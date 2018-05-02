Don’t Fear The REIT, Sir

Slow and steady wins the race, and I consider National Retail Properties an attractive REIT to hold for the long haul.

Simply put, now could be the time to pull the trigger for National Retail Properties.

Some of the most attractive buying opportunities in REITs have resulted when investors erroneously drove down REIT share prices because of rate increases.

I am sure some of you will recognize that the title to my article today is a play on words, from a song by Blue Öyster Cult. Don’t Fear The Reaper was obviously written and sung by the '70s rock band with a message based on eternal love and the inevitability of death.

In my newsletter last month, I decided to write on the subject of fear in the REIT sector. As I explained, “one of the greatest misunderstandings about REITs is how rising interest rates will affect future profitability. By extension, some of the most attractive buying opportunities in REITs have resulted when investors erroneously drove down REIT share prices because of rate increases.”

As my newsletter subscribers know, I now have a total of 17 Strong Buys, a record number, and because of the pullback, investors are enjoying a wider margin of safety. I added, “interest rate-driven corrections may present buying opportunities for long-term investors.”

Back in October (2017), I decided to upgrade shares in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a Hold to a Buy. I wrote, “times of fearfulness are when all the bargains can be found and where the seeds are planted.” Since my last article, shares in NNN have declined by almost 4%.

I added, “pay too high a price and the return that arises as a stock gravitates back to its intrinsic value over time will erode. Act greedy when others are fearful and reap enhanced returns, under the right set of circumstances.”

Simply put, now could be the time to pull the trigger for NNN. The company just announced Q1-18 earnings, and now could be a good opportunity to plant some seeds. Just remember, “Don’t Fear The REIT, Sir”.

What A Predictable Business Model

National Retail Properties was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. This REIT acquires, owns, manages, and develops single-tenant properties and owns 2,800+ properties in 48 states.

NNN focuses on purchasing and financing its growth strategy, with facilities leased to many of the "best-in-class" retailers, convenience store operators, and restaurants.

The company was established in 1984 as Golden Corral Realty, Corp. and later organized as a REIT in 1998. Subsequently, it acquired Captec Net Lease Realty (a public REIT), allowing the total assets to exceed $1 billion. Currently, NNN has a Total Capitalization of $9 billion (Realty Income's (NYSE:O) Total Cap is over $20 billion).

Unlike most of the larger net lease REITs, NNN focuses exclusively on "small-box retail", and the company maintains a consistent strategy of owning relatively smaller (around $2-4 million investments) transactions (like the ones below).

The universe of these smaller single-tenant retail properties is vast, and their historical return profile has been above average in terms of amount and consistency. Yet, the sector lacks the depth of institutional investors that can be found in large quantities in most other commercial real estate sectors, such as shopping centers, apartments, or office buildings.

Because of the lack of deep institutional competition (in the smaller net lease space), many institutional investors do not want to or are unable to effectively deal with it. So, it provides a ripe arena for NNN to capture above-average return assets and above-average return consistency by virtue of the long-term net lease properties leased to creditworthy tenants. Additionally, the more granular, small asset size provides increased diversification benefits, which mitigate risk.

NNN has over 400 tenants. Here's a snapshot of the Top 13:

Chart as of Q4-17

NNN’s primary lines of trade in the portfolio focus on customer services, customer experiences, and e-commerce resistant consumer necessities, with little exposure to apparel or other more mall-based concepts that are struggling and getting negative headlines. Moreover, the REIT’s top tenants continue to perform well in their respective businesses and grow their store count.

Chart as of Q4-17

During Q1-18, 7-Eleven completed its acquisition of Sunoco's (NYSE:SUN) retail units, and 7-Eleven is now NNN’s top tenant with 152 properties spread across five states and comprising 6.2% of total annual base rent. It’s important to note that NNN now has leases with an investment grade-rated guarantor, and the terms of the Sunoco (now 7-Eleven) are materially better.

NNN has around 2.3% exposure with SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) (101 locations), and on the latest earnings call, the company’s CEO explained:

“If you're talking about the now vacated SunTrust properties, we've resolved eleven of them, we've got another ten that are pending. We don't want to count all those chickens yet, but we are just working our way through those vacant SunTrust properties in a timely fashion.



The bigger headline was about the SunTrust (branches) that have renewed and those 80 SunTrust properties that we own or the leases have been renewed for 12 years, remain excellent disposition fodder for future capital recycling.”

As you can see (above), NNN has a high concentration in the convenience store category (18%), but a credit upgrade is nice. In addition, the company has managed to reduce its exposure within various higher-risk categories over the years. As you can see below, NNN has a very modest exposure to book stores, office supply chains, and sporting goods stores.

Currently, the portfolio is around 30% investment grade; and instead of aiming for higher credit-rated rent checks, the company focuses on occupancy.

The big picture for NNN is that from a portfolio composition standpoint, at 99.2% occupancy (up 10 bps from last quarter), the portfolio is very strong. As noted above, as the leases on the 20 SunTrust properties expire on April 1, the occupancy is expected to kick down a bit in Q2-18 but is baked into guidance.

Overall, the retail tenants are in good shape, as the REIT is not exposed to some of the categories which many investors are concerned about (i.e., Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Kmart, etc.). As a result of the more granular approach (investing in smaller properties) and focusing on non-investment grade tenants, NNN has benefited from several credit upgrades, such as 7-Eleven, Sunoco, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Susser, Wanda Group (OTC:DWNDF), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), and Couche-Tard/Circle K (Pantry) (OTCPK:ANCUF).

Here's a snapshot of NNN's occupancy from 2003 to 2017. As you can see below, its occupancy never fell below 96.4%, while the REIT industry average never rose above 93.5% (average occupancy is 97.9%).

Most NNN retail leases are between 15 and 20 years, and the average remaining lease term for the REIT's portfolio is 11.5 years. Retail properties are more likely to renew at the end of the lease term.

In addition, most of NNN's leases are "triple net" (meaning the tenant is responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance), and as illustrated below, the "triple net" lease structure produces higher initial returns with lower volatility than typical gross leases.

As you can see below, NNN has very modest rollover, with only about 1% of leases coming up for renewal. The overall health of the company's tenants continues to be good, and most restaurant tenants are performing well, with many of them experiencing same-store sales growth, which helps with their ability to pay out rents.

Very Healthy Balance Sheet

In Q1-18, NNN disposed of $72 million of properties at a weighted average cap rate of 4%, validating the company’s business plan to utilize dispositions as a source of capital when the equity markets are choppy. One of the properties sold was for almost $40 million at roughly a 2% cap rate. As the CEO said:

“This is the disposition that we alluded to in last quarter's call and it exemplifies our focus on acquiring good real estate then actively managing our portfolio to maximize the value of each property.”

During Q1-18, the REIT did not issue any common equity via the ATM equity program. However, the combination of retained AFFO (of $30.1 million) plus the $71.6 million of disposition proceeds provided equity for $177 million of new acquisitions.

NNN ended Q1-18 with only $176 million outstanding on its bank line, leaving $724 million of availability. It is well-positioned from a liquidity perspective and a leverage position, and with the exception of the bank line, all of the outstanding debt is fixed-rate.

The balance sheet remains in a good position to fund future acquisitions, as illustrated below:

Looking at the quarter end, NNN’s leverage metrics: debt-to-gross book assets was 35.5% (nearly unchanged) and debt-to-EBITDA was 4.9x. Interest coverage was 5.1x and fixed charge coverage was 3.8x. Only 5 of 2,800 properties are encumbered by mortgages totaling only $13 million.

As illustrated below, NNN is one of two Net Lease REITs with a balance sheet rated BBB+.

Yawn? That’s Okay With Me

Yesterday someone wrote a comment with one word, “yawn”.

As far as I’m concerned, a “yawn” is good, especially when it’s a Net Lease REIT. I am not looking for triples or home runs when I scout for stable dividend payers. I am simply looking for predictable earnings and dividend growth.

With a strong balance sheet and access to well-priced capital, a healthy portfolio and a solid acquisition pipeline, NNN remains well-positioned to continue producing consistent mid-single digit Core FFO per share growth on a multi-year basis.

For Q1-18, NNN generated $0.67 per share in FFO, which represents an 11.7% increase over the prior-year results and a 6.3% increase over the immediately preceding Q4-17. This positioned the company to increase its Core FFO guidance by $0.02 per share to $2.62 to $2.66 per share for 2018 which is a 5% increase over 2017 results.

As you can see below, I prepared this AFFO/share tracker (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data):

Now consider the dividend per share tracker (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data):

As you can see, NNN is expected to generate dividend growth of around 4.5%. Here is how the company has grown its dividend since 2011:

One of the attractions with NNN is its declining AFFO Payout Ratio. As you can see below, the dividend is much safer as a result of the increased dividend cushion:

Don’t Fear The REIT, Sir

Now let’s compare the dividend yield with that of the peers:

Keep in mind, NNN yields 5%, and the company expects to grow AFFO/share by around 4.5-5% per year. Remember, there are just a handful of REITs that have successfully grown their dividend for over 25 years in a row:

Now let’s consider NNN's P/AFFO multiple with the trailing 4-year average:

Hmmm. Why fear this REIT, sir?

From NNN’s 2017 Annual Report:

“REIT headlines are often devoted to the volume of acquisitions in any given quarter or year. To us, what matters is consistent multi-year growth in per share results while maintaining a conservative balance sheet, NOT headline growth of our asset base.



This approach to creating shareholder value allows us to be highly selective in our acquisitions, and positions us to perpetuate our long-term track record of consistent per share growth with less execution risk and more focus on quality real estate.”



Not all retail is toxic. Our tenants typically operate large regional and national businesses that focus on customer services, customer experiences and e-commerce resistant consumer necessities. We have very little exposure to apparel or other retail concepts that are struggling with e-commerce and getting negative headlines. The primary lines of trade in our portfolio are expanding and adding stores, and our major tenants are in growth mode.”

I am maintaining a Buy on NNN shares, and I am initiating a position (prior to publishing this article). Slow and steady wins the race, and I consider NNN an attractive REIT to hold for the long haul. As Ben Graham explained:

“One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and NNN Supplemental (Q1-18) and Investor Presentation.

