Tesla: Beware The Smoke And Mirrors

"In time, you will know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail all the same. Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives."

This is a quote from the villain Thanos from Marvel's highly anticipated movie, "Avengers: Infinity War." Somehow, it feels as if the same endgame is arriving for Tesla (TSLA) soon.

Source: Reuters

Let's face it: Tesla investors are investing in Elon Musk's vision for the future and believing that one day the company will become profitable. I respect and admire his vision for the future, but the chronic reliance on external funding is unsustainable for the business. Furthermore, his recent interview mentioning that he does not consider himself a businessman should worry investors.

Long-term company performance should be the culmination of hitting milestones and achievable performance targets along the way. It should not be aiming to make giant leaps to reach the impossible, yet belief seems to be a key intangible asset for Tesla and its investors. However, its current market cap valuation of almost $50 billion is not justifiable. Even Musk himself admitted last year that Tesla's stock was "higher than we deserve."

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

Tesla mentioned that there will not be any external funding required; however, somehow such words have become rather familiar. Elon Musk sets ambitious goals and often falls short. In 2016, Tesla failed to meet more than 20 of his projections and missed 10 goals by nearly a year on average. His recent tweet that Tesla will be profitable and cash flow positive in Q3 and Q4 makes it questionable whether it is based on fact or his ego.

Let's examine some caution signs to look out for.

Mass Executive Departures and Autopilot Troubles

Sales Chief Jon McNeil had joined Lyft as COO, Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz had left for personal reasons, and Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and VP of finance, had left for another company. These executive departures, as well as the management merry-go-round at Autopilot, are signs that trouble is brewing from within.

It's an open secret that Tesla's Autopilot project is facing difficulties. The loss of a third Autopilot boss in 18 months highlights the severity of the issue. Tesla Autopilot head Sterling Anderson quit Tesla at the end of 2016. Chris Lattner, who was tasked to replace Anderson, lasted six months before departing last June. But now his replacement, Jim Keller, is leaving as well. It's definitely a loss considering Keller was a respected chip architect. It's an interesting situation that he is leaving for Intel (INTC), which acquired Mobileye in March last year. Mobileye lost Tesla as a client in 2016, but has a client portfolio that includes BMW and Renault Nissan.

Recently, analysts at Navigant released a report on the automated vehicle market, and ranked Tesla last out of 19 companies in terms of execution. In addition, its recent much publicized accidents also did not help its cause.

Source: Navigant Research

Share Pledges

When shares are pledged, you're basically giving away the right to the other part to sell the stock from under you. A panic market, especially with recent increased market volatility, can possibly make the situation worse. Most U.S. companies have internal policies limiting or disallowing stock pledging to prevent the risk of downward pressure on a company's stock price in case management's pledged shares are sold off in a situation like a margin call.

Bill Maurer wrote an excellent article recently on this. According to the recent SEC filing, Elon Musk has 13,774,897 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness. However, what's more interesting is that he was not the only one who has pledged shares. Jeffrey Straubel, chief technical officer, has "136,566 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness."

Antonio Gracias, one of the board of directors, has "271,778 shares owned by AJG Growth Fund LLC (Growth Fund), including 83,205 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness." Kimbal Musk, younger brother of Elon Musk, also has "148,333 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness."

This can create a snowball effect if a large decline in the share price results in a margin call. Imagine the ripple effect when news of the key management selling shares are sent to investors.

Gross Margins and R&D

Research and development (R&D) should be part of the cost of goods sold. Jim Chanos mentioned that this area was always expensed as incurred in the automotive cost of sales in the industry. However, in Tesla's case, it is conveniently shifted a few lines below as part of operating expenses. This has helped to inflate the gross margin. If you compare them with other automakers in the industry, Tesla's gross margins are made out to be pretty good. However, it is extremely misleading to investors to have them think that the gross margins are higher than what they should be. Adjusting for R&D expenses, the gross margins actually dropped by more than half.

TSLA Financials 2015 2016 2017 Revenue 4046 7000 11758.7 Gross Profit 923.5 1599.2 2222.5 R&D expenses 717.9 834.4 1378 Gross Profit margin 22.8% 22.8% 18.9% Gross Profit margin (incl R&D) 5.1% 10.9% 7.2%

The Never-Ending Funding Treadmill

As a capital-intensive business, Tesla has a high fixed-cost base to build factories and purchase and maintain equipment. As of now, access to the capital markets and external funding has helped to keep Tesla running. However, credit ratings will play a key role going forward. The ability to borrow debt hinges on this.

Moody's recently cut Tesla's credit rating to B3, which is six levels below investment grade. Bonds issued in August 2017 were downgraded to the Caa1 level, which is effectively in junk bond territory. It's expected that the automaker will require at least a $2 billion capital raise this year. In addition to that, Tesla has about $1.2 billion in convertible debt maturing early next year. Failure to raise money can make the near future all the more bleak. The main key for Elon Musk is to keep the markets believing in his vision.

Conclusion

Tesla's attempt at a mass market car has been surrounded in production hell, and Tesla has repeatedly failed to meet its own targets. On its recent Q4 earnings call, Tesla stated it currently held over $600 million in deposits, the majority of which were for the Model 3. It certainly complicates things if refund requests start to grow. Further delays -- and with time running out to claim the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit -- might influence buyers' decisions.

In addition to Tesla struggling to get its Model 3 deliveries on track, the competition is also closing in. The Jaguar I-pace starts shipping later this year, which is a direct competitor to the Model X in the premium EV space. BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche are also among those planning to spend billions of dollars to roll out new electric cars in the coming years.

While there might be a cult belief in Elon Musk's words that somehow Tesla can be cash flow positive, we have to wait and see if results can justify his words. It's one thing to be visionary. It's another to be misguided. With so many projects are at hand, not only at Tesla but also with Solar City, SpaceX and Hyperloop, it's definitely tricky for Musk to juggle all of these projects. In the meantime, he also has to look over his shoulder and be aware of the competition catching up.

For now, we'll find out what happens next when Tesla reports its Q1 earnings on May 2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.