the ANDX September 27, 2017, document for reference (feel free to skip below this!):

Valuation Implications

In a merger, using the multiples from above, here is a quick take of where MPLX and ANDX could be valued in determining a merger ratio:

I only used 2018 figures, as these seemed most relevant. Especially given the IDR mergers that distorted numbers from 2017 for both companies. This indicates that in a stock swap, an appropriate ratio might be 1.51x, i.e., each ANDX holder would receive 1.51 shares of MPLX per share they owned of ANDX.

That would put a value of 1.51 X $35.33 = $53.35 per ANDX share (based on MPLX's latest unit price of $35.33). With $4.00 in dividends, that is upside of $57.35 in a year (or 35%).

I should mention that when I ran comps on 2018 figures, the average of the ones that Citi used was higher than the 10.8x EV/EBITDA multiples above by half a turn. The average was, in fact, 11.33x. The yield average also was lower at 7.1%. It wouldn’t move the needle much on a relative basis, but certainly adds support to ANDX as a stock that is extremely cheap on current metrics. A 7.1% distribution yield on ANDX today would put the stock back at $56, upside of over 40% with distributions in just a year.

It is also worth noting that the day that Andeavor announced its acquisition of Western Refining, the Western Refining Logistics stock traded at $20.95 per share (close November 16, 2016). Eight months later, in July 2017, they (finally!) announced the merger of WNRL with ANDX. The ratio implied a $27.50 price, and with distributions would offer investors a similar 35% return including dividends.

Risk

The fear that ANDX trades as an orphan stock seems more than priced in. The bigger risk likely is that the industry blows up again. But different than 2014, MLPs have gotten their act together. MPLX and ANDX, whether together or separate, are very well-run, high-margin, solid free cash flow businesses. Leverage is quite low, their customer bases are high-quality (both Marathon and Andeavor ANDV are investment grade), and liquidity is more than ample to fund growth without issuing dilutive equity.

Below is a table of the cash flow from MPLX, with the highlighted yellow illustrating impressive growth year in and year out.

Indeed, MLPX has managed to grow DCF per share at a similarly impressive rate as ANDX. Perhaps there is some dilution in 2019 as shown here (with DCF/share falling from $3.24 to $3.12 in a merger), but that assumes zero synergies and is not a very likely case in reality.

Should a merged MPLX trade to a 9x multiple of DCF, then $28-29 is possible on the downside next year. At a poorly negotiated ratio of, say, 1.25x, that would imply $35 on the ANDX units. But with $4 in annual distributions, it would be only a downside of 8%, versus upside potential of 35% or more.

Finally, I note that the FERC ruling on pipeline tax allowances has virtually no impact on EBITDA for ANDX. The one customer the company has with FERC-regulated rates also sells pipeline space to ANDX at FERC-regulated rates.

Also a positive: insider buying in Q1 this year between $46 and $48 per unit.

