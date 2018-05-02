Buying AB InBev For Its China Potential

I have recently reviewed Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and concluded that the company is steadily growing in Pacific Asia. The company does however struggle in Asia's largest country by population; China. In the country with the world's biggest beer market, Heineken only has a 1% market share. As an investor, you never want to miss out on the rapidly growing Chinese market. Therefore, I decided to look for a publicly-traded company that does have a strong footprint in China. I found a company which fulfills this criteria in Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev was formed by multiple mergers and acquisitions. I will not bother you with the order of all the mergers and acquisitions. In short, AB InBev was formed through a merger of Interbrew (Belgium) and AmBev (Brazil). In 2008, the group acquired Anheuser-Busch (US). After the this takeover, the company acquired SABMiller and is now the world's biggest brewer, followed by Heineken and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY).

Chinese Segment

Source: These are China's Biggest Beer Brands

There is limited free accessible research available on beer market shares. I did, however, find the chart represented above. This chart may be a little outdated (2015), but still gives a good picture of the market shares in China. As you can see, AB InBev has the third largest market share in China. The chart was created before the takeover of SABMiller. SABMiller had a 49% stake in SNOW (China's biggest brewer by market share), due to a joint venture with China Resources. For the acquisition get approval, this stake in Chinese most popular beer brand had to be sold. Therefore, the takeover has had little impact on the market share distribution.

In the 2017 full year results, the company provided more inside in its Chinese business. The company stated that Budweiser grew nationally in FY17, establishing itself as the leading beer brand in e-commerce sales. The volume of the company's super premium brands, including Corona, Hoegaarden, and Franziskaner almost doubled. Therefore, the company is now the industry leader in all super premium beer sales in China. EBITDA grew 34.7%, driven by margin expansion and premiumization driving top-line growth. The increase in EBITDA is quite huge, especially considering that revenue in FY17 "only" increased by 7.3%. This can be explained by the margin expansion. The company also managed to increase its market share but did not state by how much. It seems like the company tries to focus more on its premium and super premium beer brands. This seems like a wise choice. The Chinese beer market, although still the biggest beer market in the world, has been declining since 2013. Consumers start preferring premium beers, instead of cheap beers. By focusing more on the premium segment, AB InBev can grow its Chinese market share in a high-margin environment.

Fiscal Year 2017

Source: AB InBev's FY17 and Q4 2017

AB InBev reported revenue of 56.4 billion USD in FY17. The company has grown its organic revenue with 4.6% in the last 5 years. Revenue grew 5.1% in FY 2017, which is above trend revenue. The company managed to grow revenue, something which is not that common in the current consumer good environment. It has three global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, all three of which have grown revenue, combined, by 9.8%. The company managed to grow its profit margin with 91 bps. Therefore, the increase in revenue had the effect of double-edged sword on the bottom line. The top line increased, and a bigger proportion of the top line went to the bottom line. The company managed to increase its normalized profit from 4.9 billion USD to 8.0 billion USD in FY17. AB InBev reported that the normalized profit excludes negative non-recurring items of 662 million USD in FY17. These costs are mainly coming from restructuring cost, caused by the SABMiller acquisition.

Debt And Synergies

The company still has a significant load of debt from the SABMiller acquisition. Net debt decreased to 104.4 billion USD as of 31 December 2017, which is a drop of 3.6 billion USD, compared to 31 December 2018. As you can see in the diagram above, debt repayments are divided quite equally between the upcoming years. To keep a comfortable debt profile, the company maintains over 20 billion USD in cash and revolving credit facility liquidity. The company also managed to increase its net cash position by 2.3 billion USD. I conclude that the significant debt load will not be a problem in the near future.

In FY17, the company benefited from synergies coming from the SABMiller acquisition. There were cost savings of 1,304 million USD. In total, synergies worth 2,133 million USD have kicked in. The company stated in its annual report that cost synergies are not only greater than originally expected but are also being delivered earlier than expected.

Conclusion

I am long Heineken, a company which has a big market share in most of Asia Pacific. Heineken does, however, lack market share in China, where it only has 1% market share. This is quite worrisome, because the company has the world's biggest population and is the world's biggest beer market. AB InBev, however, has a quite big market share in China and keeps increasing its market share. The company is already the leader in the Chinese super-premium sector. It has a significant amount of debt, but this does not put the company in jeopardy. Synergies of the acquisition of SABMiller are kicking in faster than predicted and are bigger than expected. If you are looking for a brewer with a strong footprint in China, I would definitely recommend doing more research on AB InBev.

