Agnico Eagle: A Long-Term Choice

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'18 results on April 26, 2018. Revenues were $565.3 million, up 3.25% compared to a year ago and down 2.5% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my leading stocks in the "gold miner" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently, Barrick Gold (ABX). I like the company for four reasons.

Stable mine assets that are performing above targets, located in a low political risks environment, and generating constant cash flow. A growing gold reserve with expanding gold grades. The company expects a strong future growth of 2.0 million ounces of gold in 2020 produced from assets already owned that will be funded by operating cash flow. Longer term project pipeline offers additional opportunities to add value down the road. Experienced and savvy management known for its robust records to meeting expectations and delivering higher value per share basis. Dividend per share now at 0.44 annually or a yield of 1% and potential increase.

Thus, this limited risk profile and constant, predictable results make the company an excellent candidate for long-term investment and should be accumulated on any weakness.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

we've been focused on that transition and in that transition we had a solid quarter this quarter, 390,000 ounces produced, total cash cost of $648 so that was expected. As a result of that we're tracking slightly ahead of our full year production guidance of 1.53 million ounces and we're at the lower end of our full-year cost guidance.

The first-quarter results reiterated my long-term perspective because the company is generating free cash flow again even with a lower gold production for the first half of 2018. Total cash is growing now to almost $1 billion recently, and the principal producing mines such a LaRonde, Meadowbank, and Canadian Malartic continue to be active with plenty of future growth.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2018 - The raw numbers

Agnico Eagle 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 483.6 510.1 508.8 482.9 490.5 537.6 610.9 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 565.3 578.4 Net Income in $ Million 28.7 10.1 1.3 −15.5 27.8 19.0 49.4 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 35.1 44.9 EBITDA $ Million 212.3 196.5 163.6 194.0 190.6 210.0 269.1 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 233.5 225.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 5.9% 2.0% 0.3% 0 5.7% 3.5% 8.1% 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% 7.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.13 0.05 0.01 −0.08 0.13 0 0.22 0.27 0.33 0 0.30 0.15 0.19 Cash from operations in $ Million 143.5 188.4 143.7 140.8 145.7 229.5 282.9 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 166.9 207.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 82.9 111.5 122.4 133.0 100.7 123.3 125.5 166.6 128.6 192.3 257.0 296.3 186.1 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 60.6 76.8 21.3 7.8 45.0 106.2 157.3 −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 21.6 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.56 0.73 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 0.77 0.57 Long term Debt in $ Billion 1.27 1.20 1.22 1.13 1.08 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 1.38 1.37 Dividend per share in $ 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 215.7 216.7 217.7 218.5 221.9 225.2 227.7 227.8 229.3 233.5 233.8 231.2 234.6

Gold Production Details:

Agnico Eagle had a low gold production on a quarterly basis, production was 389,278 Au Oz, down 7.4% from the same quarter last year, due to lack of production of Lapa and 5.8% sequentially. Production growth is on track to 2 million Au ounces entering 2020.



Note: Lapa was building stockpile the previous quarter and had low production as the company is winding down this asset. M. Boyd said on the conference call:

As a result of that we're tracking slightly ahead of our full year production guidance of 1.53 million ounces and we're at the lower end of our full-year cost guidance. Essentially the drop in production that we saw in the quarter from Meadowbank as was expected and also at Lapa as we wind down that asset was offset slightly by increases in production at both LaRonde and Canadian Malartic and we'll talk a little bit about those projects.

All-in sustainable cost (AISC) is reasonable for the industry averaging $889 per ounce in 1Q'18. However, it jumped quite a lot in the fourth quarter.

Note: Reserves are improving year over year.

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for the next few years is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus. M. Boyd said:

So we're in excellent shape to continue with the build out of our Nunavut platform and the other expansions that we have announced. We're in a very strong position to achieve our guidance at LaRonde. We continue with the work in the lower part of the mine looking to provide additional production levels over the next several years from around 3.1 kilometers to 3.5 kilometers underground. Update on Amaruq, our permitting activity is most importantly are on schedule. We believe that we will receive the permits in the middle of the year. We do have the project certificate. It was received in March from the Nunavut Impact Review Board. That's an important step.

Note, Canadian Malartic had a record quarterly production, another excellent quarter there, 83,403 ounces.

Finally, at Kittila, the board approved last year the Kittila shaft expansion for a cost of about $200 million, which will open up the lower part of the mine reserve.

Agnico Eagle - Technical Analysis

AEM is forming a descending channel pattern. Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often develop within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. $46 was the line resistance (sell flag), and I recommend to take some profit off the table at $46-47. First "intermediate" resistance should be $42 (buy flag).

AEM is moving in correlation with the gold price, and it is crucial to trade AEM in association with gold.

Commentary

1 - Revenues

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'18 results on April 26, 2018. Revenues were $565.3 million, up 3.25% compared to a year ago and down 2.5% sequentially.

The low gold production was mitigated by a substantial gold price of $1,332/Oz.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

On the positive side, Agnico Eagle is creating positive free cash flow again. AEM posted $21.6 million in free cash flow this quarter.

The company has been investing a lot in CapEx in 2017, but this trend is reversing slightly in 2018.

Nonetheless, the company felt confident to increase the dividend by 10% the previous quarter, to $0.44 annually or 1% yearly, which is still quite modest and represents a payout of $103 million a year.

3 - Net debt

The company has an excellent balance sheet with a low net debt of $807 million. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.88 now and is excellent. It means that AEM can repay its long-term debt in less than a year.

However, the first week of Q2'18, Agnico Eagle completed the previously announced and closed on the previously announced debt deal where the company added $350 million in cash. So, as early as April, Agnico Eagle has a cash position around $900 million including short-term investment.

Debt maturities are indicated below. The first debt maturity is in 2020 for $360 million.

Conclusion

Agnico Eagle is a very reliable gold miner with a balanced business profile and a well-defined production growth, which is appealing from a long-term investment perspective.

Agnico Eagle has an excellent balance sheet with cash of over $900 million and growing. Furthermore, production is expected to reach 2 million Au Oz by 2020.

I also expect the company to increase the dividend in 2018-2019 to a more reasonable yield of 2.5-3% with an anticipated reduction in CapEx which will allow a positive future free cash flow on a regular basis.

