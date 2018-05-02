Endurance International Group Holdings' (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Angela White - Investor Relations

Jeff Fox - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Montagner - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Michael Turrin - Jefferies

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Mark Grant - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Ju - Crédit Suisse

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Angela White. Ma'am, you may begin.

Angela White

Thanks, Bruce. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. First, we'll go through some prepared remarks, after which we'll turn to Q&A. We prepared a presentation to accompany our comments, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.endurance.com. While not necessary to follow along, we recommend referencing the presentation slides alongside our prepared remarks. As is customary, let me now read the Safe Harbor Statement.

Statements made on today's call will include forward-looking statements about Endurance's future expectations, plans and prospects. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary language in today's earnings release and to our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018, for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Endurance does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

During the call, we'll reference several non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and bank-adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the presentation located in the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff Fox, our President and CEO.

Jeff Fox

Thanks, Angela. Good morning. I'm pleased to report our first quarter 2018 results. Revenue was $291.4 million, and we delivered $86.2 million of adjusted EBITDA. We ended the quarter with approximately 5 million subscribers on platform and continued to pay down debt in the quarter. Since our last call, we've made significant progress as a leadership team, executing our 2018 integrated operating plan.

Before Marc and I touch on the details of the quarter, I want to put our progress towards growth in perspective as we focus on simplifying our business and increasing investment in our market-leading brands. Specifically, our 2018 plan combines focused management of profitable but declining assets with increased investment into selected strategic brands, which include HostGator, Bluehost, Domain.com, Constant Contact and SinglePlatform. Despite our net unit and revenue decline in the quarter, our results in Q1 reflect good execution across the initiatives that support our transition to simplification, scale and growth.

Starting on Slide 7 with our email marketing segment. We are focused on delivering additional solution capabilities designed to provide more value to current and future customers. In addition, we are increasing our growth investment in selected international markets while the team continues to execute on our web presence cross-sell initiative. We are very pleased with the progress we made during the first quarter, and we will continue to ramp investment in this segment throughout the year.

In our web presence segment, we are investing to improve every aspect of the customer journey across our Bluehost, HostGator and SiteBuilder platforms. We made good progress during the first quarter, and we continue to ramp investment in support, engineering and selected aspects of customer acquisition spend throughout the year. Specifically, we are driving continued year-over-year improvement in customer service levels while demonstrating improved operating efficiency.

Our engineering team is focused on our strategic hosting and SiteBuilder capabilities, and our sales and marketing team is making progress operating at scale with continued focus on higher lifetime revenue customers. Overall, we are making progress simplifying the journey for our customers.

In our domain segment, we are focused on integrating selected teams, enhancing the customer experience and positioning our Domain.com platform for growth. With over 12 million domains under management, we have the scale to grow this customer base as we increase the value we deliver. Our 2018 plan is focused on improved profitability as we build out a more simplified customer journey.

Overall, we are pleased with our results in our combined web presence and domain segments despite the decline in revenue and units in the first quarter. We are very focused on simplifying our operations and integrating our SiteBuilder, domain, hosting and email marketing capabilities to provide value to customers throughout their journey with Endurance. Our teams are executing to plan as demonstrated by our first quarter results. We serve a large and dynamic addressable market, and we believe our 2018 plan will create value for customers and stakeholders over time.

With that, I will turn the call over to Marc Montagner, our CFO.

Marc Montagner

Thank you, Jeff. On Slide 11, I am pleased to review our first quarter results. GAAP revenue was $291.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $86.2 million, an 8% increase over the same period in 2017. And free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less CapEx and capitalized leases, was $44.9 million, an increase of 100% over the same period in 2017.

GAAP cash flow from operations in the first quarter was $52.4 million. CapEx was $7.5 million. Free cash flow was $44.9 million. Year-over-year increase in cash from operation and free cash flow were due mostly to lower operating expenses, timing of certain payments and lower cash interest payments. Year-over-year, we saw improved operating efficiencies, lower data center costs, lower support costs, lower domain registration costs and lower fixed marketing costs. Some of the savings were reinvested into program marketing spend and engineering and development.

During the first quarter of 2018, we booked a reserve of $8.5 million in connection with our effort to settle our two ongoing shareholder lawsuits. Although we booked a reserve, there's no guarantee that either lawsuit will actually be settled or that any agreement we reach will be approved by the court.

Slide 12. We finished the quarter with 5.011 million subscribers. Total subscribers decreased by approximately 40,000 from the last quarter, mostly due to subscriber losses from our nonstrategic brands. Combined average revenue per subscriber or ARPS was $19.30. ARPS in the web presence segment was $13.49. In email marketing, it was $65.83; and in domain, $16.54.

Slide 13. Our expectation for the full year 2018 remain unchanged from our last call. For 2018, we still expect GAAP revenue between $1.140 billion to $1.160 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $330 million and free cash flow of approximately $120 million before payment of potential settlement of pending legal proceedings. We expect CapEx of approximately $55 million to $60 million in 2018. We intend to use our excess free cash flow to pay down approximately $100 million of the principal balance of our term loan debt.

Slide 14. We ended the first quarter with $1.930 billion in total senior debt. Including other deferred obligation and capital leases of $21 million and total cash on the balance sheet of $88 million, total net debt at the end of the period was $1.863 billion. Our revolving credit facility remained at a zero balance. During the quarter, we paid down a total of $25.5 million on the balance of our term loan debt.

Before finishing my remarks, I would like to highlight Footnote one on Slide 11. Due to a mistake in allocation of intercompany domain costs, we have revised our segment adjusted EBITDA in the web presence and domain segments for 2016 and 2017. Email marketing EBITDA and consolidated EBITDA remain unchanged. We have posted the revised segment information in the appendix of this presentation.

Finally, I would like to note that the team did an excellent job in the first quarter of 2018 of managing expenses while being very disciplined in ramping investment to improve customer experience in our key strategic brands.

Thank you for joining us today. Now I'll turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Fox

Thanks, Marc. In closing, our 2018 operating plan is in full swing. We continue to believe in the opportunity we have to build on our position as a leading operator in the small and medium business space. We are excited about the steps we're taking toward operating on our multiservice platform at scale and delivering future value and growth.

Thank you for joining us this morning. Now I'll turn the call back to the operator to begin Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Gregg Moskowitz from Cowen. Your line is now open.

Gregg Moskowitz

Either for Jeff or Marc, to start off, you mentioned again that a lot of your investment going forward will be in engineering and development. Right now, R&D is only about 7% of revenue. And I'm curious if you have a certain objective that you're looking to get to over time as a percentage of sales there.

JeffFox

We do not have a specific target instate as a percentage of sales. Just a reminder, because of the number of different platforms that were acquired over time, we definitely are ramping, through the year, our engineering development, but we do not do that as specifically as a percentage of revenue. We're really looking at it more in terms of how do we accomplish the things in terms of being able to do business smart and effectively with our customers and give our customers what they need.

Gregg Moskowitz

And then where are you going to be focusing your increased international investment?

JeffFox

When you say where, are you talking about which assets or which brands or which geographies?

Gregg Moskowitz

Actually, which assets and which geos? Any color there will be very helpful.

JeffFox

I would say that we've been pretty clear in the past that we have a good team in Latin America that's doing a very nice job. And so near term, we're very pleased with what they're doing and are definitely excited about some additional growth investment in the hands of that team. I think we're evaluating other geos, but that's one that I'll name off the top of my head without going through the whole list.

Gregg Moskowitz

And then just lastly, naturally, we're continuing to see the dynamic of the harvested brands declining in terms of subs, and of course, there's reinvestment in the growth areas. But I'm wondering if you have an update as to when your subscription count may perhaps stabilize.

JeffFox

No, we're not going to give specific guidance on that.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein

So I want to understand the logic for the detailed breakdown. Obviously, by segment, more detail is better. And obviously, you're getting into the deep view without reconciliation. One, I guess, strategically, are you showing it because you may or may not consider selling a segment? Is that how you want us to judge future progress by looking at the different segments? I guess that would be one question. And then within the current, how can we see the progress within the results? Or is it -- it's just simply too early and we need to kind of start to see some separation from some of the more successful projects?

JeffFox

So look, it's a great question. And I'll just -- I'll hit the first, which is, because we are increasing our investment in growth while we have certain revenue pressure -- revenue and unit pressure, Marc and I felt it was more helpful for you as an investor or an analyst to be able to actually follow that progression. And so we did the slides to make it actually easier to see where we're putting our investment because it's consistent with what we're actually doing and, ultimately, where we expect to generate growth.

We really are not -- I made a comment about start integrating our capabilities and operating as an integrated operating team. And so the segment breakdown, that is a way to make it easy for you to get through what we're doing versus having to read around in our 10-Q and some of our press release disclosure. So we really meant to be investor-friendly so investors can follow the path we're on to get back to growth.

Jason Helfstein

And then is there anything -- I mean, anything else how we would -- could check? I mean, obviously, we can see the metrics and et cetera. Is there anything within the results you could call out where there is a growth maybe we couldn't tell because it's covered up by declines in other areas?

JeffFox

We're not going to go down multiple levels and create much more complexity to our disclosure. I think the macro comment that I've made, and I've made this multiple times and I'm going to say it again, we have to get the aggregate enterprise growing in a multi-brand, multi-solution platform strategy. And that is what we're working on. We are working on making the whole company in the aggregate grow.

Jason Helfstein

And then maybe last question. As you -- actually, within the guidance, when you think about kind of the efficiencies that you're looking at taking out of the business relative to investment, when we exit -- do you expect to see all the efficiencies this year? Or do you -- just for the timing of that, do you think we exit the year and then see kind of more efficiencies next year?

JeffFox

So we're -- I think we've made it clear. We're redeploying efficiencies as we find them into investments in, as an example, the engineering investment that we've discussed. And so we are -- underneath the covers, I think the team is doing a fantastic job finding activity that we're doing today that is not really as tightly connected or as constructive in terms of our long-term customer strategies. And so we're moving things around, I think, better and better as a scale operating team. And that's been part of the overall message that I've tried to deliver since day 1, which is these assets we put together, there's some really highly -- high-quality, valuable, cash-generating assets here, and we are just integrating to operate at scale with skill and redeploying efforts towards the brands and platforms we think serve customers best for the long term.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Turrin from Jefferies.

Michael Turrin

Just to talk a bit more on margins. I know, last quarter, you mentioned the planned increase in near-term investment to position for future growth. I understand, from the discussion, you're reinvesting some of the profits now. We're still seeing EBITDA margins up around 30%. So I'm just wondering if you can provide any update on Q1 investment levels, in particular, if those came in according to plan, and how we should think about the rest of the year.

JeffFox

Yes. So I think that without giving specific quarterly guidance, that the math would be our revenue on -- revenue will be declining because we have unit -- we still have negative units in this quarter, and we will continue to ramp expenses through the year. And so we do expect EBITDA to come down aggressively. We're fairly certain it will come down next quarter and potentially the quarter after that. And so we're not giving quarterly guidance. But that is the reason that we've prepared the material, to give you a sense of where we're making the investments.

Ultimately, Q1 was -- I'll compliment the team again. The team executed Q1. We made -- we have good EBITDA. We were pleased with our unit numbers in certain parts of our business. Obviously, when you look at the aggregate, losing 40,000 customers isn't a good result, but in pockets of the business, we saw good work by the team. And net-net, they also did a lot of things that we will be rolling into the customer base and our strategies in Q2, Q3, Q4 and, frankly, on into the long-term plan. So good operational execution, and I think pretty good financial and operating metrics results where we are.

Michael Turrin

Jeff, that's helpful. And then just to kind of piggyback on what you were just speaking about earlier on international. I know international expansion seems like a big opportunity. Can you talk more about your evaluation process or how you assess various products and geos and make those decisions?

JeffFox

So I'll use the term focus, simplify and execute. We're trying to use that against everything we do because it always applies. We definitely have some solutions, as an example, like our Constant Contact solution that, for a host of reasons, we did not execute on the international opportunity. We are -- we put additional dollars into that and we'll continue to put additional dollars into that because we think there is demand for what we do and the value we are delivering and enhancing over time. So that's an easy example.

I don't really want to give a specific list of everything we have already started to work on or are planning to work on as we improve our ability to support customers and acquire customers. That -- I think it's too early in our journey to go into either asset-, brand- or geo-specific expansion strategies because our first focus is on the near-term improvements in customer experience and solution capabilities.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Naved Khan from SunTrust.

Naved Khan

It's Naved Khan from SunTrust. Jeff, on the -- on your focus on investing in the product to create additional capabilities, have you tested the market demand for it? And just what kind of ROI you might be seeing on those investments? And then for Constant Contact, you talk about the cross-sell opportunity. I think that was one of the thesis behind the acquisition when it was done. Have you identified additional cross-sell opportunities? Or is it just that you see more room than initially thought? Can you just expand on that?

JeffFox

Yes. I'll answer that one first. I think the team is doing -- so the operational execution on the near-term opportunity improved materially. I want to call out that team. They did a really nice job making progress this quarter. There's still more to go. But -- that's still relatively small net contribution, but executing is good and we feel like the team is getting better there. We have additional points of connectivity between our solutions, whether it's our SiteBuilder and our hosting brands or certain solutions that we sell through our -- either our hosting or our domain operations, potentially connecting some of those things through our Constant Contact brand long term. And so we are working on all of those plans.

And I referenced the longer-term integration of capabilities because, in essence, the market doesn't buy these things -- these capabilities only in distinct decisions. And so we definitely feel like with our portfolio of capabilities, as we go down the road and build on this business the right way, the way we're doing it, we will see more customers using multiple of our larger distinct capabilities than we do today. We are earlier in that journey than I wish we were, and the team is working their tail off to move as fast as we can on those opportunities.

Naved Khan

And then on the investment behind developing capabilities -- product capabilities, you're saying there that there is good demand, customer demand or you'll be able to get the ROI?

JeffFox

Yes. I mean, everything we are doing either in our base engineering investment or the additions to engineering that we're making throughout this year, those all have very tangible, clear ROI. We are not investing in highly speculative, low ROI, "maybe a customer might use those" type of stuff. That is not what we do, and that's really not what I think our platform is designed for at this time.

Naved Khan

And then maybe one for Marc. With regards to use of the cash generation that you are seeing in the core business, how do you kind of strike a balance between use it to pay down debt or maybe tuck-in M&A or buy back your stock?

Marc Montagner

So at this stage, as we told the market, we want to be very consistent. We think that any excess cash should be used to reduce our debt burden. So we have $120 million free cash flow for this year. We'll settle some litigation, and all excess free cash flow will be used to pay down debt.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Mark Grant from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Mark Grant

So Jeff, I just wanted to get an update from you, if you wouldn't mind. Can you give us an update on where you're seeing the competitive landscape, particularly when you talk about the portfolio of capabilities that you bring to market? Have you seen any change in how customers are responding in your sales conversations when you come to them with that whole portfolio of product offerings?

Jeff Fox

We're in a very competitive marketplace. I think if you really step back and look at what goes on out there, it's a yelling contest, right? I mean, it's a very fragmented, dynamic market, as I said in my prepared comments. And we feel like at our scale, with some of our brands and capabilities, we feel like we have a better place to be in terms of our share of the opportunity than where we currently are, and that is what we're very focused on. But it is competitive. Everybody knows that, right?

Mark Grant

Yes. That's really helpful. And then just a quick follow-up on Constant Contact. Relative to the business and relative to a lot of competitors in the space there, we saw some strength there in the quarter. Are there plans for incremental investment on top of what you talked about last quarter in driving strength particularly within Constant Contact and SinglePlatform?

Jeff Fox

Yes, I think we feel like we have two offerings there that the customer gets a good return for doing business with us. And so if you take a very simplified view of where we're going over the long term, Mark, and I appreciate your question, we are really focused on: Is the customer getting good value in return for what they're paying us to help them on? And we definitely believe that we will expand the solution set in those -- not only in those, but in all of our brand categories, okay? And so -- but we're doing -- we have to do it sequentially just based on the state of play of the specific underlying asset or brand we acquired and where it was in its lifetime. And so we're very pleased with the opportunity. And part of the reason that -- to Jason's earlier question, part of the reason we gave you guys Page 7, 8 and 9 of the deck is just so you can understand that we are going to pressure profit in certain -- selected set of areas as we go through the year on the path back to growth. Okay?

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Ju from Crédit Suisse.

Stephen Ju

Jeff, I think you touched on this briefly in answer to, I think, a couple of questions ago. But we've always thought of Endurance as the primary building relationship that SMBs have for getting on the web in the first place. So I mean, there should be all kinds of things, businesses need your help on -- that's above and beyond hosting and email capabilities. So where, from a product vertical perspective, do you think you will be focusing most of your efforts in the near to medium term?

Jeff Fox

At a macro level, we look at ourselves as -- I think your characterization is right on both counts. We are more and more focused on being an integrator of third-party capabilities that are combined with either a builder environment or a hosting environment or a domain purchase or your email marketing needs. And so I think you will see us, over the next several quarters, begin to bring third -- additional, valuable third-party solutions into our banks. And that's part of our engineering investment and our 2018, 2019, 2020 vision for our customers. It's add more value as a solution provider beyond our proprietary-only solutions, okay? And frankly, that is what our competition does, and that is what our customers need us to do for them.

Operator

Angela White

Thanks, Bruce. Jeff, did you want to close out?

Jeff Fox

Angela I was wondering if there were any more questions. So I just want to reiterate we feel good about how the team came together and executed this quarter. I think our guidance implies additional ramp in some investment throughout the year. We are working hard with a view of the customer receiving value from us as the leading strategic, if you will, North Star. And so we appreciate your attention and interest in us this morning. So thank you.

