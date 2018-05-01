Musk's Personal Finances Threaten Tesla's Stock Price

If Musk is unwilling or unable to provide cash or other collateral, his shares could be liquidated.

It's possible Musk could face a margin call if the stock goes to the $218 neighborhood.

Elon Musk's Large Personal Debt Load

Elon Musk famously does not take a salary from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Instead his compensation comes in the form of stock options (the millions he’s received so far and the millions more he could receive under the new CEO compensation package approved this year) and appreciation of his Tesla shares.

But it takes a lot of money to live the billionaire lifestyle with 5 Beverly Hills mansions, a private jet, fancy gasoline-powered sports cars, and the like. Musk could simply sell some of his shares to raise cash, but then he would face a very significant tax bill and decrease his ownership control over the company.

Instead, Musk has borrowed increasingly large sums against his Tesla shares to support his lifestyle and fund his investments



Year Total Borrowing Secured by TSLA Shares 2012 $50 million 2013 $300 million 2014 $300 million 2015 $475 million 2016 $486 million 2017 $625 million

Data sourced from Tesla Prospectus SEC filings

Not all this money went to jet fuel and premium unleaded for his luxurious rides. Several times Musk borrowed cash to buy SolarCity and Tesla shares and a SolarCity bond. I also believe that some or all of his recent $100 million investment in the Boring Company was funded with borrowing.

Borrowing against his Tesla shares may be a perfectly reasonable way for Musk to manage his personal finances. But there’s no getting around the fact that it increases the risk for other Tesla shareholders. If Musk is unable or unwilling to meet a margin call, a moderate slide in the share price could quickly turn into an avalanche, providing a tremendous opportunity for traders. In fact, Tesla’s Board of Directors appears to agree with me. In a recent SEC filing, Tesla disclosed a new policy that prohibits executives from borrowing amounts in excess of 25% of the Tesla shares pledged to secure those loans. I believe it shows that the Board is fearful of the danger that Musk’s increased margin borrowing can pose.

Musk Has Increasingly Leveraged His TSLA Holdings

As Bill Maurer recently discussed, Musk has had to pledge increasingly larger numbers of shares to secure his loans. The most recent SEC filing about his loans indicates Musk has pledged 13.8 million shares. Even in relative terms, this is an enormous number of shares. It is more than the entire Tesla stake of the company’s third largest shareholder, Baillie Gifford.

It is about the typical volume for two to three average Tesla trading days (and that volume includes a large volume from market makers, bots, and other day traders swapping shares back and forth).

Musk's Loans May Have Low Margin Limits

An investor borrowing against stock holdings can face a margin call if the value of the collateral (in Musk’s case, the pledged shares of stock) no longer meets the maintenance margin requirements of the loan agreement.

For certain regulated institutions and margin accounts, Regulation U states that the maximum margin loan amount is 50% of the value of the underlying securities. But in the case of Musk’s margin loans, it may well be that the lenders have lower thresholds written into their contracts. The lenders know that if they are forced to start selling Musk’s shares to pay back his loan, the sales will quickly drive down the share price and thereby rapidly erode the value of the remaining collateral. The lenders likely want a large margin of safety to avoid being on the hook for loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars in excess of their collateral.

Musk’s actual borrowing disclosures provide support for this view.

Year TSLA Shares Pledged Total Borrowing Secured by TSLA Shares Value of Pledged Shares at Year End Borrowing as Percent of Value of Pledged Shares 2012 9,470,000 $50 million $0.3 billion 15.6% 2013 10,024,899 $300 million $1.5 billion 19.9% 2014 7,424,899 $300 million $1.7 billion 18.2% 2015 9,420,113 $475 million $2.3 billion 21.0% 2016 11,450,723 $486 million $2.4 billion 19.9% 2017 13,774,897 $625 million $4.3 billion 14.6%

The table is adapted from Bill Maurer's article with data sourced from Tesla Proxy and Prospectus SEC filings.

During the last six years, the value of Musk’s loans have tended to correspond with a high teens percentage of the value of his pledged shares, suggesting that 20% is a key threshold of some kind. This threshold may be the initial margin limit. Or, it could be a threshold for a lower interest rate.

The pledged share counts and loan amounts are not reported as of the same dates, so there could be considerable variation in either number between the reporting dates. And Tesla’s most recent 10-K indicates that Musk’s loans are “partially” secured by his Tesla shares. That suggests the Tesla shares are not the only collateral. Whether the value of any other collateral is material is something we don’t know.

For our purposes here, I am going to assume the value of any other collateral is negligible. I am also going to assume Musk’s loan agreements have a maximum maintenance margin requirement somewhere in the 25% to 40% range. And, I will assume Musk’s borrowings have increased to $750 million from the $625 million value reported in early 2017. The additional borrowed funds include the $100 million or so Musk recently invested in the Boring Company.

Readers with different thoughts on these assumptions can easily plug in their own assumptions and generate their own numbers.

A Margin Call Could Occur Close to Recent Lows

Maintenance Margin Threshold TSLA Stock Price Threshold for Margin Call with $750 Million Borrowed against 13.8 Million Shares Pledged 20% $272 25% $218 30% $181 35% $156 40% $136

Source: Author's calculations

If Musk’s maintenance margin threshold is 25%, it’s possible that he could face a margin call if the stock falls into the $218 area. Given that the stock recently visited $244, that’s not a large margin of safety (~12%) with respect to that possible scenario.

Possible Consequences of a Margin Call

If Musk were to face a margin call and was unable or unwilling to provide more collateral, then the stock price could quickly be driven much lower. Given the typical trading volume of Tesla shares, his lenders may be able to unload only several hundred thousand shares per day.

If the stock is already performing poorly (due to any number possible reasons such as large losses, worrying cash burn, credit downgrades, Model 3 production problems, adverse lawsuit activity, etc.), then there may not be many buyers in the market to soak up all these shares—shares that must be sold at almost any price. The collateral sales would push the market price lower—thereby necessitating yet more sales to bring Musk’s loan back into compliance with the lending agreement.

Musk would be required to file Form 4’s disclosing the sales. Traders would understand that Musk is unable or unwilling to meet a margin call and might well take advantage of this situation by driving the market price down even lower—and thereby necessitating even more of Musk’s shares to be sold. It’s easy to see how this could quickly become a positive feedback loop that craters the stock.

Could Musk Post Collateral to Avoid Liquidation?

Now I’m sure many readers are already scrolling down to the comment box to point out that Musk could simply post more collateral if he got a margin call. And this is certainly a possibility. But I don’t think it’s a certainty.

Musk’s wealth is primarily tied up in Tesla stock and SpaceX shares that are not publicly traded.

I think Musk’s ability to pledge more Tesla shares is limited. The lenders already have a huge exposure to the Tesla share price and additional shares are not very helpful to them. The additional shares would only be sold after the first 13.8 million shares had been liquidated. At the end of that liquidation, the market value of the shares could be quite small. And remember that Tesla’s Board of Directors has expressly prohibited Musk from borrowing more than 25% of the value of his pledged shares. It may not be possible for Musk to meet a margin call by pledging more Tesla shares while complying with the new Tesla policy, unless he can bring his loan amount below 25% of the (now significantly lower) pledged share value.

Similarly, Musk's SpaceX holdings are illiquid and may also already be pledged for loans. And while Musk could potentially post cash as collateral, the money he borrowed may have already been spent on the investments and luxuries I mentioned earlier. His lack of liquidity could be why he has needed to borrow such large sums against his stock holdings.

Conclusion

I think Tesla investors are at a considerable risk due to Musk’s borrowing. And I think Tesla’s Board of Directors agrees with me. I think it is possible that the Board is trying to prevent Musk from borrowing even more money against his shares and starting the downward spiral that I have illustrated.

But Musk's existing loans already have soaked the dry timber with gasoline. All that is needed is a sufficient correction in TSLA shares to light the match.

I believe the market is underpricing this and other risks to Tesla. While expensive, I believe the long-dated puts are cheap relative to their expected value. And if Tesla shares start to slide and Form 4 filings indicate Musk's shares are being sold, then I believe the stock price could collapse precipitously.

Since Tesla requires access to the capital markets to remain solvent, a collapsing share price could spell doom for the firm.



