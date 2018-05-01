Weekly Cannabis Report: U.S. Federal Legalization And The Green Organic Dutchman's IPO

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for cannabis investors to receive the latest developments and analysis.

Weekly Note to Readers

This past week was relatively quiet for the cannabis world and we are seeing some weakness across the sector as share prices drifted lower for most. As we wrote in our last week's report, investors have shifted away from simply reacting to announcements on facilities and licenses to focus on value-creating corporate strategies such as JVs in the product development and retail space and securing distribution partners including provinces and pharmacies.

The Canadian market remains focused on two themes: legalization and provincial distribution model. The legalization progress has been delayed once and some investors have attributed the last market weakness to the delay. The provinces are, on the other hand, busy finalizing their provincial legislation and distribution model. Some provinces will adopt a centralized retailing model with government-run stores while otherwise look to retail sector for help with point-of-sale while controlling the distribution, similar to how liquor is managed in most Western provinces. Supply agreements and retail licenses will be awarded and could serve as major catalysts for individual stocks.

We have been publishing our Discover Cannabis Series on small to mid-sized cannabis companies that are rarely covered on SA. We think now is the best window for investors to familiarize themselves with more cannabis names so they could be prepared to take advantage of any market opportunities once legalization is finalized in Canada. Between now and legalization the market will be looking for major events for direction and we would avoid investing fully until more certainty can be obtained regarding the final legalization date. The June 7 vote would be a good check as any delay or objection in the Senate could set back the date beyond 2018 - certainly a negative for the market.

Sector Update

Major developments this week included a push to legalize cannabis on a federal level in the U.S., a much-anticipated IPO of The Green Organic Dutchman ("TGOD") on the TSX and Aphria's latest attempt to rescue its tainted corporate image.

Federal Legalization Bill in the U.S.

As more and more states in the U.S. pushed to legalize medical and recreational cannabis, there are finally pushes for the eventual legalization on the federal level. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to decriminalize cannabis on the federal level. According to CNBC, a bill could be introduced to remove the criminal status of marijuana on the federal level, thus encouraging legalization on the state level.

In our view, there are currently already 9 states and D.C. that legalized cannabis for recreational use. Several more states are holding a referendum later this year to vote on legalization. The trend is continuing to gain momentum as the U.S. government and public changed their attitude towards cannabis in the recent years, further aided by the legalization in Canada. In 2018 and 2019, the focus would be on the Canadian market as companies fight to exert dominance on the domestic market and investors will try to assess whether the lofty valuation expectations can be met. The U.S. market will also quickly develop in the meantime, but any large-scale operations can only be established when inter-state commerce can be liberated. The federal legalization can do a lot, but states also need to legalize cannabis in order for businesses to conduct cannabis sale across the state and move inventory etc. The reason why most cannabis companies in the U.S. are much smaller than the Canadian peers now is due to the illegal federal status and failure to access most markets and major banking and capital markets.

(Wikipedia)

Green Dutchman IPO

The highly anticipated IPO of The Green Organic Dutchman ("TGOD") is finally around the corner. The stock is scheduled to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 2 and we will publish a detailed report on them once the stock starts trading. For a preview, the company is an Ontario-based cannabis producer with a fully-funded expansion plan that will bring in 970,000 sq. ft. and 116,000 kg in annual capacity once completed. The company has raised over $160 million in funding before IPO.

According to the prospectus, the IPO has been priced at $3.65 per share and the company will issue between 28 million and 31.51 million shares, resulting in total proceeds between $102 and $115 million. The company has fully diluted shares outstanding of 252 million, including 33 million subscription receipts issued to Aurora (otc:ACBFF) at $1.65 per unit. The sub receipts will be converted to common shares if TGOD completes its IPO before November 2018, which is likely to happen. TGOD also entered into a supply agreement with Aurora to supply the later with a portion of its cannabis production equal to the percentage ownership of Aurora for up to 20 years.

We think much of the hype around TGOD is fueled by its close ties with Aurora. Assuming the high end of the deal gets done at C$3.65 per share, the implied market capitalization is around $700 million based on basic shares outstanding and $920 million based on fully diluted shares count. That puts TGOD in the top 10 largest cannabis companies in Canada, just shy of the top-5 billion-dollar unicorn companies. We will discuss in more details when we publish our in-depth report on the stock in due course.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) Try to Fix Governance

After we raised our concerns about the questionable dealmaking in the Aphria and Nuuvera transaction, the shares of Aphria has been under a slow but painful selloff as investors fled the stock. Clearly, the management could not just sit around watching its stock price drift lower each day and the company announced a new policy aiming to add "considerations" regarding investments in the cannabis space by its board, management, and any insiders. No details were provided as to the specific requirement.

We think the announcement is not convincing for investors for two reasons. First, the announcement was a mere reaction to the new reports regarding questionable disclosure and conflict of interest in the Nuuvera acquisition, which benefited management and Board in the millions - Aphria dismissed the failure to disclose as immaterial. The action was slow and vague. Second, there has been no action from the Aphria side to address the previous disclosure failure. The same board and management still run the company. How could investors trust them now? The policy lacks details and is not enforceable externally. The announcement is superficial and looks more like a cover-up by the management rather than owning up to its past mistakes and ensure future compliance. We still have a negative view of Aphria's management and Board, putting it into the same group with Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF) whose reputation has been tainted.

Cannabis Index

With apologies that we are not able to update price movements for last week due to technical difficulties. We will resume this section next week.

Name Currency Ticker Market Value Canopy Growth Corp CAD (OTCPK:TWMJF) $6,056 Aurora Cannabis Inc CAD (OTCQX:ACBFF) $4,903 Aphria Inc CAD (OTCQB:APHQF) $2,246 MedReleaf Corp CAD (OTCPK:MEDFF) $1,985 Cronos Group Inc CAD (CRON) $1,641 CannTrust CAD (OTC:CNTTF) $643 Hydropothecary Corp/The CAD (otc:HYYDF) $767 Cannabis Wheaton Income CAD (OTCQB:CBWTF) $662 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc CAD (OTCQX:EMHTF) $590 Organigram Holdings Inc CAD (OTCQB:OGRMF) $490 Terrascend Corp CAD (OTC:TRSSF) $378 Supreme Cannabis Co Inc/The CAD (OTCPK:SPRWF) $430 Insys Therapeutics Inc USD (INSY) $517 Auscann Group Holdings Ltd AUD (OTCPK:ACNNF) $385 Cann Group Ltd AUD (OTCPK:CNGGF) $412 Hiku Brands CAD (otc:DJACF) $230 ABcann Global Corp CAD (OTCQB:ABCCF) $310 Radient Technologies Inc CAD (OTC:RDDTF) $303 Liberty Health Sciences Inc CAD (OTCQX:LHSIF) $291 22Nd Century Group Inc USD (XXII) $283 Village Farms International Inc CAD (OTCQX:VFFIF) $211 MPX Bioceutical Corp CAD (OTCQB:MPXEF) $285 Sunniva CAD (OTCQX:SNNVF) $260 MYM Nutraceuticals Inc CAD (OTCQB:MYMMF) $201 Maricann Group Inc CAD (OTCQB:MRRCF) $184 Cannabix Technologies Inc CAD (OTCPK:BLOZF) $175 THC Biomed INTL. Ltd CAD (OTCQB:THCBF) $156 Icc Labs Inc CAD (OTC:ICCLF) $208 Weedmd Inc CAD (otc:WDDMF) $206 Innovative Industrial Properties USD (IIPR) $216 CannaRoyalty Corp CAD (OTCQX:CNNRF) $228 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc CAD (OTCQB:IMLFF) $167 Harvest One Cannabis Inc CAD (OTC:HRVOF) $139 Golden Leaf Holdings Inc CAD (OTCQB:GLDFF) $151 Benchmark Botanics Inc CAD (OTCPK:BHHKF) $168 Friday Night Inc CAD (OTCQB:TGIFF) $137 Valens Groworks Corp CAD (OTC:MYMSF) $123 Invictus MD CAD (OTCPK:IVITF) $151 Emblem Corp CAD (OTCPK:EMMBF) $164 Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc CAD (OTCQB:TBPMF) $105 Maple Leaf Green World Inc CAD (OTCQB:MGWFF) $120 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc CAD (OTC:VRNDF) $118 Nutritional High International Inc CAD (OTCQB:SPLIF) $119 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc USD (ZYNE) $139 Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd AUD (OTCPK:MGCLF) $95 Beleave Inc CAD (OTCQX:BLEVF) $73 Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc CAD (OTCQX:LDSYF) $86 Marapharm Ventures Inc CAD (OTCQX:MRPHF) $75 Wildflower Marijuana Inc CAD (OTC:WLDFF) $84 Hydroponic Co Ltd AUD (OTCPK:HDRPF) $75 Indiva Ltd CAD (OTC:RMKXD) $63 Hempco Food And Fiber Inc CAD (OTC:HMPPF) $70 PUF Ventures Inc CAD (OTCPK:PUFXF) $48 Liberty Leaf Holdings CAD (OTCQB:LIBFF) $43 Canada House Wellness Group Inc CAD (OTC:SARSD) $29 Veritas Pharma Inc CAD (OTCPK:VRTHF) $22 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd CAD (OTCQB:NSPDF) $20 Canadian Cannabis Corp USD (OTCPK:CCAN) $18 Horizons Life Sciences ETF CAD (OTC:HMLSF) $697 Horizons Junior Growers ETF CAD (OTCPK:HZEMF) $13 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF USD (MJ) $370 Evolve Marijuana ETF CAD (SEED.TO) $3 Redwood Marijuana Opportunities Fund CAD (MJJ.TO) $9

Author's note: Follow us to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.