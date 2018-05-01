Natural Gas Storage Estimates For This Week

Fundamental balance indicates the market is oversupplied by ~2 Bcf/d currently.

A storage report of +52 Bcf would compare with +67Bcf last year and +69 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +52 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 27.

Source: ICE

We revised our estimate higher by 7 Bcf since last Friday.

Yesterday, we wrote that triple-digit storage builds were coming. And some of the readers questioned if that was indeed the forecast, why did we close our short natural gas position via a long in DGAZ?

The answer is pretty simple - the bearish price action yesterday priced in the storage builds.

We have explained in the past that bearish fundamentals via storage estimates develop weeks in advance. The weather models forecast up to 15 days, and there are long-range weather models that forecast up to six weeks. Using the 15-day models, we can estimate just how much storage would build or draw from the implied demand.

Once the week arrives, we can adjust our estimate on a daily basis to reflect the actual fundamental variables vs. the estimated ones. More often than not, these estimates don't diverge significantly from the actual figures.

In the world of natural gas storage forecasting, it's much easier to get the estimate close to the reported number than the forecast we've seen in the oil storage world. This is why natural gas prices often retrace the initial move seen after the storage report.

With that being said, fundamentals are still turning bearish. Lower 48 production is coming in higher than expected to put the weekly balance now at a surplus of ~15 Bcf or ~2 Bcf/d. We've explained in this article that the production needed to push natural gas storage back to the five-year average by November 2018 was ~81 Bcf/d, and we are averaging just one Bcf/d below that right now.

As a result, for the duration of May, storage builds will be higher than the five-year average.

