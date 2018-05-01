Emerge Energy Services' (EMES) CEO Rick Shearer on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Deb Deibert - CFO

Ted Beneski - Chairman

Rick Shearer - CEO

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

John Watson - Simmons

Selman Akyol - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q1 2018 Emerge Energy Services Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Deb Deibert, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Deb Deibert

Thank you, Operator, and welcome everyone, to the Emerge Energy Services LP first quarter 2018 conference call. As usual, just a quick note before we start.

Our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volume, operating expenses and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy, distributions and other plans and objectives for future capital expenditures and operations.

These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

If one or more of these risks materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected. These risks are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report on 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please also note that on this call we may use the terms adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures and we have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release published this morning for historical results. Please see our Web site for a reconciliation of our forecasted adjusted EBITDA to comparable GAAP measures.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Ted Beneski

Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us to review the first quarter of 2018. We started off the year on an extremely positive note in several aspects. First, we closed our important refinancing in January that provided us the capital to expand our San Antonio operation and improve our balance sheet. Second, we posted a strong first quarter performance in terms of volume growth and adjusted EBITDA generation despite the challenges our industry face with both poor weather and railroad service issues. And third, we started up our new San Antonio dry plant earlier this week, which represents a fulfillment of our promise made last year that the plant would be operational by May 1st.

We're especially proud of this latter accomplishment because many of our peers have experienced construction delays for in-basin plants, some upwards of six to nine months behind original schedules. I want to congratulate our entire team for their hard work in achieving this critical objective, and we are now in a great position to succeed in 2018 and beyond.

Turning to an overview of the first quarter, we grew our total volume sold by 7% sequentially to 1.5 million tons, which is a company record, and increased frac volume by 8%. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, total volume sold increased by 20%. As we documented on the last quarterly call, we faced significant obstacles in the form of poor railroad service and extreme winter weather. However, we overcame these issues and delivered positive results, which is a testament to our newly enhanced rail shipping outlets, and the improvements made by our Texas in-basin plants. We have diversified our railroad providers, and increased our exposure on the BNSF railroad, while the Canadian National railroad continues to struggle fulfilling orders.

Our Kosse, Texas facility stepped up and responded to higher demand, increasing frac production by 50% compared to Q4. Our existing San Antonio production circuit produced 74% more frac sand than the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, of $17.4 million in the first quarter, did decline by $1.3 million sequentially due to a $4 million negative adjustment under our credit agreement for the repayment of rent that was deferred during the downturn. Excluding this adjustment our adjusted EBITDA would have increased by $2.7 million sequentially bolstered by the volume growth, price increases, and lower production costs on a per ton basis. Our consolidated net income in the first quarter was $1.5 million compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter last year.

We did have $6.7 million in one-time charges that adversely impacted net income in the first quarter. And Deb will have more detail on the financial results in her section. Finally, we are confirming our 2018 guidance of $120 million in adjusted EBITDA and $60 million in net income as the market continues to gain momentum from a demand and pricing perspective. Also, we have demonstrated our ability to deliver on our public goals, last year beating the $40 million of full-year adjusted EBITDA, and this year by starting the new San Antonio plant ahead of schedule and under budget. We see the 2018 guidance as another goal we can accomplish through our team's innovative problem-solving and hard work.

And now, I'll turn it over to Rick.

Rick Shearer

Thank you, Ted. To begin, I want to emphasize that we are indeed off to a great start for 2018. Our team has done an outstanding job of responding to the challenges and delivering solid, positive results in the first quarter, while Q2 is already showing encouraging signs of increased prices and record demand.

The first accomplishment I want to highlight for Q1 is the outstanding progress we've made on our San Antonio plant expansion. We are extremely proud to announce that we are ahead of schedule and under budget for this new plant. The dry plant fired up in late-April, and we're quickly ramping up the production to hit the 2.4 million ton-per-year capacity limitation of our current PBR permit. We are below budget for the initial portion of the plant previously outlined at $55 million, and we still expect the post-NSR permit upgrade to cost between $7 million and 10$ million. In an environment where our peers are experiencing significant new plant construction delays and cost overruns, we have delivered on our word.

We believe that following through is an important competitive advantage, one that has earned us credibility in the eyes of our customers. In turn, customers are rewarding us with new take-or-pay contracts that we expect to cover the entire 2.4 million ton per year of current capacity. While some of the contracts are signed, we're in the final stages of executing a number of contracts where we have already verbal commitments. Demand for our San Antonio frac sand is so strong that we are targeting a contracted rate of more than 80% of the entire 4 million tons per year capacity under the new NSR permit we expect to receive.

Regarding our ramp up timeline, we expect to be at full production in July as our wet plant is still under construction, which was the original plan once we had much of the dry plant equipment already on hand. We are using the old wet plant on site to feed the new and now operational dry plant, and are further supplementing with third-party feed. As a result, in the first two months of operations our production costs will be higher than our targeted goal. To help the plant start up efficiently we fully staffed the operation at the end of March, and sent these new employees to Wisconsin for training. Additionally, we are temporarily running the plant on short-term natural gas and electricity sources while the long-term infrastructure is getting installed.

Once we hit full stride in the second-half of the year we expect the cash production cost for San Antonio to be best-in-class in the industry, which we estimate to be in the low teens per ton. After mining on the property for several months now we know that the sand is very clean and contains minimal amounts of clays unlike some West Texas deposits. A further positive note about our San Antonio sand reserves is that we now have determined that this deposit has high quality sand, more than 30 feet below what our initial core drilling data had shown. The 100 mesh sand here has been tested at 8K crush. Building further to our reserves in San Antonio, we have signed a sales agreement to purchase 245 adjoining acres which we expect to have similar sand quality.

This will bring our own property at our new San Antonio mine to just under 800 acres. As we finalize more drilling data we will report the increase confirmed reserves at this site when available. Further along in our ramp up schedule at San Antonio is the upgrade to four million tons per year once we are granted the NSR permit. We applied for the permit at the beginning of March, and our first public comment period just expired.

Additionally, we hosted an open house for community leaders to learn more about our company and tour the new operation. The feedback was very positive, which leads us to believe that we could receive our NSR permit as early as August or September. If that is the case, we could be producing at the four million ton per year run rate at some point in the fourth quarter of this year. While the regulatory process is hard to predict, we are taking the right steps and acting as a proper corporate steward. Our company has always been very transparent toward our neighbors and the communities in which we operate, and we are extending the same practice at San Antonio.

Now, I want to turn to a few key market dynamics that we are witnessing in our industry. Sand demand in the market remains very positive, and demand continues to outstrip supply. We are turning down Northern White orders due to ongoing constraints from the railroads, and customers have been patiently awaiting the start of our new San Antonio plant. Prices, increases materialized in the first quarter as expected, but we sold a higher mix of lower priced coarse grades compared to the fourth quarter. Overall, our average selling price increased by 1%, but if our Northern mix had held constant between quarters, the price increases on the fine grades would have translated into an overall increase of 3% or more.

For the second quarter, we implemented Northern White price increases for our contracted and spot customers in the range of 3% to 5%. We do not see the tightness in the market slowing down, as many of the in-basin plants continue to fall behind schedule, and the railroads have not fully corrected the service shortfalls. With these challenges, and the record market demand for sand, we are essentially sold out of Northern White and in-basin sand for the remainder of this year and beyond.

Another important market demand is the ever-changing completions designs from EMPs. As most of you know, the market was dominated by coarse grades in 2014, but then swung to fines in recent years. However, we are seeing signs of increased 30-50 demand now, not because of fine products shortages, but because customers are continuing to optimize well designs by experimenting with grade changes. A new design in several basins implements 100 mesh initially to open up as many small fissures as possible, and then uses 30-50 to widen the open fissures, and increase conductivity. In-basin sand deposits do not have sufficient amounts of 30-50. So, Northern White sand must fill the demand for the 30-50 preferences.

We and our peers have consistently declared that Northern White sand is not dead, and the evidence to support this view continues to mount. While some operators find in-basin sand acceptable in certain applications or for certain grades, others see the value that high-quality sand brings in their complex well designs. We have positioned our business model to meet both needs, as we are now a diversified producer of high-quality Northern Sand, and a low-quality in-basin product.

The final market trend we need to cover is proppant intensity. Operators are continuing to push lateral links longer, and proppant loadings higher, despite rumors of the trend flattening or reversing. While we may not experience the rapid intensity growth we saw from 2016 and 2017, we still see proppant per well increasing over the next two years, primarily driven by longer laterals. EMPs are actively seeking contiguous acreage to execute attractive drilling plants that now often entail two-mile horizontal sections, compared to one-mile a few years ago. Because of these longer laterals and the increase in rig count, we think the industry frac sand demand for 2018 will exceed 100 million tons, and several customers are bullish on 2019 industry activity levels, with 15% plus growth projections.

In summary, for the market, our customers' appetite for sand is strong, and competitive new in-basin supply is not coming online as quickly as initially projected. So, we see prices continuing to move up at this point in the cycle.

Now, let's turn to logistics. The railroad service levels have slowly improved since bottoming out in February, but we did not sit idle and wait for a resolution. We were proactive by seeking new outlets to lessen our dependency on certain carriers. In the first quarter, we expanded our BNSF direct capabilities, which helped drive Q1 sales volume growth for Northern White sand. We are currently shipping 10 unit trains per month on the BNSF directly and are targeting an expansion to 16 or 17 trains per month on this carrier.

Meanwhile, the Canadian National Railroad has indicated the service will continue to improve gradually, but will not be fully resolved until the end of this year. Our work around with the BNSF and the Union Pacific has mitigated the negative impact, where as several of our competitors on this CN do not have the luxury of rerouting tons on to different railroads.

Looking at our transloads, we are constantly optimizing our footprint and are evaluating new sites in Canada, the Northeast, and the Bakken. The Utah Basin is also showing promising signs of higher drilling activity. So we are looking to use two new terminals in that area. As a reminder, we lease all of our transloads for flexibility and to save capital for other opportunities. Another competitor recently announced the sale of its owned terminals to redeploy capital into higher return projects. While some peer may tout the advantages of owning their terminals, the fully financed cost of owning is often comparable to leasing once you factor in the cost of capital and account for the risk of a potentially stranded asset.

Finally in logistics, we continue to pursue last mile collaboration with Solarus [ph] and other providers. This space is becoming increasingly crowded with new offerings and we are receiving inbound requests from these parties to include our San Antonio product in a bundle package. Our lack of a known concept is not impairing our ability to sell product, and our new plant is outfitted to handle on variety of boxes, silos, and trucks. We will continue to work with these last mile parties while keeping our options open in this new and evolving market.

Moving on to the SandMaxx, we made a very difficult decision to discontinue this self-suspending sand product line. Through various field trials and tests across several basins, SandMaxx proppant has proven to be effective downhole by enhancing hydrocarbon production compared to wells completed with conventional designs using regular frac sand. However, market acceptance has been much slower than we anticipated when we purchased the temporary rights to this intellectual property. The feedback we've received from customers who trial the product said the product and the technology performed well, but they were reluctant to sign-up for full price sales given the significant upfront investment for the proppant. Although the present value of the SandMaxx completed well is higher than one using conventional sand, customers cited the need for immediate payback on their investment.

SandMaxx did not pan out as we expected, but we have seen an uptick in interest for our other technology-driven proppant and we call SandGuard. The new OSHA dust regulations require employers to begin monitoring employees for stringent, permissible dust levels in June this year, while many last mile solutions claim to eliminate 90% of dusting at the well site. There are still transfer points at transload sites and traditional proppant delivery systems that can cause severe dusting. Our SandGuard product is dustless and eliminates these concerns. We are evaluating a new coding line as a result for our San Antonio plant, and could potentially sell large quantities of SandGuard proppant in the second-half of this year.

Before I turn it over to Deb, I am very update about our future for 2018 and beyond. The new San Antonio plant marks our transition to a fully-diversified sand producer, and will continue to respond to the market's constantly changing needs. We fully intend on ramping up the San Antonio plant quickly and efficiently, while we will continue to push price increases and optimize our cost structure.

With that, I'll hand it over to Deb to review the financials. Deb?

Deb Deibert

Thank you, Rick. Emerge Energy reported consolidated net income of $1.5 million or $0.05 per diluted unit for the first quarter of 2018. This compares net income of $5.6 million or $0.18 per diluted unit in the fourth quarter 2017. Net loss for the first quarter 2017 is $11.4 million or negative $0.38 per diluted unit.

Although our volumes improved by 7%, the sequential decrease on net income was primarily driven by several one-time charges that we incurred during the first quarter. We wrote off $3.9 million of deferred financing costs in conjunction with our refinancing that closed on January 5th of this year. This expense is included in the $10.5 million of total interest expense on our income statement. Also related to refinancing, we incurred $1.1 million of debt modification expense that were not permitted to be capitalized on our balance sheet. This expense is included in SG&A for the quarter but is an add-back under our adjusted EBITDA definition.

Additionally, we wrote off $1.7 million of prepaid royalties and intangible assets related to our Jackson County, Wisconsin mine site acquired in December of 2015 as we do not intend to develop this property. Now that we have terminated our mining permit we avoid paying any future annual minimum royalties for these properties. The write-off is added back to our adjusted EBITDA calculation. In the other expense and income line item we recognized $70,000 mark-to-market gain on the fair value of warrants outstanding compared to a $1 million mark-to-market gain in the fourth quarter. As Ted mentioned about our change in adjusted EBITDA, we generated $17.4 million in the first quarter compared to $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The growth in volume, price increases on fine sands, and lower overall production cost per ton positively impacted our adjusted EBITDA.

However, the $4 million reversal of deferred rent expense cost our adjusted EBITDA to decline. Excluding this hit, our adjusted EBITDA would have increased by $2.7 million. For a quick reminder, we restructured several of our fixed obligations during the downturn to provide immediate cash relief, namely for our railcar leases and transload terminals. One of the deals reduced our fixed monthly obligation significantly for two years, but the deal required us to repay the rent when the market improved. With our recent return to profitability we repaid $4 million of deferred rent in the first quarter. The last 18 months, when the cash rent payments were lower than the straight line to an expense on the P&L, we were receiving a positive benefit to our cash flow. And our adjusted EBITDA definition aligned with this constant by giving us a positive adjustment.

The flipside is that we must recognize reversal when our cash payments are higher than the straight expense, which is the case now, producing a negative adjustment to adjusted EBITDA. While we expect some negative impact from this concept going forward, it will be more ratable than in Q1 as other restructured deals slowly unwind over time.

We generated distributable cash flow of $8.7 million during the quarter, compared to $13.4 million in fourth quarter of '17. That the Board of Directors of our general partner elected to not make a distribution for the quarter, we are also restricted under our new credit agreements for paying distributions in 2018. Our capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $30.1 million or which $29 million was growth and $1.1 million was maintenance. Most of our growth CapEx in the quarter was directed towards the new San Antonio plant. As Rick mentioned, we expect to be on budget for the first part of the new plant, at $55 million, and we expect to be on budget for the additional $7 million to $10 million of upgrades once we receive the new NSR permit. Our 2018 full-year capital expenditures range is still $70 million to $90 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, our long-term debt balances reflect our recent refinancing. At first quarter end, we had $9.5 million drawn on our $75 million revolving credit facility. And our second lien notes had principle outstanding of $215 million. We had $8.7 million of cash and $53 million of availability under our revolver. This strong liquidity position should enable us to complete our capital expenditures program for the year. We are currently in compliance with all of our financial covenants, including our minimum revolver availability, maximum total leverage, and minimum fixed charge coverage ratio. We expect to remain in compliance in the future.

Our operating cash flows were positive $10.7 million in the first quarter. Our total net working capital increased slightly, driven mostly by the higher revenue in corresponding receivables balance. But our inventory was a source of cash drawdown in wet sand inventory at our Wisconsin mines. We have restarted the mines, and expect to build normal inventory throughout the eight-month mining season.

Turning to Q2, our outlook for the quarter is very positive. The new San Antonio plant will drive an estimated 10% to 15% growth in volume compared to the first quarter. Also, the railroad service continues to slowly improve, and the our newly expanded shipping outlets on the BNSF should increase our Northern White volumes sold. We expect Northern White sand prices to rise by a range of 3% to 5% sequentially, and the San Antonio volumes are accretive to our overall margins. However, we are incurring startup costs for the San Antonio plant related to labor, fuel, utilities, and mining expenses. As a result, our overall COGS per ton could increase by $0.50 to $1.00 per ton. These temporary cost pressures at San Antonio should subside in the third quarter when the plant is ramped up to full capacity.

Finally, we are confirming our 2018 guidance of $120 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $60 million in net income based on the positive market outlook and our confidence in executing our expansion plans.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley. Your line is now open.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good afternoon everybody.

Rick Shearer

Hi. Good afternoon.

Lucas Pipes

So, congrats on the completion of the San Antonio plant. That's exciting updates. And I wanted to first ask a little bit about logistics that you are seeing in Texas. Obviously you commented on the rail side. I wanted to follow-up a little bit on the trucking side. Specifically, I'm hearing that in the Eagle Ford, logistics situation is arguably worse than in the Permian. To what extent is that having an impact, and kind of your general perspective on that topic, both in the Permian and in the Eagle Ford, would be very helpful. Thank you.

Rick Shearer

Sure. Well, on the trucking side in the Eagle Ford, we don't see issues that you've just mentioned in the Eagle Ford. Actually, the South Texas trucking scenario is much better than what's been reported in West Texas. Not nearly the congestion at all. The truck and the driver availability is much, much better in South Texas. We don't see any limitations right now by trucking our product from our mine, and we will be trucking everything at this point because we're well located between 20 and 80 miles from the wellhead.

Lucas Pipes

That's helpful. And maybe to take this to kind of the broader supply-demand balance. The comments in your prepared remarks were quite favorable in terms of Northern White. And I wanted to ask to what extent are you seeing shortages of the various products in the various basins? Are we seeing demand destruction due to the lack of sand at this point in time? Thank you.

Rick Shearer

I think we're certainly sold out, as we said in our prepared remarks. All the Northern White that we can produce and the in-basin sand as well is spoken for. We really are starting to see an uptick in Northern White demand for several reasons. One of them though is the coarse fraction particularly now the increased demand for 30/50 that we've seen of late just increases both the potential on pricing as well as the demand for Northern White. There's been some reports that indicate people are really at the transition point now having looked at in-basin sand and compared it to Northern White. Some are actually going back to Northern White. I'm not saying that's a widespread trend, but that is happening. And many are looking for a combination of in-based for, say, 100 mesh, and then Northern White for the coarser sand.

As 100 mesh and 30/50 becomes more prevalent in a number of the basins, we're seeing a mix of that demand. That plays very well to our capabilities with our strong seven million-plus per ton capacity in Wisconsin to go along with the capacity that we're building in-basin in Texas. Right now that business model fits very well with the demand trend we're seeing from our customers.

Lucas Pipes

That's very interesting and very helpful insightful color. Maybe one last follow-up, to what extent do the market dynamics that you just mentioned translate into maybe a different contracting strategy. And more broadly, how many tons are currently contracted out committed for 2018-2019. If you could give us a refresher on how you go about contracting your business both in terms of volume commitments, but then also prices. That would be extremely helpful. Thank you.

Rick Shearer

Well, our Northern White contracts have been in place for a while. We're continuing to sign contracts for Northern White sand, but those are longer term, anywhere from three to five or six years even in place. Some of those contracts are take-or-pay contracts for Northern White. And we have in the range of 65% to 70% of our Northern White contracted out long-term. The Texas scenario is tighter yet because we basically have a lineup, if you will, for all the sand in San Antonio. And we're sold out in Kosse as well. Those are shorter term contracts, typically two years. But they're all take-or-pay contracts certainly as it relates to San Antonio. So the market is tight, and all in all we've got well over 70% of our sand contracted moving forward, which is about where we want to be given the opportunity to sell spot market in this very high-demand environment. We want to have some spot market available for premium price opportunities.

Lucas Pipes

Well, this was very helpful. I appreciate that. And best of luck.

Rick Shearer

Thank you. Stay tuned.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from John Watson with Simmons. Your line is now open.

John Watson

Thank you. Rick, a quick one on the cost guidance, I'm assuming whether in switching rail impacted your cost structure during 1Q. If that's correct, could you quantify what that impact was? I'm trying to think through what cost per ton could be in 2Q. I know we have the guidance related to what's happening in San Antonio, but I'm trying to think through what's happening with the cost structure for your Northern White mines?

Rick Shearer

We went through a lot of issues, particularly around Wisconsin. There was some impact on the cost side. It was outside negligible because we were able to offset that by getting improved trucking rates and improved rail rates by shipping direct on the BN. So that helped mitigate some of the costs that we had on an offset basis. So actually our costs look very good compared to the issues that you just cited with the weather and the rail issues in particular. We were able to work hard and offset those costs basically.

John Watson

Okay, great. And for San Antonio, now that you're up and running, one thing we've heard for some of the other in-basin mines is that there's been issue with moisture drying the sand. Is that something you've seen? Have the moisture levels surprised you for your wet sand or has that not been the case?

Rick Shearer

No, it really hasn't been the case, John. I mean, we don't have a lot of clays in this sand. It's a very clean sand. It's interesting what clays there are in the deposit in South Texas. We can mine that clay out of those seams. We don't have to process it per say. So between that and the wet plant circuit that we have in place we don't have moisture like it's been reported in West Texas. And I will follow-up on the cost side, both with what we reported in San Antonio and with the work that we're doing in Wisconsin and Kosse. You will see that COGS number drop down quarter-on-quarter. You'll see a steady improvement as we move through 2018.

John Watson

Okay, glad to hear that. That's helpful. One last question for me on pricing, the color on pricing in Q1 and Q2 is super helpful. It sounds like you're expecting robust demand to continue. Do you have any initial expectations for pricing in Q3? Could we see a similar jump as to what you're forecasting for 2Q?

Rick Shearer

We don't have a firm projection right now, John. I think a lot of it will depend on what happens. We're watching West Texas to see what other capacity develops. But I think where we were in a positing thinking that prices will flatten out, now we're starting to question that. I'm not saying that prices won't flatten out in the second-half. But with the increased demand that we've seen of late for Northern White, and the increased for 30-50 in particular, that's going to buoy our pricing, and there's some thought now that we may do a little better in the second-half and simply leave the pricing flat.

John Watson

Perfect. Thanks so much, Rick. Appreciate it.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question is from Selman Akyol with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Couple of quick ones, so, on Kosse, was that sold out this quarter?

Rick Shearer

Yes, it was, Selman. We've done a nice job. I'll brag on our team. We put some new management in place there. We improved the production circuit, and you are seeing the result of that. The performance in Kosse has improved in almost every dimension, volume, COGS; the performance has increased, and it's been very timely, because the Eagle buying now the [indiscernible] station area, there's more and more drilling going on over there, and that's our backyard for Kosse. So everything has come together very well. Kosse is a real success story, after some challenging times a year or two ago.

Selman Akyol

Got you. What was San Antonio production for the month of April?

Rick Shearer

Production was about 25000-26000 tons.

Selman Akyol

Got you. And then, can you elaborate a little bit more, or just talk a little bit more about acquisitions in other basins that you are looking at, and maybe competition that you're seeing out there?

Rick Shearer

Well, we are always looking for opportunity. This year we have a little money to do something with. So I can't get into any specifics. I can only say we are looking to continue to expand. The 2018 story won't just end with the grand expansion in San Antonio. We are hopeful that there will be other announcements moving forward, and it's very much on our radar.

Selman Akyol

Okay, thanks very much.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, Selman.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Ted Beneski for any further remarks.

Ted Beneski

Okay. In closing, we are very pleased with our start to the year, and we are, as all of us had mentioned, highly confident in achieving our 2018 forecast and goals. We will continue to work hard for all of our stakeholders and customers, and we look forward to speaking with you again after the second quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.