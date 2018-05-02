ARRIS International Plc (ARRS) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARRIS International Plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ARRIS International plc First Quarter 2018 Conference Call.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Great. Thanks, Bob. Welcome to our call and thanks for joining us this evening. Let's get started and turn to slide 4.

We're off to a great start to the year and are executing on the growth strategies and plans we discussed with our – discussed with you on our Investor Day meeting in late March. Earnings per share significantly exceeded the high end of our guidance, and was driven by exceptionally strong performance in our Network & Cloud and Enterprise segments. Revenue, which included the first full quarter of Enterprise sales, came in at $1.58 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.73 per share, which includes an approximate $0.03 improvement related to lower tax rates. Gross margin expanded to 31.7% on an adjusted basis, reflecting favorable product mix and the strong performance from our higher margin Network & Cloud and Enterprise segments, offsetting lower domestic CPE sales in the quarter.

International sales continue to strengthen and reached a new record level in Q1, growing 30% year-over-year and 15% sequentially, contributing 43% to overall revenue in the first quarter. We continue to expand sales with a broad range of international customers such as Telefónica and Liberty Global, building on the momentum of new design wins across multiple product lines. Driving growth internationally is a key element of our value creation strategy.

Key customer financial metrics, including backlog and book-to-bill were solid in the quarter. Our gross cash position at the end of the quarter increased to $543 million from $511 million at the end of 2017. We generated $96 million from operating activities and used $25 million in cash in the first quarter to repurchase our stock. Through the first month of the second quarter, we've repurchased another $24 million as we continue to balance stock repurchases with growth investments that will benefit our shareholders over the long-term.

Let's turn to slide 5. I'd like to provide some context to the industry trends that are shaping our performance, as well as ARRIS's strategy to drive profitable growth. Broadband remains a major secular growth driver for ARRIS as our customers continue to upgrade network capacity to enable a new generation of Gigabit connectivity services.

Service providers continue to make significant investments in their network to support increasing over-the-top video consumption, broadband subscriber growth, more connected devices, and higher business services demand. In turn, the exponential growth in broadband consumption increases the urgency to utilize new technologies such as DOCSIS 3.1 to improve network efficiency and maximize capacity.

In the U.S., the pay TV industry had a challenging quarter with declines and subscriptions, resulting in reduced set-top CapEx. Internationally, the pay TV market is robust as subscriber levels continue to grow and the 4K upgrade cycle accelerates.

From an enterprise perspective, demand for more bandwidth and improved connectivity continues to fuel investment in all types of networking, particularly as traffic patterns evolve with the increased use of cloud-based computing and storage. High-performance Gigabit-capable networks are now table stakes for all types of businesses, and service velocity is benefiting from cloud-based managed service deployment models. These trends are fueling investment in the complete Ruckus Networks portfolio.

In addition to the growing demand for advanced Wi-Fi networks, both enterprise clients and service providers have an urgent need for improved performance of the LTE mobile network. Our CBRS LTE small cell initiative continues to gain momentum and is proving to be a major differentiator for the portfolio.

Turning to our segment results, let's go to slide 6 and start with our Network & Cloud business where the strong momentum from a very successful second half of 2017 carried over into 2018. Segment sales increased 25% year-over-year and profitability increased as the contribution margin reached approximately 40% compared to 38% in the prior quarter. This strong year-over-year growth is a result of the continued investment by service providers to expand their networks to meet the growing need for bandwidth. DOCSIS 3.1 has become an important element to the strategy to improve efficiency and maximize HFC network capacity.

In combination with fiber expansion programs, operators are preparing to support mass market Gigabit services for consumers. This translates into strong investment in DOCSIS 3.1 capacity on our E6000 platform, investment in our Gen 2 line cards to more than double system capacity and strong demand for our HFC portfolio of Headend Optics and fiber node platforms. In fact, we were a little surprised by the strength of the DOCSIS 3.1 capacity purchases this quarter as we'd expected some of this demand later in the year.

During the first quarter, we also made great progress with our Distributed Access initiatives, with multiple trials underway and announced live commercial service with Stofa in Denmark. This deployment leverages the field-hardened (00:06:50) E6000 core software along with a new Remote PHY solution in our existing fiber node platforms.

The elegance of supporting both distributed and centralized architectures is compelling for many operators. These activities will continue throughout 2018, and I feel very good about the industry-leading portfolio we have in this fast-growing, dynamic segment. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the investment in both traditional HFC network expansion as well as lead the transition to scalable high-performance software-defined access networks.

Our growing software and services practice is an integral part of the strategy. We have extensive engagements with our customers, planning and executing on network capacity expansion and transformation projects. And we're seeing continued growth in our data center, consulting and managed service offerings. This has translated into greater than 40% growth year-over-year, with a solid pipeline of projects in 2018.

Turning to slide 7 in the Customer Premises Equipment segment, results for Q1 reflected strong growth in the video set-top sales to international customers as pay TV subscriptions continued to grow and the 4K upgrade cycle accelerates. Europe and South America continue to be especially strong markets in video, and we maintain good momentum with our international DOCSIS products.

In the U.S., in addition to the normal seasonality of the business, Q1 broadband CPE sales were down sequentially in year-over-year as several of our larger cable customers reduced purchases of DOCSIS 3.0 devices in anticipation of ramping DOCSIS 3.1 investment. We expect momentum to return again this quarter as several new DOCSIS 3.1 products ramped up volume and we continue to anticipate a robust broadband CPE upgrade cycle tied to the customer migration to Gigabit services as we're seeing already in our Network & Cloud business.

As anticipated, sales of video set-tops were lower in the quarter due to the increasing penetration of advanced video platforms and softer U.S. pay TV subscriber numbers. Adjusted direct contribution was lower this quarter due to lower sales volume and continuing memory cost challenges and overall product mix.

As we talked about our Investor Day, our focus on the CPE business is to manage for profitability, capitalizing on the opportunities in broadband, managing the decline in U.S. video and continue to diversify our revenue base internationally. We anticipate that revenues will return to the billion dollar range in Q2. Pressure on product cost has not abated, with memory prices continuing to increase and lead times and availability of other components becoming more challenging.

But we have made progress on pricing discussions with customers and have established revised pricing to take effect in the second half of the year with multiple customers and continue to press for improvements across the board. We have good visibility to continued strength and growth internationally and see the momentum increasing in the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle and expect improved performance in all regions as the year progresses.

Turning now to slide 8. As I mentioned at the outset, our new Enterprise business had an outstanding quarter as we built momentum and excitement about the new ARRIS Ruckus combination. Sales exceeded our expectation and reached $170 million in the quarter, with a contribution margin of over 15%. As a reminder, we recognized only one month of sales in the prior quarter due to the timing of the Ruckus close. Both the wired and wireless businesses performed well globally. In fact, sales of Ruckus Wireless equipment were an all-time record and we're seeing the results of portfolio cross-selling as the ICX switching business is growing in verticals that are traditionally strong for our wireless business such as in the hospitality and service provider verticals.

Highlights in the quarter included several key announcements: the announcements of an OEM agreement for wireless products with Dell EMC which we're busy executing on and formal launch of two new product portfolios at Mobile World Congress; our OpenG family of CBRS LTE access points with their corresponding cloud-based control and management software, and our Ruckus IoT Suite. Both of these launches build on the existing Ruckus Networks installed base by future-proofing networks to add hardware and software modular expansion capabilities for LTE and IoT.

Internally, the integration of systems and personnel has gone smoothly and has exceeded our expectations. We have completed the integration of the entire team into ARRIS-managed facilities and executed on the initial back office systems integration to ensure the business is operating smoothly.

The top priority for the business is revenue growth. We are driving this by a consistent focus on vertical market penetration, both in traditionally strong verticals such as hospitality, service provider and K through 12, and now augmented by strength in U.S. federal government, higher education, smart cities,

large public venues and retail. Additionally, we see progress cross-selling the Ruckus Networks portfolio into global service providers where ARRIS relationships have opened doors for the Enterprise Networks business.

And the next technology upgrade cycle in Wi-Fi, 802.11ax, is just around the corner and it will drive significant performance and capacity improvements for Enterprise Networks. This will trigger a corresponding upgrade of the wiring closet, a switching of balls to 2.55 (00:12:19) and 10 gigabit speeds. We're busy developing products to be ready for this upgrade cycle.

Finally, interest and momentum in the U.S. to utilize this CBRS 3.5 gigahertz spectrum for a variety of LTE wireless use cases continues to grow, and we're investing in a broad range of technology and operational trials with enterprise customers and service providers. We have over 20 trials ongoing which are giving us critical feedback from all parts of the ecosystem and will lead to the first commercial deployments.

We're well on track to achieve the goals we set out for our Enterprise Networks business, and we believe there is upside potential on both the wireless and switching side of the portfolio this year and beyond.

Please turn to slide 9. At our Investor Day, I outlined five value creation drivers that we're measuring ourselves by. We saw good progress in many of these areas in Q1 including our international growth, margin performance, contributions of our diversified product portfolio, and great initial results from our newly acquired Enterprise business.

While there's still a lot of work ahead of us, we believe we have the product portfolio, industry experience, and the people to execute our growth strategies and generate strong profitability and significant free cash flow.

With that, Dave, why don't you review the first quarter financial results in a little more detail and discuss guidance?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Sure. Thanks, Bruce, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. I'm pleased to report on a very good beginning to the year. So, let's turn to the financial highlights in chart 11, please. And please note that comparisons to prior periods will reflect our acquisition of Ruckus which we, of course, completed in the fourth quarter of last year. So, sales in the first quarter $1.578 billion, down from $1.739 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 and up compared to $1.483 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP sales were $1.583 billion in the first quarter.

GAAP gross margin was approximately 30.2% in the first quarter and up meaningfully both sequentially from the first quarter of last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was approximately 31.7% in the first quarter of the 2018 and up from 28.8% in the fourth quarter and 23.1% in the first quarter of 2017. The inclusion of Enterprise Networks, coupled with the higher E6000 capacity sales, are helping offset lower CPE margins resulting from continued memory pricing pressure, volume and mix. The purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory in deferred revenue account for the GAAP to non-GAAP difference and it will diminish through the year.

Operating expenses were $331 million in the first quarter and were up compared to both the fourth quarter 2017 and the first quarter of last year. The increase in OpEx is predominantly due to the inclusion of Enterprise Networks. Our first quarter 2018 GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.07, which compares to income of $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a loss of $0.21 in the first quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.73 and compares to $0.88 in the fourth quarter and $0.40 in the first quarter of 2017. A couple of items as note. As Bruce mentioned, we had strong E6000 capacity sales which certainly helped the profitability. And we've been projecting a non-GAAP tax rate of about 20% for the year. However, at this point, we expect it to be closer to 17%. This increased earnings by approximately $0.03 per share in the quarter. And as always, a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is attached to the press release and is on our website.

We ended the first quarter with $543 million of cash resources. Cash from operating activities was $96 million in the first quarter. And in the first quarter, we repurchased about a million shares for $25 million. And so far in the second quarter, we've repurchased an additional 900,000 shares for about $24 million. And again, attached to the press release, you'll find some more detail related to our results and of course, we're happy to answer any questions you may have.

One last note is that we have implemented our expanded segment disclosure, which you saw in Bruce's charts in the backup as more information for you and I hope it helps.

Let's turn to slide 12, please. So, guidance. At this point, we estimate that we'll have sales of between $1.76 billion and $1.81 billion in the second quarter. We expect another solid N&C quarter but with some shift to more hardware. Enterprise is off to a good start and we expect that to continue. And we believe CPE will be up. We expect to return to the billion dollar range in the second quarter.

I will highlight, we are seeing some shortages for components which may affect deliveries in the near-term. Anticipate we'll have GAAP earnings of $0.24 to $0.29 and non-GAAP earnings of $0.72 to $0.77 in the second quarter. And for the full year, we estimate that we'll have sales of $7.1 billion to $7.35 billion. And on the earnings side, we anticipate we'll have GAAP earnings of $0.73 to $0.98 and non-GAAP earning $2.80 cents to $3.05.

Some color for you. Gross margins are expected to decline from Q1 resulting from a change in mix. We expect more N&C hardware sales and higher CPE sales which will, of course, impact the mix. With respect to OpEx, I expect it to remain in the range of $330 million to $340 million in the quarter. And again, we're forecasting a 17% non-GAAP tax rate down from our previous estimate of $0.20 and this is about an $0.11 improvement on the year. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance is attached to the presentation and you can also, of course, find it on our website.

So with that, let me turn it over to Bob for Q&A.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Dave. With that, we'd like to open our lines up for your questions. Latoya, would you come back on please and let our participants know how they can get their questions asked?

Thank you. The first question will come from Meta Marshall of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Great. Thanks, guys. Quick question for you, just on kind of the Ruckus strength and you mentioned they're being upside to expectations and just wanted to get a sense is that -- was that stronger cross-sell? Was that better ability to pull into the service providers? Was that kind of early impact of Dell?

And then, kind of second question. You mentioned Network & Cloud being a little bit stronger in Q1 than expectations and some of that you had expected later in the year. And so, just want to get a sense of was that capacity expansions beyond expectation or some pulled forward of demand? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Hi, Meta. So, on the on the Ruckus Networks question, the strength was really across the whole portfolio. As I mentioned, wireless was the strongest quarter ever which was great to see and the strength in wired was actually pretty impressive as well. And it wasn't kind of one region or one vertical. It was really across the board.

Of course, as we talked about at the investor conference, the whole market is growing at a pretty solid clip, and so that's got to be part of the momentum behind the business. But certainly, getting both the ARRIS organization and all of our channel partners kind of motivated and focused on where we're headed is probably part of the momentum as well. So, overall, again, couldn't be happier with the results.

The question on Network & Cloud, again, obviously, we've exceeded the guidance range that we provided for Q1 profitability pretty significantly and two primary reasons. One was around the strong E6000 DOCSIS license sales and the strength in the Enterprise business. And I think some of the projections at least that we had later in the year for additional 3.1 capacity materialized in Q1. So, it's a little hard obviously to put a fine point on exactly how much came in early, but certainly, it feels like some of it was that way, so...

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Okay. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks.

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thank you very much. First of all, I just want to clarify the comments you made on CPE. So, I think you said that the broadband CPE revenue was weak and that reflected depending DOCSIS 3.1 ramp. Does that mean that perhaps there are new customers who are winding down (00:21:00) inventory of older CPE, anticipating deploying only 3.1 compliance stuff later. Just want to understand that comment.

And l guess, also related to that is you talked about shortages. I'm just wondering if you could give us a little more color there. Are these components that are very specific to your CPE portfolio or just very (00:21:19) components that are used across all of tech? And is there any kind of (00:21:23) conditions could be lasting and maybe put that $1 billion number at risk so that you called it out for a reason? Any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, James. So, on 3.1, I don't think it's so much inventory-related. It's as simple as kind of getting these new advanced gateways all the way through both regulatory certification and customer certification of ramping into volume. I mean, clearly, you can see from the investment in the capacity from a network perspective there's a lot of momentum around 3.1 deployment and the penetration level of CPE is very small still today. So, I think what we're seeing is just the transition from that to 3.0 to 3.1 device purchase volume. And again, from what we can see here in the second quarter, we'll see that momentum kind of return to the business.

The shortages that Dave mentioned are in a couple of specific areas. If you're kind of following the industry, obviously, just kind of the continued pressure on memories is continuing and consistent but we're seeing a few other components like multilayer ceramic capacitors and LCC (00:22:34) as another area where all of a sudden in the last kind of 90 to 120 days lead times have stretched out. And that's not something specific to our product. These are very common components but have all of a sudden tightened up due to kind of material substrate shortages and things like that. So, there's a variety of components similar to that. But, of course, you're always kind of chasing. But has stretched out on a few of our products and it could have some modest impact on the number here this quarter. It's a little hard to gauge until we're completely done, but we thought it was worth calling out.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. That's right.

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets LLC

It helps. And just to follow-up, I mean, your comment – I appreciate the comments on just memory negotiations. It sounds like you're making some progress that's not going to have an impact on profitability the second half. But it seems that those conversations in those pending changes to the pricing, does that having any impact on your CPE business? Or just primarily your video CPE business right now or in Q2 or are they totally independent at this point? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Okay. Well, with our full year targets that we established back a month or so ago, obviously, we were trying to project what progress we would make both from a cost and a price perspective. And as far as I mentioned, we're making – we're definitely making progress on the pricing front.

From a memory perspective, I think what we talked about was expectations around a 10% increase over the year and it's probably a little bit worse than that at this point given the continued tightness in the market. So, we'll continue to kind of fight that headwind a little bit from an overall profitability perspective for the year. And given the timing right now of price adjustments, it's more of a second half benefit than significant improvements in the first half.

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets LLC

But it doesn't seem like your customers are – they change their behavior anyway regard to -- to navigate these price changes. I assume that they'd be -- want to buy more now not less, I guess, if they know they're going to pay for memory later. But does it seem like they're doing anything to sort of gain that – those changes?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

We'd have to get into a little more detail on specifics, but in general, I think you're right. It's not changing behavior is in a significant way short-term here.

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets LLC

All right. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, I just wanted to look at the four-year guidance specifically. So, basically, you guys blew out the EPS number by about $0.20 or so. But then the full year guide didn't change and your messaging kind of memory cost being pushed to the customers so that should help you as well.

So, I guess, why is the back half going to be weaker than you guys originally expected when you guys gave your full year guide in January?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, it's a good question, and I'll answer and then Dave can jump in. Obviously, when we set the full year targets, we had expectations on what we would achieve around both price and cost as we try to put those numbers together. And we're on a path to accomplish those goals. The beat in the first quarter, some of that we do think was in our projections later in the year, so that partially explains it.

And if you look at the guidance range on EPS that we have, if you add in the tax benefit, et cetera, it probably moves you closer to the top end of that guidance for the year. So, we just feel like we're in the first quarter, we've got a lot of work to do for the rest of the year. And we'll keep you updated as we progress and obviously, we feel good that we're off to a good start and are marching towards those goals.

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Great. And then secondly on the margin front, so given that Ruckus is kind of outperforming, I guess that's probably closer to high 60s, maybe even 70s margin. So, is it fair to assume that the margin profile should continue to improve throughout the year, or is it going to be offset by (00:26:34) in Q4?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, the DOI contribution margin obviously is directly related to the volume in the business. So, as we get the revenue into higher levels, a lot of that leverage falls to the bottom and improves the DOI contribution. So, that's kind of what we're focused on. I mentioned very focused on growing revenue and the margin and the business is good. So, it – you have a lot of leverage in a model like that.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

So, as you build your models, I would encourage you not to assume that you're seeing gross margins go into that – up to that 70% range. That's higher than where we think the numbers are, yeah.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

(00:27:18)

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Perfect. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Sure.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks a lot. I wanted to come back to the question or the point on passing along kind of pricing to the customers. Technicolor said a similar thing. So, I'm curious, is that price kind of increase or price adjustment to customers solely a function of memory costs or are there other components into it as well? And secondly, how broad-based are those conversations with customers? Is it just one or multiple?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, I guess, Doug, the way I'd answer the question is our customers need companies like ARRIS to be healthy and investing in their business and there's significant innovation going into these products. And so, the discussion is not so much focused just on memory but it's around how do we make sure we're here to invest in these programs.

And it's a collaborative kind of mutual dependency, and it all needs to work for all the players in the industry. And we know we feel like after almost 18 months of inflated cost structure that we need to make some improvements on profitability, and that's what we're really focused on here. So, it's not so much again that detailed exact price per bit discussion on the memory.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then, two quick follow-ups. Number one is looks like there are three 10% customers. I'm curious on the profile of the third if they were international or domestic or if you could give a little bit more specificity there.

And then, Dave, on repurchases, based on what has been done quarter to date, it would imply that maybe ARRIS is out in the market doing more than what they had done in the first quarter. So, can you just kind of remind us what the strategy is and kind of how you think about opportunistically buying back shares if it's a function of kind of stock price optimism in the business or anything like that?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So, on the first one, I would say that internationally, we do have a third customer that has found itself into the top 10 at this point. Of course, they can come in and out, but that would be the case. So, really, repurchases are as we've discussed. So, at the moment, we have $540 million or so of cash that's on the balance sheet. We'd like to have that $500 million mark which we've stated for – I think along the way that that is indeed the kind of characteristic that we want on the balance sheet.

We have done $24 million so far this quarter. And with the board, it's a very active discussion as to at what pace to go with repurchases. And we did indeed take our authorization up to $500 million, as you know, in the first – as it was, yes, on the first quarter. So, kind of have to leave it at that. I really can't give you that much more color.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

All right. Sounds good. Thanks, guys.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Doug.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. I would like to follow-up on the EPS guide. So, Dave, I think you said that the tax rate actually raised the full year by $0.11 and you didn't change the guidance. I think maybe Bruce answered this question in his -- some of his answers were, I think, he suggested maybe now you're thinking that the EPS is shaded (00:30:38) towards the higher end of that range. Just wanted to clarify that, or with not raising the guide, are you giving yourself more cushion because of the higher memory pricing?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Well, it is only the end of the first quarter. So, I'll start there and say there is still lots of wood to chop through the year. Indeed, we do have $0.11 more in the tax side. We do think that part of what happened in the first quarter was dollar set for capacity expansion that probably comes out of the second half of the year, but we want to see that play itself out.

And to be honest, we do continue to see challenges on the memory and other component side, which we have to work our way through as well. So, in balance, we thought it was good to stay within the guidance that we put out there just a month and a half ago.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

But overall, Rich, yeah, I think you heard it right and the range, we felt, was wide enough to encompass where we're at, at this stage, so...

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

That's fair. Then, Bruce, a question for you on domestic video CPE. Clearly a tough quarter. What do you think about the trends there? I mean, it sounds like it was kind of a worse than expected quarter. I think the sub losses were probably at the lower end of where people were thinking. So, how are you thinking about the year for video CPE domestically? Has that changed? And is there anything that might be offsetting that to the positive if that, in fact, has gotten worse in your view?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. We – I agree. It wasn't a good quarter. And what percentage of that is related to some of the subscriber loss and how much is related to the increased penetration level of advanced platforms already in homes and whatnot is a little hard to put a precise number on, but it doesn't feel like it dramatically changes this year. So, that level is probably where things look like for the year.

But we're seeing good momentum obviously, that was internationally. I mean, that growth has just been fantastic to see and to be at 43% of revenue is a fantastic achievement. So, that's where we see the offset and a lot of focus. And you know that that's been a multi-year strategy for us to build. The team is very focused on these major international service providers and have the chance to grow the business there because that's where the growth is. And then – go ahead.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Sorry. If I can just follow-up on the international question, I mean, how much of that is sort of share gains for you by expanding your footprint internationally versus just sort of positive video sub trends internationally? If you could give any color on that.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. It's a bit of both. At the investor conference, I think we showed some numbers on what we thought the international growth rate was for pay TV and I forget the exact number but it -- kind of mid single-digits. Obviously, we're growing at a faster rate than that. So, I'd interpret that as share gains. But in any event, the business is really solid. And again, we've got pretty good visibility for the year on that continuing.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

That's great color. Thanks very much, Bruce.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking the question. First, I wanted to see if there were any issues in the quarter that would be related to – and I'll be explicit here – the Comcast litigation with TiVo. There had been some noise about that couple of months back and just wanted to understand whether that played into your sales results.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So, at this point, Simon, I think Comcast has been successful in proving their point on the case and we're in full shipment on, we have no restrictions at this point on importation and shipping to customers and those sorts of things, so...

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then in the quarter, the mix within CPE was a little bit surprising in that the broadband devices look like they were under 40% of that revenue. And I guess the trend we continue to expect is a flipping between broadband and video devices in CPE. Now, I know that doesn't happen overnight, but I haven't seen an indication of that in your results yet when we listen to the operator reports, it sounds like their high-speed data net additions have been strong while their video additions have been weak. Can you help explain the trends here and when we should, I think, see a mix shift within your CPE segment? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So, I guess two thoughts on that. I mean, again, you're absolutely right. And we still believe that that shift is happening, and we have a bit of a kind of a short-term blip this quarter on, I'll call it a bit of a wait for on the DOCSIS 3.1 products. And I think you saw progress towards that 40% in 2017, and we think that continues in 2018. Part of the mix challenge is we're growing our international video as well. So, again, that's a real good thing. But that also means the percentage calculation continues to evolve. So, but again, I don't think there's any change in the macro theme and I think we'll prove that out as the year progresses here as 2017 did.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

So, you would expect that this trend should become more evident at least later this year?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Yes.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Simon, just to (00:36:32) a little bit, I know in the investor conference, we talked about 10% of our shipments in 2017 were DOCSIS 3.1 devices. We think that continues to grow and certainly in the second half of the year, expect 3.1 to become a much larger portion. We'll probably exit the year of 30% to 40% of shipments being 3.1 type devices.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And I assume that as this shifts, the ASPs can also expand not just volume, correct?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

That's right. So, 3.1 technology is certainly more complex and more expensive and the ASPs are higher on those devices.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Simon.

Woo Jin Ho - Bloomberg Intelligence

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. So, it looks like the inventory was up on a sequential basis to an all-time high again. I'm just trying to get an understanding on how you think of an inventory transit. (00:37:32) Should we see inventory wind down a little bit as the CPE sales start to uptick as you're guiding?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Yes. That and we also, to be honest with you, did bring on, I'll call it strategic inventory of some components that we wanted to try to build sums (00:37:46). Not a great deal but there was some of that, but yes. To be honest with you, we had hoped that we would get the inventory down a bit more in the first quarter but that is certainly a topic internally that we are working on heavily.

Woo Jin Ho - Bloomberg Intelligence

Great. Thanks. And then more of a longer term strategic question in terms of the Enterprise. You mentioned the 802.11ax as well as OpenG on the prepared remarks. How should we thinking about the revenue contribution for 2018? And when should we start thinking about the ramp-up of sales of those two initiatives? Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Right. Good question. I know -- I've seen quite a few articles written around AX and kind of very bullish expectations later in the year. I think it's going to take some time for that to completely mature and become a major portion of our shipments. We'll definitely be in production this year and be shipping product but I think it will take some time and certainly in order to get the full benefits of AX having the client side upgrade it is required. And so, that just takes some time for that whole cycle to play out, but it is a fantastic kind of opportunity over the next several years to go back and upgrade older systems to the new technology and really be able to achieve the same speeds on the wireless interface that you're able to get on the wired interface.

On the CBRS question, I think this year is definitely a lot about commercial trials around several different types of use cases that we talked about at the investor conference. We do anticipate being a general availability on products in the portfolio and in revenue later in the year. But again, we don't project that as being a major portion of revenue this year either.

Woo Jin Ho - Bloomberg Intelligence

Great. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes. Thanks.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks.

Unknown Speaker

Hi, guys. Thanks a lot. This is Kyle (00:39:46) on for George. Thanks for taking the question. You continue to mention the E6000 sales (00:39:54) sales that have a greater mix of hardware through the Gen 2 new line card rollout, but it seems that you're continuing to see the opposite.

Just wanted to get an understanding what's driving this and when it'll change. Like, is – has the line card ramp not really hit yet, or are there customers buying full chassis and then selling them up right away, or what's the dynamic that's leading to the kind of trends being kind of opposite of what you and we expected?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Kyle. (00:40:23) It's a good question. I feel a little silly sometimes saying this, right, but the ramp on Gen 2 has gone well. In fact, we worry about making sure we have enough capacity in place and things like that to make sure we keep up on lead times. The strength has really been around being able to easily add capacity to the network through the capacity – through the software mechanism that we have in place. And it's a really kind of easy and graceful thing to be able to add capacity in a really quick way in the network, and so it's been utilized by customers pretty aggressively again on the existing footprint that we have out there today. You were able to add either 3.0 or 3.1 capacity in a really simple way. And again, as we look forward in the rest of the year, we expect the shift towards more hardware as we ship more upgrades, more hardware capacity into the network which obviously sets us up to sell more capacity through these software mechanisms longer term. So, but I do apologize, we haven't got it quite right on that. It's been – it continues to be a little more robust than I project every quarter.

Unknown Speaker

And you continue – and I guess you mentioned that for the balance of the year, you still are looking for hardware to be a greater portion of the mix and the margins to decline from where they're at right now and that part of the business. What would be the catalyst for that? How should we think about what would eventually drive that to be the case? And I guess, also playing into this would be, is there any kind of --with the 3.1 upgrade, is there any additional licenses or additional spectrum on the same platforms that customers are buying and maybe there's a bit of a transition duplicative spend and then that might subside going forward? Is there any of that that's kind of taking place here as well?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes, I'll answer the second question first. It's a little like the 3.0 upgrade cycle where service providers deployed the new technology, activated 3.0 capacity on the network and then basically said we're done, right? We've now enabled the entire network. And really what that was, was the first cycle of being able to turn on 3.0 devices in the network. And then as capacity utilization grows, you need to add capacity to keep up with the demand growth. And so, that's been the cycle we've been benefiting from as they continue to add more capacity to the existing network.

3.1 is kind of a similar thing where you activate the initial capacity on the network and then as that gets used up, you need to go back and add more spectrum and more capacity. And so, what we expect is a similar kind of multiple year cycle of continuing to add more bandwidth to the network.

The first question, what drives the investment in new hardware, a lot of that is around the Fiber Deep programs that our customers are investing in. As the fiber node moves further out on the network, they tend to split these nodes to decrease the size of the service group and that requires the addition of additional hardware capacity, if you will, or line cards to serve the new nodes. So, there's kind of a number of different dynamics going on as they add capacity to an existing service group or create a new service group as they split nodes and both of them derive the investment in different directions.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Great. Thanks a lot. And is there any updates you can provide quickly on the WorldBox 2.0 program that you announced a while back with Charter?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

I don't have a lot of new news there. The product's in great shape and it's part of Charter's portfolio at this point.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Thanks a lot. And one last one with your reiterated full year guidance, I believe the original share count assumption was 190 million shares and I believe you're below that now. Should we think about -- are you issuing an updated share count assumption or should we think of it as a reasonable trend to the end of the year? And that would be what the EPS guidance assumption is kind of based upon now? How should we think about that?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

187 million. How's that?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

So, a little lower (00:44:46).

Unknown Speaker

Okay.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Yeah.

Unknown Speaker

Fair enough. All right, thanks a lot. That's it for me, guys.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Kyle. (00:44:52)

Woo Jin Ho - Bloomberg Intelligence

Great. Thanks for letting me back into the queue. Just one quick follow-up. So, in terms of your Network & Cloud business, your direct contribution margin was up sequentially even though you have a lower software contribution. Just curious, is there anything going on in terms of the network's hardware business that may be lifting that contribution margin up, or if there's any other factors that strive for (00:45:22) that?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. It's a good question. And maybe it's just a little misleading in the way we categorize it. The software and services portion on the slide is very specifically our professional services, and then our software – completely software-based products that we talked a little bit about at the investor conference.

The software capacity that I talk about with the E6000 is all part of the network's portion of the revenue sale. And obviously, there's a lot of software in there, not just hardware. So, it's a mix of both. And I apologize if it's a little misleading.

Woo Jin Ho - Bloomberg Intelligence

Understood. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Great. Thanks, Latoya. Bruce, any final statements?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Bob. So, in summary, we're off to a very good start here in 2018 with an industry-leading portfolio that really enabled us to deliver better than expected earnings. Reflecting on the past several quarters, ARRIS has delivered strong results and improved profitability that indicates that our strategy to diversify the business along product customer and geographical lines is really bearing fruit. So, I'm excited about what the future holds for ARRIS, and I look forward to keeping you posted throughout the year. With that, thanks and have a good night.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, everyone. That concludes our call.

