Weekly Cannabis Report: U.S. Federal Legalization And The Green Organic Dutchman's IPO

Weekly Note to Readers
This past week was relatively quiet for the cannabis world and we are seeing some weakness across the sector as share prices drifted lower for most. As we wrote in our last week's report, investors have shifted away from simply reacting to announcements on facilities and licenses to focus on value-creating corporate strategies such as JVs in the product development and retail space and securing distribution partners including provinces and pharmacies.
The Canadian market remains focused on two themes: legalization and provincial distribution model. The legalization progress has been delayed once and some investors have attributed the last market weakness to the delay. The provinces are, on the other hand, busy finalizing their provincial legislation and distribution model. Some provinces will adopt a centralized retailing model with government-run stores while otherwise look to retail sector for help with point-of-sale while controlling the distribution, similar to how liquor is managed in most Western provinces. Supply agreements and retail licenses will be awarded and could serve as major catalysts for individual stocks.
We have been publishing our Discover Cannabis Series on small to mid-sized cannabis companies that are rarely covered on SA. We think now is the best window for investors to familiarize themselves with more cannabis names so they could be prepared to take advantage of any market opportunities once legalization is finalized in Canada. Between now and legalization the market will be looking for major events for direction and we would avoid investing fully until more certainty can be obtained regarding the final legalization date. The June 7 vote would be a good check as any delay or objection in the Senate could set back the date beyond 2018 - certainly a negative for the market.
Sector Update
Major developments this week included a push to legalize cannabis on a federal level in the U.S., a much-anticipated IPO of The Green Organic Dutchman ("TGOD") on the TSX and Aphria's latest attempt to rescue its tainted corporate image.
Federal Legalization Bill in the U.S.
As more and more states in the U.S. pushed to legalize medical and recreational cannabis, there are finally pushes for the eventual legalization on the federal level. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to decriminalize cannabis on the federal level. According to CNBC, a bill could be introduced to remove the criminal status of marijuana on the federal level, thus encouraging legalization on the state level.
In our view, there are currently already 9 states and D.C. that legalized cannabis for recreational use. Several more states are holding a referendum later this year to vote on legalization. The trend is continuing to gain momentum as the U.S. government and public changed their attitude towards cannabis in the recent years, further aided by the legalization in Canada. In 2018 and 2019, the focus would be on the Canadian market as companies fight to exert dominance on the domestic market and investors will try to assess whether the lofty valuation expectations can be met. The U.S. market will also quickly develop in the meantime, but any large-scale operations can only be established when inter-state commerce can be liberated. The federal legalization can do a lot, but states also need to legalize cannabis in order for businesses to conduct cannabis sale across the state and move inventory etc. The reason why most cannabis companies in the U.S. are much smaller than the Canadian peers now is due to the illegal federal status and failure to access most markets and major banking and capital markets.
Green Dutchman IPO
The highly anticipated IPO of The Green Organic Dutchman ("TGOD") is finally around the corner. The stock is scheduled to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 2 and we will publish a detailed report on them once the stock starts trading. For a preview, the company is an Ontario-based cannabis producer with a fully-funded expansion plan that will bring in 970,000 sq. ft. and 116,000 kg in annual capacity once completed. The company has raised over $160 million in funding before IPO.
According to the prospectus, the IPO has been priced at $3.65 per share and the company will issue between 28 million and 31.51 million shares, resulting in total proceeds between $102 and $115 million. The company has fully diluted shares outstanding of 252 million, including 33 million subscription receipts issued to Aurora (otc:ACBFF) at $1.65 per unit. The sub receipts will be converted to common shares if TGOD completes its IPO before November 2018, which is likely to happen. TGOD also entered into a supply agreement with Aurora to supply the later with a portion of its cannabis production equal to the percentage ownership of Aurora for up to 20 years.
We think much of the hype around TGOD is fueled by its close ties with Aurora. Assuming the high end of the deal gets done at C$3.65 per share, the implied market capitalization is around $700 million based on basic shares outstanding and $920 million based on fully diluted shares count. That puts TGOD in the top 10 largest cannabis companies in Canada, just shy of the top-5 billion-dollar unicorn companies. We will discuss in more details when we publish our in-depth report on the stock in due course.
Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) Try to Fix Governance
After we raised our concerns about the questionable dealmaking in the Aphria and Nuuvera transaction, the shares of Aphria has been under a slow but painful selloff as investors fled the stock. Clearly, the management could not just sit around watching its stock price drift lower each day and the company announced a new policy aiming to add "considerations" regarding investments in the cannabis space by its board, management, and any insiders. No details were provided as to the specific requirement.
We think the announcement is not convincing for investors for two reasons. First, the announcement was a mere reaction to the new reports regarding questionable disclosure and conflict of interest in the Nuuvera acquisition, which benefited management and Board in the millions - Aphria dismissed the failure to disclose as immaterial. The action was slow and vague. Second, there has been no action from the Aphria side to address the previous disclosure failure. The same board and management still run the company. How could investors trust them now? The policy lacks details and is not enforceable externally. The announcement is superficial and looks more like a cover-up by the management rather than owning up to its past mistakes and ensure future compliance. We still have a negative view of Aphria's management and Board, putting it into the same group with Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF) whose reputation has been tainted.
Cannabis Index
|Name
|Currency
|Ticker
|Market Value
|Canopy Growth Corp
|CAD
|(OTCPK:TWMJF)
|$6,056
|Aurora Cannabis Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:ACBFF)
|$4,903
|Aphria Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:APHQF)
|$2,246
|MedReleaf Corp
|CAD
|(OTCPK:MEDFF)
|$1,985
|Cronos Group Inc
|CAD
|(CRON)
|$1,641
|CannTrust
|CAD
|(OTC:CNTTF)
|$643
|Hydropothecary Corp/The
|CAD
|(otc:HYYDF)
|$767
|Cannabis Wheaton Income
|CAD
|(OTCQB:CBWTF)
|$662
|Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:EMHTF)
|$590
|Organigram Holdings Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:OGRMF)
|$490
|Terrascend Corp
|CAD
|(OTC:TRSSF)
|$378
|Supreme Cannabis Co Inc/The
|CAD
|(OTCPK:SPRWF)
|$430
|Insys Therapeutics Inc
|USD
|(INSY)
|$517
|Auscann Group Holdings Ltd
|AUD
|(OTCPK:ACNNF)
|$385
|Cann Group Ltd
|AUD
|(OTCPK:CNGGF)
|$412
|Hiku Brands
|CAD
|(otc:DJACF)
|$230
|ABcann Global Corp
|CAD
|(OTCQB:ABCCF)
|$310
|Radient Technologies Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:RDDTF)
|$303
|Liberty Health Sciences Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:LHSIF)
|$291
|22Nd Century Group Inc
|USD
|(XXII)
|$283
|Village Farms International Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:VFFIF)
|$211
|MPX Bioceutical Corp
|CAD
|(OTCQB:MPXEF)
|$285
|Sunniva
|CAD
|(OTCQX:SNNVF)
|$260
|MYM Nutraceuticals Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:MYMMF)
|$201
|Maricann Group Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:MRRCF)
|$184
|Cannabix Technologies Inc
|CAD
|(OTCPK:BLOZF)
|$175
|THC Biomed INTL. Ltd
|CAD
|(OTCQB:THCBF)
|$156
|Icc Labs Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:ICCLF)
|$208
|Weedmd Inc
|CAD
|(otc:WDDMF)
|$206
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|USD
|(IIPR)
|$216
|CannaRoyalty Corp
|CAD
|(OTCQX:CNNRF)
|$228
|InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:IMLFF)
|$167
|Harvest One Cannabis Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:HRVOF)
|$139
|Golden Leaf Holdings Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:GLDFF)
|$151
|Benchmark Botanics Inc
|CAD
|(OTCPK:BHHKF)
|$168
|Friday Night Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:TGIFF)
|$137
|Valens Groworks Corp
|CAD
|(OTC:MYMSF)
|$123
|Invictus MD
|CAD
|(OTCPK:IVITF)
|$151
|Emblem Corp
|CAD
|(OTCPK:EMMBF)
|$164
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:TBPMF)
|$105
|Maple Leaf Green World Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:MGWFF)
|$120
|Delta 9 Cannabis Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:VRNDF)
|$118
|Nutritional High International Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQB:SPLIF)
|$119
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
|USD
|(ZYNE)
|$139
|Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|AUD
|(OTCPK:MGCLF)
|$95
|Beleave Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:BLEVF)
|$73
|Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:LDSYF)
|$86
|Marapharm Ventures Inc
|CAD
|(OTCQX:MRPHF)
|$75
|Wildflower Marijuana Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:WLDFF)
|$84
|Hydroponic Co Ltd
|AUD
|(OTCPK:HDRPF)
|$75
|Indiva Ltd
|CAD
|(OTC:RMKXD)
|$63
|Hempco Food And Fiber Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:HMPPF)
|$70
|PUF Ventures Inc
|CAD
|(OTCPK:PUFXF)
|$48
|Liberty Leaf Holdings
|CAD
|(OTCQB:LIBFF)
|$43
|Canada House Wellness Group Inc
|CAD
|(OTC:SARSD)
|$29
|Veritas Pharma Inc
|CAD
|(OTCPK:VRTHF)
|$22
|Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd
|CAD
|(OTCQB:NSPDF)
|$20
|Canadian Cannabis Corp
|USD
|(OTCPK:CCAN)
|$18
|Horizons Life Sciences ETF
|CAD
|(OTC:HMLSF)
|$697
|Horizons Junior Growers ETF
|CAD
|(OTCPK:HZEMF)
|$13
|ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF
|USD
|(MJ)
|$370
|Evolve Marijuana ETF
|CAD
|(SEED.TO)
|$3
|Redwood Marijuana Opportunities Fund
|CAD
|(MJJ.TO)
|$9
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
