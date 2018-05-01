McDonald's: 3 Reasons It Continues Overperforming

McDonald's (MCD) released strong quarterly results, following a recent trend of financial success as it expands oversees, increases its margin through raising prices and changes in its menus, and develops its corporate re-franchising strategy further.

Strong comparable sales growth is especially relevant, as many analysts were apprehensive about the viability of the company's franchising strategy for the future - as sales are growing rapidly in developing countries it seems likely that McDonald's will continue seeing strong financial results as that strategy gradually loses momentum.

McDonalds remains a solid pick for DGI investors, and should be a part of everyone's portfolio.

Results Highlights:

(Source: McDonald's 1Q2018 K-Form)

Quarterly Comps Growth

Comparable sales surged during the quarter, increasing 5.5% YoY, a solid result for a mature company operating in a tough industry with overall negative growth. Guest count had a more tepid increase of 0.8%. Overall revenue was down 15% as a result of the company's successful re-franchising initiative (the company only receives a fraction of revenue from franchisees), and isn't a negative result or sign in itself.

Sales Highlights:

(Source: McDonald's 1Q2018 K-Form)

In general terms, I believe sales growth was driven by three key factors:

Changes and expansion of the company's menu, with the re-introduction of its Dollar Menu, leading to growth in higher-margin products and maintaining the company's relevance.

Strong growth in developing markets, which bodes well for the company's long-term growth potential.

Its re-franchising initiative, leading to lower expenses in the short-term and allowing its stores to nimbly operate in completely different market segments.

During one of my MBA classes we studied different strategies companies use to expand and manage their operations overseas. As the class was very internationally diverse, the class was quite eager to share and explain how some of the international companies operate in their home countries. Several of my classmates told how McDonald's generally tailors certain aspects of its menu and product offerings according to the local culture, from selling beer in several European countries to a heavy vegetarian menu in India.

Obviously all companies, to some extent, do this, but the overall sentiment was that McDonald's was much more successful in this endeavor, which goes a long way to explain its success so far. The company went into it during the earnings call, mentioning how its consumer satisfaction score has increased during the last few years and remains above its competitors (although no figures were given).

Going back to the three key factors above, you can easily see how they fit together. The company's franchising strategy allows more flexibility in its operations and ensures restaurants are operated by locals with the social and cultural capital necessary to succeed, with a large and diverse menu allowing it to target a broad, diverse and international market.

Its franchising strategy is not without complaints, however. Franchise owners have complained about the increased costs that go along with the company's newfound emphasis on menu expansion (this CNBC article details some recent complaints) since a few years ago, as well as the costs related to self-serve kiosks and several other smaller initiatives headquarters has been rolling out. Although these initiatives have proved successful so far, to McDonald's itself at least, its important to note them, as the company must ensure a healthy relationship with its franchise owners.

The re-introduction of the new Dollar Menu, with $1, $2 and $3 options, was key as well. The menu was instrumental in increasing both margins and sales, as customers gravitated to higher-margin items and complemented with cheaper-priced options, increasing both margins and overall product sales. Besides this, the combination of an expanded Dollar Menu with higher-priced alternatives ensures the company is an attractive choice for both budget-conscious customers and those desiring a slightly more premium experience. To quote from the earnings call:

Sales were fueled by higher average cheque turned by two primary factors, menu price increases as part of a broader strategic price and reset of the menu board, and favorable shifts in product mix (Source: 1Q2018 McDonald's Earnings Call)

In overall terms, sales growth was strong and the result of several of the company's long-term initiatives and as such is indicative of McDonald's long-term potential.

Delivery and Technological Initiatives

McDonald's strategy of increasing its delivery capabilities/reach, as well as several other technological initiatives, continued during the quarter with success.

On the delivery side, the company now has more than 11,500 restaurants that offer delivery, and has partnered with Uber Eats and similar companies to improve its reach and quality of service. Although the company didn't offer specifics during the earnings call, it did mention that increased delivery was a strong driver in comparable sales increases.

The company is also focusing on the installation of self-serve kiosks and strengthening its app, with the latter being instrumental in the 7.8% comps growth in its international leads market. Specifically, McDonalds offered a series of app-exclusive offers in Germany for Easter, which led to 5 million downloads and was instrumental in driving sales in the country. Franchise owners tend to complain of such marketing campaigns, as they cut into their margins, but as they seem to be successful, to headquarters at least, I can't complain.

Although these initiatives are still starting to take form and have yet to drive results to the extent the menu changes and the re-franchising initiative have, its indicative of the company's long-term focus and will likely be instrumental to the company's future as digitization continues.

Dividend and Stock Price

McDonald's is, at best, fairly priced, offering a 2.33% yield at a relatively rich PE ratio of 26. Its shareholder yield is a much more attractive 5.14%, and takes into account the company's share repurchasing program. These ratios are mostly inline with their long-run average, and as such the company seems to be reasonably valued at the moment.

MCD Shareholder Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts MCD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Discount Fountain recently a much more in-depth valuation exercise and arrived at a valuation between $145-$175, depending on if the company slightly under-performs or over-performs its recent EPS growth, with the company currently trading at $165, almost in the middle. Although the recent quarterly results were excellent, results were broadly inline with the company's recent performance, and as such it seems the company is fairly valued at the moment.

Conclusion

McDonald's delivered another strong quarter of financial results, with an enviable sales growth rate even as the overall industry stagnates. The company is fairly priced relative to its recent performance, with its excellent performance already priced-in. DGI investors should, nevertheless, take heed of Buffett's famous saying, and buy this excellent company at a fair price today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.