Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For May 2018:  Negative Tail Risk Gradually Rising

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.” - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model



C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market is that traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors we don’t see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

May 2018



April ended with the S&P 500 at 2648.05. Given the March close at 2640.87, the index recorded a gain of 0.3% for the month, its first monthly gain since January. If you read my previous article, you will note that after two consecutive monthly declines in the S&P 500, C-J estimated a 69.6% probability the index would increase in April with a median simulation result suggesting an increase of 1.21%. That 69.6% is greater than the historical norm. But while C-J did recognize the positive month, the percentage change in the market was 91 basis points less than C-J’s median simulation result. But while C-J did a nice job of assessing risk in the index for April, the fact remains that volatility is back as the index seesawed between losses and gains much of the month. Furthermore, the S&P 500 still stands well below its record high, established in February, of 2872.87. With that as a backdrop, I was curious as to what C-J had to say about the S&P 500 in May. The simulation results are shown below.

A few points are worth noting. First, the median simulation calls for an increase in the index in May of 1.05%. That is only slightly lower than the 1.21% median increase in the April simulations and the 1.23% median increase in the March simulations. Second, an examination of the negative fat tail reveals that the estimated probability of the S&P 500 being down 5% or more at the end of May has risen to 7.1%. That is significantly higher than the 4.2% probability estimated for April and the 5.0% estimate for March. In fact, with the exception of the -1 to -2.9% range, the estimated probabilities of all of the negative ranges are higher than the corresponding estimates for April. In total, the probability of the market declining in May is estimated at 34.1%. While that number remains lower than the historical norm of 40.1%, it is higher than the April simulation results. So while negative tail risk remains relatively low – as noted in my March article – it is gradually rising. Finally, I once again wanted to see the probability of the month ending in correction territory. As noted earlier, the S&P 500 peaked in February at 2872.87. Thus a correction would reduce the index to 2585.58 or lower. While not explicitly shown in the table above, C-J’s simulation results suggest a 17.7% chance the S&P 500 will end the month of May at 2585.58 or lower.

Negative Tail Analysis



Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly return. Broken out into more detail, the May negative tail results can be seen as:

This table simply provides a more detailed breakout of the increase in negative fat tail risk noted earlier in this article. In particular, we see a significant increase in the -5% to -7% range as well as the probability of a loss of 5% or more. But while those probabilities are in fact higher, by examining the two columns to the far right, we can see that the negative fat-tail probabilities remain lower than the probabilities as determined by both historical outcomes as well as traditional finance theory.

To readers: I try to publish the results from C-J once or twice a month. If you would like to read more of C-J’s simulation results in the future, please click on the follow button at the top of this article next to my name.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.