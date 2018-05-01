Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (CHSP) CEO Jim Francis on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Vicari - EVP and CFO

Jim Francis - President and CEO

Graham Wootten - CAO

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Douglas Vicari

Douglas Vicari

Okay. Thank you, Catelyn. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake. Also on the call this afternoon are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I’ll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position, and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide a greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He’ll also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding the outlook for our hotel performance.

As a reminder, any statements we make this morning about future results and performance or plans and objectives are all forward looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks, and uncertainties over which we have no control. With that housekeeping behind us, let me now begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So we reported total revenue of $135 million and net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was $32.3 million, and while our adjusted funds from operation was $25.7 million, and that resulted in $0.43 per diluted share.

Let me now move on quickly to our key hotel operating statistics. Our portfolio of 21 hotels produced a RevPAR of $172.55 that represents an increase of 3.5% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was a very strong 81% that increased by 440 basis points versus last year.

Our average daily rate was $213.07, that was a decline of 2.1% versus the prior year. These top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $37.7 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 27.9% that represents a 90% – a 90-basis point improvement versus the prior year.

Jim will provide more information and commentary on our individual markets in a few moments. But, it is instructive to break our portfolio down into a couple of different subsets to provide more insight. If we focus on the 18 hotels that were not impacted by significant guestroom renovations last year, these hotels produced a RevPAR of $176.77 for the first quarter and that represents an increase of 2.5% versus the prior year and that also exceeded our expectations for the quarter.

Overall, our operating results for the quarter came in above our guidance range of 1% to 3%. We are very pleased with the results for the quarter as we're starting to see signals of strengthening demand. Our combined pace for this year is showing modest improvements and compares favorably to where we were in pace at this time last year. We continue to monitor our forward bookings carefully and cautiously as we now focus on the second quarter as well as the remainder of the year.

It is fair to say that the stable macroeconomic environment, favorable corporate profits and sentiment combined with the recent tax reform are beginning to take hold and show support and consistent overall demand trends as we've now entered into 2018. The takeaways from Q1 should be that we are seeing strong demand trends and stable and continued expense controls that are equating to the solid performance that we produce for the first quarter and also as we look into the second quarter.

With that said we do remain cautious we’re optimistic about our performance for this year and Jim will provide much more detailed information on recent hotel market performance and our outlook in his commentary in a few moments.

Moving quickly to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $31.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $30.1 million of restricted cash and $831.7 million of long-term debt. Our leverage ratio at quarter end stands at 39.1% with a fixed cover charge of 3.1 times and net debt to EBITDA of 4.7 times. Our weighted average cost of debt is now 3.9%. Our weighted average length to – to debt maturity is approximately five years. We remain quiet from a capital markets perspective, we will continue to evaluate various opportunities with regard to capital allocation as we continue to work through 2018 and through the current market environment.

Let me now spend a couple of moments updating you on our 2018 outlook. Today we are providing the markets with our second quarter 2018 numbers as well as maintaining our previously provided full-your outlook. We are maintaining our full-year guidance despite the Q1 outperformance primarily due to the timing with three quarters remaining to report and it should also be noted that Q1 is our smallest seasonal contributor.

For the second quarter of 2018, our RevPAR range for our 21 hotel portfolio would be 2.5% to 4.5% versus the prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA range between $52.6 million and $54.8 million. And our AFFO available to common shareholders will range from $0.69 to $0.73 per diluted share. Please note these numbers assume no acquisitions dispositions for financing or capital market transactions.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail our outlook for 2018 as well as a brief review of our first quarter hotel performance. Jim?

Jim Francis

Thanks Doug.

As Doug has mentioned RevPAR growth for our portfolio is 3.5% for Q1 and EBITDA margin growth was 90 basis points resulting in hotel EBITDA of $37.7 million. All of our operating metrics for the quarter exceeded the high end of our guidance range. So overall this is a very good start to the year for Chesapeake.

Our operating teams performed very well and delivered improved GOP margins which were up 120 basis points. Our asset management team continues to manage expenses very tightly with total operating expenses flat to last year with slight increase in occupancy of 4.4%. Working with each management company we continue to further reengineer our operating models to control labor cost and despite wage pressures we held overall labor expense increases below 1%.

January results were in line with expectations with RevPAR up 3.6%, February results were in line as well with RevPAR growing 1.4% and March exceeded expectations with RevPAR growth of 5.1%. Our strongest markets for the quarter included; Denver with RevPAR up 12%; New York up 6%; Boston up almost 10% and excluding the tailwind from Newton roundly 4%; New Orleans up roundly 5.5%; L.A. including Santa Barbara was up 5.5%; Miami was up roundly 4.5%; San Diego roundly 4%; and San Francisco 2%.

On the negative side Chicago was down 2.5%, primarily due to the public space renovation at City Center and D.C. was down almost 20% due to the very tough inauguration comparison to last year.

As we said at the beginning of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic that a pro-growth political agenda including infrastructure stimulus, deregulation and the past corporate and personal tax reform leads to even stronger macroeconomic growth and continued corporate profit growth.

Our confidence in this perspective is building as the year progresses. That said, we continue to take a prudent and conservative approach to our guidance for 2018, which is based on budgets developed in October and November of last year. We are forecasting RevPAR growth in the 3% to 5% range and EBITDA margins increasing in the range of 50 basis points to 125 basis points.

These numbers include some minimal displacement in 2018 from soft good renovations at five of our hotels estimated at roundly 75 basis points of RevPAR and $2.5 million of EBITDA. This is an increase in displacement over previous estimates as we have made the decision to complete a soft goods renovation this year at the Adagio in Q3 and Q4.

Again we believe it's prudent after one quarter to remain consistent with our expectations even though we are beginning to see signals of strengthening demand. In Q1, our group sales efforts were solid and our teams booked 6% more group revenue during Q1 2018 than we did during Q1 2017 with both room rates and ADR increasing. When we look at our combined pace report which captures group trancing and contract, our combined revenues are up 5.2% for Q2 through Q4 this year producing a positive annual pace of approximately 4.5% for the same time last year.

Finally, 2019 group pace is up almost 10% with solid mid-single digit growth rates in both room rates and ADR. Of course, with the Moscone Center coming back in 2019, we're seeing meaningful growth in San Francisco.

Now, let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with the strongest long-term supply demand fundamentals. We expect to have almost 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco next year given the continuing Moscone Center renovation expansion, 2018 will be stronger than 2017, but still well off peak years.

As a reminder, the JW’s guest rooms were completed in December and the final public space areas were completed by the end of Q1 and we’re receiving outstanding guest feedback.

In 2018, while citywide room rates are still off from peak years, there is a 22% increase from 2017. And of course 2019 is already at record setting levels. For Q2, we expect RevPAR growth in the 12% to 13% range and for the full year with the JW tailwind, we expect RevPAR growth in the 7% to 8% range. Excluding the JW tailwind, we expect approximately 3% growth for the year from our three other assets in the city.

In Boston, our Downtown Hyatt continues to perform well and our Boston Marriott Newton property will deliver well above market revenue and profit growth in 2018 following its repositioning, renovation program that we completed late last year. Consistent with that, we achieved in Q – consistent with what we achieved in Q1, we expect RevPAR growth for Q2 in the 10% range. For the year, we expect RevPAR growth of around 7% on a combined basis for our two hotels and excluding the Newton renovation tailwind, we expect approximately 2% growth.

In Chicago, at the W City Center, we’ve completed the renovation of the first floor public spaces including the lobby and registration areas and the creation of a new bar and restaurant operations. Through this work, we relocated our F&B outlets and expanded the high-profit beverage operation, and integrated the restaurant into the living room setting, this allowed for the creation of two new street front leased retail outlets. This work was completed at the end of Q1, but it negatively impacted the Q1 performance, with a 50 basis points impact on portfolio, RevPAR, and $700,000 displacement of EBITDA.

For the full year 2018, we're expecting a better performance than last year from both of our hotels with a very strong convention calendar and citywide room rates up 25% over last year. That said, much of the increased demand in 2018 will continue to be absorbed with the new rooms in the market, particularly at the Marriott Marquis.

For Q2 - and with a softer - with a soft citywide calendar in Q2, we expect RevPAR growth for our two hotels to be slightly down year-over-year for – and for the full year. With the citywide calendar strengthening in Q3 and Q4, we expect RevPAR growth to be flat.

In Miami, at our Royal Palm, the impact in the market from Zika appears to be over. Additionally after several – several years of outside supply growth, new openings on the beach of this decelerated and we now know only a couple of smaller repositioning. As we have previously reported, we – we began seeing initial evidence of the Miami Beach submarket firming, with occupancy gains over the past several quarters, which we believe would lead to ADR improvement.

In Q1, the beach market continued to build occupancy with gains in the low-single digits and ADR growth for the quarter was impressive as the market realized gains in the mid teens. It's encouraging to see other hotels pushing toward our premium RevPAR position, which will allow us to push our ADR higher.

Longer term, the Miami Beach market should contain has shown prudence when the Convention Center reopens after its renovation, and expansion are completed in late 2018 for Q2 we expect RevPAR growth in the 1% to 2% range and for the full year we expect RevPAR growth in the 5% range for the Royal Palm, which is predominantly driven by ADR given we continue to run basically for every night.

We think there continues to be some benefit to Miami Beach to modestly from the disruptions in the Florida Keys, but more pronounced by the prolonged impact and the hurricane impact at Caribbean island destinations.

In New Orleans there are minimal supply increases in 2018 and the citywides are roundly flat year-over-year after a very strong Q1 we expect RevPAR growth in 2.5% range for two hotels in Q2 and then 3% plus range for the year. In Denver we convert our hotel to a full service Hilton on December 1st of last year following a multi-year full repositioning renovation of the property, where the only full service Hilton branded product in downtown Denver, and long term we expect a very strong demand from the Hilton Group customer.

We are encouraged by the strong transient performance of the Hilton Red system in only our first full quarter with the brand where we ran roughly a 6% transient RevPAR premium to our comp set group business in Q2 is challenged by difficult year year-over-year citywide calendar in May, but we still expect RevPAR growth for both the second quarter and the full year in the 5% range.

Our L.A. area properties include the Hilton Checkers and our Ace Hotel and theater as well as the Hyatt Santa Barbara, Downtown L.A. continues to be a dynamic in growing market and with its revitalization after years of little to no growth comes new hotel supply which is exceeding demand growth in the short run for 2018 we expect RevPAR to be roundly flat for our properties in Downtown L.A. and this includes the impact of the Checkers renovation beginning in Q4 where we had a strong Q1 in downtown, Q2 RevPAR growth is expected to be negative with the citywide calendar down approximately 37% in the quarter compared to 2017.

It then turns positive again in Q3. And Santa Barbara with no supply growth and better execution on our part, we expect RevPAR growth roundly flat to slight to a slight decline in Q2 but in the plus 4% to 5% range for the full year.

In San Diego, at our Indigo, we continue to have strong performance and we expect RevPAR growth for the year in the 2% range, which includes a modest impact on the soft goods refresh renovation we have begun to implement and we'll continue to complete around the business group weeks throughout the year. Most of this growth will come in the second half of the year given the citywide calendar in San Diego. Hyatt Mission Bay had a solid Q1 results but did benefit from the Q1 2017 phase one renovation work tailwinds.

As I previously discussed, we will initiate the public area renovation project starting late in Q2, which are expected to be completed by mid Q4. This work includes lobby and registration area renovations, meeting space soft goods and some updates to the F&B outlets and spa operation. There will be no guestroom related renovation impacts in 2018 as we will begin this final phase in mid-December.

We expect both hotels RevPAR to be roundly flat in Q2 and then expect full year RevPAR growth in the 4% range. In Chesapeake smaller markets, we expect sales RevPAR in Q2 to be up 1% to 2% and essentially flat for the year with some modest impact from our Q4 soft goods renovation and new supply. And in DC, while we expect RevPAR to be slightly down for the year due to the strong inaugural Q1 comp to last year. We are expecting solid growth in the three remaining quarters with Q2 expectations in the 3% to 4% range.

Finally in New York, we expect RevPAR growth in the 2% to 3% range for our two hotels for Q2 and for the full-year. The industry operating environment continues to modestly strengthen and we expect 2018 to be a solid year for our portfolio. We are cautiously optimistic that there may be upside to this guidance particularly given our Q1 results. We expect that our well-located portfolio will continue to perform – outperform its competitors in most markets.

We remain sharply focused on cost controls as evidenced by our 120 basis points of GOP improvement in Q1. Over the long-term, we believe our footprint and EBITDA concentration are one of the strongest in our industry. We expect several of the strongest headwinds to our portfolios growth in 2017 to continue to be tailwinds in 2018 and 2019 including the Moscone Center renovation and expansion. The renovation disruption in 2017 at three of our larger properties and the significantly diminish impact of supply growth and Zika in Miami.

With that I'll open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Austin Wurschmidt

Obviously first quarter RevPAR growth was largely driven by occupancy as you referenced particularly at the three hotels that were under renovation, but just curious what has been – what’s holding back rate growth, I guess, in the first quarter and are you seeing any improvement as you get into the second quarter?

Jim Francis

There are some company-specific reasons for lack of ADR growth in Q1 that do dissipate and we are certainly showing and expect – forecasting stronger ADR growth throughout the year. So in Q1, you had a couple of things. First, you had the impact in D.C. from the inauguration last year so rates are down.

It’s only one property for us. But rates are down close to 20% in the quarter. And Chicago City Center where we had the entire lobby torn up, we again had a more meaningful impact on ADR in the quarter than we expected and the rates were down at City Center close to 5%.

You we also have the issue at - not the issue but the phenomenon as these properties rebound from renovations and you build occupancy, you have the fact that last year at Hilton in Denver to some extent you could say rates were slightly inflated because as you reduced your room counts and you’re managing - revenue managing the hotel, you're actually moving rates up during a renovation because you have a much smaller room count.

And you of course are taking the highest rated business you can get and as you open up additional channels to build occupancy in a very short – over just a short period of time you have some downward pressure on rates as you start to build back that business. That will dissipate as we go into the next quarter or so. So it – and I would – oh! The other thing is

I would just say in general in Q1, LA was a little bit soft from a rate perspective that market so you have a few things going on that are happened in Q1 that won't continue to happen and we are seeing a little bit stronger you know modestly stronger demand trends so while I'm not suggesting ADRs quickly going to jump off and take off. So we do expect ADR growth to strengthen throughout the year and when we are seeing that as we look at our numbers for Q2 for sure.

Austin Wurschmidt

Is that a function of, are you starting to see a shift, I guess in the mix of business or are you having any success I guess shifting the mix a bit towards the corporate customer and would you be willing to provide any detail on some of the transient trends that you're seeing in April and into the second quarter?

Jim Francis

I mean it's - certainly there's a little bit of mix going on, but it's not necessarily a big shift from you know group to transient that kind of thing. But you know with stronger demand again we're going to run you know with high occupancies and we're going to run you know upper 80s in occupancy through the year for the whole year.

It just allows you now and we're seeing the ability to put a little more you know pricing pressure in place. And certainly, we're seeing you know the ability to take higher rate – a little bit higher rated group BT trancing customers that are at the higher end of the of the rates than the lower ends that kind of thing. But again I don't want to get carried away here.

We're talking about some just modest changes at this point, I mean very positive and we're very optimistic about it. But I don't want to say it's a big significant change at this point in time. We are seeing better rate growth in

Q2, we’ve seen very solid trends in April. May is a little soft for us, but that’s you know, that’s not a trend that’s just market specific and we knew that was coming just based on citywide calendars and a couple of our markets including Denver and LA in the month of May. And then June is very solid as well. So you know expect, we gave the ranges and we expect a very good solid quarter.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then just one for me on the labor side. You know, you mentioned some successes that you had. I think even your administrative and general expenses were down during the quarter. Can you provide some just additional detail? You know one what drove the decline and then also do you expect that there are additional efficiencies, you’ll be able to continue to offset the upward pressure on labor costs?

Jim Francis

I would just say as far as additional efficiencies, it certainly gets more difficult as time goes on that says you know our team – that said our team continues to come up with quarter after quarter with additional efficiencies. I can’t say for sure how long that will last. That said we don’t expect any significant labor increases you know through the rest of the year. But you know beyond what’s in our in our forecast and our guidance.

As far as A&G is concerned, you know there was a - I’m not a - I don’t have that data in front of me. It could have been just as simple as you know some position openings that weren’t filled in the quarter or something like that. Certainly it’s not a trend. I wouldn’t suggest that there’s a trend of a A&G going down on a continual basis, a flattish to slight up is probably a more realistic trend.

Douglas Vicari

Also I mean our administrative costs were pretty much in line year-over-year, fixed costs were up a little bit as expected in certain areas. But this is really, this is really more, more management techniques on the, on the room side, on the F&B side, we're just being more efficient, just kind of using the tools that we've used over the past couple of years, maybe learning a little bit more, and just having better flow.

But this is - when you look at, when you look at the margin improvement for the quarter, it's really coming on the departmental side, and yeah, we continue to watch our overhead costs, and we continue to watch our fixed costs very carefully and manage those very efficiently. But the point I'll make is that, the margin improvement didn't come because we saved real estate taxes or insurances or lease cost, it really came by being more efficient just operating day to day, and really flowing through.

Our guys did a great job flowing through in a period when occupancy was up and rate was down, that's a credit to the way the management teams and our partners on the, on the hotel operating side worked with us.

Jim Francis

The last thing I would just say is, there’s probably just a little bit of noise in there. When you think about that three or four major renovations year-over-year, you have some things that aren't necessarily captured in the renovation budget. And some extra expenses and maintenance and or cleaning and those kinds of things during a renovation that might get – that get flow through the P&L, so you'll have just a little bit of noise there as well.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Scholes. Go ahead, please. Your line is open.

Patrick Scholes

I wonder if you could just touch on, what you're seeing for early indications of summer leisure travel?

Jim Francis

Well, I mean at this point, a lot of that is booked short-term, relatively short-term in our business. At this point, we’re seeing you know what I consider to be solid bookings and solid leisure transient demand, as far as you know any - again I would just say it’s modestly positive both from a room night and an ADR perspective. But it would, you know, again we’re talking about modest at this point in time.

Patrick Scholes

So initially encouraging, but obviously a lot to fill in.

Jim Francis

That’s correct. Yes.

Patrick Scholes

Okay.

Jim Francis

I just want to be careful not to be - we had a really strong quarter. I know many of our peers as well, you just want to be you know a little cautious on – on – on how, yeah as you know, Patrick in our business, it’s - other than the group that’s on your books and as long as that group holds and group is definitely holding, it’s not washing out.

So a group is holding and certainly getting a bit stronger. But beyond that as you know, the vast majority of our businesses booked in a relatively short-term window. So I just want to be a little - a little cautious on at times, but …

Douglas Vicari

I think that’s a smart thing you know sort of take it one day at a time here and hope each day will be still better than the last.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario

Just going back to Austin’s question on April, could you give us an actual RevPAR number relative to the 2.5% to 4.5% guide for the second quarter?

Douglas Vicari

I mean April, I will tell you, April is the strongest month of the quarter. It’s – we don’t have final RevPAR numbers in front of us, but we’re kind of in the 6% to 7% range for April.

Michael Bellisario

And then kind of just, as you think about the renovations, particularly at Dassia what’s the main driver of pulling that one forward and then are you seeing anything changing your market outlook there?

Douglas Vicari

Michael that’s a good question. I think that we kind of - we were debating back and forth and we and - we've been thinking about it a while we just haven't pulled the trigger. But as we looked at the asset a little bit more you know it's a very high occupancy asset.

It just looked a little tired around the edges and given just how strong San Francisco is going to be you know we’ve really want to max out RevPAR going into 2019 and we just decided to freshen it up, which you know we'll take rooms out of service in Q3 and Q4 so that was basically the decision.

Jim Francis

And it will give us all four properties in San Francisco that evolved and renovated in the very near term, Mike. So you know we've got – we think we've got a good footprint from a product perspective as the end 2018, move into 2019. Everything's been – everything is very fresh.

Douglas Vicari

Our product in San Francisco were – we’ll have close to 25% of EBITDA with this soft goods renovation is really exceptional.

Michael Bellisario

And then just last one from me kind of how are you guys thinking about pruning the portfolio further maybe doing another Minneapolis like sale and then if you sold something how do you think about user proceeds to do?

Jim Francis

I mean we continue to evaluate the portfolio and you know Minneapolis I think was a very strong transaction for us. I can't make any commitments, but you may see another asset or two or you know or three throughout the year, it just depend we do. You know my general view is that it's still a seller's market and there are pockets of capital that are interested you know in different kinds of assets in different markets in different opportunity.

So, I think if we think we can attract a bid on an asset that's well inside of how our equity trades and we think a very attractive offer, I think you could see us prune a couple of hotels this year.

As far as the use of capital, I mean we'll pay - certainly we can pay down the credit facility. We'll look at acquisitions, but I wouldn't say we're counting on an acquisition as you know as far as the use of capital right now again with it generally being more of a seller's market. We pay down the credit facility and hold on to any additional or debt associated with the property and hold on to the additional cash in the short run.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Chris Woronka. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Chris Woronka

I wanted to kind of revisit the cost issue from a different perspective which is, could can you maybe give us a sense is that – are some of these efficiencies being driven by any one or two particular markets, are the renovations playing any part in that when we think about year-over-year margin performance?

Jim Francis

I don't think the renovate - no, the renovations to answer your question are not playing a major role as far as that goes. Certainly, the conversion in Denver from a Marriott to Hilton, there are some efficiencies we're finding, again I don't want to make it say it's dramatic and I don't want to come out negative against Marriott in that situation.

But, we’re - again it’s just a new look someone else looking at the hotel, and maybe a few efficiencies there, but it's not, it's not renovation driven for the most part. It's been across the board.

And again, it's hard work, it's nothing - I can't point my finger to one thing, and say, it's, this concept or that concept, it's more just continue to refine across the board becoming as – certainly as efficient as possible, particularly in the rooms department as well as in F&B, scaling down everywhere we can, and you see it in our City Center renovation, but scaling down the food part of our operations, focusing as much as we can on the beverage side of our operation.

And just a little bit better group performance, where we do get certainly in the banquets in catering and that line of the business, we do have a decent margin there. So, it's just continual focus.

Douglas Vicari

Chris, if you take out the three properties that were under renovation last year, I mean in the departmental profit, I mean we're still flowing 70%, 75% again on occupancy gains, and I just go back to Jim's comment, I mean just, basically we're just being really efficient and just using the tools that we have been using over the past couple of years to drive really, really, really good flows. So, it's kind of across the board.

As Jim said, the three renovation properties have a little bit maybe extra juice, but we're still flowing at rates that even way – even as we grow in occupancy are going to be pretty good and pretty healthy for us during the year.

Jim Francis

And I would say just, not to get too carried away on the labor side, we did hold labor at 1% or slightly under in the quarter. I don’t think you see that every quarter. On the other hand, it's not going to jump to 4% either. So, in that 1%, 2%, maybe a little more than 2% depending on the quarter and depending on what's going on, but kind of in that range for at least for 2018.

Chris Woronka

And just want to ask you about a couple of the brand initiatives that have maybe taken more hold recently. One is the – I know that they've been tinkering with the cancellation policies and Hilton recently rolled out this semi-flex offering. And then, I think Marriott changed the composition of their group commission structure very recently. Are you guys seeing any impact kind of net-net from any of those?

Jim Francis

We are not seeing and by the way Hilton piggybacked on top of Marriott as far as commissions and I can't remember the exact dates of that for Hilton. But, no. The short answer is no, we haven't seen in the short period of time that we have data on, we have not seen any significant impact on the business one way or another.

Operator

There are no further telephone questions at this time. I will turn the call back over the presenters.

Douglas Vicari

All right. Thank you, Kathleen. And again, we appreciate everybody’s time and effort today on the call and we are available if there's any other follow-up and look forward to hearing from you. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

