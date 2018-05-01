My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: May 2018 Edition

After two months of negative returns, the month of April was positive for my retirement account and all of the equity ETFs I follow. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, closed 0.27% higher in April. As for my pension plan assets, I had a positive return and my return beat the S&P 500 index in April. Consequently, I reached both of my investment objectives. My first investment objective, preservation of capital, was achieved with my positive return of 0.81% on my assets. My second investment objective, beating the S&P 500 index as measured by the ETF SPY, was accomplished as my return bested SPY by 0.29% overall. Table 1 below shows my return for the month and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 – Investment Returns for April

Table 2 – Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don’t want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 – Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 – Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

Investors in SPY received a gain of 0.52% in April. This was after two consecutive months of negative returns. The bullish alignment remains in SPY indicating the probability of stocks moving higher from here is higher than the probability of stocks rolling over into a bear market. The strong trend in big cap US equities is still in place and I will continue to follow that trend by maintaining my position in SPY.

Chart 3 – Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 3 shows IWM with a gain of 0.98% for April. That is two consecutive months with a gain and I will take it. IWM remains in bullish alignment, indicating a high probability that IWM moves higher from here.

Chart 4 – Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows the relative strength of IWM compared to SPY. In April, IWM outperformed SPY by 0.46%. The chart now shows that the IWM:SPY ratio is at the declining trend line that started in late 2017. If the pattern holds SPY will start outperforming IWM as the ratio rolls over after meeting the downward sloping blue trend line. However, if the ratio breaks above the downward sloping blue trend line then maybe we will have a situation in which IWM enters a period of sustained outperformance compared to SPY. Only time will tell. In the meantime I will keep my allocation to IWM at 20%.

Chart 5 – Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA investors got back on the right track as EFA gained 1.52% in the month of April. EFA outperformed every ETF I follow for my retirement account in the month of April. On another positive note, EFA closed above its rising 6 month moving average. EFA remains in bullish alignment and I look forward to EFA challenging its most recent highs. Stay tuned.

Chart 6 – Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY by 1.00% in April. If the ratio climbs above the highs made last July, then a sustained period of EFA outperforming SPY may be a distinct possibility. The moving averages have not crossed over yet. I will keep an eye on this ratio to see if I need to raise my allocation in EFA in the future.

Chart 7 – Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Chart 7 shows that EFA outperformed IWM by 0.53% snapping a two month period in which EFA underperformed IWM. The green box in Chart 7 shows the trading range that the EFA:IWM ratio is in. The ratio has basically traded in a sideways pattern where neither EFA nor IWM investors have significantly outperformed the other. I am still waiting for the EFA:IWM ratio to close above the highs made earlier in 2017. If that happens a trend change could be in place indicating sustained outperformance of EFA compared to IWM. If that takes place I would allocate more money to EFA compared to IWM. On the flip side, if the ratio breaks below the lower levels of the green box then EFA may enter into a period of sustained underperformance compared to IWM.

Chart 8 – Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

In last month’s article I noted that AGG had a bearish crossover “by the slimmest of margins.” Well, in April, AGG followed through on that bearish crossover by declining 0.94%. The last crossover signal lasted 12 months between the buy and last month’s sell signal. It will be interesting to see how long this sell signal will last. Regardless, I will not be allocating any money to AGG as long as AGG remains in bearish alignment.

Chart 9 – Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG underperformed SPY in April by 1.451%. However, it is clear that bonds have undoubtedly underperformed equities for several years. The bearish alignment identified in Chart 8 and the negative relative strength shown in Chart 9 will keep me out of AGG in May.

For the month of May I will maintain my allocation of 60% SPY, 20% IWM, and 20% EFA. Charts 2, 3, and 5 show that all three of those ETFs are in bullish alignment and that the current trends are strong. I am confident that my investment strategy has me in good position to take advantage of the current bull market that I expect to continue. Remember that following the moving average crossover system is designed to keep me trading with the major trend. I simply need to read the charts to determine what the consensus is of all market participants and then invest accordingly.

