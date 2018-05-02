SendGrid's (SEND) CEO Sameer Dholakia on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE:SEND) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

David Banks

Thank you, Rob, and thanks for joining us today for our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Sameer Dholakia, CEO; and Yancey Spruill, CFO and COO. Our commentary today will include certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics such as adjusted net income, free cash flow and net dollar retention. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and outlook can be found in our earnings press release.

During the call, we may offer additional metrics to provide further insight into our business or results. This detail may or may not be provided in the future. The purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our first quarter 2018 results. Some of our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our financial filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

On our call today, Sameer will provide high-level results for the quarter and update our 2018 road map. Yancey will provide detail on our financial highlights and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Sameer.

Sameer Dholakia

Thank you, David. We delivered a good first quarter, marked by solid revenue growth, strong profitability and healthy customer additions. For the quarter, revenue was up 31% to $32.6 million. Profitability as measured by adjusted net income, or ANI, increased to $1 million in a typically low-profitability quarter, an increase in our total customer count by 35% as we ended Q1 with more than 69,000 total paying customers.

As evidence of the scale and reliability of our platform, we sent 130.4 billion e-mails in the quarter, up 29% year-over-year and consistent with expectations. We averaged just under 1.5 billion e-mails per day and are on pace to deliver more than 0.5 trillion e-mails in 2018. We grew our core e-mail API revenue by 30% year-over-year and once again more than doubled our Marketing Campaigns revenue to $5.4 million in the quarter. Yancey will provide more detail on these metrics during his discussion of our financial results.

Turning to our 2018 initiatives. We are focused on 4 key imperatives to build our business over the long term, first, profitably growing our business lines; second, expanding our market opportunities; third, driving operational excellence; and fourth, investing in our team. Let's cover each of those in turn.

First, in order to drive sustained growth and profitability across our core business lines, we are constantly looking to add capabilities to our products that our customers will love and value. In Q1, we introduced new functionality to enhance the activity feed for our Email API senders. This aids customers in e-mail delivery and troubleshooting by providing a comprehensive view of all their e-mail delivery and engagement data. This enhancement is competitively differentiated, and though it's early days, we expect it to provide a modest uplift to revenue per e-mail over time.

We also drive sustained growth and profitability by continuing to focus on efficient go-to-market strategies. We believe in using the Internet as our distribution channel and enabling frictionless adoption of our solutions. Indeed, in Q1 alone, we added 5,700 new paying customers through this efficient acquisition engine. Our services are applicable to customers of every size, ranging from the smallest of startups to some of the largest customers in the world. And we make it easy for all of them to buy from us.

One example stood out to me in the quarter, in particular. A large global auto manufacturer came to SendGrid for a novel use case. They'll use our Email API to generate automated diagnostic e-mails about customers' vehicles to drive service opportunities and engagement. While they're starting first with a large South American market, this solution is extensible into a number of markets around the world. Having personally sold to the automotive industry in a past life, I know firsthand that software companies can often spend years trying to get included in projects like this one. In our case at SendGrid, the auto manufacturer came to us, raised their hand and closed in a matter of months. This is a powerful example of our efficient self-serve, inbound model, its applicability across a broad range of customer use cases regardless of customer size and the ease of our customers getting up and running with our service.

Our second imperative in 2018 is to expand our market opportunity. While our core Email API service remains at nearly 80% of SendGrid's total revenue, we are demonstrating an ability to cross-sell those API customers to our new Marketing Campaigns product in the very large e-mail marketing category.

Another anecdote here may be instructive to illustrate the power of having both transactional and marketing e-mail on a single platform.

One of our existing Email API customers that has been with us since 2011 had previously been using their e-mail marketing provider, one of the major large marketing clouds, for their large one-to-all e-mail blasts to support their global crowd-funding platform. In January, they decided to migrate nearly 9 million contacts from this provider to SendGrid and did so in a matter of days, and they did that for better functionality, more support and the opportunity to bundle the 2 solutions together. In the process, we tripled the monthly recurring revenue from just over $3,000 a month to over $10,000 and also added an onboarding services package. While that example was larger in its MRR impact, we also had more than 400 API customers who added Marketing Campaigns in Q1.

An independent of our ability to cross-sell our customers into this new market, we're adding significant numbers of new stand-alone Marketing Campaigns customers in that large e-mail marketing category.

As we work to drive efficiency, scale and profitability across our business through a focus on our third 2018 initiative, operational excellence, this quarter, we announced our Adaptive Communication Engine, or ACE. A-C-E, ACE refers to the collective artificial intelligence within the SendGrid platform, automating previously manual processes and solving problems with machines at scale that humans simply could not. ACE uses machine learning to continually evolve the way it identifies systemic threats and manages the ebb and flow of our e-mail volume. ACE is yet another example of how SendGrid can bring its e-mail expertise to bear in developing solutions that run behind the scenes to help customers with e-mail and deliverability. ACE is an important competitive differentiator and allows us to be more operationally efficient and scalable.

Finally, in March and April, we invested in our team, our fourth company imperative for 2018, by moving into new upgraded offices in both Irvine, down in Orange County, and in Redwood City in the heart of Silicon Valley. We believe these new facilities will help us build an environment that enables our Gridders to do their best work, and that allows us to better attract and retain people in these important technology centers.

We're pleased with our financial and operating results, and I'm really proud of our Gridders for continuing to deliver for our customers in a way that enables this kind of growth and profitability.

Before I turn it over to Yancey, let me just note that we successfully completed our follow-on stock offering in early April, adding another 7.5 million shares into the public float and providing a path to liquidity for many of our pre-IPO investors and early employees. We look forward to getting to know some of our new shareholders who opted in for these new shares.

And with that, let me turn it over to Yancey for more detail on our financials.

Yancey Spruill

Thank you, Sameer. We are pleased with our Q1 results, which were in line with our expectations and put us on a good course for 2018. Q1 revenue was $32.6 million, up 31% year-over-year, driven by a 35% year-over-year increase in our customer count to more than 69,000 and by a 29% increase in e-mail volume to 130.4 billion e-mails sent in the quarter. The sequential quarter drop in e-mail volume from Q4 2017 was expected and is the typical pattern experienced each year due to high levels of sending on Black Friday and the holiday period for many of our B2C customers. Additionally, Q1 also has 2 fewer calendar days than Q4.

Q1 revenue from Email API was $25.9 million, up 30% year-over-year. Email API year-over-year growth comparability is challenged by a very strong Q1 2017 in which Email API grew nearly 50%. This was driven by the impact of MailChimp's Q2 2016 exit of their stand-alone transactional e-mail service and the resulting increase in customers coming on to our platform throughout 2016. It also resulted from a change in our go-to-market for certain of our packages; and finally, due to onetime true-up payments from resellers. The combined impact of these items is roughly 230 basis points on this year's Q1 growth rate. Email API represented 79% of revenue in the quarter.

Our Marketing Campaigns service revenue grew 102% to $5.4 million in the quarter and now represents 17% of total revenue. Our Expert Services grew 120% in the quarter to $1.1 million and is now just over 3% of total revenue. Revenue per 1,000 e-mails sent in the quarter increased by 1.5% year-over-year to just under $0.25, driven by positive effects from our product and customer mix shifts. Note that this quarter was the first full quarter in which we generated no revenue from our predecessor marketing solution that was sunset in late 2017 and which added $1.5 million or 6 percentage points to our overall revenue growth rate in Q1 of last year. The year-over-year revenue impact will decline each quarter as we move throughout 2018, and we will substantially lap this revenue by the end of the third quarter. Importantly, we have retained about 2/3 of the revenue from customers of the legacy product who have converted to Marketing Campaigns.

Our subscription net dollar retention rate, or NDR, in the quarter was 113%, down 400 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by the same factors that impacted our Email API growth as well as the sunset of the legacy marketing product. We expect NDR in the Q1 range for the balance of 2018 as we lap the effects of the product sunset and other transient items that impacted Q1 and expect to see improvement as we exit the year into 2019.

Gross margin in the quarter was as expected and roughly flat to last year at 74%. Our revenue seasonality will typically depress margins early in the year, and we expect gross margin expansion as we realize sequential revenue growth throughout 2018.

GAAP operating expenses increased 28% in the quarter to $25.8 million, with operating leverage generated across sales and marketing and G&A expenses offset by R&D expense, which was up 37% as we invested in existing and new product growth initiatives. We are especially pleased with our G&A expense results, which, despite absorbing meaningful cost increases related to our first full quarter as a public company, allowed us to drive profitability in the quarter.

We expect to continue to invest in R&D capability ahead of the revenue growth in the first half of 2018, with spend growth moderating in the second half. We expect operating leverage across sales and marketing and G&A for the balance of this year.

GAAP net loss in the quarter improved by $500,000 year-over-year to minus $1.3 million. This quarterly loss was driven primarily by a $1.2 million increase in stock-based compensation expense.

Q1 represents our seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted net income with $1 million, a $973,000 improvement over Q3 last year. As a reminder, adjusted net income is GAAP net income less adjustments for stock compensation and certain nonrecurring and noncash expenses.

As expected, free cash flow in the quarter was negative $7.8 million, down from the prior year free cash flow of negative $1.6 million. 55% of the cash spend was driven by onetime costs related to our two office moves, one completed in Q1, and the second which was completed earlier in Q2. Cash flow was also impacted by the timing of seasonal employee costs such as annual bonus payments that typically occur in the first quarter.

With our real estate moves completed, we now expect to return to free -- positive free cash flow in the second quarter, and we expect to be free cash flow positive for the full year.

Now for our updated 2018 and Q2 outlook. We feel good about our progress in Q1 and our set-up for the year. And as a result, we are increasing our outlook for revenue growth and profitability. We are raising our revenue range to $140.3 million to $142.3 million or growth of 26% at the midpoint. We're increasing our adjusted net income range to $4.5 million to $6.5 million or approximately 4% margin at the midpoint. For Q2, we expect revenue in the range of $34.2 million to $34.4 million, a 27% increase at the midpoint compared with Q2 2017; and adjusted net income in the range of $500,000 to $1 million, roughly a 50% increase at the midpoint over Q2 2017. That included in our adjusted net income calculations between $2.5 million and $3 million of stock compensation expense and less than $500,000 of M&A and restructuring costs. We continue to expect our typical quarterly revenue progression throughout 2018, with Q1 to be our lowest percentage of full year mix of revenue and Q4 to be our highest mix of 2018 revenue.

And with that, we'll open it up to your questions.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin from Piper Jaffray.

Taylor Reiners

This is Taylor Reiners on for Alex. I wanted to dig into the triple-digit growth you saw on Marketing Campaigns. And I was wondering if you could comment on where you are with building out your marketing agency channel. And then maybe quantify what sort of impact that could have on the business throughout the rest of the year.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thank you, Taylor. This is Sameer. We're pleased with the continued progress we're making with the Marketing Campaigns products, both in the growth of revenue and customers. We do expect Marketing Campaigns to continue to grow above the company growth rate for 2018, and that's reflected in our guidance. As it relates to the marketing agency channel in particular, I suspect that, that is a lift that we are more likely to see in outer years. We're still in very early days of building out an agency channel, particularly for folks that are focused on the marketing use case versus the web application developers who have historically, as an agency channel, been working with SendGrid for our Email API product. So I suspect that will take some time to really see an uplift more in the outer years but continue to be optimistic about the trajectory of Marketing Campaigns.

Taylor Reiners

Got it. And then just as a quick follow-up, I was wondering if you can give an update on your AWS partnership and kind of how that's been benefiting business activity over the past few months.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. The AWS partnership is very young. As you know, we signed that agreement in late, late '17. We're very happy with the amount of engagements that we're getting from our partner over there. We're doing a lot of joint go-to-market activities. Having built a business like this, a channel like this through with other partners, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Heroku and others, when we do the pattern matching, it's clear that for -- to really build it to something that is a more meaningful line item that might show up even in the low single-digit percentages will probably take a number of years for that to show up. So I wouldn't expect it to be a meaningful driver of our Email API business in calendar 2018. It takes some time to build up organically.

Mark Belcarz

It's Mark on the line for Richard. I wanted to also touch on Marketing Campaigns and with respect to the cross-sell opportunity, in particular. Obviously, you have a huge base of Email API customers. How many of those are realistic targets for a Marketing Campaigns offering? As well as, I guess, what do you look at in terms of identifying the near-term targets there? And then how do you go about -- with the cross-sell efforts into that -- those near-term targets?

Sameer Dholakia

Thanks for the question. We've got a lot of activities that are still, I would say, in their early days of building the cross-sell muscle here at SendGrid. You're absolutely right to point out that there is a large installed base of customers using our API product that today do not use the Marketing Campaigns product. It's probably in the neighborhood of about 50,000 API customers that are not yet using Marketing Campaigns. Of that group, there are likely a fair number of those that are more B2B customers who may be less ideal candidates for the solution that Marketing Campaigns offers. But we do believe there is a pretty significant subset of those 50,000 that are really going to appreciate the simplicity, ease-of-use and value proposition, cost profile of Marketing Campaigns for specific use cases. We're quite bullish on the opportunity to drive that cross-sell. We have a lot of opportunity both into the installed base that we just touched on. There's also a great opportunity for us to get more sophisticated with our cross-sell at the point-of-sale on new customers, API customers coming into SendGrid, learning about and wanting to add the marketing capabilities to what they're using from SendGrid earlier on in their customer life cycle. So we're really focused. Our team is really focused on addressing both of those opportunities, and we do think it can provide for a great opportunity and tailwind behind us in the future.

Mark Belcarz

Okay. And just one more maybe on that topic, if I may. I know it's still pretty early, but in terms of -- for example, a Marketing Campaign customer that joined about a year ago versus an Email API customer that joined about a year ago, how is the ramp in spend that you've seen over the last year?

Yancey Spruill

Well, thanks for the question. This is Yancey. I think the way to think about it is we tend to have, in any customer, year 1 is a meaningful ramp. We continue to see significant ramps in year 2 for our customers, and that's been the 8-plus-year history of SendGrid's cohorts, and then we're seeing -- tend to see growth moderate for those customers year 3 and beyond. And Marketing Campaigns is a similar trajectory to our API customers. So we're early. We're now just over 2 years in the MC, Marketing Campaigns, product launch and ramp, and I think we're seeing that in some of the results in terms of adding new customers and having robust usage for existing customers on the platform.

Stan Zlotsky

Apologies for the communication difficulties earlier. Speaking of communication, I was wondering if you could maybe dig in on the Adaptive Communication Engine and how it combines neural networks and artificial intelligence and how it fits into the broader portfolio of your Email API and the marketing product. Maybe just help us to connect the dots. And also, how does that product get monetized?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Stan. Great to connect, and appreciate the question. It's a great example, ACE, of how SendGrid gets leverage from technology investments in our platform across these two different product categories. So many of the technology components of ACE, just as one example, include machine learning systems that are in place to defend the grid against bad actors, people that would want to come on to our system and send spam or phish or any kind of unwanted mail that consumers or customers haven't opted into. They're very sophisticated systems when you're onboarding customers at the scale that we are. I mentioned 5,700 new paying customers in the quarter. You have to be very, very good at being able to detect good actor from bad actor and do so in real time, and do it at multiple checkpoints along the customer journey from when they're first in your trial through their initial sending patterns to as they ramp and scale. We've got these machine learning systems all part of ACE at multiple points in the system. Now you would imagine, that particular set of capabilities is required equally for a Marketing Campaigns' prospect or new customer as it is for an Email API customer. And so we get tremendous leverage and synergy across these investments, and it's very important to both. And to your question around monetization, we don't monetize that capability separately. We view it as an important part of the cost of our doing business with these customers, an important part of our role in the community to uphold good e-mail sending practices and preventing spam and phish from consumer inboxes around the world.

Stan Zlotsky

Perfect. And then maybe just a slightly different question on monetizations that were essentially the revenue that you see per e-mail. Last year, that trend, it was essentially accelerating all through the year. It was a very strong finish in Q4. How do you expect that -- those trends to proceed as we go through 2018? And that's it for me.

Yancey Spruill

Yes. Thanks, Stan. So as we talked about in the script, we did see some margin or revenue per e-mail lift in the quarter year-over-year. Two factors, one is product mix shift, and the second is our customer mix shift. So our Marketing Campaigns, which generates more revenue per e-mail because it's a comprehensive service than our pure API, grew as a percentage of mix in the quarter and grew about a little over 3x the rate of the company. And so that trend will drive pricing per e-mail up. Our services business, which grew over 100% in the quarter, also is pricing leverage because we don't monetize e-mails directly. We believe there's an indirect effect over time when we help our customers become -- get up and running faster on the platform and manage their campaigns on an ongoing basis more effectively, getting higher deliverability. We think that will lead to more e-mail sends over time but explicitly does not come coupled with e-mails. So those 2 growing in proportion of the total will add to revenue per aggregate e-mail, and those are the 2 trends that we should see this year. We have one other trend, which is the size of our customer base. We are growing a lot of our earlier-stage customers in the current period. That also tends to be higher revenue per e-mail in the lower-volume package category. And so it's a combination of those 2 factors that's leading to pricing leverage in the near term.

Alyssa Johnson

This is Alyssa on for Brent. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about what impacts you see around GDPR on kind of both the transactional e-mail segment as well as your Marketing Campaigns business.

Sameer Dholakia

Thanks, Alyssa. Yes, GDPR has been an important development for a lot of software companies, ourselves included, given the scale at which we operate. We've been investing to be GDPR-compliant for over a year now in anticipation of this year's effective date later this month. We're already Privacy Shield certified. We've been making investments with our customers to give them comfort contractually, so we've created a GDPR compliance customer data processing agreement. We've been sure that we've got agreements in place with our vendors to ensure that personal data is protected. Our engineering teams invested on some behind-the-scenes technical and process work to make sure that our platform and services were GDPR-compliant. We updated terms of service, so there are an awful lot -- there's been an awful lot of work that's gone into this to make sure that we're ready for the important date later this month. But we're feeling pretty good about where we are.

Alyssa Johnson

Great. And then as a follow-up, you mentioned a large global auto manufacturer. I was hoping you could kind of talk about what are generally kind of the size of customer dynamics kind of on that side. Is that kind of a new type of customer, size of customer for you? Anything that stands out kind of relative to that deal.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. No, I used it purely illustratively to highlight the very unique go-to-market model that SendGrid employs. Products being bought, not sold. People that -- the customers come and pull the solution that they need to a problem they have versus a sales force on the ground trying to go and push a solution out into the market. And for that kind of a traditional large enterprise, typically it would be a very, very long, lengthy, extensive sales cycle and customer acquisition cost. We don't see that with our customer base and the nature of our self-service acquisition engine in the inbound model when they are working with our inside sales team. So in terms of those large traditional enterprise businesses, we've got a little over 500 of them in our large, broad installed base. But like this large automotive manufacturer, it's not because we've gone and put -- and had a 4-legged sales call out to the enterprise and gone to wine-filled dinners or golf outings for 6 to 12 months at a time trying to win the business. It's an inbound model, even for those largest of enterprises. So it's just a very, very efficient model that we have seen work for both our smallest startups all the way up to the largest enterprises in the world.

Bhavanmit Suri

I have a couple of questions. One is a little tactical, and then maybe I'll turn to the strategic one. You talked about this cross-sell. Sameer, you just discussed it, sort of landing page, you're checking out, cross-sell. I guess, my question to you is, so it does not seem that difficult to do, and you guys have held off. I'd just like to understand why and sort of why you wouldn't just add that sort of, hey, this guy is buying x, we should also say pop-up buy x or something like that. Or am I thinking about it too simplistically?

Sameer Dholakia

No, Bhavan. You're right to ask the question. It is more complicated than one would -- than it would appear at first blush, only because when you grow up as we did, as a single-product company, all of your back-end systems assume that you have a product. And so we actually need to go into the back of our systems and rewire everything we've done in the back of the house, from our billings systems to the way we do packaging and so on and so forth, to enable the cross-sell of new products at the point-of-sale in that moment of time. And I know there are many Gridders listening to this call right now who are actively working on this project. I love that you asked the question because they're going to hear how important it is. And we're -- and believe me, they're getting after it. And I'm excited about when we land those projects on the back end, that we'll open up the opportunity to go do exactly what you're describing, and I do think it will be a great opportunity for us once we can.

Bhavanmit Suri

Fair enough. Fair enough. But then, so maybe a little more strategic. Pricing, we've seen some of your competitors raise pricing. And we've discussed how you guys have sort of been a premium price provider in the markets over the last few quarters. But I'd love to just understand how you and Yancey and team, marketing folks think about pricing. And sort of is there a point in time where you think you can raise price? Do you think it's a good price? So just a strategic approach to pricing. Just some sense on how you think about it and what you think would happen. We've seen guys like Atlassian and other guys raise price over time because the product they're selling is sticky and valuable. And so I just want to get a sense of how you guys think through that.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Bhavan. Another great question with that. With pricing, we agree, it's a critically important and powerful lever that can have real impact on both revenue and profitability. We've always -- we've agreed with that. We've invested. We have a dedicated pricing team in-house. We continue to work with outside experts and consultants as well to really make sure we're constantly looking at whether or not we've got the optimal pricing and packaging structures in place. We care a great deal about ensuring that we deliver real value to our customers, and we want to make sure that our price and value ratio there is in the right space. As you've seen from SendGrid, we always have remained very price-disciplined. We've not really had price cuts in the history of the company. And I think you've seen, as you mentioned, some other competitors in the market actually increasing their pricing to come more in line with where SendGrid is. I think that's just a reflection of our price discipline. So we'll keep evaluating whether or not there are opportunities with pricing across both product areas, in Email API and Marketing Campaigns. It's an active area of investigation right now, and we'll keep you posted. But it's certainly one that we are -- we think about very strategically and will continue to.

Thomas Roderick

So I was going to piggyback on a couple earlier questions just here on the e-mail marketing side, and less about the opportunity and more about the how and the when do you kind of get there in terms of going after the upsell. Can you just talk a little bit more about how you think about when the best time is to market to that installed base customer? Is there a seasonal component? Is it on the renewal? And then with respect to the how, talk a little bit more about how you're using marketing dollars to push that product in front of those customers given that it is such a self-service model.

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Tom. As it relates to when in the life cycle, first question, I -- it's interesting. We've seen a number of customers now starting to use the Marketing Campaigns product actually not that long after they begin with us on the Email API side. And we're doing some more work on that to go -- to better understand that behavior. But part of the reason that happens is -- and perhaps, unusually for a SaaS -- an additional SaaS product, the Marketing Campaigns application is not gated from our installed base. So any of these -- of our 69,000 paying customers, when they log into the SendGrid customer portal, Marketing Campaigns is a link off to the left side within the traditional navigation bar, and it's not gated. They click on that, and a box will come up and ask them if they want to upload contacts, and they just start using the product, clearly with an indicator to the customer that they'll be charged after they've uploaded more than 2,000 contacts into the system. But there's not a trigger sales event. They don't have to talk to anyone. Hopefully, you get the theme.

We're trying to make it frictionless for our customers to use more and more of our offerings where we solve more problems for them, add more value to them, and they, in turn, pay us more. And so there -- that's a big part of why I think we're seeing a lot of our API-based customers adopting the product at a fairly steady rate. As I mentioned in the script, we added over 400 customers to Marketing Campaigns from -- that are also using the Email API products. So in terms of when in the cycle, I think it's -- we're -- it's at all points. In terms of how we get to them, you may not be surprised to hear that we use e-mail marketing back into that big installed base of customers. And we run a number of campaigns back into our installed base, highly cost effective, as you would imagine, to go and get those folks to learn about the fact that we've added this capability and then ideally to go check it out and try it. Other mechanisms to get in front of them, in-app notifications, when they're logged into a portal, bringing -- highlighting that area of the application that they should go try out as a new feature. So just a couple of ways in which we're trying to get back to that base and get them aware of it. Of course, all of the other marketing mechanisms, you can imagine a long list, but those are two of the bigger ones that we've been using with that installed base.

Thomas Roderick

Eat your own dog food. I like it. It's a good approach. Yancey -- well said. So follow-up with just another line item. So your other line here, your premium services piece is growing about 100%, now over $1 million run rate per quarter. I gather this one's a little bit trickier to model quarter-to-quarter. But just from a trajectory basis and again, kind of thinking about attach rates to the installed base, how would you encourage us to think about the trajectory of that premium services line so we can make sure we don't get overly aggressive or under-ly aggressive on the model?

Yancey Spruill

Great. Thanks for that question, Tom. The way I would think about it is we updated our guidance for the quarter, for Q2 and full year. Embedded in that is an expectation for continued growth for services over the course of this year. And so I think seeing relatively similar patterns in the near term, and it's hard to project the business growing 100% forever. But we're very happy with where it is, and we are optimistic about the outlook for the business. And all of that is reflected in our Q2 and full year outlook that we just updated.

Matthew Coss

This is Matt Coss calling on behalf of Mark Murphy. What has been the feedback -- what has the feedback been like on the new activity feed in history? Presumably, it seems like you would reduce the number of support tickets or reduce the time to resolution for your clients. Is this what you've been observing? Or what sort of feedback have you gotten from this new feature?

Sameer Dholakia

Yes. Thanks, Matt. And for all the Gridders out there listening who worked on it, a big thank you and a congrats because the feedback has been very, very positive to that e-mail activity feed. It was built because it was, in fact, the single largest item that was showing up as -- in our product feedback forms. When we were getting input from our customers, they were asking for help in this particular area. How do you guys -- can you help us make it easier to troubleshoot when there's an issue with our e-mail? How do we figure out where the problem is? And so it really has been a great solution to help our customers make their experience with us better and one that they will love and value. And it's early, early days. We literally just introduced the capability just a handful of weeks ago. So it's only in the hands of a very small percentage of that very large installed base. But the feedback has been incredibly positive to date, and we think it's the kind of solution whose value will manifest itself highest when the customer actually is having a problem. And so I know our support teammates that are listening to the call will be continuing to direct our customers when they do have problems in this area to go check out this new product capability that they should be adopting. And I do imagine it will lower ticket volume for them related to these kinds of questions.

Matthew Coss

Great. And then, Yancey, can you just briefly revisit sort of the causes of the tougher e-mail comp? You mentioned a few things. One of them being MailChimp. I didn't get a chance to jot everything down. Could you just go over them one more time please?

Yancey Spruill

Well, one was MailChimp, which exited the competitive product called Mandrill. Their competitive product Mandrill was exited in Q2 of '16. And so we saw growth in customers throughout the year and, obviously, in Q1 last year but not Q1 in 2016, so that created some year-over-year growth. We had some true-ups with some of our resellers that contributed, and then we also made some go-to-market tweaks in trying to make some experiments in Q1 of last year, early last year, around certain packet sizes. And that created some surge in Q1 that started to normalize during the year, but we certainly saw some bump last year. So those three were really the predominant effects that we mentioned in the call.

Sameer Dholakia

Thanks for joining us all today. Let me reiterate how proud I am of our Gridders and their daily commitment to delivering results. It's their ongoing engagements and their genuine caring for one another, for our customers and for our company that has led to SendGrid's recognition as being among the best places to work as selected by Fortune. It's also their engagement that continues to build our base of 69,000-plus customers. We put a lot of focus and resources on ensuring our Gridders have career highs here at the Grid. We've invested in new office space, so they can have a beautiful place in which to collaborate. We're on a mission to build the world's most trusted communications platform over the years to come, and our teammates appreciate how complex it is for businesses to communicate with their end users over a variety of channels and across a multitude of touch points. We are in early days on this journey to build a unified platform that simplifies that complexity, and we're really excited about the opportunity ahead. And we'd like to thank everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us on that journey.

With that, I'll sign off and say have a great day, everyone. Thank you.

