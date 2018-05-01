U.S. Economy - The Top Is In

It is still too early to become bearish, but these indicators do not lie.

In this article, I will give you my monthly economic outlook based on leading regional manufacturing surveys. I look at five key regional bank surveys every month that tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth. These regional banks are listed below.

New York

Philadelphia

Richmond

Kansas City

Dallas

I always combine all reports to get a less volatile report which actually tells us what we can expect in terms of general economic growth while we also get to know a lot about sub-indicators like new orders, shipments, employment, prices and future capital expenditures.

By clicking on this link, you will be able to read the report from last month which also includes more details about the validity of this approach.

Source: Federal Reserve Education.

Changed Indicators

Before I break down the results, I have to mention that I changed my indicators a bit. I do not use a simple average to combine all reports anymore. I look at the averages of every single report and calculate the difference of every month compared to its average. I then take the average of these results. This way, I was able to push the correlation to the ISM index to more than 90% (+1 point). It increased the correlation to the other indicators as well. Therefore, note that a value below 0 does not indicate contraction, it merely means that the value is below it's average. The key is to spot the trend as we will do in this article.

Growth Is Slowing

Let's get started with the first graph. In my previous article, I mentioned that we had risks of a slowing economy even though it was too early too call it slowing back then (especially because you need to be careful when calling for a slowing trend). Traders are often very quick when it comes to changing one's entire portfolio based on an economic trend. That being said, April's survey results confirmed my call (unfortunately). The Richmond composite index erased all gains while all others except for Kansas City showed moderate weakness. Kansas City reached a new all-time-high. In other words, we get a good trend of the US economy. This also means that the ISM index is likely to come in around 57. This would mean that we could be seeing a similar growth slowing trend we had back in 2011 and 2014.

New orders confirm this trend. Official ISM new orders are likely to come in at 58 which would still be a rock solid level compared to previous years. However, it's the trend that counts. And in this case we are approaching these levels from record highs. Shipments are already back at these levels after hitting record levels in the fourth quarter of 2017. At this point, we are seeing declines similar to the 2014 peak. However, not all indicators are down. Employment is steady close to record levels. In other words, we are still seeing a further tightening of the US jobs market.

Two other indicators that are not slowing are prices received and prices paid.

Prices Remain Red-Hot

Prices received remained at their highest levels since 2010 thanks to further accelerating commodities like oil and a tightening labor market. It is just a matter of time until the CPI growth rate, which is currently at 2.4%, soars to at least 3.0%.

Moreover, producer prices (prices paid) have continued their upswing. If we are indeed in a similar situation as 2011, we should expect to see producer prices growth closing in on at least 8%.

I have to admit that it feels a little bit weird thinking about these inflation numbers, especially because of the long period of below-average inflation, but this is what indicators tell us. And even though they are sometimes a few months early, it is highly unlikely that they are wrong.

That One Graph To Remember

The one graph I want to show you at the end of this article is the one that shows future capital expenditures. This graph has guided me well simply because this one is even less volatile than the ISM manufacturing index or the regional manufacturing composite average. If I could use only one graph to monitor the economy, it would be this one. For the first time since 2014, we are seeing first signs of a real top - not like the fake one last year.

Yes, we are still at rock solid levels, but then again, it's the trend that matters. In other words, if this graph keeps slowing, we can expect slowing coincident indicators like industrial production, new orders and consequentially a lower GDP growth rate.

The US economy has peaked. This is a sentence that was unavoidable. The only question was when it would happen. At this point, it is likely that US economic sentiment is going to decline further. This does not mean that we are going to enter a recession over the next few weeks, it only means that we won't see the levels of economic sentiment we saw in 2017.

It is also very likely that industrial production is going to increase further, simply because the indicators in this article are forward looking. Industrial production is not leading and still catching up with the last few months of record sentiment. Moreover, it is a certainty that companies that have trouble managing increasing input costs are going to feel this slowing pressure even more.

In other words, it is very important that we keep monitoring this trend and that we are prepared in case the growth slowing cycle accelerates. On the other hand, we should not get too bearish too quickly. Sentiment is still at solid levels, and a pause at these levels would definitely support the economic bulls.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.