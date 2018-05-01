L3 Technologies' (LLL) CEO Christopher Kubasik on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Christopher Kubasik

Okay. Thank you and good morning, everyone. A few months ago, I shared with you our vision of transforming L3 to become a best-in-class technology leader in the aerospace and defense industry. This is a multi-year journey that requires us to invest in our core capabilities, revitalize our culture and establish a deeper strategic relationship with our key customers. I have no doubt L3 will emerge a stronger company with higher sales growth, improved margins and increased cash flow.

We are in year one of our transformation and any transformation is normal that have some bumps along the way, but I am singularly focused on having everyone at L3 executing towards our long-term vision. We recently completed our first employee survey with a greater than 80% response rate, more than double the industry average. This illustrates the growing enthusiasm and engagement across the company for our new directions. Employees are energized and every day I see our people gaining confidence and striving to achieve more.

Let me review our three stage path that I highlighted at our Investor Day in December. 2018 is a transition and investment year where we focused on integration by laying the ground work and building our infrastructure. We’re optimizing our processes, our technologies and our talent to position us for future growth. In 2019, we expect these investments and our increased R&D to drive incremental organic sales growth. And our ultimate goal is to have the scale and capabilities to compete the programs as a non-traditional sixth prime.

I would like to highlight the progress we made in Q1 towards our key priorities. Integration of the company is our most important priority this year. We are making progress towards upgrading our technology platforms, which will provide better visibility into the business, enable information sharing and collaboration and extract efficiencies. We recently won the prestigious 2018 Innovation Award from SAP for a cloud-based enterprise data platform, one of the many leap-ahead technology initiatives that will drive better business performance.

We continue to sectorize business units and divisions to drive greater integration across the enterprise. The goal is not just to reduce cost but to innovate faster, become more efficient and better serve our customers in a coordinated and collaborative way. Our shared services platform also continues to expand. As we highlighted during the Investor Day, we are progressing with indirect procurement, IT service desk and ERP systems into the platform this year. In addition, through various L3 65 activities, our commitment to continuous improvement is being advanced throughout the enterprise and across every functional area.

Now, turning to our workforce initiatives. We’ve had a busy quarter. We are implementing an action plan to ensure that we attract and retain the best talents in the business. We have many phased initiatives to drive increased employee collaboration and to better align employee activities with customer priorities. We changed our incentive compensation plan to add organic sales growth as a metric for the first time, and created a mixed bonus pool to incentivize collaboration.

As a reminder, last December, we made the decision to freeze our salaries pension plan, effective January 1, 2019. We estimate this action will reduce pension expense by at least $25 million beginning next year. We continue to add great new people to our team. As you may have seen from our recent press release, Melanie Heitkamp will be heading up our HR department as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer. Melanie has more than 20 years of industry and consulting experience, will contribute greatly to our L3 3.0 initiatives. Also, John Kim, just joined us as Vice President of Investor Relations and Analytics, and he will be working closely with Ralph and Heidi.

On the top of your customer relationships, my team and I have been on the road extensively, actively listening to our defense, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. We have been introducing them to the new L3, explain our strategy and offering solutions to their needs and challenges. In the U.S., we have been spending time with key members of Congress, OSD, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. And internationally, we visited customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turning to our performance for the quarter. We exceeded our guidance and we’re pleased to report a strong 1.1 book-to-bill ratio with all four segments above 1.0. We recently won the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA 1180 program where we will supply an integrated solution from the communications, electronics and sensor segment. This is an example of improved collaboration and strategic positioning in the international arena.

Other growth areas, such as our security detection systems and classified programs, had strong order bookings in the quarter. We also showed positive momentum in our commercial aviation business as we were awarded more flight simulator orders in this quarter than all of 2017, demonstrating our competitiveness in a growing pilot training market. Two of our segments, Electronic Systems and Sensor Systems, demonstrated solid sales growth of 6% and 16% respectively. The focused R&D investments are beginning to contribute to our sales growth.

The new leadership team installed at these segments last year are executing well. The growth in Electronic Systems and Sensors is broad-based, and we expect growth to remain strong the rest of the year. I was however disappointed with the results in our Communication Systems for the quarter. I expect the leadership team under the new President, Andy Ivers, to make progress as the year unfolds.

Turning to Aerospace Systems, their financial performance was consistent with expectations. Our free cash flow was negative $85 million in Q1 in line with our internal plan and normal seasonality. We expect full year free cash flow to be consistent with prior guidance of $900 million and in line with our goal of approximately 120% free cash flow conversion. In terms of our capital allocation strategy, M&A continues to be a priority. Last year, we invested over $300 million in acquisitions. Today’s pipeline remains robust, and I expect our acquisition investments to be higher this year.

A quick divestiture update, as you saw this morning, we announced the deal to sell Vertex and some smaller aerospace units for $540 million cash. This transaction is expected to close sometime this summer. We will record a gain from this transaction with after-tax proceeds of approximately $400 million, which we will put to use based on our strategic priorities.

In closing, this quarter was a first step towards creating the new L3 3.0. There’s a lot of work to do as we strive to make L3 an agile, linear, more innovative and customer-centric company. I want to thank the entire L3 team for their commitment and dedication to this transformation and to the success of L3 and our customers.

Now, let me turn it over to Ralph who will take you through the financial performance and outlook.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Thank you, Chris. I’ll review some details about the first quarter and our 2018 guidance update. Reviewing the first quarter, our operating results were ahead of our outlook. Strong orders, higher sales and operating margin plus lower income taxes, which drove higher earnings per share.

First quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 21% to $2.34. Lower taxes were the lower component of EPS growth versus the 2017 first quarter, adding $0.27 to EPS. This occurred because of the U.S. tax reform, as well as increased stock option exercises related to retiring executives. You may recall that most of our tax deductions for stock-based compensation occurred in the first quarter of each year due to our equity award vesting dates. Additionally, the higher first quarter stock option exercises to non-recurring item for the first half of 2018.

First quarter sales increased 2% to $2,370 billion. Sales growth was strong in sensors and electronics with each increasing 16% and 6% respectively. Within electronics sales also grew 14% in security and detection systems. Our Aerospace sales declined 1%, which is slightly better than our full year estimate. Our Communications Systems sales were lower than we expected, decreasing 8%, primarily due to lower production volume on UAV contracts. Also in Communication Systems persistent with our outlook, commercial SATCOM sales declined modestly, because of the continued soft market demand for new satellites.

First quarter operating margin increased 40 basis points to 10.6% and operating income increased 6%. Segment margins are tracking to our full year estimates. Communication Systems’ margin lacked in the first quarter at 7.5%, primarily because of lower sales and $5 million of restructuring expenses, which together lowered margin in the first quarter by about 270 basis points.

We expect Communication Systems margin to increase rest of this year due to increasing sales, particularly in the second half of 2018, which will carry higher incremental margins plus declining restructuring expenses and core savings beginning to be realized from our restructuring actions. Sensor Systems margins declined to 12%, primarily due to the higher R&D expenses. And as Chris explained, those are for our planned incremental growth investments this year.

Free cash flow was a negative $85 million for the first quarter due to seasonal increases in receivables and inventories that will reverse later this year. We also made deposits for aircraft purchases on new ISR recap programs for which we will be paying later this year. And we’re also increasing capital expenditures this year versus 2017 to support growth in our simulation and training businesses, and that increase in CapEx is pronounced more in the early in the year. First quarter funded orders grew 10% to $2.6 billion. And as Chris noted, the book-to-bill was 1.1 month, which supports the accelerating quarterly sales growth that we expect this year.

Now, moving to our 2018 guidance update. We increased EPS by $0.10 to $9.50 at the midpoint, primarily for lower taxes. Excluding the 2017 tax reform one-time gain of $0.99, we expect EPS to grow 12% to 2018 compared to 2017. We maintained our sales and operating margin guidance ranges. We expect the sales of about $10 billion at the midpoint with 4% growth over 2017. At the segment level, sales are trending above the guide to midpoints for Electronics and Aerospace and Sensors.

Aerospace guidance also contemplates the divestiture of the Crestview and TCS businesses, which were sold with Vertex. Conversely, for Communications, sales are presently trending to the low end of guidance due to slower U.S. Military awards and orders on next generation C3 systems, protected communications and tactical communication terminals, which is pushing some sales to next year.

Additionally, this year our broadband communication sector is beginning new work on several next generation LPI, LPD and Multilink secure communications, which are high engineering and development content and initially have lower volumes before they transition to production in the future. We also expect to book new production orders in the second half of 2018, including for UAV communications that will generate sales in 2019.

On the operating margins, we continue to expect consolidated margin of 11.2% for 2018, which will increase 40 basis points compared to 2017 with operating income growth of 8%. Our 2018 segment margin guidance at midpoint remain at 13.7% for Electronics, 7.9% for Aerospace, 11% for Communications and 11.8% for Sensors. I also want to provide a quick update on our business integration and restructuring. As you know, this is a focusing area for Chris, me and our segment presidents and CFOs. We still expect to incur about $30 million of restructuring and severance expenses this year with an offsetting $15 million of cost savings from our restructuring actions.

Additionally, depending on the outcome of new business pursuits in Aerospace, we will need to take additional action there later in the year, and our current guidance margin covers this potential additional restructuring. Below the operating income line, we lowered our tax estimate to 19%, i. e. 19% tax rate, factoring in the lower first quarter taxes. And we continue to expect free cash flow of $900 million for 2018. Our guidance now includes $10 million more of operating cash flow offset by $10 million more of capital expenditures.

Regarding capital allocation, after paying our dividends and repurchasing stock to offset growth and shares outstanding, we continue to favor acquisitions. We repurchased $119 million of stock in the first quarter, and we plan to repurchase $300 million for 2018. We have a strong balance sheet with ample resources to make acquisitions, and recently both Fitch and S&P affirmed a BBB minus credit ratings and stable outlooks for L3. Additionally, our guidance update does not include benefits from deploying the proceeds from the sale of the Vertex businesses, which we announced today. And as Chris explained, we expect net cash proceeds of about $400 million.

Looking at the 2018 second quarter, we expect sale of approximately $2.5 billion, which calculates to sales growth of 4%, operating margin of 11% and diluted earnings per share between $2.35 and $2.45. Regarding our second quarter margin, it will be lower than what we reported in the 2017 second quarter, because it included -- we had a property sale gain in last year’s second quarter of $42 million, which increased consolidated operating margin by 180 basis points. Excluding that 2017 property gain, we expect 2018 second quarter margin to increase by approximately 50 basis points.

Finally, to conclude my financial review, our first quarter was a good start to the year. We grew orders, sales, operating income and earnings per share. We also increased margin by 40 basis points while investing more in R&D. We remain focused on improving our operational and financial performance. For the full year 2018, we expect to grow orders, sales, all the profit metrics and cash flow. We are also strategically allocating capital and have ample liquidity to support our growth strategy.

Thank you. And we’ll now begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Richard Safran with Buckingham Research. Please go ahead.

Richard Safran

First off, Chris, I guess I want to ask you this first question on some of your opening comments on management, and the things you are changing. I know you’ve been pretty busy making organizational leadership changes. I thought you might comment on how far along we are there. If you're going to continue to make executive leadership changes, and when you think you might have your team in place?

Christopher Kubasik

I’d say we’re more than halfway through on the changes. I mean three to four segment presidents has been in their position a year or less. And you heard some of the announcements I made today and throughout the year. So I think by the end of this calendar year, we’ll have the entire team in place and ready to go. But I’d say its 70% to 80% already done. And some of this is just a natural attrition and retirements, the company is 21 years old. And we got a great team and we’re continuing to make it better. So I am pleased to have so many people wanting to come on and join L3 and execute on our vision.

Richard Safran

And then just second thing here, just the Communications, Ralph, if you said it and I missed it, I apologize. So I heard your comments or some of your comments about sales and margins et cetera and you maintained your guide. I was just wondering if you get bit more specific about what changed, what's allowing you to maintain your guide there at Com Systems? I was just curious as to what's new that allowed you to maintain your guide despite some disappointing results there?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Well, it’s essentially two items. One it’s based upon our orders that we had in the first quarter and the order flow that we expect the balance of the year, which we expect to increase. And with respect to the margins, I talked about how the increase in sales and most of the increase in sales is going to happen in the second half of the year, probably going to be down again on top line in the second quarter. But within Communication Systems, our incremental gross margins are about 26%. So as the volume increases, we have lot of flow through, if you will, to operating income.

Christopher Kubasik

Rich, I’ll just add that I believe it’s a growth market. I think we have the right solutions we’ve been investing for over a decade and some pretty unique solutions. I think we have some of the top talent in the nation, especially in Salt Lake City working on these communication challenges. And I think there is customer awareness that this is one of the biggest challenges faced in the country, and it’s not unusual for the communications to like the platform procurement. But I think it’s pretty well know and documented that 4th Gen and 5th Gen Aircraft can’t communicate with over way, and if you look at our National Defense strategy and some of the challenges that have been laid out, this is clearly an area that’s going to get attention.

So it’s a long year. We’ve got one quarter behind us. As I said, it wasn’t as good as I would have liked. But I think with new leadership and our technologies and some of the development work that we won early in the year, we’re well position for the long-term. And it’s just every time I’m in the Pentagon, the discussion on multi-domain and control is on the top of everybody’s mind and I think we’re uniquely positioned to help in that challenge.

Operator

The next question will be from George Shapiro with Shapiro Research. Please go ahead.

George Shapiro

One for you Chris, if you can just update us on some of the contract awards, it looked like you lost that PA contract you talked about on the first call and some of the others haven’t come out. So just update where we are on that? And then I’ll have one for Ralph as well.

Christopher Kubasik

We were clearly disappointed to lose the PA contract. I guess the next large award that we’re waiting for in [indiscernible] will be the see one C-130 AMP award. Throughout the rest of aerospace, we had a pretty good quarter, a lot of classified additions. There is some additional aircraft that will be coming through the budget process either major modifications to existing aircraft or some new aircraft. So I think we’re looking pretty there. On the international trips, there is a lot of entrants, especially in the mid-east for ISR platform. So if you see some of the National Defense Strategy, there is a lot of talk about ISR and the need for that capability. And of course that’s in our sweet spot. And the Canadian F-18 that we’ve talked for year or so exercise their second option and we also got E-6B work down in Aero. So seems like things have stabilized and started to position us for longer term growth in Aero.

And then all the other segments, Electronics and Sensors we talked a little bit about, but electronics very good quarter on orders with security and protection, having growth as we’ve been successful with various airports around the world, a lot in the classified arena that we have in precision engagement systems and even with the navy on the Power & Propulsion solutions. In sensors, we have a couple that are getting close to be in and out during the second quarter, but again they had a great quarter, 16% top line growth, a lot of interest in our airborne turret systems, our infrared detection systems and our electronic warfare countermeasures.

So the R&D that we’re spending in those areas is starting to pay off. And couldn’t be happier with 1.1 book-to-bill ratio at start of the year, and bodes well for the rest of the year and 2019.

George Shapiro

And then for you, Ralph, the organic growth increased to 4% from 3%, extensively it looks like you hadn’t factored in $100 million from the Crestview and TCS going with Vertex. What is making the revenues somewhat higher on an organic basis in Aerospace? Thanks.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

I commented that the Aerospace guidance now formally includes the divestiture of those two small businesses that will be sold or have been sold with Vertex. And when we came into the year, those were already been held for sale. So I have conservatism -- we have conservatism in the guidance that factored it in and that’s what’s -- now that we’re prepared to sale we just declaring the organic growth was going to increase in that segment despite those two small divested businesses.

Operator

Next up, we have Rob Spingarn with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Rob Spingarn

I wanted to ask you Chris a couple of questions. One is on your contract structure. You are one of the higher fixed price compositions in the group. And obviously, you’re working on the margins, and you talked about that a little bit earlier. But how do -- given that opportunity, you’re really builds for much higher margins. So I wanted to see if you could go into, perhaps give us a little more color on how you’re going to get there. And then the second question is on transformational M&A. Should we be looking for you to do something more significant at some point? It seems to be that you’re leaning more in the direction to the navy. Could something happen there?

Christopher Kubasik

You’re right on the -- the contract structure we tend to have more fixed price work than may be the other companies, so there’s really two opportunities. The number one way to improve margins in my opinion has always been to increase the denominator and to grow. And I think volume is the best way to improve your profitability. And that’s why we’ve rolled our disciplined growth strategy, and myself and my team and others have been aggressively out there meeting with customers, both as a supplier to the primes and directly to the end users to try to jump start the growth. So the volume will improve the profitability.

And then of course as we continue to reduce costs, I mean this year we’re investing a lot in our IT systems. I mentioned the SAP award, which we’re quite proud of. We’ll start to see those pay off in ’19 and beyond. So it’s the old fashion cost reduction and more top-line sales will improve that profitability, and the team is focused on that. And we’re making progress. Unfortunately, we had a rift in Salt Lake City, eliminated up to 140 positions, which again is part of our comp segment. So we’ll continue to do that where the business makes sense and as we continue to consolidate our divisions and our sectors.

On the second question, I think we’ve been consistent in saying that we can easily make $1 billion of acquisitions a year, and protect our investment grade credit rating; so whether it’s $1 billion or $2.5 billion, or ten or hundred million, we’re looking at everything and continue to look at it strategically. And I think we do a pretty good job aligning our portfolio with the defense strategy. I give Secretary of Defense, Mattis, credit. I think it was the first time the DoD had a strategic review in 20 years, at least that’s what he’s been quoted as saying. So we all see where he is going and what capabilities he needs. And we’ll be happy to do larger acquisitions if they make sense strategically and operationally and financially…

Rob Spingarn

Are there specific areas of interest, would shipbuilding be one?

Christopher Kubasik

I like all -- it had to align with our customer needs. We did -- I would call them small shipbuilding with our unmanned undersea vehicles. So everything is on the table and if it makes sense, we’ll pursue it. But right now, we’re just continuing with our pipeline, which probably has dozen or so opportunities. Like I said, I am pretty confident we’ll spend more than $300 million this year, even though it was a slow first quarter, a lot of things are in works and the main focus was obviously on Vertex in that timeframe. So everything is on the table and we’ll do what we think is in the best interest of our customers and our shareholders. Ralph, do you have anything to add to that?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

With respect to the operating…

Christopher Kubasik

Information on M&A…

Ralph D'Ambrosio

I think you covered the transformational M&A. I think on the operating margins, I talked about the integration and structuring actions that we’re taking this year and taken last year. And starting to realize savings in 2018, I said its $15 million. There will be more savings, probably those $15 million next year. So we’re definitely on the path to continued increases at our operating margin. And we said that we will get to at least 12% by 2020. And I run this quarter toward at least, because we’re going to try to do better than that.

Operator

The next question will come from Cai von Rumohr with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Cai von Rumohr

So refresh my memory what your book to bill target was for this year going in, and what you’ve factored in for the FY18 budget. It looks like it was bigger than most expected.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Well, when we came into the year, we expected that we have a positive book-to-bill ratio probably about 0.102, 0.103. And now we expect the book-to-bill to be at least 1.05 and possibly higher. So we’re expecting an increase in the book-to-bill ratio, which means more orders given the higher budget for 2018. In some of those orders -- and we’re already six -- the budget was appropriating six months into the fiscal year. So there is a lot of contracting activity that needs to occur over the next four months, four or five months.

Cai von Rumohr

And yet your first quarter book-to-bill despite the CR was better than expected. So I would expect some of that to flow through to the revenue line. And if the quarter was better than you expected, how come the full year guidance hasn’t gone up a little bit?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So I’d explain that within the sales guide across the segments, we’re trading to the higher end in three of the segments offset by going to low end comp systems segment. And if you look at our book-to-bill ratio for the first quarter, it was strongest in Electronic Systems and Sensor Systems, and that’s probably where we have more scale upside relative to the current guidance ranges. So it’s only May 1st and we’ll another update on our guidance again in July. But things are definitely trending in the right direction, particularly in those two segments.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust.

Michael Ciarmoli

Maybe just on the line of Cai’s question there. I mean are you guys seeing more bookings or contracting strength right now from O&M funding giving your exposure. And I mean, should we expect those procurement programs to pickup later in the year. Maybe if you could just breakout where the booking strength was maybe what type of -- what budget line items they were coming from one stronger than the other?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Chris highlighted several of the strong booking areas for the first quarter. And the order is -- the budget that is growing faster in the investment accounts than in the operations are the maintenance accounts. So where we saw particular strength in electronic systems it’s mostly coming out of the dormant account and the RDTV account, as well as increases that we’re seeing in terms of replenishing or refilling ammunition bids, if you will. But some of that comes out of the O&M account as well. So I guess more is going to come in the investor accounts, and we’re about 50% now investment versus O&M.

Christopher Kubasik

Michael the R&D budget had an uptick, and given some of the focus we’ve had in the classified arena, we saw some pretty good bookings in that area as I suggested. So I think we have some unique capabilities that’s just are making difference, and it’s been an area of focus. And again, 15% or so of the company is in the commercial aviation market, and all those trends are positive, not only in the airport security arena but with the commercial pilot training, so all those things are contributing to the strong performance.

Michael Ciarmoli

And then just while I’m thinking about and you brought up the R&D, Chris, I mean is there an opportunity for you guys in the world of hypersonics that we continue to hear more about the DoD priorities there. I mean do you have specific opportunities in those markets?

Christopher Kubasik

Nothing significant, to be honest with you, I mean that is one of the areas that’s highlighted. But at this time, nothing that would move the needle. I think we might have some components, some telemetry, some ancillary things that are relevant, but not in a big way.

Operator

The next question comes from Seth Seifman with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Seth Seifman

Looking at the Communication business, you highlighted UAvs as a drag in the release in the first quarter. And it seems like it’s going to be a driver of growth towards the end of the year. If you could talk a little bit about what’s changing there? And then may be bigger picture, within Communications and maybe more broadly your strategy in UAVs given investment and some new platforms there?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So on the UAV communication work, what’s happening there is very simply a cadence or a timing issue of orders and completing existing backlog and then shifting to new orders that we expect to happen later in the year, so it’s just timing dynamic.

Seth Seifman

And then maybe more broadly…

Christopher Kubasik

Relative to the strategy, there’s one of -- making sure we have dialog with our customers. Like I said, I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t understand or appreciate the significance of being able to communicate in a cohort way, and I think this is well documented. And we’re working closely with our customers to talk about different alternatives and how to address not only new platforms but existing platforms. So I like the investments that we’ve made for over a decade. We’re doing demonstrations, live demos flying aircraft, showing how these different products can work in a contested environment. And the results of them are rather impressive. So it’s day-by-day moving it forward and making sure that the need is known, the requirements are written and ultimately an opportunity will present itself. So we have confidence in this market and we like where we are.

Seth Seifman

And then as a follow-up, the outcome on PA competition. How much tougher does that make it to bring the top-line back to positive growth in aerospace systems in 2019?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, I don’t think it was going to be financially significant in 2018 or 2019. There were two awards. We would have obviously wanted to have one of those. We just reviewed a modified strategic plan for aerospace, and we’ll be opening the aperture. I think we have incredible capabilities and those need to be presented to different clients within the DoD beyond our traditional air force customers. So we’re going to take a different approach as to how we grow this enterprise. It would have been nice to have it, but we have a backup plan that will work in real time.

Operator

The next question will be from Jon Raviv with Citi.

Jon Raviv

Ralph, you mentioned the 12% target in 2020. Within that context, I guess for both of you, Chris and Ralph. Now, you’ve had more time to get your hands into the business. Can you give us a sense for what you think maybe a fair margin might be for the business mix that you’re approaching and some of the steps you can take to get there just because of the 12%, and you’re already relatively close to the 12%?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

Well, as I said, at least 12% and then higher in terms of fair margin. And if you look at the margins in our segments that we have presently, we’re almost at 14% Electronic Systems, we’re about 12% in Sensor Systems and that’s after spending about $30 million more this year on R&D for incremental growth. We said that that’s not going to be a recurring incremental spend. So if you factor that in or factor that away, if you will, the underlying normal margin defense systems is also approaching 14%. So we have the most work to do in other two segments with respect to the margins, and it’s obvious we’re focused on it.

And then of course the entire company, Chris talked about our various initiatives, including the L3 65 continuous improvement, the consolidation, integration that we’re doing across the sectors in terms of not only ERP platforms but also various support and administrative functions. And those initiatives are going to continue to provide operating income that we’ll use for a combination of margin expansion and for reinvestment into the business in R&D and business development and marketing and selling.

Christopher Kubasik

Jon, I think this is a great question and I think I’ve tried to be consistent on this. And I think it's important to clarify. And I fully appreciate the importance of margins. And we’re working hard in that regard. But first and foremost, we are a growth company. We’re trying to grow the top line. We’re trying to grow the bottom. We’re going to have $1.1 billion of EBIT this year. My goal is to get a business two in 2019 and continue to grow, and get more earnings. I think we all know generally in this industry and especially at L3, the earnings does impact converting to free cash flow. I think as I look back, we’ve averaged of 120% cash flow conversion rate, one of the better rates in the industry or the industrials. So ultimately, we’re a compounder of free cash flow and that’s consistent with our strategy.

We’re going to make acquisitions. Some of these will be early stage companies. Some of these will have amortization of intangibles, which will artificially lower the margins, maybe in near term. R&D, we've been very aggressive in R&D. It's no coincidence. The sensors grow 16% and it's just one quarter, but they could be -- have a great year. And I think it was the third quarter of last year that I said we were increasing R&D and we’ll start to see it pay off. We’ve made investments in security and detection and the equipment, allowing people to carry on liquids and laptops, and now we’re starting to see orders there. We made investments in our simulator business. And we’re really on a roll in that regard.

So the focus everything we decided, it’s a balanced approach. But as I have said before, we’re going to do what's in the best interest of the company long-term. I have no problem taking one-time charges for severance, for restructuring, investing in R&D or making acquisitions that may dilute the margins in the short-term, but position us for the long term. But notwithstanding that, we’re committed to the 12% target as well and we’ll keep going with more volume. And some of the transformational investments we’re making on our internal systems will accelerate that. So that’s how we’re looking at it. That’s how we’re running the business. And that’s how we’re going to continue to succeed.

Operator

The next question comes from Noah Poponak of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Noah Poponak

I am actually going to follow up on that myself. Ralph, isn’t it the case that your 2018 segment operating margin guidance, excluding the incremental IRAD and excluding the restructuring is 12%?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

I think that math is correct.

Noah Poponak

So it sounds like the longer-term target of 12% has been in place. You’re improving business. You’re maybe outperforming in certain places. And there is certainly upside potential to that, and maybe significant given the savings you still have to come, the volume absorption you still have to come. But you want to leave yourself room to maybe incrementally invest in the business or just given the uncertainty around mix and other things like that. Is that a fair…

Ralph D'Ambrosio

It’s also correct. Chris explained what those investments could be…

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, I thought that was explanation, it was actually better than mine. But I’ll second what you said, Noah.

Noah Poponak

I really just wanted to make sure I wasn’t missing some other benefiting this year that goes away or some other moving piece. And then on the capital expenditure increase this year, two questions around that. One, where does that go beyond this year and then secondarily, I think you specified it for the simulation and training business. How big is that now for L3 and how quickly do you think that can grow over the medium term?

Ralph D'Ambrosio

So I did say that the incremental CapEx this year is -- we’re investing in both our U.S. Military and our commercial training and simulation businesses. Those two businesses, particularly on the commercial side, tend to be more capital intensive and we’re growing very rapidly there. And we recently were awarded some new business that’s close to being turning into be a funded order that it’s going to require us to make more investments in flight simulators that will use to sell power by the hour type services to our customers. The good news is we actually manufacture those flight simulator ourselves, so that gives us a cost advantage, if you will.

And beyond 2018, we don’t expect that the CapEx is going to increase in terms of dollars and what we’re investing in 2018. But they’ll probably be different focused areas next year depending on where we see the incremental emerging growth opportunities. And it’s possible that CapEx to also decline slightly next year to where it’s been the last several years for 2018.

Christopher Kubasik

And Noah, there are some new tax laws in place that makes the capital expenditure more favorable. So it doesn’t bother me that we’ve increased the CapEx, especially when you see the direct linkage to our growth, and our focus on the commercial pilot training something we’ve been doing for years. And I think we’re in a really unique position from our cadet training, our live training our full-flight simulators. And there is some innovative things out there that we’re working on. And I think we have the great reputation in the airlines around the world we expect we’ve been able to do. So I am very optimistic about what we’ve done and what we’re going to do in that market.

Ralph D'Ambrosio

And also, Noah, you’d asked what the size of the training and simulation businesses are for L3. Inmilitary and commercial businesses, we’ll be about $1 billion in sales this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Pete Skibitski of Drexel Hamilton. Please go ahead.

Pete Skibitski

Chris, to follow-up I think on Cai’s question earlier. I think most of your peers have talked a bit to out-year revenue growth after this big ’18 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. So I am just wondering, if you guys view maybe 4% organic growth this year as a result of that bill. Do you have the visibility to think that you can accelerate revenue growth organically in ’19 and ‘20?

Christopher Kubasik

I think for ‘19 what I said is the growth rate should be more than 18, so if I said 4% for ’18 I will sign up to at least 5% for ‘19. And things are still be in awarded and negotiated, and we’ll be doing our detailed plan in a few months. But that’s clearly our expectation is more revenue in ‘19, higher margins in ‘19, more EBIT and accordingly more cash. So I think that’s the positive trends that we see. And that’s all organic, obviously, and anything we do in M&A would be additive to that.

Pete Skibitski

And one follow-up on Aerospace, post Vertex and TCS and Crestview. It seems like you’re netting down to be more of an ISR upgrade type of a segment. So I am wondering as you think about the restructuring you’ve hinted about there. Do you go further, I mean do you guys still need to be in the IP completions business and have something in Canada that’s may be not ISR related. How are you thinking about the whole business -- business as a whole given that ISR part as clearly your highest margin portion?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, I think we’re always looking at our portfolio, are there existing products and capabilities, we can take the new customers or other new products, we can take to existing customers or is there some combination thereof. I think with all the focus on ISR, especially in the national defense strategy and special ISR mission, that’s our sweet spot. We’re platform agnostic, so we work on business jets, we work on really just about any platform, fixed wing. We’re looking at rotary wing. We’re looking at other services beyond the Air Force internationally.

Like I said, there was some great interest especially in the mid east with our capabilities. And as some of these countries have conflicts and aren’t used in the U.S. platforms, they see the importance and the need to have these world class ISR capabilities. So I think that’s going to be the strategies for the most part. I don’t see a lot of Head of State VIP type work in our future at least for the President or some of his aircraft. Clearly, that’s in our sweet spot with a focus on coms. But that’s how I see it rolling out. Maybe in upcoming calls, we’ll give you a little more insight as to what we have in mind strategically, but at a high level that’s what we’re thinking.

Operator

Next up is Peter Arment of Baird. Please go ahead.

Peter Arment

Chris, just thinking about your commercial portfolio, you mentioned about 15% and then you’ve got some -- obviously some really nice tailwinds going on there in detection and also on the training side. How do we think about that from your approach on the M&A? When you mentioned over a dozen companies or firms that you’re looking at on the M&A. Is there a desire to -- is there M&A opportunities when we think about your commercial portfolio? I know you did a bolt-on over a year ago.

Christopher Kubasik

I think, Peter, absolutely. As I look at our pipeline, it covers all of our markets. I think we’ve had two to three, just in the last couple of years, in both security and detection and in the commercial pilot training. And as those events integrated and performed and met their expectations, the way we run the company with the segment presidents as they make acquisitions and we achieve our expectations then we open up the wallet for more. So commercial training, we’re number two by all accounts. And we’re not averse to joint ventures or some creative structures. I think a lot of the airlines are looking at outsourcing or selling their training school houses or capabilities and putting those pilots to work generating revenue and looking for companies like L3 to take overlap.

So we have a couple of those that we’re in discussions with that could require some upfront capital. In security and detection, we’re always looking there. We have a new leader starting this past January. And with the Implant acquisition, the Mac H acquisition, we filled in some gaps. And I know he’s looking at some opportunities that he’s going to bring forward to doing some capabilities. And again, those could be geographic or technological. So I have no issue and I think Ralph and are in full agreement, if it made sense, we’ll acquire commercial to supplement our defense portfolio.

Peter Arment

And just a quick follow up, just as a clarification. Did you -- you mentioned that some of the ERP efforts that are going on. Does that wrap up all in 2018 or is lot of it’s still into over the next couple of years just given the way it gets implemented?

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, it’s a couple of year process. We’ve narrowed down to just a couple of solutions and we’re migrating the divisions and the entities, basically to one and three platforms based on whether it's high volume production, low production services and stuff. So the systems are up and running more of a migration. I don’t anticipate any significant issues. In fact, it’ll ultimately be cost savings and allow for more common processes and policies and efficiencies. So it should be nothing but good news.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carter Copeland of Melius Research. Please go ahead.

Carter Copeland

Chris, I wondered in your prepared remarks you mentioned right upfront bumps in the road, but we haven’t really covered any of those. And you mentioned all the employee survey, the conversations with customers, the team getting out there hitting the road. Maybe elaborate for us. Have you discovered anything along the way that you could put in buckets that you need to react to, or have maybe changed your thinking on the strategy or pace or anything? Well anything you’ve uncovered that you can shed some light on would be helpful.

Christopher Kubasik

The employee survey is -- quite excited to see that response rate. I mean it just surprised all the professionals who do this for a living. But one of the things that I was most proud of was this category that they call sustainable engagement, and we were above industry standards. It basically means our employees have a sense of purpose. They enjoy working and they’re willing to go the extra mile. And that’s the hardest thing to change.

So when you have such a high score in that regard, you know you’ve got a great work force and you know they love what they’re doing. Everything else was focused more on the need for consistent tools, more integration, a refresh our talents and how to move amongst the company to continue your career. So probably couldn’t have asked for better results from the employee survey. But we still got a go ahead and developed an action plan, and with no one enjoying than us we’re going to lay that out and move forward.

I guess I’d like to go generally pretty fast in everything I do. And I get the sense that the team wants to even go faster than me, which is exciting. We keep bringing in new people and they just see the opportunity and the excitement. You know some of the external hires we’ve had. And there’s lots of options. But people want to jump on the L3 bandwagon, because what we’re doing is unique and have difference and makes a difference, so it’s just a general comment. We’re doing a lot in the IT world. And I don’t want to overplay, but to get that SAP award, I was quite proud of.

And again, we’d like to be a leader. We’re first defense contractor to be on Office 365, which is a secured government cloud. So no other contractor has done that. We’re going to save money. We have better capabilities. We have more security. And we’re also worked in IaaS, which is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service and we got a five year deal with Microsoft.

So we’re dealing with all of the leaders and technology. They like working with L3 and we’re willing to take the risk and the chance to go with these new innovative lead-ahead technologies. And I think it’s very exciting and the team is excited about it. And I’m pretty sure others are trying to figure out what we’re doing and how they can replicate. And it’s good to be a leader and that’s how others follow.

Carter Copeland

And then on the growth front, I mean clearly if you look at the rolling book-to-bill over the last year, it’s shown a pretty measurable acceleration. And you talked about a lot of opportunities. But in the spirit of data driven, is it possible to quantify what these efforts have had in terms of an impact on the pipeline of opportunities that you’re out there tracking. Is that something you look at? Is it something you can see the magnitude of, or anything. Is there something there that you can shed light on first or us?

Christopher Kubasik

We actually just went live earlier this year with our first ever opportunity management tool and it’s quite exciting for everybody in the company. So I may not have a benchmark, but the pipeline of opportunities that was populated was pretty impressive and encouraging. And again, the challenge and the focus is the collaboration and the coordination, I’ve mentioned just one or two wins. And we’re seeing more and more of these cross segments and sectors, and we’re getting a bigger piece of pie in a coordinated way, usually working for the primes.

And I think they like our new approach and they like L3 coming to as a single entity to the portfolio of solutions. And they get better pricing. We get to sell our capabilities in a coordinated manner. So I think it’s all good. Our gut tells us that we have more opportunities in the pipeline today than we did. We’ve opened the aperture. And it’s obviously in tens of millions of dollars, but that’s just opportunity pipeline report. It’s pretty full at this time, both domestically and internationally.

Operator

Next question will be from David Strauss of Barclays.

David Strauss

Chris, just one question on productivity. So you talked -- you touched on that a bit at the Investor Day. How do you think at this point L3 stacks up from a productivity perspective relative to your larger peers? And do you think there’s anything structurally different about the business or your portfolio that you couldn’t see the same productivity levels as your larger peers?

Christopher Kubasik

Well, I guess your second question implies that I am going to answer the first question that is not as good as our peers, so…

David Strauss

Based on how I look at it at least. Thanks.

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, and I guess I should have said this is probably -- this is our last question, probably it is our last question. But notwithstanding that, we can always do better. We’re starting to measure a variety of productivity tools, whether it’s sales per employee, profitability per employee, sales per square foot, some of the more traditional basic things. We can of course compare it to our peers as we define them. And we’re not as good as we could be or should be.

And what we’re looking for is year-over-year improvement whatever the number is, we want to get better. That’s why we’ve focused so much on L3 65. That’s why we’re focusing on quality, a lot of these -- a lot of things start and finish with quality if you’re delivering top notch quality products for first time, a lot of the other metrics fall into the right place. So yes, we do measure them to starting point and we’re going to get better. And you got same data and I do, and we don’t look for excuses, we just look to improve. And that’s the mindset of me and my entire team. And you will see those metrics improve in the years ahead is my expectation.

Christopher Kubasik

Okay. Well with that, I just want to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning. For the shareholders on the call, I hope we see you next week at our annual meeting. And for the rest of you, we’ll look forward to speaking to you again in July. Thank you for your time.

