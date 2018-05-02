Do You Know What Your Dollars Are Doing?

Here's everything you need to know (and more) about something that, to quote one bank, "will have profound implications for everything the USD touches."

The greenback is riding a hot streak and the return of the correlation between the dollar and rate differentials is raising all kinds of eyebrows.

The dollar story is starting to get exceptionally interesting of late and if you take note of anything this week, let this be it.

Well, the dollar (UUP) story is getting downright interesting of late, and it's something you should probably be paying attention to if you fancy yourself a keen market observer (and surely you do, right?).

The greenback rose for the ninth day in 11 on Tuesday, and just capped off its best month since the election. Here's the daily chart:

(Heisenberg)

And here's the monthly visual:

(Heisenberg)

If you're someone who likes lines, DXY broke through its 200-DMA for the first time since May 2017 overnight on Tuesday:

(Heisenberg)

Hopefully, you're familiar with the backstory here, but if not, suffice to say that recently, expectations that the Fed will stick to the rate hike path, higher short-end rates, and a resurgence of the dollar's correlation with 10-Y yields (see chart below, nominals in the top pane, reals in the bottom), have overshadowed concerns about whether the Trump administration's trade posturing amounts to a weak dollar policy by proxy and have also managed to relegate worries about the deteriorating U.S. fiscal position to the backburner (for the time being anyway).

(Bloomberg)

As I mentioned last week, "short USD" was the second-most crowded trade on the planet according to BofAML's most recent global fund manager survey (behind "long FAANG + BAT").

Here's a look at the latest CFTC positioning (the USD net short was pared a bit last week, down $4.4 billion to $23.4 billion, but that was off a seven-year high):

(Goldman, CFTC, Bloomberg)

The problem here is that there is a ton of crowded trades that depend in one way or another on a weaker dollar. Here's what Nomura’s Charlie McElligott had to say about this from a note out last Tuesday:

Nearly every consensual macro trade has an implicit short-dollar view built-into it. A dollar squeeze is a major risk to longs including emerging markets, crude oil, the Nasdaq, the euro, the yen and industrial metals.

Ok, so hold that thought.

As you can probably surmise, the dollar has recently started to benefit from favorable rate differentials again, a relationship which broke down for a while, but has since reasserted itself as the greenback's correlation with 10-Y Treasury yields (TLT) has risen. BofAML was out with a lengthy piece on this Monday. Here's an excerpt and the accompanying visuals:

Until a week ago, yield differential between the Eurozone and the US had moved in favor of the USD in 13 out of 20 weeks and yet it seemed to have barely registered with the beleaguered USD. The 10-week rolling returns correlation between EUR/USD and 10y rate differential fell from +80% in the beginning of November to -20% by the first week of April.

With the data rolling over in Europe and with the U.S. economy continuing to hold up even as the economic expansion in America has officially become the second-longest in history, the "synchronous global growth" story is gradually becoming a story about the resilience of the American economy and the prospect that fiscal stimulus may ultimately be able to stretch the cycle further stateside, even if growth cools in other parts of the developed world. That appears to be buoying the greenback and contributing to a recoupling of the currency with rate differentials.

Now let's bring back in the above-mentioned Charlie McElligott, from a new note:

The issue is the same I’ve noted in prior weeks--the "synchronized global growth" narrative is now being capitulated against, and as such, the dollar has recoupled with rates differentials because the US is again viewed as the world’s leading growth-story. The flipside of this of course is the “slowing growth” trend in rest-of-world too has driven the resumption of the widening in rates differentials. (Bloomberg)

Note that last bit about how slowing growth trends outside of the U.S. will invariably drive rate differentials wider. If the U.S. economy holds up while the Fed sticks to its guns on the rate path (and remember, that's really two sides of the same coin, because it's fiscal stimulus that will prolong the expansion, but that same late-cycle fiscal stimulus is also likely to put upward pressure on wages and generate inflation, which is why folks are penciling in a more aggressive Fed) while other economies are beginning to roll over; well, then it's likely that rate differentials will only widen, further bolstering the dollar.

You might recall that China has been in the habit of hiking OMO rates hours after Fed hikes (latest example was in March). That's an effort to keep the premium on Chinese bonds over Treasurys from contracting too much and triggering capital flight. The problem, of course, is that 5bp OMO hikes hardly compensate for 25bps Fed hikes. Remember, China has shied away from using policy rates because hikes there would potentially choke off growth. They prefer to go the money market rate route as that's less likely to spill over into the real economy and is generally consistent with Beijing's efforts to squeeze leverage out of the shadow banking complex. But as you might have noticed, China delivered an RRR cut less than a month after hiking OMO rates, underscoring the delicate balancing act for the PBoC. That RRR cut catalyzed a massive bond rally which narrowed the yield spread between China and the U.S. That's an example of the dynamic at play here. Here's what BofAML had to say about this in the same note cited above:

Capital outflows from China and reserve loss by the PBOC were a key if not the principal driver of general USD appreciation in 2015. Given the sensitivity of Chinese capital flows to interest rate differential between China and the ROW (Chart 13), rate hikes by the PBOC last year may have been intended to match the Fed hikes with the objective of limiting renewed capital outflows and RMB depreciation. However, given the continued deleveraging that is showing no signs of relenting (Chart 14), it does not seem likely that the PBOC will be able to match further Fed hikes. The key lesson from 2015 is that capital outflows from China could trigger capital outflows from the rest of EM. We view the increased risk of a repeat of 2015 as a positive for the USD.

The RRR cut mentioned above, the ECB's recently dovish signaling in the face of weak data, the Riksbank's decision to push back a rate hike by a couple of months, and the SONIA curve pricing out a May BoE hike that at one point was seen as a foregone conclusion (think: flatlining U.K. growth), all support the policy divergence theme, which is dollar-supportive. Here's McElligott again:

The BoC, BoE, BoJ are collectively “regressing” with increasingly “dovish” rhetoric, while the PBoC has recently taken outright “easing”- (RRR cuts) / stimulus- (tax cuts) action.

And here's Bloomberg's Ye Xie with some further color on the same issue:

All of sudden, the dollar is responding to rising yields again. Rate differentials are the bread and butter for the forex market so the fact that the correlation is coming back after mysteriously breaking down is perhaps a welcome relief for FX investors accustomed to the relationship. But why is the correlation working now? There could be several explanations: A. The twin deficits are discounted for now. The dollar failed to respond to the initial recent spurt of yield-spread widening vs European bonds, and that may be because investors demanded more compensation, via weaker dollar and higher yields, to offset the deficits. We may be reaching an inflection point where investors feel they are sufficiently compensated that the next phase of yield spread widening should generate a one-to-one positive effect for the dollar. B. The strength of the dollar says more about overseas weakness. Citigroup's surprise index shows a clear divergence between the U.S. and the world since April: Over the past few weeks, the BOC and BOE have turned dovish, and the PBOC cut the RRR.

There you go. Of course, there are very real concerns about what this means for crowded trades that implicitly or explicitly rely on a weaker dollar. Further, there are questions about a tightening of global liquidity in the face of a surging greenback.

For the time being (and this is important), commodities have remained resilient, mostly because of geopolitical tensions that have supported crude (think: worries about the future of the Iran deal) and metals (think: the upending of global supply chains in the wake of the sanctions on Rusal (OTC:RUALF)).

On Tuesday, Goldman (NYSE:GS) was out with another bullish piece on commodities (details here) and one of the points the bank makes is that higher crude prices (for instance) loosen global financial conditions. To wit, from Goldman:

Higher oil prices lead to more global excess savings, which in turn leads to easier financial conditions. And indeed, there is increasing evidence of an improving trend in the international dollar liquidity. EM FX reserves have begun to build again as a result of higher commodity prices and improvement in net capital flows (see Exhibit 23). EM FX reserves are significant providers of dollar liquidity to the euro-dollar market, and European banks specifically, both by direct cash lending and indirect lending through the derivatives such as cross currency basis swaps as well as lending out of other dollar assets such as US treasuries.

That echoes JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) recent efforts to discuss how a rebuilding of reserves by oil exporters (petrodollars) will perhaps serve as an offset to quantitative tightening from DM central banks.

But there's a problem. Namely that any further shock to oil prices (USO) precipitated by the U.S. exiting the Iran deal on May 12 would be supply-driven, not demand-driven, and therefore it's entirely possible that the dollar could be supported. That goes double when you consider what a continual rise in crude would likely mean for inflation expectations. Recall this chart:

(Bloomberg)

Higher oil, higher inflation, a more aggressive Fed, higher U.S. yields and, now that the dollar has recoupled with yields and yield differentials, a stronger greenback - it's a self-feeding loop. Here's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB):

On April 19 we noted that: i) regressions suggest a $5/b increase in oil is worth at least 10bps on US 10y breakevens; and, ii) if oil helps push the 10y yield into new terrain for this cycle, this will play at least mildly USD positive, in a change of correlation. We would expect that oil heading to near $80/b will be associated with a stronger USD against most currencies. This partly relates to the impact at the back-end of the curve, most obviously if the US 10y yield breaks 3.05%. At least as important will be the expected Central Bank policy response. As we have seen in recent days, a few tentative signs of slowing in the global economy will scale back expectations of tightening in most places, while having less impact on the Federal Reserve. The market is taking on board a view that the US will have a large fiscal inspired demand side shock that will more than offset any negative oil supply side shock, unlike much of the rest of the world, and the demand and supply side will provide a double whammy for US inflation pressures.

Coming full circle, there are obviously a lot of moving parts here, but the bottom line is that if dollar strength continues and if the ongoing squeeze were to catalyze a sustained and/or more dramatic rally in greenback, you're looking at serious implications for all manner of consensus trades that helped underpin the environment that was so conducive to risk-taking and the generalized "throw caution to the wind" approach to investing last year.

Because I've undoubtedly exhausted most readers' attention spans at this point, I'll just leave it at that.

Or wait, actually, let me leave you with one last quote from the BofAML note cited above just to drive the point home that I'm not exaggerating the potential fallout from what's looking more and more like an important (if not yet seismic) shift in the investment landscape:

If the dollar-rate differential correlation is back for good it will have profound implications for everything the USD touches, whether it is the global rates market, emerging market, commodity market, or even the stock market.

