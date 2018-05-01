Gramercy Property Trust's (GPT) CEO Gordon DuGan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Gordon DuGan - CEO and Trustee

Jon Clark - CFO and Treasurer

Benjamin Harris - President

Nicholas Pell - CIO

Craig Bibb - CJS Securities

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

James Feldman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities

Gordon DuGan

Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on what's a beautiful morning here in New York. So I'm going to keep my comments fairly brief. As you saw in the press release and the accompanying materials, it was a solid quarter. And while it was relatively quiet for us, it was still pretty active. I think, we tend to be very active, and so, anything other than very, very active seems relatively quiet. But we were still quite active. $110 million of dispositions, a mix of office and industrial, as you saw. We were a net seller in the quarter, bringing our leverage down to target at 6.0x. We also had a handful of acquisitions, really focused on our e-commerce JV, where, as you saw in the press release, we also issued roughly between -- during the quarter and just after, 1.6 million shares of OP Units at a price of $29.19. Jon, Ben and Nick will get a little bit more into the details of the quarter, including the results. I just want to say a couple of high-level things, before I turn it over to them.

Today, Gramercy is roughly 85% industrial by value. We are the 8th largest owner in the United States, public or private, with a high-quality portfolio in major markets of roughly 77 million square feet. As part of that acknowledgment or the acknowledgment of the shift in the business, as of April 30, as of yesterday, we changed our GIC classification at S&P from diversified to industrial. And similarly, for MSCI, our classification has changed. It's actually -- it's as of April 30, but when our associate looked on the Bloomberg, we found we were still diversified yesterday, but as of this morning, we are industrial. So our MSCI classification has also changed to industrial. So that kicks in today. And I think, that's just an acknowledgment of all the work that we've been doing in that area, none of which is new to anybody on this call, I'm sure. Within industrial, we've been more single-tenant focused in most. Although, over the last 2 years, that has changed somewhat that Ben can touch on. We own our portfolio in major markets and with the single-tenants focus, they tend to be bigger buildings, newer buildings, and the metrics that fall out of that tend to be correlated to this approach. We've had very high occupancy.

We're typically buying fully stabilized buildings and most of them are single-tenants are fully stabilized, means 100% occupied. We have longer leases. Our average industrial lease is 7.1 years. And if you look at our supplemental on Page 16, you'll see that that's held pretty steady for the last 4 quarters, right around 7.1 years. The other stat I thought is interesting, on our renewals, and this is tracking renewals from January 2016 until Q1 of '18, the time that we've been keeping this information, we renewed roughly 11 million square feet of industrial space and the average lease term on that renewal is 6.7 years, which is, I believe, substantially longer than most industrial REITs. The other benefit of this approach is lower CapEx. Our CapEx ratio in Q1 was 6.5%, and our overall CapEx ratio over that 11 million square feet that I referenced over the better part of 2 years, is running right around 6%. And this compares very favorably to Prologis with our CapEx ratio. Publicly-stated CapEx ratio runs between 12% and 15%. The last piece I'd highlight is strong credit profile. With a very large portfolio, you're always going to have a tenant that is late or can't pay rent, but our overall credit profile is terrific.

And my observation on that, in the public market, it doesn't seem to matter until it does. But we have a really, really terrific credit profile in our portfolio. We think it's good or better than any industrial portfolio. Last thing I'd say is on same-store. Ben will discuss in detail but very high level on the industrial side. We had 2.1% rental growth in the same-store portfolio. We lost 0.1% to a higher OpEx and then vacancy and free rent brought us down another 1.3% to 0.7%. But leasing activity has been very strong. Again, Ben will touch more on that. And I would just say, participating in the Asset Management meetings, leasing is every bit as strong as the headlines indicate, and we continue to see no slowdown from that standpoint. Last comment before I turn it over to Jon is, with our materials, we strive to be as transparent or more transparent than any other public REIT. We have a 62-page supplemental. We add pages, as investors or sell-side analysts request information. We believe in providing investors all of the information they need to evaluate a company. We're very proud of our best-in-class transparency, led by our extremely capable capital markets team. And that's a core value of Gramercy, that I just wanted to highlight. With that, I'll turn it over to Jon.

Jon Clark

Great. Thank you, Gordon. It's a very clean quarter, with very little noise in our financials. Here are our results. NAREIT-defined FFO for the quarter was $0.50. That compares to $0.47 per share in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.51 in the prior quarter. Core FFO for the quarter was $0.51. This is consistent with the amount recorded in the same quarter of the prior year. In the prior quarter, core FFO was $0.52. AFFO for the quarter was $0.49 per share compared to AFFO of $0.48 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.49 for the prior quarter. Comparing this quarter to the prior quarter, it's really the net impact of dispositions and acquisition activity driving the differences in our results. The remainder of the items tend to cancel each other out. On a GAAP basis, we recorded net income of $0.16 a share compared to net income of $0.05 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.10 in the prior quarter. On a GAAP basis, gains on dispositions primarily drove the results higher for the quarter. Net gains for Q1 were about $10 million higher than Q4.

Total revenues were $149.5 million for the quarter as compared to $149 million in the prior quarter. Total revenues include a lease termination fee that we took in at $1.8 million. And that's offset by the write-off of the associated lease intangibles for a net positive impact to revenue of $800,000. I should mention that we adopted the new revenue recognition standards at the beginning of the year, with no major impact on our statement of operations. In revenues, third-party management fees were up slightly due to an additional incentive fee in Gramercy Europe from Fund I. Fund I is a legacy management contract from Europe that's in wind down. The Fund we manage but we have no interest -- no equity interest in. With respect to property operating, reimbursement revenue was up about 3% from the prior quarter, property operating expenses were up about 5%.

The difference is primarily related to timing of expenses and reimbursement of revenue. The largest impact was from an industrial building in Vernon, California, which is now vacant, of which there was a $500,000 write-off, that was a one-time item. G&A expenses were $9.7 million as compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter. Our interest expense was $25.5 million. That compares to $26.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a lower average balance on our revolving credit facility. During the quarter, we reduced our revolver balance by $65.1 million, primarily from proceeds from property dispositions across the borrowing with 3.4%, same as [Technical Difficulty] as it was at year-end. We recorded $16.3 million of gains on property disposals from 6 sales. We did not record any impairments in Q1. Finishing up with just a few quick comments on the balance sheet.

We ended the quarter with $42 million of cash. The increase in our investments in JV was due primarily to the acquisitions in the e-commerce joint venture, which closed at the end of January and more details in our press release that we issued last night. Subsequent to quarter end, on April 3, the e-commerce JV acquired the second 2 properties from the six asset seed portfolio, that was a total purchase price of $181.1 million. I should remind you, we own 51% of the venture, and we paid for about $16.7 million of our contribution for this closing using the OP units that Gordon referred to. Other assets increased by $27.2 million and the increase is almost entirely related to the increase in the fair value of our interest rate swaps and hedges due to the change in interest rate. Included in here is the forward starting swap that we had entered into at the end of September last year, which essentially locked in a fixed treasury rate of 2.23% for $250 million of notional for future borrowings.

That forward swap had a fair value at the end of the quarter of about $11.7 million. Our mezzanine loan investments are also included in other assets. The carrying value is $22.4 million at the end of this quarter. That compares to $22.2 million at the end of 2017. One thing to add. This quarter we joined a group of leading industrial REITs in conforming some of our non-GAAP operating metrics, right? You will see those in the supplemental report. We hope that's helpful. Having a consistent methodology with other industrial peers. Also, in implementing this change, we did not notice any material changes from our prior definition. So comparability to prior quarters is also very good. That's it from me. Ben?

Benjamin Harris

Thank you, Jon. I'm going to touch quickly on some of the leasing activity in the portfolio, and I'll be referring to Slides 26 and 27 of the supplemental. During the quarter, we executed leases for approximately 2.4 million feet at a cash leasing spread of minus 1.1% and a GAAP leasing spread of 9.9%. Our leasing spread was impacted by single long-term lease on a 615,000-foot software house in Pennsylvania, where we rolled rents down approximately 14% due to certain capital expenses that have been being amortized into the previous rents. This lease was executed with a large investment-grade company, and we believe the long-term lease created significant value. Excluding this lease, our cash and cash leasing spreads would have been approximately 4% and 16%, respectively, for the period, and create significant value, and we may look to monetize that asset and others during 2018. Tenant demand for industrial space of all types remains very strong.

And as it is called, we've renewed or re-leased over 90% of our 2018 lease maturities. For the quarter, the industrial portfolio generated a same-store NOI increase of 0.7%. This was made up of a 2.2% increase for the stabilized [Technical Difficulty] which accounts for a little over 90% of our portfolio and a minus 13.6% for our vacancy and leasing portfolio, which accounts for approximately 8% of the portfolio. To give some perspective around this distinction, our portfolio is much more heavily skewed towards a stabilized portfolio than a typical industrial REIT. A Typical industrial REIT would have a significant amount of their development and leasing activity running through that vacancy and leasing activity. So overall, our portfolio is -- has fewer mark-to-market opportunities. However, we think, from a quality standpoint, our assets are very similar. Probably think, from a quality standpoint, our assets are very similar. Overall, that's industrial cohort accounts for approximately 72% of our wholly-owned industrial portfolio. This is a point we've been making in the past calls, that for us, same-store sales, because we have been so acquisitive, has been a lagging indicator and has not captured a significant amount of our portfolio. As we progress through this year, that number should capture more and more of the portfolio as the portfolio matures. On Slide 30 of the supplemental, we've scheduled our development pipeline, which is largely made up of build-to-suit transactions.

We currently have approximately $74 million in developments underway, totaling 1.3 million square feet and that we expect to deliver in 2018. In addition, we have a pipeline of approximately $39 million in additional transactions that would be completed and put into service in 2019. We also have few remaining build-to-suit projects and e-commerce venture shown on Slide 33 of the supplemental, that are expected to close at the end -- 1 at the end of 2018 and the other at the beginning of 2019, respectively. Our 51% equity commitment to that venture is expected to be funded through a combination of cash and OP Units previously priced at $29.19. Again, as scheduled out on Slide 30. Let me hand it over to Nick to talk a little bit about the acquisition environment.

Nicholas Pell

Thanks, Ben. As reported, it was a relatively quiet quarter on the acquisitions front. Overall, in the quarter, we took our foot off the gas deliberately on the acquisition side being a net seller of assets as we work towards delevering the target levels. We closed 2 of the 6 previously announced e-commerce build-to-suit transactions in the quarter, and subsequent to quarter end, closing additional 2 properties in this venture. Today we have closed $359 million of the six property pipeline, with GPT's pro rata share totaling $179 million. We also closed an additional infill $9.8 million value-added transaction in Tampa, where we subsequently extended lease on one of the major tenants in the building and rolled rents up over 20%. We continued to sharp shoot individual deals like this property in Tampa and another infill asset we have under contract in Orlando, where we think there is compelling relative value and what remains a very competitive acquisitions marketplace.

Across our markets, we have not seen industrial cap rates back up despite the 10-year that hovers around 3% today. And in certain markets, in an asset types, cap rates continue to tighten. In primary markets, we're seeing a compression of spread between Class A and Class B assets, as buyer struggle to deploy capital in a finite number of primary markets. Additionally, we're seeing record low cap rates and grow secondary markets with cap rates dipping below 6% for the first time in South Carolina and below 5% in markets like Orlando on Class A stabilized assets. Lastly, we have seen cap rates on long lease e-commerce fulfillment centers also tighten around 25 to 40 basis points since we cut our deal last year despite the backdrop of rising rates. All that said, we do continue to believe there are attractive one-off acquisitions like the ones we closed this quarter and have teed up for Q2. And we do compete very favorably in the market for these types of one-off deals as one of the largest industrial operating platforms in the U.S. With that...

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Nick. We'll turn it over to Q&A now.

Craig Bibb

It looks like you obviously, a big net seller in the quarter and you delevered a little bit. Is 6x the target, are you going to go under that in one of the -- go ahead.

Gordon DuGan

Craig, it's Gordon. It is our target leverage. We may fluctuate just below or just above at any given time or at any quarter end because it obviously a balance sheet, it's always one day snapshot, but 6x is our target.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And then just given the heavy disposition activity, does it make sense at any point to buy back shares to offset the OP Unit issuance?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, I think that, we are evaluating various alternatives that we continue to sell assets at this pace and a share buyback would certainly be on the table. We have nothing to announce about it today but it would be on the table.

Michael Carroll

Gordon or Nick, can you kind of talk about what's your goal in the acquisition market right now? Should we expect majority of your investments to kind of be focused on the e-commerce joint venture?

Gordon DuGan

I'll start just by saying, in our guidance, we gave very light acquisition targets and the e-commerce venture is committed capital, the vast majority of which are the OP issuance, Ben and Nick both referenced. So that -- we just consider that as fully committed and funded through fixing the price on the OP Units. In addition to that, we like one-off infill acquisitions, the type that Nick mentioned in Tampa, where we took one of the leases and rolled it up 20%. We like the infill assets in the markets that we're targeting.

Benjamin Harris

We've been -- high level from our portfolio strategy, we have been looking for opportunities to monetize assets like we mentioned, where we signed a long-term lease with an investment grade credit. And in our view, that asset will be sort of that maximum value and then reinvest those proceeds into assets that we believe can improve the ability for our portfolio to grow internally and function more like an industrial portfolio. I think, we will always be skewed towards a more stabilized portfolio than a typical industrial REIT. But we believe today, we have significant capacity to add more growth oriented assets to the portfolio without materially changing the risk profile with the portfolio.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then as acquisitions slow, I mean, is it fair to expect that your organic growth should pick up a little bit more since you won't have any occupancy leakage from acquiring 100% leased assets?

Gordon DuGan

No, I think, we've given same-store guidance for the year and we're comfortable with that. I would describe it as, I think that that same-store guidance that we've given is a pretty good number to think about our internal growth near term.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then last question. Are we done with the disposition plans? Should we expect that the cap recycling initiatives are pretty much over now?

Gordon DuGan

No, I think that capital recycling will continue in two areas. Kind of, added some of the noncore assets office and Specialty retail. You saw some sales in Q1, you will see some in Q2. And what I think also changed is, there will be more capital recycling within industrial, as Ben mentioned. So the -- at this point in the cycle, capital recycling is a good way to generate shareholder value and increase shareholder value whether it's stock buybacks, one-off infill acquisitions, et cetera. So we will continue to be a capital recycler.

James Feldman

So clearly the high-quality asset cap rates continue to go lower. I mean, how are you guys thinking about other types of assets, maybe to grow earnings or anything else that we may expect to see from you guys in the next year. I mean, if we remain in this type of environment, any potential shifts or types of assets you'd consider to get some better growth or add new assets to the portfolio that might be more interesting pricing?

Gordon DuGan

I think that it's within the context of everything we've said here. I think, there are -- I think, there is value on one-off infill type assets, the one Nick mentioned, where we have had very substantial rent growth on that asset a short period of time after we bought it. And right now, our acquisition team is really focused on these types of infill assets. And as Ben mentioned, some of the dispositions may focus on these longer-led investment grades, very high-quality buildings that will trade at low cap rates but have a very stable profile. And so the trade will be out of more stable but low-growth assets into higher growth assets in markets that we're very active in and very familiar with.

Benjamin Harris

I'll just add to that, if you look at our acquisition activities, really over the last 18 months, I think, that's pretty consistent with that shift. If you look at the portfolio that we acquired at the end of 2016, that large portfolio on a stand-alone basis, that portfolio for the first quarter generated same-store sales of 7.1%. And that's been -- that was achieved through a combination of assets that we believe are positioned in markets that are going to generate better growth. We did take on some vacancy in that portfolio. But we think there are value-add opportunities and more interesting opportunities available in the market that we believe have better longer term growth than, as Gordon mentioned, recently a 10-year lease renewal on a Class 8 bulk warehouse, where you can sell that at a very aggressive cap rate and shift that capital into assets that we believe are better positioned for growth.

Nicholas Pell

Yes. And I would just add that we didn't do that many deals in the first quarter. And as I said, that was a deliberate being a net seller and deleveraging. But there are other -- there are tons of acquisition opportunities out there that we think are compelling. And I don't think the amount we did in the first quarter is representative of the opportunity set. And there -- these are just 2 small examples we highlighted, but we think there's a lot of, again, one-off infill deals, the lower replacement costs, that are attractive and present an attractive opportunity set for us this year.

Benjamin Harris

And just in terms of, if you look at the activity over the last several quarters, some of the, what we consider alternative industrial assets, things like the flea market that we acquired in Miami, we think that's a very compelling opportunity in today's market, with lots of different potential return drivers, both through redevelopment and also through what we think is well above market cap rate for the in-place income. So we continue to look for transactions like that in covered land assets or assets where we believe are high values opportunities in the future. We've also spent a fair amount of time over the last couple of quarters, focusing on harvesting some of those opportunities within our own portfolio. So looking for redevelopment opportunities within the assets that we already own.

James Feldman

Okay. And what kind of target IRRs or stabilized yields that you are underwriting for those types of assets?

Nicholas Pell

I mean, the ones we've got here, they are kind of mid-60s, is where we're seeing these infills on a stabilized basis for cap rates and there are opportunities in the market because this is...

Benjamin Harris

I'd say, we're targeting unlevered IRR. We actually operate off of a probably, overly complicated model, but we screen based on liquidity of an individual asset and also individual markets to come up with unlevered IRR targets for each component of the portfolio, but that's going to range anywhere from low 6s for high-quality core assets to up into the 8s for more alternative assets. And those -- all those numbers are on an unlevered basis.

James Feldman

Okay. And then, you had mentioned, I think, a termination fee and higher expenses in the quarter. Can you just talk about a, I guess, the termination fees, is that a credit issue? Like, is there -- and then discuss your credit watch list, has it changed at all or growing at all? And then on the expense side -- I'm sorry, go ahead.

Gordon DuGan

No, sorry, Jamie keep going, I'm just trying to...

James Feldman

No, I mean, on the expense side, is it something, we could -- with the elevated expenses or that's probably more one-time than anything?

Gordon DuGan

So let's talk about the termination fee quickly. It was termination fee to move a tenant out of a building in Baltimore, where we own. It's really one building with two half buildings [indiscernible] so two half buildings. So they paid us a termination fee. They wanted out. We knew that. It's a big well-known company so it wasn't -- that was not a credit issue. They have left the building, and we have re-leased their portion of the building to the tenant in the other side of the building, which was always the business plan. We can do a little flight on that later in terms of how that all works. It worked really well. But the termination fee was somewhat -- so that was $1.8 million of income with a write-off of intangibles of roughly $1 million related to that in-place lease. But there was also $0.5 million expense writing off some rent from a tenant that we have in a building in Vernon, California, in LA. So we have a little bit of leakage from a credit issue. Our AR at the moment is in great shape. We have no real credit concerns to speak of. So it was just a one-off thing, where we had accrued some rent on a tenant we thought was going to pay. They left. We have a great building in Vernon, California. Our basis is about laying value in the building. So we did lose some rent and that did hit the quarter a little bit. The net of those two was a slight positive, obviously, and those were the kind of headline one-time things.

Ki Bin Kim

So just bigger picture, if I look at your portfolio and what you're trying to buy and sell. I mean, you've been focusing more on, I'd say, a higher-quality industrial, this is just 1 quarter but kind of low to mid-5 cap rate range. You're selling a mix of that, but I just look at what you've done in the past, like, 1.5 years or so. Cap rates were 6.5% to 7.5%. Your leverage is not high but at the target range, especially, if you add a preferred equity. So -- and the last piece of this is that your company size is actually pretty big, right, at $7.5 billion. So over time, how should we see you growing earnings per share given those dynamics?

Gordon DuGan

It's a good question, Ki. And I think, I'll say a couple of things. We do like -- we have used, and I think they've been met with mixed reviews, but we do like these more equity or asset-like ventures. The mezzanine business, I think, is a really interesting relatively high-yielding business, where we also get a right of first refusal on the underlying assets. And that really differentiates us in the market, and we're earning -- we have in the supplemental -- it's a small book right now, $21 million, but it's earning a high current level of interest. And I think, from a risk-return standpoint, is extremely interesting. So some of the dispositions will, hopefully, be diverted into that. Other dispositions will be diverted into other JVs. And other things that we can do over time, the preferred stock, when we get a chance, that's that use of proceeds as well as stock buybacks. So we have a number of those things we can do. And I think, when Ben referenced to some of the industrial capital recycling of these longer-leased bulk facilities. Again, those traded very low cap rates, they're very high quality assets in major markets. They're just lower growth. And so they're -- that's kind of a -- the alchemy of all those levers getting pulled together.

Ki Bin Kim

So should we -- I guess, that's probably speaking again. I mean, I can see your portfolio quality being upgraded, if you do those things that you had mentioned. It doesn't necessarily translate into earnings growth right away, which is fine because you want to do the right thing long term. So I can live with that. But is that kind of like a realistic picture at least in the near term for now? That maybe you're upgrading quality.

Gordon DuGan

I think, that's a realistic picture. I think, it's a focus on long-term NOI growth and stability. And I think, you said it perfectly, hard to do anything to move the needle in the near term. We do have a lot of levers that other companies don't have. Certainly, no other companies in the net lease space given we have usually marketable assets and portfolio of assets and very relatively high quality assets. So -- but near term, it's hard to really move the needle and that's why if you take out Q1 earnings relative to guidance, you're not going to see a lot of earnings growth near term.

Ki Bin Kim

And just last question, what cap rate range should we expect for the rest of the year on asset sales?

Benjamin Harris

I think it's going to depend on what we try to do. I would assume that we're able to dispose of assets and reinvest in assets within the industrial portfolio at roughly the same cap rates, but we're -- the trade-off would be trading into assets that we believe have better growth and trading out of more stabilized core assets.

Gordon DuGan

And, I think, given one thing to stay on guidance, we think of it as kind of our baseline guidance based upon what we expect the core business to look like as it goes through the year. If we were to substantially exit an asset class such as office and specialty retail or a significant repositioning within industrial, obviously, we have to revisit it for something very material like that. But we have nothing to announce on that, but I just -- I think it's a good way to think about the guidance for the year.

Benjamin Harris

And I think for regular rate capital recycling, I would just assume you're doing it at sort of roughly neutral cap rates.

Gordon DuGan

On the industrial recycling.

Benjamin Harris

Yes. And you're potentially trading off some straight line cap rate for better cash rent growth.

Mitchell Germain

Gordon, do you guys have any buyback in place right now?

Gordon DuGan

We do not.

Mitchell Germain

So that's something clearly that the board could be considering at this juncture?

Gordon DuGan

Look, we've announced a buyback in the past and I'm generally favorably disposed to it. You can't put a lot of capital to work with the buyback just to editorialize. We trade pretty well for a REIT our size in terms of liquidity. But I think I consider a tool in the toolbox, but we are -- that is something that we would consider going forward. We have announced one the past, and we don't have one in place as of today.

Jon Clark

Given that we at target leverage today, it wouldn't be something that we would exercise and lever up around. But we view share buybacks as a very legitimate use of excess capital, so something like a disposition proceeds.

Mitchell Germain

It kind of takes me to my next question. It seems like that where you're trading on a multiple versus industrials one of the lightest that it's been for since you've really kind of taken the path of being more industrial heavy. So...

Gordon DuGan

And now we're officially industrial by...

Mitchell Germain

Well, exactly, that's what -- that kind of brings you to the point, why not just cut the cord on office here. And it seems like the decline in office is going to be a bit of a slow bleed as we just continue to proceed and it's been pretty impressive what's been accomplished. But for the next couple of quarters, why not just maybe look to kind of get rid of it, buy back some stock with the proceeds and become more industrial heavy at that juncture?

Gordon DuGan

Mitch, its a good point. We are -- it's something that we would evaluate. We don't have anything to announce on that, but we're always evaluating alternatives for asset sales and what's core and noncore. And I think to your point, given the fact that we don't risk undermining at very high multiples today, which I think disappointingly, I think that's an option on the table. Again, we don't have anything to announce on that, but that is something we would evaluate. We call it to rip the band-aid -- rip the band-aid off.

Gordon DuGan

We have nothing to add to our call. Just, thank you, again, for joining us. And as you have additional questions, please feel free to reach out to the team here. Again, thanks very much.

