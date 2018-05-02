Cray's (CRAY) CEO Peter Ungaro on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Cray's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Thank you. Good afternoon. I would like to thank everyone for joining us today. Participating from Cray are Peter Ungaro, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cray.com.

I would like to remind each of you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements about our financial guidance and expected future operating results, our product development, sales and delivery plans, the future growth of market for our products, our ability to expand and penetrate our addressable market and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions and actual results may materially vary from those projected.

Please refer to Cray’s earnings press release dated today and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018 as well as Cray’s documents filed with the SEC from time-to-time concerning factors that could affect the company and these forward-looking statements. Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP measures, other than non-GAAP outlook, have been reconciled to their related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. Our non-GAAP measures adjust for certain non-cash, unusual and infrequent items included in our GAAP results. Typical adjusting items include stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased and other intangibles and purchase accounting adjustments. When applicable, we also adjust our book tax provision for certain items, including the impact of non-cash items such as benefits principally related to our net operating loss. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and a discussion of our non-GAAP outlook in our earnings press release, which is posted on our website and which is included with a related 8-K furnished to the SEC.

Thanks, Paul and thank you all for joining the call today. I will start with some comments on our first quarter performance, then turn it over to Brian who will go through our financial results and outlook. I will wrap up by discussing our focused areas for the rest of the year and then open the call for Q&A.

We got off to a good start to the year. Our revenue for the quarter came in higher than the target we previously laid out led by several large acceptances that we pulled in from the second quarter. We also have one of the strongest bookings quarters in several years winning new contract in multiple countries around the world. In supercomputing, we have two main offerings, our XC and CS lines. The XC is our most scalable high-performance system and then CS is our highly flexible cluster. In storage, we also have two primary offerings, the Lustre-based ClusterStor; and DataWarp, our flash based applications accelerator. Each of these solutions both on their own and working in concert support our customers and the end workflows, incorporating traditional simulation in modeling, AI and analytics all in an effort to model in higher fidelity and to better predict outcomes before they occur.

We completed several large installations around the world during the first quarter. A good example was in New Zealand, where we installed 2 XC supercomputers, a CS Cluster System and a large storage system at two of the country’s leading research organizations. These were ahead of schedule and helped drive our outperformance against our outlook for the first quarter.

We had a solid quarter on the commercial front with revenue from commercial customers making up more than 15% of our total revenue for the quarter. Several customers drove this including an aerospace manufacturer, an F1 racing company and a major global energy company. These installations were made up of a range of our supercomputing and high-performance storage solutions. As I mentioned, we have one of our strongest bookings quarters in several years and I wanted to highlight a few of our key wins.

We are selected by the National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology in Japan. We will be delivering an XC50 supercomputer that will be more than twice as powerful as their existing system. A major North American weather center expanded its Cray system with additional Cray clusters. And in Germany, Paderborn University selected a CS500, along with ClusterStor storage. This will be a unique system featuring Intel FPGA accelerators as well as their latest generation Xeon processors. And finally in analytics, our Urika-GX was selected by a government customer to do high-performance analytics on unstructured data and another government customer selected our CS-Storm and ClusterStor products for use in artificial intelligence.

Thank you, Pete. Before I get to the 2018 outlook, let me first take you through the first quarter financial results. For the quarter, revenue was just under $80 million and as anticipated, we reported a net loss. Revenue was $44 million, product revenue was $44 million and service revenue was $35 million. Please note that the majority of my remaining comments are going to focus on our non-GAAP measurements as we feel this is the best way to look at our progress. We also encourage investors to focus on our results over several quarters as the variability in any given quarter is typically very large given the nature of our business.

Total gross profit for the first quarter was about 34%, with product margin coming in at 23% and service margin at 47%. Product margin was lower than we typically target due in part to a loss contract for which we recognized revenue on the initial phase during the quarter at zero gross margin. You may recall that we recognized the estimated loss from this contract during the third quarter of 2017. We expect to recognize a larger portion of the revenue on this contract during the second quarter again at an anticipated zero gross margin. So, product margins are likely to be somewhat lower than our typical target next quarter as well.

GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $52 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $49 million, about $5 million lower than in the prior year first quarter. This was driven by a $2.7 million reduction in R&D due to additional contractor reimbursements and $2.5 million of decreased legal expenses associated with ongoing patent litigation. Our GAAP net loss was $25 million for the quarter compared to $19 million in the prior year period with the difference driven by significant income tax benefit in last year’s first quarter. No benefit was recorded this year as a result of a decision we made to suspend recognizing the benefit of our deferred tax assets principally related to our net operating loss carry-forwards.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net loss for the quarter was $21.4 million or $0.53 per share compared to a net loss of $28.4 million or $0.71 per share in the first quarter of 2017. Our first quarter GAAP operating results include $4 million for depreciation, $2.9 million for stock-based compensation, $500,000 for restructuring and $300,000 for amortization. We added new disclosures as required by the new revenue standard that was adopted by Cray at the beginning of 2018. This included disclosure of our backlog in this quarter’s 10-Q filing. As of March 31, 2018, our estimated backlog was $500 million consisting of a total estimated value of our contracts contracted future product and service revenue. We estimate that we will recognize about 70% of this total over the next 18 months with the remainder thereafter. The implementation of the new standard resulted in several definitional changes, including new terminology in our financial statements and in the associated footnotes.

Of particular note, customer contract liabilities, is now used in place of deferred revenue. We caution on over-reliance on our backlog disclosures as a predictor of future revenue. As we have referenced before, it is difficult to forecast the timing of when we will recognize this revenue in any period and it will often be lumpy on a quarterly basis. At times, orders and revenue recognition may occur within the same quarter and thus never be reported in backlog. Additionally, total backlog does not take into account many things we know about such as large procurements in the bidding process or that haven’t been booked yet, which may take into account, which we may take into account when we provide our outlook.

Shifting to the balance sheet, cash and investments and restricted cash at the end of the first quarter totaled $147 million. As you likely know, our cash balances tend to be extremely volatile due to multiple factors and we encourage investors to focus on working capital which is less volatile. Working capital decreased by $22 million to $332 million at the end of the quarter compared to December 31, 2017. Inventory decreased by $6 million in the quarter to a still robust $181 million, with 56% or $96 million out of customer sites and in the acceptance process. We would now like to take a moment to discuss our outlook.

For 2018, while a wide range of results remains possible, we continue to expect revenue to grow in the 10% to 15% range compared to 2017. Revenue for the second quarter of the year is expected to be about $110 million. Overall, non-GAAP gross margin for 2018 is expected to be in the low 30% range. This is somewhat lower compared to our last outlook for the year primarily due to product mix with a higher percentage of cluster systems expected to makeup our total revenue for 2018. Clusters tend to carry lower gross margin that our XC systems gross margin for the year will also be negatively impacted – negatively influenced by the isolated loss contracts that I mentioned earlier. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses for the year to be in the range of $190 million. Adjusting items for GAAP to derive non-GAAP results are predominantly driven by stock-based compensation and are expected to total about $14 million for 2018 with about $2 million of that going to the cost of sales and $12 million to operating expenses.

Based on this outlook, our effective GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates for the year are both expected to be in the low single-digit range on a percentage basis. I want to note that this is expected to be a negative rate, which will translate into a nominal tax expense on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Share count on a weighted average basis should be somewhat under $41 million for 2018 though it is dependent on a number of factors, including our share price. While I am disappointed that we are expecting a loss for the year, I believe we are making wise investments to expand the differentiation of our customer solutions with the goal to drive long-term growth in revenue and shareholder value.

Thanks, Brian. As we laid out on our last call, we have two key focused areas for 2018. The first is to win new business for this year and beyond and the second is to continue to expand into our key growth areas of commercial customers and big data solutions. We are off to a great start on the first one, with a very strong quarter of bookings. While we have a lot of work left to do, we are trending nicely against this goal for the year. Our target market at the high-end of supercomputing is continuing to show signs of a rebound. Our overall pipeline remains healthy with the velocity of transactions beginning slowly to return to normal. You may recall that the velocity of deals moving through our pipeline slowed considerably during the past couple of years as our core market went through a substantial slowdown. As a result, we are bidding on significantly fewer opportunities around the world over that timeframe. That said, our competitive position and win rates remain strong.

As I have described before, the market contraction was driven by several factors, including uncertainty in long-term government budgets due to changes in administrations around the world, a downturn in commercial purchases, especially from our energy industry customers and a general slowdown in customer decision-making. As we think through these factors today, each one is beginning to show signs of improvement. First, the government budget landscape is beginning to settle and decision-makers are better able to solidify their plans both over the short and longer term.

While not yet back to the previous levels in every country, funding prospects are improving in our largest markets, including the U.S., the UK and the EU. The most recent EU and U.S. federal budgets provide considerably higher funding prospects for high-performance computing projects. Other countries are also committing higher resources to the respective supercomputing projects in an ever more competitive global economy. Second, the energy market is beginning to stabilize driven primarily by a rebound in the price of oil. This is opening new opportunities for our energy customers to invest again. And third, the general pace of decision-making is beginning to improve multiple factors are driving this, including how long existing systems have been in place, the lack of procurements during the last couple of years and some new more compelling technology coming to market over the next 3 years. As a result, we are starting to see opportunities move through the pipeline at a better pace. While clearly our bookings can be lumpy just like our revenue, we saw early signs of improving deal flow in Q1 with a very solid bookings quarter. Taking each of these dynamics into consideration, while the market is now back to where we would like it to be yet and it may not improve each consecutive quarter, we are cautiously optimistic that it will continue to improve over time and create longer term growth opportunities.

Our second focus area for 2018 is to continue to expand into commercial customers and big data markets. In commercial, we are pursuing multiple avenues to drive growth. First, we are focused on leveraging our core supercomputing technology and expertise to deliver solutions to the commercial market that far exceed the capabilities of standard commodity-based systems. Second, we are investing to make our systems easier to use and integrate into traditional commercial environments. And third, we are working with partners to deliver robust en-to-end user applications as well as new ways to access Cray systems such as through public clouds.

In big data, we are focused on three specific areas: analytics, high-performance storage, and artificial intelligence and deep learning. Two primary themes continue to drive this market. First, the convergence of supercomputing and big data and second, the explosion of data and both are squarely aligned with our strategy going forward. In analytics, our Urika-GX and XC products deliver unprecedented performance and speed as well as the versatility to run multiple computing workloads on a single platform. Combining several of our unique technologies, these solutions give customers a powerful tool for delivering high frequency insights. And in high performance storage, we are focused on expanding our leadership position delivering the most powerful robust and cost effective storage solutions on the market.

Our integration of the ClusterStor team from Seagate continues and we are making progress across each of the key areas, including engineering, sales and support. We are shipping ClusterStor systems from our Chippewa Falls manufacturing facility and selling new systems both direct and through our reselling partners. I am pleased with the progress we made here and excited about our opportunity to drive deeper into our existing customer base as well as to grow with new ones. We should complete this integration effort in Q2.

Finally, in artificial intelligence and deep learning, we are leveraging our supercomputing technologies to deliver solutions, which allow unprecedented breakthroughs, while also making deep learning more accessible. While this market is still in the early stages, we have seen a few patterns begin to emerge with some of our initial customers with deep learning applications optimized for large datasets, including images and full-motion video. From the system side, we are adding new options to our line of CS-Storm GPU accelerated clusters as well as improved fast start AI configuration. These options make it easier for customers to get started on their AI journey with proof-of-concept projects and pilot to production use. We are also adding AMD’s new EPYC processor to our CS product line giving customers additional options for high-performance highly scalable Cray solutions.

In conclusion, I am pleased with our overall performance in the first quarter, especially as viewed in the context of the last couple of years. While we still have work left to do, the market continues to show signs of improvement and we are in a good position to drive growth for 2018 and beyond.

Yes, thanks. Congratulations on the good start of the year. Kind of just going to the backlog commentary, could you kind of provide any quantitative commentary with regard to how well the backlog or pipeline is build relative to a year ago? And then I’d be curious of what kind of opportunities or the progression of opportunities you are seeing, specifically within the AI segment of your CS-Storm products?

So I will have Pete comment on the last one, but as it relates to backlog, it is a volatile number and clearly with the bookings that we had in the first quarter, it’s up and it’s up quite a bit from where we were a year ago in terms of coming into the year on their product for products and so which is most important. So, we are feeling good about that. Historically, we have had periods where we have had much higher backlog, but this is good for any of our more recent quarters.

Yes, Aaron. And on the opportunities in artificial intelligence, I would say that we are in early days of this market, but good progress so far. I have been really happy with how things have been going. I think our CS-Storm solution and the way that we have been able to integrate it and then package it into what we call fast-start configurations has been really helpful for us and we are seeing opportunities pretty broad across our customer base, so traditional customers, new customers both in government as well as in commercial world. So, it’s been pretty positive for us so far. And I feel like our view of how this is all starting to converge together between modeling our traditional world of modeling and stimulation and how people are thinking about using deep learning and machine learning models together with traditional modeling and simulation positions us really well there. And we have seen even some new customers pick up in this area, like Samsung where we are doing autonomous vehicles and we mentioned before an insurance company that’s leveraging our solution for some of their applications, so, so far so good, but early days in the market.

Okay. And then just a quick follow-up maybe you could talk a little bit about as these opportunities come into play, what you have done strategically in terms of go-to-market, talk a little bit about what we should be thinking about in terms of the relationship with Microsoft and other strategic alignments that might become more relevant as these opportunities look to materialize?

Yes. I think if you just think about our whole efforts in both as we have gotten to analytics and AI as well as we have gotten into more and more commercial customers, we had to really start to think more about building solutions around our platforms than we had before in our traditional customer segments, many of them built their own applications. And so we would provide the infrastructure, the system, the software, the middleware that they can then put their applications on and we could help them to optimize them and scale them up to levels that they can do in any other way. As we start to move into these new areas, we start to have to move up the stack more. We have to integrate with other solutions whether that be applications and so we have formed a number of partnerships around application providers. A great example is our partnership with Deloitte, where we have jointly built a solution in the analytics space for them that they are bringing to market for their customers or through some of our channel partners that develop applications and work with customers themselves or by how we deliver the capability and our partnerships with places like Microsoft, Azure team or the Markley group where we are allowing customers to get access to Cray systems over the cloud. So, it’s really forced us to really think about expanding our go-to-market in pretty substantial ways, but really kind of thinking about more solutions moving up to stack and then multiple ways to deliver that capability to customers.

Okay. And then just the final quick question for me is if I look at your guidance and let’s just take the midpoint of the full year at call it 12%, 12.5% growth, it looks like your implied second half contribution would be quite a bit below what it’s been over the last couple of years, I think last couple of years is anywhere from 60% to close to 70% of your full year revenue. So, has there been something that’s changed in terms of your expectations in the second half of the year or is that just an increased level of conservatism in your assumptions?

Yes, great question, Aaron. I think that we have had the last few years, we have had huge especially Q4. And this year as we see it playing out, we are starting a lot stronger into the year and the first half especially with our outlook for Q2 looking pretty strong at 110, it’s going to balance the year out a little bit more for us. So, I like this. It’s a healthier thing for us that allows us to more efficiently leverage our manufacturing capacity and such and it’s just kind of the way that the cards are following this year. I don’t think – I wouldn’t point to anything specific that we feel better or worse about it. I would just say that it’s just kind of how the deals are kind of laying out this year for us. So nothing I would really takeaway that I think is a fundamental shift or anything like that.

So would you be now assuming that some of the deals that were expected to fall into 3Q and even 4Q have pulled into the June quarter or I am just trying to understand that comment a little bit more in terms of just how that falls out?

Yes, we clearly were able to bring in a couple of second quarter deals into the first quarter and we have a lot of deals that are sitting kind of on the line between the quarters this year as we think about kind of second quarter and third quarter for instance and such. So, it’s a little bit harder for us to call that because the quarters are a little bit bigger and we got some deals that are kind of in the June-July, for instance, timeframe. But I do think that we are pulling a few deals forward this year and it’s been pretty smooth on the execution side with many of these deals just because we are not having a lot of technology risk or really new technologies that we are bringing to market. We are bringing to market and delivering the customers technologies that we have been delivering for a while. So, that tends to go obviously smoother in the acceptance process. So, it allows us to bring things forward a little bit more faster and get through acceptance that’s a little faster than normal, which is great.

Perfect. Thank you.

Yes. Thanks, Aaron.

Alex Kurtz

Peter Ungaro

Alex Kurtz

Peter Ungaro

Alex Kurtz

Peter Ungaro

Alex Kurtz

Brian Henry

Alex Kurtz

Peter Ungaro

Alex Kurtz

Brian Henry

Peter Ungaro

Alex Kurtz

Peter Ungaro

Chad Bennett

Peter Ungaro

Chad Bennett

Peter Ungaro

Chad Bennett

Brian Henry

Chad Bennett

Brian Henry

Chad Bennett

Brian Henry

Chad Bennett

Brian Henry

Chad Bennett

Peter Ungaro

Chad Bennett

Peter Ungaro

Brian Henry

Peter Ungaro

Brian Henry

