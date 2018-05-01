Ventas: Safe, Cheap, And Growing

Ventas has been increasing its assets in life science and medical office buildings, both of which have been performing very well.

Ventas has been dealing with oversupply in the senior housing sector by collaborating with Brookdale to sell off less desired assets.

Ventas (VTR) recently released its 2018 Q1 numbers. The share price of Ventas appreciated about 9% after this report, but Ventas is still a great value investment. Ventas still has a dividend yield of 6.7% and its dividend is growing. The following article will explain how Ventas has adjusted its portfolio to deal with rising interest rates and an oversupply of senior housing.

VTR data by YCharts

Over-Supply in Senior Housing:

Over 60% of Ventas' portfolio consists of senior housing. Even though demand for senior housing has been increasing, supply has been increasing even faster. Below is a very disturbing graph of the occupancy rates for senior housing operations or SHOP.

Source: Ventas Earnings Reports

Occupancy rates have been falling for almost three years. Ventas has been able to still grow cash flow through increasing rent. In fact, REVPOR, or revenue per occupied room, has increased almost 3% from Q1 2017. This increase more than makes up for the decrease in occupancy rate with a 0.7% increase in net operating income for SHOP. Still, the occupancy rate should be closely monitored going forward.

Ventas is also addressing this problem by improving the quality of its senior housing portfolio. What this means is that Ventas is investing in higher income neighbourhoods with a higher barrier to entry.

Source: Ventas Earnings Report

This has reduced the impact of high supply, but it has not eliminated it.

Ventas has other strategies its talked about in its most recent press conference. Ventas recently partnered with Brookdale (BKD), the largest senior care provider in the US. Ventas owns a lot of Brookdale's properties and all those properties are now combined into one master lease. More importantly, this lease agreement allows Ventas to collaborate with Brookdale to sell up to 15% of the senior homes to improve portfolio quality. Throughout the next year, Ventas and Brookdale will be working to liquidate senior homes in lower-income neighbourhoods. Also, the agreement has annual rent increases of the lesser of 2.25% or 4x the consumer price index. This should help stabilize Ventas' future cash flow growth, and more importantly, improve senior housing occupancy rates.

Diversification:

Ventas has continued to diversify its portfolio moving further away from senior housing.

Source: Ventas NOI Diversification

Ventas has been acquiring high-quality life science buildings. Management has consistently stated it plans on continuing diversification efforts by acquiring more life science and medical office buildings or MOBs. MOBs and life science are some of the strongest performing assets as can be seen below.





Source: Ventas Earnings Report

Both of these assets have really strong occupancy rates and have continued to generate more cash year after year. In fact, life science grew revenue by 26% from Q1 2017.

Rising Interest Rates:

Rising interest rates have hurt all kinds of REITs as the cost of capital has gone up. Interest expense has increased hurting margins. Debra Cafaro, the CEO of Ventas, has responded by paying off a lot of Ventas' debt to lower its leverage. Ventas also is the only healthcare REIT, along with Welltower (WELL), with a BBB+ credit rating. The interest rates on Ventas' debt is 2-5%. Also, most of its debt has a fixed rate.

Source: Ventas 10-Q, 4/23/2018

This isn't to say Ventas is unaffected by rising rates, interest expense increased by about 2.4% this quarter. This headwind will be minor though as Ventas continues to grow revenue, up about 7% from last quarter.

Ventas' Dividend isn't going anywhere:

The key to any REIT is analyzing the dividend. Is the dividend safe, is the dividend growing, and how much do I have to pay? Ventas' dividend is safe, it's growing, and it's cheap.

Source: GuruFocus Ventas 5yr Dividend Growth

The only REITs with stronger dividend growth are much pricier with PE ratios from 50-75 and dividend yields around 5%. Ventas has a PE close to 14 and dividend yield of 6.5%. To compare, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is cheap and has a faster-growing dividend than Ventas. But Omega's credit rating is almost junk and it's overleveraged for the interest rate hikes in the near future. Omega's interest rates on its debt are from 9-14.5% compared to Ventas with rates from 2-5%. Ventas is the best priced sustainable growing dividend.

Conclusion:

The strengths of Ventas can best be summed up by Debra Cafaro, the CEO:

As I look across the entire equity market, I can't think of where else you can invest in an S&P 500 stock with a rock solid 6.5% dividend yield, BBB+ balance sheet, a compelling demand story, a dynamic, fragmented and large investible market and an experience excellent team that has a long record of extraordinary value creation, innovation and results.

Ventas has been operating well in the short run regardless of the headwinds. This quarter funds from operations (FFO) grew by 2% and same-store cash grew by 2.6%. Plus, Ventas re-adjusted its projected annual normalized FFO per share from 3.99 to 4.07. Ventas' portfolio should continue to strengthen as it collaborates with Brookdale. The rest of the year is looking bright for Ventas and the dividend should continue to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.