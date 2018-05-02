REITs Are Not That Scary

Avoid weak companies and look for ones with strong balance sheets.

Where’s a good place to put your capital?

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is another great indexing option for investors who are ready to increase their REIT allocation. The ETF has a very low expense ratio and is packed with high-quality large REITs.

Top 10 holdings Ticker Company Weight Yield (AMT) American Tower Corp 5.80% 2.22% (SPG) Simon Property Group 4.85% 5.00% (CCI) Crown Castle International 4.11% 4.15% (PLD) Prologis 3.54% 2.88% (EQIX) Equinix 3.29% 2.17% (PSA) Public Storage 3.16% 3.95% (WY) Weyerhaeuser 2.78% 3.46% (EQR) Equity Residential 2.27% 3.49% (AVB) AvalonBay 2.26% 3.58% (DLR) Digital Realty Trust 2.21% 3.75%

Most of the REITs near the top have excellent dividend growth prospects, strong balance sheets, and solid dividend coverage.

Examples of high-quality REITs

Simon Property Group had an excellent quarter. To be fair, SPG always has excellent quarters. SPG has a good credit rating and conservative ratios which result in a strong balance sheet:

Source: SPG investor presentation

For their debt covenants, SPG uses a 7% capitalization rate. Most of their malls should be valued materially higher. The debt covenants were designed this way to protect lenders from any declines in asset values. SPG definitely clears the hurdle.

More Financial Metrics for Simon Property Group

When we switch to using other metrics such as debt to total market capitalization, SPG continues to show a conservative capital structure. This is despite the mall trading for less than its net asset value. If SPG got to compare debt to the total appraised value of their malls, rather than using a 7% capitalization rate or using the current market capitalization of the stock, the leverage ratio would be even lower.

AMT is an enormous cellphone tower REIT. Their size gives them better economies of scale and they are competing in an oligopoly.

Equity Residential and AvalonBay are also in the top 10 holdings. These are two of my favorite apartment REITs.

I believe EQR is undervalued. Investors may have sold EQR based on their screening tools because there was the appearance of a dividend cut due to weaker growth in FFO. However, this stems from management deciding to sell a chunk of the portfolio and returning the capital to shareholders.

Here’s a look at their “decrease” in FFO per share:

Source: EQR investor presentation

Many REITs are using AFFO to adjust for non-recurring impacts while EQR is using “Comparable Normalized FFO per Share”. I’ve checked there math and consider their accounting to be high quality. Comparable Normalized FFO per share excludes the impact of the asset sales. The company’s sale was used to give shareholders a special dividend. The proceeds from selling the properties did not disappear; they were given to shareholders. New investors looking at the company may by using screening tools that don’t adjust for the impact of asset sales in FFO or AFFO.

AVB has a strong balance sheet combined with being excellent at developing new properties. The company has great credit metrics and their debt maturity schedule is excellent:

Source: AVB investor presentation

The company’s maturing debts are low through 2020. I suspect they will look at handling these debts well in advance. A weighted average years to maturity of 9.1 is good. AVB stands out when it comes to stability.

Interest rates

The increasing interest rates have put some pressure on REIT share prices. However, the outlook for their fundamentals is quite solid in a few of the subsectors. Most notably, the industrial REITs are expecting very solid growth in net operating income in 2018 and projected for 2019. However, it isn’t just the industrial REITs that are capable of performing well. The manufactured home park REITs and single-family housing REITs are also forecasting significant growth year over year.

There are three major manufactured home park REITs. They are Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH). For the heavily risk-averse investors, ELS is the most natural fit. Their balance sheet is in impeccable condition. My personal position in the space is through SUI. I believe SUI’s growth prospects are excellent and I trust management to effectively handle acquisition to expand the portfolio over the coming years. Those acquisitions should be immediately accretive.

Both types of residential REITs are benefiting from demographic tailwinds.

The apartment REITs like AVB and EQR are expecting slower growth in the near term, but I expect the long term to be very favorable.

Good options

FREL is another great ETF option for investing in REITs. For investors with Fidelity, the shares may trade without the normal commission. FREL is much smaller than the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), but it is a great fund in its own right.

I own positions in SPG, AVB, EQR, and SUI. These 4 REITs are all excellent. They have very competent management, steady dividend growth, and a bright future.

Avoiding small losers

The reason I prefer to pick individual REITs is to avoid having losers in the portfolio. Fortunately, the ETFs often use market capitalization weightings so the smaller REITs which include many perennial losers get a smaller weighting. For an example of a perennial loser, I point to Wheeler (WHLR).

Source: Seeking Alpha

They consistently destroyed shareholder value year after year. That destruction culminated in the CEO being fired by the board. WHLR recently suspended their common dividend and I believe there is a significant chance that the stock never pays another common dividend.

