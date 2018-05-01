B&G Foods - Conservative Shoppers Shop Elsewhere

If management guidance holds in 2018, including a 2.5% sales increase, then a fair value range is $22.42 to $25.87 per share. Downside is high teens.

Surprisingly, of the three main variables, earnings are most sensitive to changes in the gross margin, followed by SG&A and then sales.

Picking up some dog food in Costco (NASDAQ: COST) the other day, I ran across an aisle end cap featuring a pallet-load of Victoria spaghetti sauce like that pictured below.

This made me think of B & G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS), the owner of the brand and a very unpleasant stock chart.

Right now, BGS is either a value trap or, with an 8% dividend yield, one of the all-time great dividend value stocks. Being long the stock and bonds of BGS, under water on both, and being very sympathetic to my fellow sufferers, I thought I would dust off my models and see if I could increase my understanding of the company's current position.

Financial Model

When I became interested in BGS I built a simple spreadsheet model to help me estimate net income, EBITDA and EPS. From those estimates I can extrapolate a rough fair value range for the company's common stock.

The purpose of sharing this model is to point out the key factors that impact BGS and how they will interact in 2018 to produce the company's results. It might be painfully obvious to many investors, but the key factors affecting BGS in terms of its ability to generate earnings are sales, the gross margin and SG&A expense. An old IT saying is "garbage in, garbage out" with BGS management guidance for 2017 being a prime example. There are assumptions -- i.e., independent variables in any model and I will explain each one.

A Word About Multiples

After deriving EPS and EBITDA estimates, I like to use two different multiples to determine a range of stock prices. The first is Enterprise Value divided by EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) where Enterprise Value is simply the company's stock market capitalization - what the stock's worth - plus the debt. My independent calculations suggest the current number is about 12. FactSet and Capital IQ report 13.32 and 11.36, respectively. My EV / EBITDA multiple range will be 11 - 13, which gives me a pessimistic, neutral and optimistic range.

BGS often presents Adjusted EBITDA which is EBITDA plus non-recurring acquisition charges, etc. to provide a better idea of the "normalized" earnings of the business. I don't have any special insight into non-recurring charges, the largest add-back, so my model will rely on basic EBITDA. EBITDA itself is a flawed proxy for cash flow as cash flow from operations is dependent on management decisions, the flow of the business, etc.

For PE multiples, the range will be around the current PE, adjusting 2017 EPS for the one-time impact of the revaluation of the deferred tax liability in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. I estimate the current PE is "actually" more like 16.6 than the FactSet indicated 6.9. My PE multiple range will be 15 - 17.

Major Assumptions

Sales

In February management provided sales guidance of $1.720 billion to $1.755 billion, including the impact of the new FASB revenue recognition standard. For BGS, the new standard requires that some marketing expenses previously reported as SG&A instead be reported as a reduction of net sales. Per BGS management as of February 2018, the result is offsetting $20.0 million reductions in net sales and SG&A during 2018.

There are very strong industry-wide headwinds for packaged goods company sales. The chart below from Credit Suisse shows how some of the best companies, on average, suffered declining organic sales growth in 2017.

It is highly unlikely that BGS will be immune from this trend. Ignoring the possible impact of any acquisitions which I believe would be 1) inadvisable and 2) difficult to finance while preserving balance sheet integrity, I am modeling a 2.5% decrease in sales, flat sales and a 2.5% increase. This is equal to a range of about $1.626 billion to $1.710 billion. If BGS can push through price increases without decreasing volume, this range could be low, but based on 2017 results, where base brand sales fell 1.1%, at least this range has the merit of being conservative. For what it's worth, it's also generally within the range predicted by most Wall Street analysts.

Gross Margin

The gross margin is the difference between sales and cost of goods sold expressed as a percentage of sales. In 2017, BGS reported a 27.7% gross margin, down from 32.2% in 2016. The entire packaged food industry is under margin pressure. As an example, speaking about General Mills' (NYSE: GIS) fiscal Q3 2018 (ending February 25, 2018) in Food Business News, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening noted some of the sources of margin pressure:

Our third-quarter operating profit fell well short of our expectations, and cost pressures are impacting our full-year outlook. Like the broader industry, we're seeing sharp increases in input costs, including inflation in freight and commodities.

The article went on to explain:

Accounting for the weaker profitability was a 250-point decrease in gross margins, resulting from higher freight and logistics costs, commodity inflation, other operational costs and higher merchandising expense.

It would be hard to support the case that BGS could increase its gross margin in 2018 and management agrees. According to Bruce C. Wacha, CFO of BGS during the Q4 2017 Conference Call:

And then, just kind of - but that kind of puts us back to somewhat more of a margin neutral to what we did in 2017.

And in another statement:

But, when you kind of put everything aside, really at margin levels that look and feel like 2017, and I think that's our true baseline as we go forward to build off of.

For modeling purposes, we'll round up 2017's gross margin of 27.7% to 28.0% and let that be our base case.

SG&A

SG&A means selling, general and administrative expenses, the type of general overhead that can't be allocated to cost of goods sold. For BGS this means, among other things, consumer marketing, acquisition-related integration and restructuring, salesperson compensation, warehousing expenses and the like. For the five years ending in 2017, these expenses averaged 11.5% of revenues, but in the past 2-3 years, as the product mix changed character with the Green Giant, Back to Nature and ACH Spices & Seasonings acquisitions, more overhead expenses were required.

As an example, SG&A expenses were $205.2 million in 2017, compared to $174.8 million in 2016, an increase of $30.5 million, or 17.4%. The increase consisted of 42% warehousing expenses, 37.4% acquisition-related and other non-recurring expenses and 23.6% selling expenses including food brokerage and salesperson compensation. Only 2.0% of the increase was related to consumer marketing expenses. Without more to go on, we'll just assume there's no change from 2017 at 12.3% of revenues, although there is an argument that with various costs associated with a new R&D facility, a new COO, 50-60 employees hired to help manage the Green Giant brand and increased advertising this ratio may surprise to the upside.

Other Assumptions

There are a lot of assumptions that go into even a simple model like this one. Here are a few along with a brief rationale for each:

Tax Rate: The tax rate is set at 25% per management guidance.

Average Shares: 2017's share counts were used. If management buys back stock - and it is authorized to buy back $50.0 million in shares - this count will be off; there is limited utility in spending time on a "precise" estimate. The impact of any other fluctuations will probably be minor.

EBITDA: EBITDA equals pre-tax income plus depreciation and interest.

Depreciation and amortization: Assumed to be $50.0 million per the 2017 cash flow statement. It may exceed this estimate, Q1 2018 will provide a better idea of the 2018 run-rate.

Interest Expense: $107.5 million is the mid-point of management guidance.

The Output

Here's a view of most of the spreadsheet model with the base case scenarios:

The table below provides a summary of the model's output. For comparison purposes, the "Adjusted for Taxes" column presents estimates for BGS net income and EPS as if 2017 pre-tax income was subject to the approximately 38% 2016 tax rate. Notice the impact of the new, lower tax rate going forward.

What's a Fair Price for the Stock?

The table first below presents share prices based on PE multiples.

The current FactSet P/E for BGS is 6.92 on a trailing four quarters basis which includes the impact of the deferred tax liability revaluation. The middle green band is the base case 16 P/E of the stock on a tax-adjusted basis. This suggests a fair value price range in 2018 between $23.52 and $25.87 per share depending on what sales projections are viewed as appropriate.

The second table below presents share prices calculated on EV/ EBITDA multiples. Please note that unlike the P/E table, this table relies on more calculations; deriving an enterprise value for the firm as a whole, adjusting for debt, then calculating a per share stock price.

Since we're using EBITDA, there is no need to adjust for the distortions caused by taxes in 2017. At our middle green band of a 12 multiple, the suggested fair value in 2018 is between $20.07 and $22.42 per share.

Here is how I would encourage the reader to view the output in terms of understanding possible stock prices:

What Matters More: Gross Margin or Sales?

They both matter, but within the limits of our simple model, the gross margin matters more. The table below examines the sensitivity of our model to changes in the gross margin and sales. We're using the more conservative values from the EV/EBITDA multiples at the 12 mid-point multiple. We could just as easily use net income or EBITDA as the output to examine the degree of change, but we're using stock prices as the model's final output. What we see is that if we assume no change in sales ("0% Increase in Sales" in the table) an increase in gross margin from 28% to 29% increases the estimated stock price by $3.00 or 14.1%. If we hold the margin constant at 28% and increase sales from flat to 2017 to a 2.5% increase, the estimated stock price increases $1.18 or 5.6%.

What our simple model is telling us is that the company's earnings are more sensitive to incremental 100 bps or roughly 3.3% to 3.8% changes in gross margin than 1.0% to 2.5% incremental changes in sales. In the past, we have seen year-over-year gross margin and base brand sales changes at BGS of these magnitudes. Within these narrow parameters, in spite of the emphasis placed on base brand sales by many analysts, the company might generally be better served to hold the line on gross margin at the expense of sales.

Please note that adverse movements in both sales and the gross margin could produce really nasty results. For example; if sales decline 2.5% and the gross margin slips to 27%, the estimated stock price is $17.14. I view the high teens as where the stock settles if both metrics head south at once. Conversely, if both metrics improve at once; sales are up 2.5% and the gross margin expands to 29%, the estimated stock price is $25.50.

Ballooning SG&A Could be a Disaster

In the industry-wide discussion of declining sales and falling gross margins, SG&A tends to be lost, but for BGS a few basis points move in SG&A as a percentage of sales can have huge consequences.

In a previous article on BGS, I referred to SG&A as a "wild card" and my opinion has not changed. In fact, between 2016 and 2017, the $30.5 million or 17.4% increase in SG&A swamped the $14.3 million or 3.2% increase in gross profit.

If we again consider the 0% sales change column, a 50 bps improvement in SG&A from 12.3% to 11.8% of sales increases the estimated stock price by $1.50 or a 7.0% improvement. In general, 50 bps movements in SG&A as a percentage of sales cause $1.45 to $1.55 or 6.4% to 8.7% changes in estimated stock prices, more than the changes in sales in we modeled.

That's Nice, but is the Dividend Safe?

We're now admittedly pushing the envelope as to what a simple spreadsheet model can help us understand, but investors in this company want to know if the dividend is safe. We'll see if we can help a bit there. There have been some off-the-cuff estimates about how the dividend is covered, we aim to provide a bit more detail here. Bear with me while I introduce one more table. I've now returned the model to its base case assumptions, three sales scenarios, -2.5%, 0% and 2.5%, a 28% gross margin and SG&A to sales of 12.3%.

Remember, EBITDA is only proxy for cash generated by BGS in my model and not a perfect one. Next, here is an excerpt from the Q4 2017 Press Release regarding 2018 guidance on cash freed up from inventory reduction:

…expected working capital improvement of approximately $75 million to $100 million resulting from the Company's inventory reduction initiative…

I am using the midpoint of the estimate above. The cash on the balance sheet is as of year-end 2017. I am sure the number will be different as of March 31, 2018, but it's a decent estimate. The interest expense estimate has been discussed previously. Run-rate capital expenditures and debt reduction are midpoints based on management's guidance.

Some version of the table above is why CEO Cantwell and CFO Wacha are confident that they can pay the dividend, interest expense, capex, buy back stock and reduce debt.

Worst case for dividends?

With the pessimistic case of $287.7 million EBITDA, less $107.5 million in interest and $52.5 million in run-rate capex, there's $127.7 million to cover $123.7 million in dividends, but remember the backstop of $87.5 million from inventory reduction and $206.5 million in cash on the balance sheet. Even if the gross margin slips 100 bps to 27%, and cash flow does not quite cover dividends, management could dip into that reserve. During the Q4 2017 Conference Call, CFO Wacha laid it on the line:

As a reminder, we have now paid 53 consecutive quarterly dividend[s] since our IPO in 2004 and paid shareholders nearly $125 million in dividends in 2017. Yesterday, our board declared our 54th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Of course, he didn't mention past reduction of dividends, just that they'd been paid for 54 consecutive quarters! Based on my analysis, I don't envision a dividend cut this year, but management could always decide to be "prudent" and chop it in half. There is just no way to model that eventuality.

I understand the logic behind the proposed stock buyback but prefer other alternatives. Buying in about $50.0 million in stock at perhaps $23.0 per share or about 3% of the current market cap saves about $4.0 million in dividends. Plus, although no one would ever mention this on record, timely stock buy backs can slow or stop downturns in the stock. However, with net debt/EBITDA hovering around 7.0 and EBITDA/Interest Expense around 3.0, I would prefer to see the $50.0 million added to the proposed debt reduction of, at the midpoint of management's estimates, $137.5 million. On an after-tax basis the 5.25% debt costs only about 3.94%, but debt reduction would strengthen the balance sheet, reduce the interest burden and bolster net income. Retiring $137.5 million in debt at 5.25% would save BGS $7.2 million in pre-tax interest expense per year.

For perspective, as of Dec. 31, 2017, in addition to the $2.2 billion outstanding debt, there was available capacity of $697.8 million on the revolving credit facility. Management has mentioned a desire to de-lever the balance sheet to net debt/EBITDA of 5.2 by year-end 2018, but unless adjusted EBITDA is used in the computation, I don't see how that is possible.

Some may question the capital planning that would lead the company to retire material amounts of debt after issuing $400.0 million of it, for example, less than a year ago in November 2017. It's a good question.

Acquisitions? Refer to the picture above.

Unfortunately, CFO Wacha left the door open to the pursuit of more acquisitions in the Q4 2017 Conference Call:

After deleveraging, and based on the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to be approximately 5.2 times net debt to EBITDA at the end of 2018. With $207 million of cash on our balance sheet at year end, an undrawn revolver of $700 million, and our strong free cash flow generation, we expect to have more than $1 billion available to continue pursuing our acquisition strategy.

I don't see it. I think that would result in immediate S&P and Moody's downgrades as drawing any significant amounts on the revolver would send the unadjusted debt ratios through the roof - or the floor. I am not against more acquisitions, but in 2018 I would like to see management focus on achieving financial stability and increasing the value of existing brands.

In the End

Your BGS dividends are probably safe in 2018. If BGS results come in anywhere near what I predict via my simple spreadsheet model, management might achieve its debt reduction goal as well.

I don't see any acquisitions. BGS needs to take a break from its strategy of acquiring orphan brands and actually manage what it has acquired. I am skeptical of the stock buyback, but it won't really move the needle anyway.

I see the stock at a recent $22.75 per share as very near fair value. If management guidance holds in 2018, including a 2.5% sales increase, then a fair value range is $22.42 to $25.87 per share. Based on a number of scenarios, the downside looks like a hard quick fall to $16.00 to $18.00 per share, the upside $25.00 to $27.00 per share but fighting strong headwinds all the way.

While I have focused in this article on estimates of the fair value of the company's stock, the ability to pay the dividend and management's possible uses of the company's cash in 2018, the underlying modeling effort focuses on the business and its ability to generate earnings. All participants in the packaged foods industry including BGS face undeniable challenges that will impact corporate strategy, balance sheet management and earnings for years.

If you need income you can depend on, I would not recommend that you buy this stock. There are too many negatives in the packaged goods industry at this time, and this is a bit-part player, but if you must wade into the swirling mire of frozen peas, cereal and discounted yogurt, seek out one of the larger, better-capitalized famous names and settle for a 4% dividend yield.

I'll let Peter Lynch close for me.

