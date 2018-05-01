Intel: The Epyc Struggle Continues

Q1 results are out for both Advanced Micro Designs (AMD) and Intel (INTC). In the fourth installment of this series, I look at the results to see if the new AMD chips are having a significant impact on Intel. Right now, the share price is too high to make Intel a buy, so I will wait till it drops below $43 or so.

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time?

On February 1, I published the third installment of this series. At the time, I didn't see a lot of impact on Intel's sales from AMD's new chips. In the comment section, there was a lot of discussion on how the security bugs that had just come to light (in public anyway) would impact Intel going forward.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let's look at AMD

Why am I looking at how AMD did in Q1 of 2018 when I am writing about whether or not Intel is a good investment for dividend growth investors? AMD builds chips that can run the same code as Intel chips, and with its new Zen architecture chips, Ryzen and Epyc, it has cheaper offerings with similar performance. Each of these chips that AMD sells is a chip sale lost to Intel. In the PC market (both desktop and laptop computers) ,even smaller form factors are slowing or eliminating growth, so it's important to hold on to market share.

Looking at the slide show prepared for the Q1 2018 earnings report, this summary slide provides the information I need to get an overview of how the Zen chips were selling during the quarter. This was a good quarter for AMD. Revenues were up 40%, while operating income increased nearly tenfold.

Reading through the slides, I see lots of information on more revenue and the greater margin in the newer chips (both CPU and GPU). But I don't see much mention of volume increases. That tells me that AMD isn't growing its volumes much if any. But its volumes aren't shrinking much if any either. And it's not a bad thing for AMD or its shareholders that its volumes aren't changing. Less than a year ago, AMD returned to being profitable, so it's not unexpected that it isn't growing volumes every quarter. This quarter shows that holding on to market share while ramping up sales and production of its higher profit chips is more than enough to make for a good quarter.

For Intel and its shareholders, it's not all good news, though. The more of the Zen architecture chips that are available, the more pricing pressure Intel will see on its own chips. Intel has a much better case for paying a premium for its chips against the older AMD CPUs than it does against the new Zen architecture chips.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

In evaluating Intel, I want to look at how the various segments are doing based on what was reported in the latest earnings release. The first quarter tends to be one of the lower performing quarters of the year for Intel, so I think it's significant that Q1 in 2018 was a record-breaking first quarter. I expected to see a hit to revenues because of the various security bugs that have come to light, and I don't really see that.

First up is the Client Computing Group, and while the PC market is under pressure because of the shift to smartphones and tablets, this group still is responsible for a lot of Intel's revenues and profits. With flat volumes, the increase in revenues is all due to increased prices. Intel says that this segment is up mostly due to an improving product mix, but the decline in operating income tells me that prices increased less than costs increased. I think that, at least in part, this is due to competition with AMD chips. This looks to me like Intel is not able to get as much premium as it used to for its PC chips and is having to make the cost/performance ratio better in order to maintain market share.

In previous articles in this series, it has been somewhat hard to detect what impact AMD and its new chips are having. In Q1 2018, an 8% decline in operating income while revenues are up 3% is not subtle. While I can't say for certain that all of this is due to AMD, this is certainly an impact, and AMD chips are the biggest change in this segment.

Next up, let's look at how the Data Center Group did. Intel has put a lot of emphasis on growing this segment, so the 24% growth in revenues is a welcome sign that this effort is bearing some fruit. I would think that Intel would be seeing some pressure here, but the results don't seem to show that. The Epyc chips are a much larger improvement over earlier AMD chips than Ryzen chips are over their predecessors. Also, GPUs are gaining a significant place in servers and displacing at least some CPUs, so with Intel not having a GPU, I would expect that the GPU manufacturers would be able to at least keep the prices down. But average selling price went up 7%, and unlike with the Client Computing Group, operating income increased as well. I also expected some impact from the security bugs found earlier in the year (Spectre and Meltdown), and while there could have been some impact, I can't complain about 24% revenue growth and 75% operating income growth. What is there to complain about when a segment of this size has a double-digit growth in volume and a high single-digit growth in average price?

While AMD is certainly doing well for itself, as a potential Intel investor, it still looks to me like Epyc chips are not having a significant impact on Intel's business. It certainly requires constant innovation to stay on top in the computer chip business, so the race is never over, but at this point, I am beginning to think that unless AMD makes some big improvements to Epyc chips that it will not gain more than token penetration in the server market.

I learned from legendary DGI Chowder that when a company beats expectations and does so well, it increases its full year guidance, that is a very good thing. Chowder calls that a beat and a raise, and when a company he wants does that, he buys more no matter what the valuation. The slide above shows that Intel did exactly that this quarter. I think the upward revision in the EPS projection bodes well for increasing dividends. The revenue projections also mean that those hoping for a big increase in market share for AMD are likely to be disappointed.

I always like to look at what management projects for results for the next quarter. With such a short time frame, management tends to have a good handle on what will happen then. Management is projecting that revenue will go up 10%, and EPS will go up 18%. Remember that management had projected a 5% increase in revenue for Q1 and got 13% instead. Looking at the revenue so far and that projected for Q2, if I take just what Intel did in the second half of last year, Intel will beat their current revenue projections for the year. I think that is a good position to be in. Looking at the EPS projections, between Q1 actuals and Q2 protection, that is a total of $1.72. Last year, Intel generated $2.09 in EPS in the second half of the year. So to hit their EPS target, if they hit the Q2 target, Intel needs to generate only 4 more cents during the second half of this year to hit management's goal. That is about a 2% increase from last year. I think that is a prudent projection given that the second half of last year had more than 20% growth from the same period in the prior year.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), Intel hasn't re-qualified for inclusion on that list yet. As I did last time, I will use the latest declared dividend for the next 3 payments and anticipate a 2 cent increase for next year, giving me a total of $1.22 in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Intel has been projected to grow its earnings by anywhere from 3% for next year to 9% for the next five years, depending on who you ask. Given the fact that the last dividend increase was 10%, and the big increase in Q1 performance, and the guidance for 2018, I think I am being reasonably conservative enough to project dividend growth of 6% for the next 5 years on average (which is the rate I used in my last article).

Using those parameters, I get an NPV value for the projected dividends of $42.30 or a buy price of anything under $43. Given that the 4 year average yield is 2.59% using that number with the current dividend to estimate a price yields $46.33. I think my buy price is still good. Despite dropping today, Intel remains over-valued at just under $52. When last I wrote about it, Intel was at around $48, and I thought it was over-valued. The market laughed at my opinion and promptly bid the price up even more. Today's decline is around 2.4% so far so perhaps I will soon see INTC below my buy price. I will continue waiting for a better price (even as the shares become more valuable due to the increasing dividend, the market price is outrunning that value).

What to watch for going forward?

Intel set out some bold numbers in expecting a 10% increase in revenue and an 18% increase in EPS for next quarter. Hitting those numbers will make it fairly easy to hit the full year guidance, so I want to be sure Intel does actually hit those numbers. I also am concerned that full rollout of the Cannon Lake processors has been delayed yet again, so next quarter, I want to see the most recent date confirmed and not pushed back further. Intel's current feature size allows for greater density than the same size at other foundries, so it's not as far behind as it may look, but these chips need to go into full production.

Conclusion

AMD is doing quite well rolling out its new generation of chips, both the Zen architecture CPU chips and the Radeon GPUs. For those looking for an investment in the technology sector and not needing dividends, it could be a good investment. But, so far, the hopes that it could grab significant market share from Intel have remained firmly in the future.

Intel is doing quite well in its business as well. Things like the Spectre and Meltdown security holes have not proven to be major stumbling blocks. Even the continuing delay with full rollout of the 10nm chips hasn't yet been a big problem (although it will get to be more of a problem if the delays continue). Sadly, for those investors wishing to pick up shares of INTC at a good value, the market continues to value this stock very highly.

