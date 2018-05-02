This BUD's For Me... And You Too?

The company is a market leader in the "defensive" beer category which should insulate investors from any forthcoming macroeconomic threats.

Fundamental analysis suggests somewhere between 20% to 40% upside on the BUD ADRs in addition to a 4% dividend yield.

Intro

The investment case here is rather simple, but it works.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE:BUD) is a good (some would say great) company trading at an attractive valuation following three-and-a-half year consolidation period that allowed the stock’s valuation to catch up to itself, while at the same time building up a lot of support at the $100 level – approximately where shares find themselves today (US$100.08 on the NYSE entering Tuesday’s trading).

Adding additional support to the investment case is that many in the Wall Street sell-side community have become more bullish on the company as of late.

We are not long BUD at present. We are watching the chart closely for a desirable entry point, at which time we are likely to go long via deep-in-the-money calls, effectively adding leverage to a position in the world’s largest alcoholic brewer with a market cap of $169B, owner of five of the top ten beer brands in the world by sales, and owner of 18 brands with annual sales of over $1 billion (source: Morningstar).

BUD is a Mega-Cap, but a Mega-Cap Displaying Above-Average Growth

While many will recognize AB Inbev for its iconic Budweiser brand and perhaps assume this is a North American beer play, BUD generated only a little over a quarter of its EBITDA from North American Markets in 2017 (28.0%, source: 2017 Annual Report).

An investment in BUD is much more of an international, or Emerging Markets (“EM”) story than it is a North American story.

The illustrative graphic below shows that its actually Latin America which is BUD’s largest market, generating 45.3% of company 2017 EBITDA.

(source: 2017 Annual Report)

That’s mostly owing to the company’s dominant position in the Brazilian market, which also happens to be the third largest beer market in the world by volume, and a market where BUD purportedly holds a 70% market share and generates EBIT margins that approach 50% from its majority stake in Ambev (source: Morningstar).

But meanwhile we are not completely bearish on the North American beer market either – in fact we currently have a long position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

We like the value in Molson Coors today, trading at a forward P/E multiple of 13x 2019E earnings and feel as though the company should trade closer to 15-18x earnings which would imply a fair value of somewhere in the neighbourhood of $83 to $99, or 16% to 39% upside.

But together, we like the balance of a smaller Molson Coors, focused on the North American market along with the much larger AB Inbev and its greater exposure to international markets.

A breakdown of AB Inbev’s 2017 Sales Growth by geography:

The result for BUD was 4.6% organic growth in 2017 which was led the performance of its three “global brands”, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona which grew at a pace of 9.8% for the year, including 16.8% growth outside of their respective home markets.

But if you were starting to think that 2017 was a one-off, that’s simply doesn’t appear to be the case.

The table below, which came from BUD’s 2017 Annual Report and was compiled by Bain and Company, shows AB InBev as having one of the very best organic growth rates among its peer group, “FMCG’s” (description below) over the past five years, from 2012-2017.

“Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) or consumer packaged goods (NYSE:CPG) are products that are sold quickly and at relatively low cost. Examples include non-durable goods such as packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, over-the-counter drugs and many other consumables.

Valuation of the BUD ADR’s and its Dividend

AB InBev is a mature company that pays out the majority of its earnings via dividend, and the company’s dividend is well-supported by organic free cash flow (“FCF”) of more than $10.7B in 2017 in addition to $10.4B of cash on hand as of December 31st, 2017.

As such, an evaluation of where the company’s dividend has traded historically should be a fairly reliable predictor of where the ADRs will trade over the next twelve months.

The table above shows that BUD’s dividend yield has tended to trade from about 3% to 4%.

Additionally, its worth noting that over time, that yield has been edging higher.

Both the ‘high’ and ‘low’ yields for the more recent three-year average are 20 bps higher than the five-year averages, which extend two years further into the past.

As well, it should be noted that in the column showing the ‘range’ of BUD’s dividend yield over the past five years, the lowest yield came five years ago, meanwhile the highest yield was recorded last year, in 2017.

Based on all of this information, I am going to use a 3.6% dividend yield for my estimate of BUD’s fair value, a little higher than the mid-point of what the raw data from the table above is suggesting.

Then, I’m taking the consensus for BUD’s earnings in 2019, in other words, EPS1, and using an 80% payout ratio, in line with BUD’s previous dividends payouts, to come up with Div1, as:

$5.85 x 80% = $4.68 Div1

Then,

$4.68 / 3.6% = $130 is my fair value estimate for the BUD ADR’s

A Few More Thoughts on the Valuation…

As well, there are a couple of complementary approaches to valuation that we can additionally use to value the BUD ADR’s which will hopefully serve to add more conviction to the idea.

If we were to use a “free cash flow” (“FCF”) framework we would get:

$11B x 1.04 / (.085 - .04) = $127 fair value per share

Where:

$11 billion is 2018 FCF

4% growth rate

8.5% cost of equity

2 billion shares outstanding

The other two ways we could look at it are through the framework of a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple and a price-to-book (P/B) multiple.

Historically, the BUD ADR’s have traded between a mid-3’s and mid-4’s P/S ratio.

Attaching a 4x P/S ratio to the current consensus for 2019 sales would arrive at a $120 fair value estimate – however, this does not account for improving profitability at the firm, which implies that $1 of BUD’s sales today are relatively more valuable than they were, say five years ago.

Meanwhile BUD’s P/B ratio has tended to trade between the high-2’s and high-3’s.

Current book value per share is approximately $43.35 so attaching a 3.25x multiple to this value would suggest approximately a $140 fair value estimate for the BUD ADR.

Conclusion

With an investment in BUD, you are effectively buying a stake in the pre-eminent market leader in the "defensive" beer category, at the same time that the ADRs are trading at a discount to the valuation that they have tended to trade at in recent years.

Meanwhile you stand as the beneficiary of above-average sales growth from a company that is directing its efforts towards faster growing EM markets, while at the same time a company that is expected to deliver cost savings and margin expansion over the medium-term.

Based on my own proprietary analysis, it would appear as though shares could be undervalued fundamentally by as much as 20% to 40%, which could be realized in the very near-term, potentially as soon as the next twelve months.

Finally, if you’ll recall the investment theme that pervaded the markets in the years that immediately followed the 2008-09 financial crises – the one that suggested it was a wise strategy was to buy companies from developed markets that have large and growing exposure to faster growing international markets – and you still like how that idea sounds today – well then, this BUD may be for you, too.

