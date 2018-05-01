Gold Weekly: Running Out Of Patience?

Expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn friendlier. I expect the Fed's meeting this week to prove my point.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the iShares Gold Trust (IAU).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative Positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut notably their net long positions over the reporting period (April 17-24), during which spot gold prices weakened 1.2% from $1,347 per oz to $1,331.

The net long fund position - at 282.53 tonnes as of April 24 - was slashed by 93.94 tonnes or 25% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven by a combination of long liquidation (-41.58 tonnes w/w) and short accumulation (+51.91 tonnes w/w).

Gold's net long fund position, down 22.95 tonnes or 8% in the year to date, has turned negative for the first time this year.

Gold's spec positioning is too light by historical standards. The net spec length is at just 36% of its historical record and 13% lower than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

This suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative buying in the remainder of the year. In the near term, however, it is fair to be cautious in so far as speculators tend to move from an extreme to another. This could suggest more speculative selling in the weeks ahead. While this is a risk, this does not constitute my base-case scenario.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors were net buyers of ~6 tonnes of gold last week, during which spot gold prices weakened 0.9% from $1,336 per oz to $1,324.

This marked the fourth weekly consecutive increase in gold ETF holdings.

The largest daily inflow into gold ETFs was observed on Wednesday 25 April (+4.79 tonnes), while no daily outflow was noticed over the reporting period.

Gold ETF inflows were concentrated in the SPDR GLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) (+5.3 tonnes).

ETF investors have accumulated ~50 tonnes so far in April, which corresponds to the largest pace of buying so far since September 2017 (+61 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of ~78 tonnes, corresponding to an increase of 3.4% in total gold ETF holdings.

As of April 27, 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,201 tonnes, up 120 tonnes or 6% y/y.

As a reminder, gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro backdrop for gold

The present macro environment for gold remains unsupportive, especially due to the market rally in the dollar - proxied by the DXY.

Source: TradingView.

As can be seen in the monthly chart above, the dollar - up nearly 2% in April - is on track to enjoy its strongest monthly performance since November 2016. The stronger dollar acted as a headwind to gold - IAU was down nearly 1% over the corresponding period.

Source: Bloomberg.

In addition to the stronger dollar, US real rates have also moved notably higher over the past month or so. The 10-year US real TIPS yield reached a high of 0.85% on April 25, marking its highest since September 2013, as can be seen in the chart above.

Source: Bianco Research.

The negative macro backdrop for gold (i.e., firmer dollar, higher US real rates) reflects a steeper path of the Fed funds rate - a June rate hike appears to be nearly fully baked in - after the latest economic indicators showed that the Fed finally succeeded in achieving the second leg of its dual mandate from Congress, that is, inflation - proxied by the PCE price index (Fed' favored inflation gauge) - at 2%.

Source: Market Watch.

According to the Commerce Department, the PCE index rose 2% year on year in March, up from a 1.7% increase in February.

But as I wrote in my latest note (Gold: Could I Be Wrong, published on April 30), I expect the current negative macro forces to prove merely temporary, principally because the Fed is likely to be more dovish (or less hawkish) than the market currently expects. I hold that the Fed is happy with the presently favorable outlook for the US economy and the positive inflation dynamics, and as such, continues to view a gradual process of removing policy accommodation as appropriate. The Fed is unlikely to become too worried if economic growth momentum picks up further because FOMC members are aware that the recent US fiscal stimulus will probably be a meaningful tailwind in the short term but not over the longer term. As a result, there is no need to accelerate the hiking cycle at this juncture owing to the risk of stalling the economy.

I expect the forthcoming Fed meeting on May 2 (and the accompanying monetary policy statement) to validate my point.

Trading positioning

Since I expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn friendlier in the near term, I continue to hold my long position in IAU. Due to the long-term horizon of my investment, I prefer IAU over GLD due to the relatively lower expensive ratio of the former vs. the latter.

My Tweet below sumps up the parameters of my current trade.

What's the IAU technical picture telling us?

Source: TradingView.

In the monthly chart above, IAU is on track to post a small loss of 0.7% in April. The IAU price action has been fairly boring in recent months, which has frustrated investors in the process due to the absence of a clear bullish breakout.

While I sympathize perfectly with gold-bulls waiting for a bullish breakout, it is important to focus on the long-term picture. And the monthly chart shows a healthy uptrend in motion. Yes, IAU has failed to break above its recent 2018 high. But it remains (1) close to the upper end of its range, (2) above its 20 monthly moving average, (3) above its uptrend line from the 2018 low - red line, and (4) above the downtrend line from the all-time high - blue line.

As a result, I argue that IAU is in a clear uptrend and investors should sit tight. In the near term, I am watching closely the 2016 high of $13.25, a firm break above which would portend a powerful rally.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report. Stay tuned.

Final note

