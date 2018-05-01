BOOM! Spectacular Turnaround At DMC Global

While much of the turnaround has already priced into the stock price, there is further upside with the continuation of the boom time.

There are some snags, though, mostly in the form of possible anti-dumping fines and litigation cost. Debt has also increased.

This is quite a turnaround. The company is hitting on all, or in any case on most cylinders.

Improved pricing, you don't hear that all that often these days when inflation is still very low, but we heard it on the Q1CC of DMC Global (BOOM). What you also don't see all that often is this:

Since there hasn't been an article on this company here on SA for quite some time, here is a quick description (somewhat shorted from FinViz):

DMC Global Inc. engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. It also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to oilfield service companies.

So, what went right? One could simply say just about everything, and that would not be far from the truth, but let's look at it in some detail:

Booming demand

Capacity additions and resolving bottlenecks

BOOM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

A longer-term prospect shows that it's more like demand is recovering, but we'll take that anyway. Operational metrics, at least the GAAP ones, are still not close to previous highs, although keep in mind that these are GAAP figures.

Demand is booming especially at their biggest division, DynaEnergetics, from the Q1CC:

DynaEnergetics, our oilfield products business delivered record sales of $49.1 million and an improvement of 32% sequentially and 123% increase versus last year's first quarter. Improved pricing, strong customer demand and accelerated production were key drivers in DynaEnergetics better than expected result.

In comparison, their other division which is considerably smaller, showed less exuberant growth but still put in a solid performance (Q1CC):

Sales at our NobelClad's explosion welding business were $18.2 million, an increase of 5% sequentially, and 7% versus the 2017 first quarter.

Demand at DynaEnergetics was pushed by both volume and prices, and that suggests we have multiple leverage at work here:

Price improvements, which are taking effect the first half of this year.

Demand increases

Operational leverage

Increase in capacity, from the second half of this year (although the company removed an important bottleneck in its raw material supply chain which is behind the revenue beat).

BOOM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The improvement in margins is less exuberant than one might expect at first sight, but one reason is the temporary increase in cost related to the capacity increases (Q1CC):

DynaEnergetics global capacity expansion program are progressing on schedule and the 74,000 square foot manufacturing and assembly facility in Blum, Texas should be operational by the end of July.

DynaEnergetics generates a higher gross margin (40%) compared to NobelClad (18%). Gross margins would be higher still but much of the increased R&D effort for NobelClad is expensed.

Here are the operating expenses from Morningstar:

First quarter expenses, SG&A was $13.4M or 20% of sales versus $11.7M or 30% of sales in the first quarter last year. There was a 5.59% 'other operating' expense in the quarter, though, which is why total operating expenses were 25.7%.

Management reacted quickly to the increase in demand and started investing late last summer to add capacity.

Cash

BOOM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The YChart figure above makes us a little less sure about the accuracy of these charts, we have to admit. It shows a nearly $9M cash flow from operations while the Q1CC argued:

During the quarter, we use $3 million cash from operating activities.

The balance sheet worsened (Q1CC):

we ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million. Net debt was $18.6 million, up from $9 million at the December 31. The increase primarily relates to increase working capital requirements associated with operational growth at DynaEnergetics as well as construction of DynaEnergetics new facilities in Blum, Texas.

How are they doing for dilution:

BOOM Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The inclination upwards might seem steep, but a 7% dilution in five years really isn't bad.

Guidance

Q2 revenues will be between $74M and $76M, substantially above the $47.2M in Q2 2017. Gross margins fall between 33% and 34%.

The best part is the sales guidance for the year, substantially raised from $255-270M to $290-305M, driven by the capacity additions coming online in Q3.

SG&A will also be up, but only a bit from $50-52M to $55M on the expected increase in litigation cost.

EPS is expected to fall between $1.60 and $1.70. Excluding restructuring and accrued anti-dumping penalties, it will be $1.80-2.05.

Expectations for adjusted EBITDA have also improved a lot, from $39-43M to the new guidance of $52-56M.

Management also looked out a bit further and is very optimistic for the coming three years.

Some Snags

Despite all the good news, there are some points that blemish the picture somewhat, although these are not new:

The company has recorded a $3.1M accrual related to potential penalties on a previously reported anti-dumping and countervailing duties case from 2015. Management is hopeful that they won't have to pay this.

There is an additional $3.6M of prior anti-dumping duties which is on the balance.

Litigation expenses could fall between $7M and $8M for protecting IP.

Amortization expense of $3M (for the year).

Interest expense of $2-2.25M (for the year).

CapEx at $30M (for the year).

A $9.7M unfavourable change in working capital (versus guidance in the previous quarter).

Some of these snags are responsible for the considerable gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures. Consider, for instance, Q1 net income (Q1CC):

Consolidated net income was $3.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the year-ago first quarter. Adjusted net income was $7.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.

Valuation

BOOM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The GAAP backwards earnings and EBITDA multiples are a bit silly, but the sales multiple has gone up a lot since early 2016. Even at the high end of EPS guidance, the shares trade at nearly 20x earnings and over 8x adjusted EBITDA already, which isn't cheap anymore.

Conclusion

The recovery has lags, and it looks like there is some more room to run. But much of the rather spectacular turnaround is already priced in. One should wait for the shares to fall back a bit to buy, or have a longer-term perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.